Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 30, 2020 through December 6, 2020:

Shanqueta Rashea Croom, b/f, 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/06/2020; Humboldt Police Department; Charges: filing false report, Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Christopher Joe Gordon, w/m, 50 of Alamo – Arrest date and location: 12/03/2020; Stallings Dr.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, altering or forging title or plates. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Collin Michael Lee, b/m, 19 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 11/30/2020; 1427 N 20th; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property-merchandise, Arresting officer: SGT INV Wilson.

Robert Joe Martine, o/m, 20 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/06/2020; Mitchell/21 St; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Faith Marie Sorensen, w/f, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/02/2020; Walmart; Charges: criminal impersonation; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 30, 2020 through December 6, 2020.

Phillip Anderson, 42, b/m – capias

Kenneth Beckham, 34, w/m – capias

Amanda Blackmon, 49, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license

Christopher Criswell, 38, w/m – capias

Bobby Curtis, 47, w/m – capias, hold for other agency

Trent Hamman, 32, w/m – capias

Brian Horne, 48, w/m – capias

Frank McCord, 28, w/m – capias

Eric Nolen, 48, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on right side of road, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Nicholas Sadler, 29, w/m – contempt of court

Desmond Simpson, 38, b/m – capias

Kimberly Simpson, 49, b/f – capias

Michael Wallsmith, 57, w/m – capias

Steven Ward, 37, w/m – violation of probation

Gary Archibald, 29, w/m – hold for other agency

Joseph Barnett, 33, w/m – capias

Tanzevius Belmont, 19, b/m – attachment order, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm –domestic violence related, Schedule VI drug violations, other

Amanda Blackmon, 49, w/f – contempt of court

Dustin Campbell, 34, w/m – capias

Telesa Conway, 27, b/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Rickie Foster, 36, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence

Shelby Hardin, 25, w/f – domestic assault

Danielle Martin, 29, w/f – violation of probation

James Penn, 51, b/m – capias

Summar Thomas, 31, w/f – theft of property (shoplifting), burglary

Michael Welch, 41, w/m – joyriding

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Nick Bohannon – domestic assault, simple possession of Schedule VI, contempt of court

Kimberly Anderson – no contest – abuse/neglect

Civil

Greg Soto Bautista vs Amelia Pewitte

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Michael R. Trusler

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Cynthia Daniel

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Tommy Maupin

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Rosie Patterson

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Elizabeth Permenter

Cash Express LLC vs Junessa Barnett

Cash Express LLC vs Norland Reed

Cash Express LLC vs Caroline Weddles

Cash Express LLC vs Braxton Donald

Cash Express LLC vs Felicia West

Cash Express LLC vs Amelia Pewitte

Jefferson Capital System LLC vs Anthony Courtright

Jefferson Capital System LLC vs Amy Jackson

Jefferson Capital System LLC vs Carolyn Perry

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs William Chappell Jr.

Trenton Court Report

Tim Coffman – blind plea to escape misdemeanor

Jerry Riggs – escape misdemeanor

Michael D. Smith – evading arrest misdemeanor

Michael D. Smith – drug paraphernalia

Michael D. Smith – drug paraphernalia

Keithal Hopkins – drug paraphernalia

Keithal Hopkins – drug paraphernalia

Larry L. Willis Jr. – theft under $1,000

Timothy Hickey – drug paraphernalia

Timothy Hickey – drug paraphernalia

Scott Kubat – drug paraphernalia

Scott Kubat – drug paraphernalia

Scott Kubat – drug paraphernalia

Caleb Simmons – reckless endangerment

Caleb Simmons – drug paraphernalia

Caleb Simmons – drug paraphernalia

Christy Saulters – driving without a driver’s license

Kelsey Dycus – DUI first offense

Andrea Cook – aggravated criminal littering

William Cannon – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing

Amanda Cook – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing

Ericka L. Adkisson – attempted forgery up to $1,000

Chris Moore – domestic assault

David Autry – driving without a driver’s license

Samuel Sikes – vandalism up to $1,000

Samuel Sikes – resisting arrest

Thomas Johnson – DUI first offense amended to reckless endangerment

Nicholas B. Sadler – DUI first offense

Ibrahima Ndiaye – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing

Troy Omar Tall – DUI first offense

Brittany McCord – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Vernon Harrell – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing

Sabrina Anderson – DUI first offense

Paul Moore – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing

Real Estate Transfers

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Thomas Lewis – Gibson – $3,000

Rhonda Carroll Stafford and husband, Terry Stafford -Trenton – $155,000

Bobby C. Burns and wife, Dorrie K. Burns to S & L Rental Properties, LLC – Milan – $69,100

Deborah Lynn Dycus Carter, a/k/a Debrough Lynn Dycus Carter, to James W. Smith and Grace Gammon – Dyer – $55,000

Robert Michael Wilkins and wife, Jane Anne Wilkins to Harry B. Goodman and wife, Marilyn Goodman – Bradford – $1,500

