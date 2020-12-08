Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 30, 2020 through December 6, 2020:
Shanqueta Rashea Croom, b/f, 29 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/06/2020; Humboldt Police Department; Charges: filing false report, Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Christopher Joe Gordon, w/m, 50 of Alamo – Arrest date and location: 12/03/2020; Stallings Dr.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, altering or forging title or plates. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Collin Michael Lee, b/m, 19 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 11/30/2020; 1427 N 20th; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property-merchandise, Arresting officer: SGT INV Wilson.
Robert Joe Martine, o/m, 20 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/06/2020; Mitchell/21 St; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Faith Marie Sorensen, w/f, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 12/02/2020; Walmart; Charges: criminal impersonation; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 30, 2020 through December 6, 2020.
Phillip Anderson, 42, b/m – capias
Kenneth Beckham, 34, w/m – capias
Amanda Blackmon, 49, w/f – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license
Christopher Criswell, 38, w/m – capias
Bobby Curtis, 47, w/m – capias, hold for other agency
Trent Hamman, 32, w/m – capias
Brian Horne, 48, w/m – capias
Frank McCord, 28, w/m – capias
Eric Nolen, 48, w/m – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on right side of road, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Nicholas Sadler, 29, w/m – contempt of court
Desmond Simpson, 38, b/m – capias
Kimberly Simpson, 49, b/f – capias
Michael Wallsmith, 57, w/m – capias
Steven Ward, 37, w/m – violation of probation
Gary Archibald, 29, w/m – hold for other agency
Joseph Barnett, 33, w/m – capias
Tanzevius Belmont, 19, b/m – attachment order, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm –domestic violence related, Schedule VI drug violations, other
Amanda Blackmon, 49, w/f – contempt of court
Dustin Campbell, 34, w/m – capias
Telesa Conway, 27, b/m – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Rickie Foster, 36, w/m – simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence
Shelby Hardin, 25, w/f – domestic assault
Danielle Martin, 29, w/f – violation of probation
James Penn, 51, b/m – capias
Summar Thomas, 31, w/f – theft of property (shoplifting), burglary
Michael Welch, 41, w/m – joyriding
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Nick Bohannon – domestic assault, simple possession of Schedule VI, contempt of court
Kimberly Anderson – no contest – abuse/neglect
Civil
Greg Soto Bautista vs Amelia Pewitte
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Michael R. Trusler
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Cynthia Daniel
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Tommy Maupin
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Rosie Patterson
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Elizabeth Permenter
Cash Express LLC vs Junessa Barnett
Cash Express LLC vs Norland Reed
Cash Express LLC vs Caroline Weddles
Cash Express LLC vs Braxton Donald
Cash Express LLC vs Felicia West
Cash Express LLC vs Amelia Pewitte
Jefferson Capital System LLC vs Anthony Courtright
Jefferson Capital System LLC vs Amy Jackson
Jefferson Capital System LLC vs Carolyn Perry
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs William Chappell Jr.
Trenton Court Report
Tim Coffman – blind plea to escape misdemeanor
Jerry Riggs – escape misdemeanor
Michael D. Smith – evading arrest misdemeanor
Michael D. Smith – drug paraphernalia
Michael D. Smith – drug paraphernalia
Keithal Hopkins – drug paraphernalia
Keithal Hopkins – drug paraphernalia
Larry L. Willis Jr. – theft under $1,000
Timothy Hickey – drug paraphernalia
Timothy Hickey – drug paraphernalia
Scott Kubat – drug paraphernalia
Scott Kubat – drug paraphernalia
Scott Kubat – drug paraphernalia
Caleb Simmons – reckless endangerment
Caleb Simmons – drug paraphernalia
Caleb Simmons – drug paraphernalia
Christy Saulters – driving without a driver’s license
Kelsey Dycus – DUI first offense
Andrea Cook – aggravated criminal littering
William Cannon – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing
Amanda Cook – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing
Ericka L. Adkisson – attempted forgery up to $1,000
Chris Moore – domestic assault
David Autry – driving without a driver’s license
Samuel Sikes – vandalism up to $1,000
Samuel Sikes – resisting arrest
Thomas Johnson – DUI first offense amended to reckless endangerment
Nicholas B. Sadler – DUI first offense
Ibrahima Ndiaye – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing
Troy Omar Tall – DUI first offense
Brittany McCord – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Vernon Harrell – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing
Sabrina Anderson – DUI first offense
Paul Moore – bound over to grand jury after waiving preliminary hearing
Real Estate Transfers
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Thomas Lewis – Gibson – $3,000
Rhonda Carroll Stafford and husband, Terry Stafford -Trenton – $155,000
