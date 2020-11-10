Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/02/2020 through 11/08/2020:

Marcus Ray Bell, w/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 11/05/2020; 2019 Hawks Loop; Charges: aggravated burglary; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Justin Tyler Campbell, w/m, 24 of Maury City – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; Humboldt Trailer Park Lot 35; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Amanda Gail Cook, w/f, 33 of Bradford – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Severo Mejia Duran, h/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; 606 18th Ave; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, leaving scene of accident, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Teresa Leeann Larue, b/f, 53 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; Central/Wendy’s; Charges: driving under influence; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.

Malcolm Omar Lee, b/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 11/03/2020; HPD; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Brandie Marie Maness, w/f, 34 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; Carwash on Northwood; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Rondarius Dewayne Mangium, b/m, 19 of Bells – Arrest date and location: 11/03/2020; Stigall Center; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Yvonne L. Shepherd, b/f, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 11/07/2020; 1102 N. 17th; Charges: disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/02/2020 through 11/08/2020.

Desirae Carter, 35, w/f – capias

Mark Smith, 35, w/m – domestic assault

Deyonte Warren, 24, b/m – hold for other agency

Andrew Warren, 35, w/m – contempt of court

Timothy Young, 34, w/m – weekender

Malcolm Lee, Jr, 18, b/m – theft of property

Paul Moore, 48, w/m – violation of probation

Amanda Adams, 49, w/f – simple possession/casual exchange, improper lane usage, driving on revoked/suspended license

Matthew Baker, 27, w/m – aggravated assault

Janice Bass, 56, w/f – Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Megane Canada, 29, w/f – contempt of court

Lauren Conner, 32, w/f – leaving scene of accident

Jennifer Jordan, 33, w/f – capias

April May, 25, w/f – drug sanction

Paul Moore, 48, w/m – driving on revoked/suspended license

Christopher Moore, 29, w/m – capias, domestic assault

Michael Moran, 21, w/m – violation of probation

Lonnie Peoples, Jr, 21, b/m – capias

Sean Rhodes, 33, w/m – domestic assault

Jonathan Romero, 22, w/m – court

Randal Smith, 32, w/m – violation stop sign law, driving without license, reckless driving, evading arrest

Octavious Thomas, 23, b/m – violation of probation

Rodney Thompson, 18, u/m – domestic assault

Timothy Young, 25, w/m – Schedule II drug violations

Humboldt General Sessions

General Session

Danny Ward – waived to grand jury

Andrew Warren – contempt of court

Megan Canada – contempt of court

Jimmie Greenway – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jonathan Wade – possession of drug paraphernalia

Howard Jones – reckless driving, resisting arrest

Orlando Waller – assault (offensive touching)

Curtis Chapman – contempt of court

Larnce Davis Jr. – theft under $1,000, contempt of court

Robert Martin – simple possession of Schedule II

Billy Thomas Jr. – domestic assault

Christopher Wells – domestic assault, false imprisonment, interference

Brandon Williams – simple assault

Karen Vandolah – public intoxication

Tinike Dance – domestic assault

Sonny Wilhite – contempt of court

Jonathan Boyd – driving on suspended DL

Davis Campbell – possession of Schedule VI

Savanja Crawford – attempt accessory after the fact

Heather Featherstone – possession of drug paraphernalia

Octavius Ferguson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Katie Pierce – simple domestic assault

Jeremy Puckett – simple possession of Schedule VI

Steven Wade – DUI

Jeffrey Ward – domestic assault, vandalism, aggravated trespass

Civil

Bank of America vs Jennifer Nunley

Manish Patel vs Steve Shivers

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jenny Weaver

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Denise Comfort

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Carl Williamson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shecarria Cross

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kathy Lewis

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Joshua Koop

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Datrilveyon Moore

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jessica Williamson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandon Peeler

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melisa Hardimon

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Talonda Melton Mays

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sally Hicks

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Khadijah Pettigrew

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Cheyanne Hardin

The Jackson Clinic vs Patrick Cobb

The Jackson Clinic vs Lee A. Jenkins

The Jackson Clinic vs Heidi Briscoe

The Jackson Clinic vs Gwendolyn Hutchison

The Jackson Clinic vs Megan Golden

Persolve Recoveries Inc vs Nashonda Sherron

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Jamie Sanchez

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Jeanitta Barksdale

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank

Unifund CCR LLC vs Cassie N. Goodwin

Regional One Health vs Justin R. Carr

West TN Bone & Joint Clinic vs Mary McCage

West TN Bone & Joint Clinic vs Cary Bedford

West TN Bone & Joint Clinic vs Tammy Collins

Southerncarlson vs The Pallet Shop Inc C/O Jon L. Harrison

Acuity vs Push 4 J Construction Company LLC

Plaza Services LLC vs Zundra D. Beard

CVI SGP Acquisition Trust vs David Buckley

LVNV Funding LLC vs Bertina McCullough

LVNV Funding LLC vs Terry McBride

Citibank NA vs Paul William Proctor

J.C. Teague and/or Charles Teague vs Leslie R. Lancaster

Cash Link USA vs Karen Fowler

Susie Fenwick vs Alex Londe

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Tarshina Hughes, Thomas K. Hughes

Nelson H. Valladares vs Danny E. Ward