Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 7, 2020 through December 13, 2020:
Charles Dewayne Hall, b/m, 51 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/11/2020; 6th Ave by park; Charges: possession of Schedule II, criminal responsibility: facility of felony, Arresting officer: SGT. Hill.
Joel Stephens Jones, w/m, 64 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 12/12/2020; 1000 Ashport Rd., Charges: evading arrest, stop sign violation, failure to maintain control, driving under influence, violation implied consent law, violation open container, Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Brian Adrain Pearson, b/m, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/11/2020; 6th Ave by park; Charges: manufacturing/selling controlled substance; Arresting officer: SGT hill.
Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 33 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 12/09/2020; Bailey Park Nursing: Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Monterio Demarius Ross, b/m, 25 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/10/2020; 5th and Vine; Charges: simple possession, picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Malcolm Gray Schlafer, w/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/08/2020; 2945 East Main; Charges: domestic assault, retaliation past action; Arresting officer: INV Wilson.
Monteal L Warren, b/m, 25 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 12/13/2020; Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
John Michael Cody Williams, w/m, 22 of Lexington – Arrest date and location: 12/07/2020; HPD; Charges: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Mark Anthony Wise, b/m, 47, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/10/2020; HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 7, 2020 through December 13, 2020.
Makayla Burton, 25, w/f – capias
Lauren Conner, 32, w/f – contempt of court
Amanda Cook, 33, w/f – criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license
Butch Cunningham, 33, w/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violations of parole, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence
Candie Epperson, 37, b/f – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Tessa Goodman, 25, w/f – capias
Charles Hall, 51, b/m – attachment order
Robert Heidelburg, 19, w/m – capias
Bradley Hughes, 43, w/m – capias, hold of other agency
Dahmahnee Johnson, 40, b/m – driving on revoked/suspended license
Joshua Markham, 37, w/m – capias
Monterio Ross, 25, w/m – capias
Rothes Taylor, 38, b/m – capias
Robert Blurton, 60, w/m – Schedule II drug violations
Angel Brodgon, 36, w/f – contempt of court
Danny Cobb, 33, w/m – misuse of registration, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Steven Crawford, 28, w/m – attachment order
Christena Dycus, 33, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, domestic assault
Athena Freeman, 42, w/f – attachment order
Jeffery Gardner, 29, b/m – capias
Jason Gregorash, 47, w/m – violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license
David Holley, 33, w/m – arson (structure)
Julian Jackson, 19, b/m – leaving scene of accident
Tracy Jones, 50, w/m – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, hold for other agency, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Tadd Martin, 41, w/m – violation of probation
Lauren Pierson, 20, w/f – violation of probation
Chrystal Podschweit, 38, w/f – capias
Justin Sawyer, 35, w/m – domestic assault
Myles Taylor, 28, b/m – mailbox tampering/defacement od government property, vandalism
Barbie Winberry, 47, w/f – violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, manufacturing, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Real Estate Transfers
Rhonda Carroll Stafford and husband, Terry Stafford, Kathy Carroll James, Willard Dale Carroll and wife, Kay Carroll, Michelle Carroll Whitaker and husband, Jerry Whitaker and Roger Phillip Carroll and wife, Carol Carroll to Sarah Carroll Williams and husband, Chance Ewing Williams – Trenton – $155,000
Cathy M. Jones to Channing Taylor and wife, Lakin Taylor – Humboldt – $56,250
Mike Krueger and wife, Kay Krueger to James Michael Fisher – Medina – $135,000
Jack Finch to Patricia A. Taylor – Medina – $199,900
Thomas Andy King and wife, David Eric Newton and wife, Kimberly S. Newton – Dyer – $750
Keith R. Murray to Terry Freeman and wife, Rita Freeman – Medina – $197,000
Gerald Carlton to Justin David Carlton – Trenton – $1.00
Virginia Russell to Stuart Russell and wife, Misaki Russell – Bradford – $150,000
Santiago Ismael Quisque Jajuj, a/k/a Ismael Quisque, to Jesyka Anne Rena Bird – Trenton – $88,000
Jeff Wright to Chaddrick W. Frame – Milan – $4,000
David Baker to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $56,200
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark – Medina – $284,900
Charles Coplin and wife, Deloise Coplin to Joseph Douglas Dickinson and wife, Kayla Leanne Hall – Dyer – $128,000
James Goodman to Miguel Martinez – Rutherford – $5,000
Sky View Homes, LLC to Laverne Brown – 2nd CD – $163,000
Victor A. Cates and wife, Andrea S. Cates to James Steven Earnest and wife, Roxanna Earnest – Medina – $219,900
Daniel N. Copous and wife, Laura M. Copous to Louis Woodard and wife, Barbara Woodard – Milan – $164,900
Lisa Michelle Piercey and husband, David D. Piercey – Medina – $175,000
Ken Davis and wife, Karen Davis to Emily Kay Spratlin – Medina – $60,000
Mark A. Abbott and wife, Gina E. Abbott to Ronald Howard Campbell and wife, Kathy Lynn Campbell – Trenton – Trenton – $420,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – Medina – $35,000
Lisa Bryant Pickens, Michael E. Ort and wife, Deborah Bryant Ort to Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of The KAL Living Trust – Medina – $145,000
Mary G. Wall to Andrew Clayton Baker – Milan – $104,900
Grant Presgrove to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $72,000
Charles Paul Ward and wife, Myrna L. Ward to Kevin Morgan – Humboldt – $120,000
Curl Properties to Autumnwood Hills, LLC – Humboldt – $1,732,500
Lacy Gregory and husband, Michael Gregory to Felicia Monique Ingram – Humboldt – $73,900
Daniel Collin White and wife, Aleece White to Tyler Kelly and wife, Bailee Kelly – Medina – $237,900
Allen Thompson and wife, Kimberly Thompson to Thomas Bradley Oliver and wife, Carolyn J. Oliver – Dyer – $116,000
Benjamin F. Arnold to Roger Mack Lowery – Trenton – $10,700
Anthony W. Livingston and wife, Rhonda G. Livingston to Thomas A. Brown and wife, Amanda R. Brown – Trenton – $285,000
Samuel Lee Vestal to Keith M. Koon – Trenton – $90,000
Bob Long to Maliah Ophelia Harmon – Medina – $139,500
Kevin McManus and wife, Lisa McManus to Christin R. Miller – Medina – $225,000
Stanley Sims and wife, Malinda Sims to Tanya Shae Burkett – Rutherford – $79,000
Thomas Mikkelsen and Cindy Mikkelsen to Aaron Clark and wife, April Clark – Dyer – $152,000
Janice Kay Keel to Jacob D. Taylor – Milan – $30,000
Richard E. Denton to Trevor Woodworth – Trenton – $110,000
Keith Hill and wife, Ashley Hill to Katherine A. Forbes and husband, David Andrew Forbes – Medina – $164,900
Howard Dunnagan to Danny Dunnagan and wife, Janice Dunnagan – Trenton – $100
Marriage Licenses
Trysten Keith Barlow of Ripley and Sandra Elena Maxwell of Oakland
Brandon Taylor Todd Halford of Rutherford and Jeri Renee McCall of Rutherford
Matthew Dillion Inman of Bradford and Jennifer Ann McCarley of Humboldt
Dakota Ray Lupen of Derry, NH and Jada Christine Pruitt of Derry, NH
