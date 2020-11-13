All TSSD employees to get $300 bonus

By Crystal Burns

All employees of the Trenton Special School District will receive a $300 bonus thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached by the Trenton Special School District board and director of schools with the Trenton Education Association (TEA).

Employees will receive the bonus Nov. 16-20 during American Education Week.

Every three years, the district and TEA enter into collaborative conferencing to discuss certain issues. The last MOU was signed in 2017, and the district agreed to a 2% raise on the local end of teachers’ salaries. Haney said this year he did not feel comfortable recommending a raise due to concerns over the state’s Basic Education Program, which uses a formula to fund public schools. Student enrollment (average daily membership) is the primary driver of funds generated by BEP.

“I was of the opinion, and we were very honest with each other and both sides understood, that right now, I didn’t feel I could recommend to you doing something that had to be sustained when I don’t know what the future looks like moneywise,” Haney said. “The [state] legislature keeps winking at us and saying when they reconvene in January, that they’ll hold us harmless [on] BEP and we’ll get what we’re supposed to get based on past numbers and income. That’s great, and I trust that will happen, but it hasn’t happened yet. And then I don’t know still what they’re looking at in their coffers in terms of funding public schools or anything else in the state because of COVID.”

Haney addressed the job teachers have done since COVID-19 first prompted Governor Bill Lee to request that all schools in the state close in mid-March. From that time until the end of the school year in May, teachers sent packets of work home for students to complete. They provided their contact information to students and parents for homework help and other needs.

In August, Trenton teachers adjusted to a totally new way of teaching – offering in-person and virtual learning to students. Haney said he doesn’t know of another district that “pulled off” virtual and in-person learning simultaneously as well as Trenton.

“The teachers have been great, from the buy-in, to the things Jon Michael [Lee] and Lisa [Bradford] have been able to provide, and the guidance that Michele [Elliott] has given, and then the way the teachers have done it, it’s something that a T-shirt, and a thank you, and a pat on the back wouldn’t cover,” he said.

Total cost for the bonuses is $65,466, which Haney said the district could easily absorb.

In negotiating bonuses, Haney complimented TEA President Ronny Criswell and his team of teachers for going to bat for everyone in the district and insisting that every employee get the same bonus.

Criswell, a 17-year veteran of TSSD, said this collaborative conference session was one of the easiest. He noted that in 2009, TEA negotiated longevity bonuses with the district. Those usually top out at 20 years for teachers, but the groups agreed to extend those. The new MOU provides a $375 bonus for teachers working 16-20 years, $550 for 21-24 years, and $825 for 25-plus year.

“It’s great to work with you guys,” Criswell said. “Everything just goes so smoothly here.”

The board unanimously approved the bonuses and the MOU.

Donation & grant – Finance Director Tammy Smith recognized Security Bank in Trenton for its $500 donation to the district Backpack Program, which sends students in food insecure homes with snacks and easy-to-prepare meals for the weekends.

Smith also said the district had received an $18,750 Technology Connectivity Grant applied for from the state to help with monthly payments on the 100 hotspots currently available in the district to help students who are attending school virtually but may not have reliable internet.

2021-22 school calendar – The board unanimously approved the 2021-22 school calendar, which has students returning to school Wednesday, Aug. 4. First-semester breaks include Labor Day on Sept. 6, fall break Oct. 4-8, and Thanksgiving break Nov. 22-26. Winter break will be Dec. 20-Jan. 3.

Students return to school for the second semester Jan. 4. Second-semester breaks include Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 17, Presidents Day on Feb. 21, spring break March 28-April 1, Good Friday on April 15, and Strawberry Festival on May 6.

Peabody graduation will likely be held May 20, 2022. Students in pre-K through 11th grades will be dismissed May 25.