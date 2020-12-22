Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 14, 2020 through December 20, 2020:
Franko Cordez Beard, b/m, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/19/2020; North Central and 45; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license; Arresting officer PTL Fleming
Lijoyce Dychelle Bridges, b/f, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/20/2020; Wyatts Laundry; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Chauncey Desmond Hunt, b/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/17/2020; 1427 20th Ave; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law. Arresting officer; PTL Phillips.
Tony Alphonso Martin, b/m, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/15/2020; 217 17th, Charges: trespess criminal aggravated, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, evading arrest; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Bariel Michael Rogers, b/m, 19 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 12/20/2020; 16th and Main; Charges: speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: PTL Santiago.
Kimberly Alexandra Summerlin, w/f, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/16/2020; Humboldt Nutrition; Charges: identity theft, theft of property; Arresting officer: INV LT Rich.
Sebastian Tiul Coc, w/m, 42 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 12/14/2020; Exxon; Charges: driving under influence; Arresting officer: PTL Cook.
________________________________________________________________________
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 14, 2020 through December 20, 2020.
David Craig, 34, w/m – attachment order
Caminski Crawford, 34, b/m – capias
Brandon Greene, 41, w/m – attachment order
Londra Hicks, 28, b/m – capias
Shelby Parham, 23, w/f – capias
Robert Todd, 37, w/m – attachment order
Niki Beard, 29, w/f – contempt of court
Angela Blevins, 36, w/f – capias
Gavin Bond, 28, b/m – capias
Brian Dunn, 41, w/m – violation of probation
Brandon Greene, 41, w/m – capias
Rebecca Gresham, 40, w/f – violation of probation
Chadwick Johnson, 42, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange
Laura Latham, 33, w/f – capias
Marty Lyles, 51, w/m – capias
Kamela Pledge, 39, b/f – capias
Andy Redmond, 34, w/m – capias
Christopher Warlick, 34, w/m – evading arrest
Mark Wise, 47, b/m – capias
Marriage Licenses
Rodney Dunty Bledsoe of Milan and Sheila Loren Bosley of Milan
Colby Alan Gillman of Humboldt and Jessica Aubey Buchanan Quertermous of Humboldt
Nathan Alan Bass of Trenton and Krysten Leann Ince of Trenton
Larry Taylor Norris of Madison and Destiny Michelle Price of Springfield
John Andrea Thrash, Jr. of Trenton and Mary Kathryn Goodwin Craig of Trenton
Matthew Ryan Morris of Medina and Angela Marie Moss of Medina
________________________________