Bobby C. Burns and wife, Dorrie K. Burns to S & L Rental Properties, LLC – Milan – $69,100
Deborah Lynn Dycus Carter, a/k/a Debrough Lynn Dycus Carter, to James W. Smith and Grace Gammon – Dyer – $55,000
Robert Michael Wilkins and wife, Jane Anne Wilkins to Harry B. Goodman and wife, Marilyn Goodman – Bradford – $1,500
Kevin Kail and wife, Lisa Kail to Alyssa K. Kail – Humboldt – $68,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 44 – Medina – $45,000
Frances Emerson to T. Mason Ashburn – Trenton – $600,000
William D. Gordon to Jonah Huff and wife, Samantha Huff – Humboldt – $76,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 45 – Medina – $45,000
Frances Emerson to Allen Ross Thompson and wife, Kimberly Joe Thompson – Trenton – $135,000
Hobock Properties, Inc. to Volunteer Home Care Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $175,000
Frances Emerson to James C. Barron, Jr. and wife, Bridget Barron – Trenton – $50,000
Robert Hughes, Jr. to Justin Essary and wife, Deanna Essary – Milan – $154,900
Grace Fellowship Church, Inc. to Keith Reynolds and Lyle Swingler – 20th and 3rd CDs – $320,000
Bruce Lee Maness to Randy E. Guy – Trenton – $26,500
Vikki Shams to Brandon N. Spees – Trenton – $74,000
Tracy Ann Simmons to Cozbia K. Smith – Trenton – $170,000
Lavora Brooks and Jeremy Brooks to Kendall Patrick Williams – Dyer – $67,600
Jesus Cardona to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $16,000
Thomas C. Karnes, a/k/a Charley Karnes, and wife, Jill A. Karnes to Marlin G. Miller and wife, Wanita F. Miller – Dyer – $225,000
Jennifer McEwen and husband, Jeremy McEwen to Darryl W. Daugherty, Jr. and wife, Regina L. Daugherty – Dyer – 252,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 339 Fawn Ridge Lane – Medina – $40,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 102 Fawn Ridge Lane – Medina – $40,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to William Kyle Dudley and wife, Kimberly Ann Dudley – Medina – $244,000
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to David Moore Investments, LLC – Dyer – $17,500
Divorces
Thelma Gray vs. Jerry Gray
Tina Burse Carroll vs. Gary Edward Carroll
Morris Davis vs. Cathy Mae Davis
Jennifer Michelle Corbin vs. Rodney Wayne Corbin
Amanda Kaye Williams vs. Charles Phillip Williams
Taryn Grace Moore vs. Dominique Antwaun Moore
Deidre Jackson Rodgers vs. Terrance Tobians Rodgers
Crystal Johnson McCutchen vs. Richard Shaundell McCutchen
Scarlet D. Caton vs. Scott A. Messerschmidt
Brooke Rene Goad vs. Adam Joseph Goad
Carol Gay Needham vs. Ricky Juan Needham
Charles Justin Davis vs. Julie Carol Davis
Ali Zeb Khan vs. Jeremy Keith Bratcher
Jonathan Williams vs. Christi Williams
Jaime Hill vs. William Pledge
Matthew Taylor Stuckey vs. Leigh Ann Malanga
Steven Dewayne Hatchett vs. Bethany Holland Hatchett
Tatum Kay Smith vs. Ashton Blake Edwards-Porter
Timothy Davidson vs Lauren Davidson
Mary E. Knight vs Stacy B. Knight
Amanda Asher Reynolds vs Terry Lynn Stubblefield
Inspections
MCLC Kids LLC Food, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
TRIO Community Meals, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
TRIO Community Meals, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Hubbub, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Grandpa’s BBQ Trailer, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 98 score
Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Joe And Deana’s Bypass Café, Dyer, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Bruno’s Rutherford, complete inspection, 98 score
Helping Hand of Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Helping Hand of Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Hubbub, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Rock and Shirl Disco Grill, Milan, complete inspection, 89 score
Rock and Shirl Disco Grill, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 96 score
Gibson’s Grill Katie Style, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Nutrition 31, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Main Street Country, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Momz Honky Tonk, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Crenshaw’s Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Crenshaw’s Catfish Cooker, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score
Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Joe and Deana’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Marriage Licenses
Gregory Glendell Albea of Trenton and Pamela Louise Johnson Jones of Humboldt
Charles Scottie Ross of Trenton and Jamie Lee Miller of Trenton
Building Permits
Ronnie Hall, 200 Northern Chapel Road, Rutherford
Diane King, 33 Sam Ganaway Road, Trenton
Steven Kyle, 59 Newt Blackwell Road, Humboldt
Derek Yergin, 205 Walnut Grove Church Road, Kenton
David Forsythe, 50 Trenton Highway, Milan
Randy and Jessica Crews, 198 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton
David Bunney, 164 State Route Highway 186 S, Humboldt
Gibson County High School, 130 Trenton Highway, Dyer
Bryan and Kimberly Hall, 229 Scott Road, Newbern
Barbie and Justin Harrell, 4 Philip Hale Cove, Humboldt
Tim Lewis, 137 Poplar Springs Road, Atwood
Bobby Klyce, 120 Johnson Street, Trenton
Reliable Poultry, 1235 Manufacturers Row, Trenton