Kevin Kail and wife, Lisa Kail to Alyssa K. Kail – Humboldt – $68,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 44 – Medina – $45,000

Frances Emerson to T. Mason Ashburn – Trenton – $600,000

William D. Gordon to Jonah Huff and wife, Samantha Huff – Humboldt – $76,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 45 – Medina – $45,000

Frances Emerson to Allen Ross Thompson and wife, Kimberly Joe Thompson – Trenton – $135,000

Hobock Properties, Inc. to Volunteer Home Care Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $175,000

Frances Emerson to James C. Barron, Jr. and wife, Bridget Barron – Trenton – $50,000

Robert Hughes, Jr. to Justin Essary and wife, Deanna Essary – Milan – $154,900

Grace Fellowship Church, Inc. to Keith Reynolds and Lyle Swingler – 20th and 3rd CDs – $320,000

Bruce Lee Maness to Randy E. Guy – Trenton – $26,500

Vikki Shams to Brandon N. Spees – Trenton – $74,000

Tracy Ann Simmons to Cozbia K. Smith – Trenton – $170,000

Lavora Brooks and Jeremy Brooks to Kendall Patrick Williams – Dyer – $67,600

Jesus Cardona to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $16,000

Thomas C. Karnes, a/k/a Charley Karnes, and wife, Jill A. Karnes to Marlin G. Miller and wife, Wanita F. Miller – Dyer – $225,000

Jennifer McEwen and husband, Jeremy McEwen to Darryl W. Daugherty, Jr. and wife, Regina L. Daugherty – Dyer – 252,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 339 Fawn Ridge Lane – Medina – $40,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 102 Fawn Ridge Lane – Medina – $40,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to William Kyle Dudley and wife, Kimberly Ann Dudley – Medina – $244,000

Tennessee Housing Development Agency to David Moore Investments, LLC – Dyer – $17,500

Divorces

Thelma Gray vs. Jerry Gray

Tina Burse Carroll vs. Gary Edward Carroll

Morris Davis vs. Cathy Mae Davis

Jennifer Michelle Corbin vs. Rodney Wayne Corbin

Amanda Kaye Williams vs. Charles Phillip Williams

Taryn Grace Moore vs. Dominique Antwaun Moore

Deidre Jackson Rodgers vs. Terrance Tobians Rodgers

Crystal Johnson McCutchen vs. Richard Shaundell McCutchen

Scarlet D. Caton vs. Scott A. Messerschmidt

Brooke Rene Goad vs. Adam Joseph Goad

Carol Gay Needham vs. Ricky Juan Needham

Charles Justin Davis vs. Julie Carol Davis

Ali Zeb Khan vs. Jeremy Keith Bratcher

Jonathan Williams vs. Christi Williams

Jaime Hill vs. William Pledge

Matthew Taylor Stuckey vs. Leigh Ann Malanga

Steven Dewayne Hatchett vs. Bethany Holland Hatchett

Tatum Kay Smith vs. Ashton Blake Edwards-Porter

Timothy Davidson vs Lauren Davidson

Mary E. Knight vs Stacy B. Knight

Amanda Asher Reynolds vs Terry Lynn Stubblefield

Inspections

MCLC Kids LLC Food, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

TRIO Community Meals, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

TRIO Community Meals, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Hubbub, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Grandpa’s BBQ Trailer, complete inspection, 100 score

Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 98 score

Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

Joe And Deana’s Bypass Café, Dyer, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Bruno’s Rutherford, complete inspection, 98 score

Helping Hand of Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Helping Hand of Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Hubbub, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Rock and Shirl Disco Grill, Milan, complete inspection, 89 score

Rock and Shirl Disco Grill, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 96 score

Gibson’s Grill Katie Style, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Nutrition 31, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Main Street Country, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Momz Honky Tonk, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Crenshaw’s Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Crenshaw’s Catfish Cooker, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Joe and Deana’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Marriage Licenses

Gregory Glendell Albea of Trenton and Pamela Louise Johnson Jones of Humboldt

Charles Scottie Ross of Trenton and Jamie Lee Miller of Trenton

Building Permits

Ronnie Hall, 200 Northern Chapel Road, Rutherford

Diane King, 33 Sam Ganaway Road, Trenton

Steven Kyle, 59 Newt Blackwell Road, Humboldt

Derek Yergin, 205 Walnut Grove Church Road, Kenton

David Forsythe, 50 Trenton Highway, Milan

Randy and Jessica Crews, 198 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton

David Bunney, 164 State Route Highway 186 S, Humboldt

Gibson County High School, 130 Trenton Highway, Dyer

Bryan and Kimberly Hall, 229 Scott Road, Newbern

Barbie and Justin Harrell, 4 Philip Hale Cove, Humboldt

Tim Lewis, 137 Poplar Springs Road, Atwood

Bobby Klyce, 120 Johnson Street, Trenton

Reliable Poultry, 1235 Manufacturers Row, Trenton