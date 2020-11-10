Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/02/2020 through 11/08/2020:
Marcus Ray Bell, w/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 11/05/2020; 2019 Hawks Loop; Charges: aggravated burglary; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Justin Tyler Campbell, w/m, 24 of Maury City – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; Humboldt Trailer Park Lot 35; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Amanda Gail Cook, w/f, 33 of Bradford – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Severo Mejia Duran, h/m, 32 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; 606 18th Ave; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, leaving scene of accident, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Teresa Leeann Larue, b/f, 53 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; Central/Wendy’s; Charges: driving under influence; Arresting officer: PTL Douglas.
Malcolm Omar Lee, b/m, 18 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 11/03/2020; HPD; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Brandie Marie Maness, w/f, 34 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 11/08/2020; Carwash on Northwood; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Rondarius Dewayne Mangium, b/m, 19 of Bells – Arrest date and location: 11/03/2020; Stigall Center; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Yvonne L. Shepherd, b/f, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 11/07/2020; 1102 N. 17th; Charges: disorderly conduct; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/02/2020 through 11/08/2020.
Desirae Carter, 35, w/f – capias
Mark Smith, 35, w/m – domestic assault
Deyonte Warren, 24, b/m – hold for other agency
Andrew Warren, 35, w/m – contempt of court
Timothy Young, 34, w/m – weekender
Malcolm Lee, Jr, 18, b/m – theft of property
Paul Moore, 48, w/m – violation of probation
Amanda Adams, 49, w/f – simple possession/casual exchange, improper lane usage, driving on revoked/suspended license
Matthew Baker, 27, w/m – aggravated assault
Janice Bass, 56, w/f – Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Megane Canada, 29, w/f – contempt of court
Lauren Conner, 32, w/f – leaving scene of accident
Jennifer Jordan, 33, w/f – capias
April May, 25, w/f – drug sanction
Paul Moore, 48, w/m – driving on revoked/suspended license
Christopher Moore, 29, w/m – capias, domestic assault
Michael Moran, 21, w/m – violation of probation
Lonnie Peoples, Jr, 21, b/m – capias
Sean Rhodes, 33, w/m – domestic assault
Jonathan Romero, 22, w/m – court
Randal Smith, 32, w/m – violation stop sign law, driving without license, reckless driving, evading arrest
Octavious Thomas, 23, b/m – violation of probation
Rodney Thompson, 18, u/m – domestic assault
Timothy Young, 25, w/m – Schedule II drug violations
Humboldt General Sessions
General Session
Danny Ward – waived to grand jury
Andrew Warren – contempt of court
Megan Canada – contempt of court
Jimmie Greenway – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jonathan Wade – possession of drug paraphernalia
Howard Jones – reckless driving, resisting arrest
Orlando Waller – assault (offensive touching)
Curtis Chapman – contempt of court
Larnce Davis Jr. – theft under $1,000, contempt of court
Robert Martin – simple possession of Schedule II
Billy Thomas Jr. – domestic assault
Christopher Wells – domestic assault, false imprisonment, interference
Brandon Williams – simple assault
Karen Vandolah – public intoxication
Tinike Dance – domestic assault
Sonny Wilhite – contempt of court
Jonathan Boyd – driving on suspended DL
Davis Campbell – possession of Schedule VI
Savanja Crawford – attempt accessory after the fact
Heather Featherstone – possession of drug paraphernalia
Octavius Ferguson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Katie Pierce – simple domestic assault
Jeremy Puckett – simple possession of Schedule VI
Steven Wade – DUI
Jeffrey Ward – domestic assault, vandalism, aggravated trespass
Civil
Bank of America vs Jennifer Nunley
Manish Patel vs Steve Shivers
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jenny Weaver
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Denise Comfort
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Carl Williamson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shecarria Cross
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kathy Lewis
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Joshua Koop
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Datrilveyon Moore
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jessica Williamson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandon Peeler
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melisa Hardimon
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Talonda Melton Mays
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sally Hicks
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Khadijah Pettigrew
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Cheyanne Hardin
The Jackson Clinic vs Patrick Cobb
The Jackson Clinic vs Lee A. Jenkins
The Jackson Clinic vs Heidi Briscoe
The Jackson Clinic vs Gwendolyn Hutchison
The Jackson Clinic vs Megan Golden
Persolve Recoveries Inc vs Nashonda Sherron
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Jamie Sanchez
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Jeanitta Barksdale
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank
Unifund CCR LLC vs Cassie N. Goodwin
Regional One Health vs Justin R. Carr
West TN Bone & Joint Clinic vs Mary McCage
West TN Bone & Joint Clinic vs Cary Bedford
West TN Bone & Joint Clinic vs Tammy Collins
Southerncarlson vs The Pallet Shop Inc C/O Jon L. Harrison
Acuity vs Push 4 J Construction Company LLC
Plaza Services LLC vs Zundra D. Beard
CVI SGP Acquisition Trust vs David Buckley
LVNV Funding LLC vs Bertina McCullough
LVNV Funding LLC vs Terry McBride
Citibank NA vs Paul William Proctor
J.C. Teague and/or Charles Teague vs Leslie R. Lancaster
Cash Link USA vs Karen Fowler
Susie Fenwick vs Alex Londe
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Tarshina Hughes, Thomas K. Hughes
Nelson H. Valladares vs Danny E. Ward