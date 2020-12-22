Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 14, 2020 through December 20, 2020:

Franko Cordez Beard, b/m, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/19/2020; North Central and 45; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license; Arresting officer PTL Fleming

Lijoyce Dychelle Bridges, b/f, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/20/2020; Wyatts Laundry; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Chauncey Desmond Hunt, b/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/17/2020; 1427 20th Ave; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law. Arresting officer; PTL Phillips.

Tony Alphonso Martin, b/m, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/15/2020; 217 17th, Charges: trespess criminal aggravated, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, evading arrest; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Bariel Michael Rogers, b/m, 19 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 12/20/2020; 16th and Main; Charges: speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.

Kimberly Alexandra Summerlin, w/f, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/16/2020; Humboldt Nutrition; Charges: identity theft, theft of property; Arresting officer: INV LT Rich.

Sebastian Tiul Coc, w/m, 42 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 12/14/2020; Exxon; Charges: driving under influence; Arresting officer: PTL Cook.

________________________________________________________________________

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 14, 2020 through December 20, 2020.

David Craig, 34, w/m – attachment order

Caminski Crawford, 34, b/m – capias

Brandon Greene, 41, w/m – attachment order

Londra Hicks, 28, b/m – capias

Shelby Parham, 23, w/f – capias

Robert Todd, 37, w/m – attachment order

Niki Beard, 29, w/f – contempt of court

Angela Blevins, 36, w/f – capias

Gavin Bond, 28, b/m – capias

Brian Dunn, 41, w/m – violation of probation

Brandon Greene, 41, w/m – capias

Rebecca Gresham, 40, w/f – violation of probation

Chadwick Johnson, 42, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange

Laura Latham, 33, w/f – capias

Marty Lyles, 51, w/m – capias

Kamela Pledge, 39, b/f – capias

Andy Redmond, 34, w/m – capias

Christopher Warlick, 34, w/m – evading arrest

Mark Wise, 47, b/m – capias

Marriage Licenses

Rodney Dunty Bledsoe of Milan and Sheila Loren Bosley of Milan

Colby Alan Gillman of Humboldt and Jessica Aubey Buchanan Quertermous of Humboldt

Nathan Alan Bass of Trenton and Krysten Leann Ince of Trenton

Larry Taylor Norris of Madison and Destiny Michelle Price of Springfield

John Andrea Thrash, Jr. of Trenton and Mary Kathryn Goodwin Craig of Trenton

Matthew Ryan Morris of Medina and Angela Marie Moss of Medina

________________________________