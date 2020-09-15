Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 08/31/2020 through 09/13/2020:
Antoine Deandre Allen, b/m, 20 of Indianapolis, Ind. – Arrest date and location: 08/31/2020; West Main and 12th; Charges: manufacturing, sell, possession, controlled substance analog, violation of light law, manufacturing/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility law and driving without a license; Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Justin Dwayne Benson, w/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/05/2020; 2025 North St.; Charges: aggravated assault; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Xavier Devon Epperson, b/m, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/31/2020; Poplar and 16th; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Marsha Ann Gibbs, w/f, 48 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 09/05/2020; Walmart; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Gary Anthony Jelks, b/m, 56 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/05/2020; Robert’s Package Store; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Reco Jovoskie Martin, b/m of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/01/2020; Humboldt High School; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Samuel P. Peden, w/m, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/06/2020; 1702 17th Ave; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Thomas Allen Weaver, w/m, 43 of Medina – Arrest date and location: 09/04/2020; 45 and Mitchell; Charges: driving under influence; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.
Jontavius Cyril Beard, b/m, 29 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 09/07/2020; 22nd Ext; Charges: possession of Schedule VI, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Curtis Douglas, b/m, 39 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/12/2020; 3526 Seymour Loop; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Maurice Lamar Smith, b/m, 21 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/10/2020; 10th and Calhoun; Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Patsy Gail Smith, w/f, 37 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/07/2020; 22nd Ext; Charges: criminal impersonation, evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk; Arresting officer SGT Yarbrough.
Deyonte Ladarius Warren, b/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location:09/10/2020; 2709 Woodlawn; Charges: picked for other agency, domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Sheriff Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 08/31/2020 through 09/13/2020.
Arthur Bess, b/m, 27 – capias, domestic assault
Rachael Elmer, w/f, 31 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Brandon Fesmire, w/m, 47 – animals at large
Dylan Hudspeth, w/m, 22 – capias
Victor Lofton, b/m, 56 – capias
Mary Mathis, w/f, 37 – violation of probation
Tony Pitchford, w/m, 54 – domestic assault
Destinee Rankin, w/f, 24 – criminal impersonation
Charles Baker, w/m 31 – attachment order
Carl Barr, w/m, 61 – misuse of 911, public intoxication
James Boaz, w/m, 39 – violation of probation
Samantha Breininger, w/f, 29 – capias, aggravated child abuse of neglect (Haley’s law)
Jessica Byrd, w/f, 33 – manufacturer, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
John Coppage, w/m, 20 – simple possession/casual exchange, violation light law, Schedule VI drug violation, Schedule II Drug violations
Caleb Crossett, w/m, 19 – adult contributing to delinquency of a child, conspiracy to commit, theft of property, criminal trespass
Jeffery Cunningham, w/m, 36 – aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s law)
Michael Emery, w/m, 22 – aggravated assault
Angela Eppler, w/f, 56 – attachment order
Santez Fisk, b/m, 41 – Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations
Dama Gumiran, w/f, 39 – capias
Larry Hearod, w/m, 42 – capias
Tedrick Houston, b/m, 35 – attachment
Tia Kielas, w/f, 40 – Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations
Scott Kubat, w/m, 52 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, Schedule II drug violations
Jeremy McFarland, w/m, 31 – capias
Gabrielle Petty, w/f, 31 – capias
Brian Rhodes, w/m, 31 – contempt of court
Megon Smith, b/f, 36 – theft of property
Rocky Snider Jr, w/m, 41 – contempt of court
Keith Thomas, b/m, 59 – capias
Sadarius Thomas, b/m, 28 – capias, violations of probation, attachment order
