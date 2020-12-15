Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 7, 2020 through December 13, 2020:

Charles Dewayne Hall, b/m, 51 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/11/2020; 6th Ave by park; Charges: possession of Schedule II, criminal responsibility: facility of felony, Arresting officer: SGT. Hill.

Joel Stephens Jones, w/m, 64 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 12/12/2020; 1000 Ashport Rd., Charges: evading arrest, stop sign violation, failure to maintain control, driving under influence, violation implied consent law, violation open container, Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Brian Adrain Pearson, b/m, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/11/2020; 6th Ave by park; Charges: manufacturing/selling controlled substance; Arresting officer: SGT hill.

Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 33 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 12/09/2020; Bailey Park Nursing: Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Monterio Demarius Ross, b/m, 25 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/10/2020; 5th and Vine; Charges: simple possession, picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Malcolm Gray Schlafer, w/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/08/2020; 2945 East Main; Charges: domestic assault, retaliation past action; Arresting officer: INV Wilson.

Monteal L Warren, b/m, 25 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 12/13/2020; Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

John Michael Cody Williams, w/m, 22 of Lexington – Arrest date and location: 12/07/2020; HPD; Charges: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Mark Anthony Wise, b/m, 47, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/10/2020; HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

________________________________________________________________________

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 7, 2020 through December 13, 2020.

Makayla Burton, 25, w/f – capias

Lauren Conner, 32, w/f – contempt of court

Amanda Cook, 33, w/f – criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Butch Cunningham, 33, w/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violations of parole, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence

Candie Epperson, 37, b/f – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Tessa Goodman, 25, w/f – capias

Charles Hall, 51, b/m – attachment order

Robert Heidelburg, 19, w/m – capias

Bradley Hughes, 43, w/m – capias, hold of other agency

Dahmahnee Johnson, 40, b/m – driving on revoked/suspended license

Joshua Markham, 37, w/m – capias

Monterio Ross, 25, w/m – capias

Rothes Taylor, 38, b/m – capias

Robert Blurton, 60, w/m – Schedule II drug violations

Angel Brodgon, 36, w/f – contempt of court

Danny Cobb, 33, w/m – misuse of registration, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Steven Crawford, 28, w/m – attachment order

Christena Dycus, 33, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, domestic assault

Athena Freeman, 42, w/f – attachment order

Jeffery Gardner, 29, b/m – capias

Jason Gregorash, 47, w/m – violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license

David Holley, 33, w/m – arson (structure)

Julian Jackson, 19, b/m – leaving scene of accident

Tracy Jones, 50, w/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, hold for other agency, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Tadd Martin, 41, w/m – violation of probation

Lauren Pierson, 20, w/f – violation of probation

Chrystal Podschweit, 38, w/f – capias

Justin Sawyer, 35, w/m – domestic assault

Myles Taylor, 28, b/m – mailbox tampering/defacement od government property, vandalism

Barbie Winberry, 47, w/f – violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, manufacturing, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Real Estate Transfers

Rhonda Carroll Stafford and husband, Terry Stafford, Kathy Carroll James, Willard Dale Carroll and wife, Kay Carroll, Michelle Carroll Whitaker and husband, Jerry Whitaker and Roger Phillip Carroll and wife, Carol Carroll to Sarah Carroll Williams and husband, Chance Ewing Williams – Trenton – $155,000

Cathy M. Jones to Channing Taylor and wife, Lakin Taylor – Humboldt – $56,250

Mike Krueger and wife, Kay Krueger to James Michael Fisher – Medina – $135,000

Jack Finch to Patricia A. Taylor – Medina – $199,900

Thomas Andy King and wife, David Eric Newton and wife, Kimberly S. Newton – Dyer – $750

Keith R. Murray to Terry Freeman and wife, Rita Freeman – Medina – $197,000

Gerald Carlton to Justin David Carlton – Trenton – $1.00

Virginia Russell to Stuart Russell and wife, Misaki Russell – Bradford – $150,000

Santiago Ismael Quisque Jajuj, a/k/a Ismael Quisque, to Jesyka Anne Rena Bird – Trenton – $88,000

Jeff Wright to Chaddrick W. Frame – Milan – $4,000

David Baker to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $56,200

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark – Medina – $284,900

Charles Coplin and wife, Deloise Coplin to Joseph Douglas Dickinson and wife, Kayla Leanne Hall – Dyer – $128,000

James Goodman to Miguel Martinez – Rutherford – $5,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Laverne Brown – 2nd CD – $163,000

Victor A. Cates and wife, Andrea S. Cates to James Steven Earnest and wife, Roxanna Earnest – Medina – $219,900

Daniel N. Copous and wife, Laura M. Copous to Louis Woodard and wife, Barbara Woodard – Milan – $164,900

Lisa Michelle Piercey and husband, David D. Piercey – Medina – $175,000

Ken Davis and wife, Karen Davis to Emily Kay Spratlin – Medina – $60,000

Mark A. Abbott and wife, Gina E. Abbott to Ronald Howard Campbell and wife, Kathy Lynn Campbell – Trenton – Trenton – $420,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – Medina – $35,000

Lisa Bryant Pickens, Michael E. Ort and wife, Deborah Bryant Ort to Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of The KAL Living Trust – Medina – $145,000

Mary G. Wall to Andrew Clayton Baker – Milan – $104,900

Grant Presgrove to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $72,000

Charles Paul Ward and wife, Myrna L. Ward to Kevin Morgan – Humboldt – $120,000

Curl Properties to Autumnwood Hills, LLC – Humboldt – $1,732,500

Lacy Gregory and husband, Michael Gregory to Felicia Monique Ingram – Humboldt – $73,900

Daniel Collin White and wife, Aleece White to Tyler Kelly and wife, Bailee Kelly – Medina – $237,900

Allen Thompson and wife, Kimberly Thompson to Thomas Bradley Oliver and wife, Carolyn J. Oliver – Dyer – $116,000

Benjamin F. Arnold to Roger Mack Lowery – Trenton – $10,700

Anthony W. Livingston and wife, Rhonda G. Livingston to Thomas A. Brown and wife, Amanda R. Brown – Trenton – $285,000

Samuel Lee Vestal to Keith M. Koon – Trenton – $90,000

Bob Long to Maliah Ophelia Harmon – Medina – $139,500

Kevin McManus and wife, Lisa McManus to Christin R. Miller – Medina – $225,000

Stanley Sims and wife, Malinda Sims to Tanya Shae Burkett – Rutherford – $79,000

Thomas Mikkelsen and Cindy Mikkelsen to Aaron Clark and wife, April Clark – Dyer – $152,000

Janice Kay Keel to Jacob D. Taylor – Milan – $30,000

Richard E. Denton to Trevor Woodworth – Trenton – $110,000

Keith Hill and wife, Ashley Hill to Katherine A. Forbes and husband, David Andrew Forbes – Medina – $164,900

Howard Dunnagan to Danny Dunnagan and wife, Janice Dunnagan – Trenton – $100

______________________________________________________________________

Marriage Licenses

Trysten Keith Barlow of Ripley and Sandra Elena Maxwell of Oakland

Brandon Taylor Todd Halford of Rutherford and Jeri Renee McCall of Rutherford

Matthew Dillion Inman of Bradford and Jennifer Ann McCarley of Humboldt

Dakota Ray Lupen of Derry, NH and Jada Christine Pruitt of Derry, NH

________________________________