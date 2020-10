The Trenton Gazette and Tri-City Reporter staffs are partnering to publish a Holiday Recipes Book in our Oct. 27 editions. Please submit your favorite recipes to crystal@trentongazette.com, mail to P.O. Box 7, Trenton, TN 38382, or drop off at 111 E. First St. in Trenton.

Deadline for recipes is Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. For more information, call 731-855-1711.