Breanna Brown, b/f, 21 – capias
Tristan Carter, w/m, 31 – capias
Johnathan Choate, w/m, 37 – attachment order, capias
Mallory Crawford, w/f, 34 – capias
Finis Hundley, w/m, 40 – hold for other agency
Deyonta Warren, b/m, 24 – capias
Ashley Adams, w/f, 31 – public intoxication, domestic assault, vandalism
Lee Blankenship, w/m, 30 – capias
Jinger Box, w/f, 42 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry, capias
Laura Burkhart, w/f, 40 unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Cory Clayton, w/m, 39 – capias
Mallory Crawford, w/f, 34 – capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Finis Hundley, w/m, 40 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Joshua Montgomery, w/m, 36 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, violation of probation, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Kameron Morgan, b/m, 19 – violation of probation
Rachel Morgan, w/f, 45 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Matthew Parrish, w/m, 35 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
James Scott, w/m, 32 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, violation of probation
Adam Spinks, b/m, 63 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Terrence Wyatt, b/m, 31 – capias
Timothy Young, w/m, 25 – schedule II drug violations, improper display of plates
Real Estate Transfers
James Matthew Denton and wife, Carla R. Denton to Christopher Cooper and wife, Sherry Cooper – Dyer – $60,000
Debbie Ann Oney to Brandon Wolfe – Milan – $10,300
Dale Denning and wife, Christi L. Denning to Bradley Allen Bryan and wife, Christina Marie Bryan – Bradford – $210,000
Jeffrey A. Lyell and wife, Melanie J. Lyell to Robert Matthew Fountain and wife, Dewana Reeves Fountain – Rutherford – $169,900
Lloyd Havis Garner to John S. Byrum and Lou Anne Carlock – Medina – $212,500
Brandie Goodrich, f/k/a Brandie B. Alford, to Janet Whitlow – Trenton -= $67,000
Ernest B. Turner and wife, Emily D. Turner to Caleb Curlin – Trenton – $38,000
Sophia Natasha Barnett to Ismael Quisque – Trenton – $4,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to McMillion Construction, LLC – Lot 225 – Medina – $35,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to McMillion Construction, LLC – Lot 227 – Medina – $35,000
Joe G. Hall, III and wife, Jessica L. Hall to John C. Woods and wife, Catherine D. Woods – 2nd CD – $243,000
Michael J. Smith and wife, Cassandra C. Smith to Christopher Daniel Crutchfield and wife, Maghan M. Crutchfield – Medina – $195,000
Kenneth Harold McCaslin to Blake Spellings and Jack Finch – Dyer – $400,000
Brittany Roberts, f/k/a Brittany Ann McClearen, to Miller Properties – Medina – $124,000
Bradley Jordan Criswell and wife, Victoria MaKenzie Criswell to Gregory M. Dupuis and wife, Connie Dupuis – $145,000
Randall Williams and Destiny Passero to Shawn Ragan – Milan – $1,000
James R. Myers and wife, Tracye L. Myers to Willie Bradley, Jr. – Medina – $249,000
Senior Way, Inc. to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $570,000
Joseph H. Elliott and wife, Glenda Kay Elliott to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $11,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jeff Baker, to Jessica Paige Bean and husband, Matt Franklin Bean -Medina – $234,900
James Weido and wife, Dawn Weido to Donnie M. Cook, II – Trenton – $30,000
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, to Michael James Kiser and wife, Jenna Marie Kiser – Bradford – $76,000
Ernest Morris and wife, Joy Morris and Scott Morris to Frank Napierala and wife, Joyce Napierala – 2nd CD – $65,000
David Orr to Kenneth H. McCaslin – Dyer – $440,000
Esther A. Harbert Trust to Olivia Gibson – Trenton – $86,000
Janice Marshall to Joseph Dunagan and wife, Malissa Dunagan – Trenton – $344,900
Edward E. Tatum and wife, Donna K. Tatum to Anthony Stokes – Humboldt – $10,000
Marriages
Morgan Kay Warren of Humboldt and Kyle Evon Knight of Humboldt
Chais Milligan Wallsmith of Trenton and Leslie Brooke Young of Trenton
Christopher John Trull of Milan and Pamela Denise Smith of Milan
Douglas Brian Harris of Dyer and Anna Marie Jones of Humboldt
Joshua Quentreal Bomer of Milan and Judyth Vonne Porter of Milan
Marc Alan Beard of Rutherford and Sharon Ann Kimmons Stringer of Rutherford
Kaleb Allen Tidwell of Rutherford and Katie Diane Turner McMickin of Trenton
Conner Keith Allen of Milan and Caitlin Beth Giles of Trezevant
Blake Andrew Frez of Paris and Makala Elizabeth Anderson of Paris
James Heath McGarity of Medina and Kasey Lynn Luckett Legions of Medina
