Commissioners approve resolution for county employee bonus

By Caleb Revill

Gibson County commissioners approved a resolution to give a one-time payout bonus to all non-elected and non-highway county employees at a legislative meeting at the Ed Jones Agriplex in Trenton on Monday, Nov. 9.

Mayor Tom Witherspoon called the meeting to order, and Commissioner Steve Hemann gave the invocation. After roll call, the adoption of minutes and reports were passed. Witherspoon told the commissioners that County EMS Director Dan Fowlkes was not able to attend the meeting due to having COVID-19.

“We want to continue to pray for him and his recovery,” Witherspoon said.

Addresses and reports

Commissioner Jason Tubbs addressed the commission in place of Fowlkes to introduce three new death investigators for approval.

“We realized that there was an issue where only having two death investigators was not adequate,” Tubbs said. “We had a few instances where there were calls with nobody available to respond.”

The three applicants selected for recommendation were Paramedic Brian Peay, Registered Nurse and Paramedic Rachael Webb and Registered Nurse Lori Ann Williams. They were approved unanimously by the commission.

The commission next heard a proposal to cut Gibson County jail electricity costs from Brad Schwartzman, associate vice president of Future Energy Solutions. Schwartzman explained that by contracting with Future Energy Solutions to install new LED light fixtures into the jail, the county could save $8,849 per year on annual expenses.

Schwartzman said that the contract would be a 15-year agreement. Compared to the current system, Future Energy Solutions projects that the county will save $132,735 over 15 years in electricity and lighting maintenance.

The commission did not make a decision for this proposal.

Gibson County Memorial Library Foundation Chairman Charlotte Halford addressed the committee last with an update on the new library project. She said that the architectural plan for the library’s outside should be ready for the commission to review in January.

Fundraising for the library has picked up steadily. Halford said that a former Peabody High School student contributed $10,000 towards the project and explained that the former student was eager to see the library come to fruition.

“The friends and the foundation have accumulated approximately $230,000 since November of 2018,” Halford said. “I think this is phenomenal.”

After she was done speaking, the commission gave Halford a round of applause for her efforts on the library project.

Resolutions

The commission passed a resolution to pay a total of $204,347.80 from the General Fund in one-time bonuses to all non-elected and non-highway county employees in the wake of an especially difficult year. The resolution specified that full-time employees would receive a one-time payout of $750 and part-time employees would receive a one-time payout of $500.

Several resolutions to allocate grant and CARES act funds were also unanimously passed by the commission at no cost to the county.