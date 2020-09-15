Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 08/31/2020 through 09/13/2020:

Antoine Deandre Allen, b/m, 20 of Indianapolis, Ind. – Arrest date and location: 08/31/2020; West Main and 12th; Charges: manufacturing, sell, possession, controlled substance analog, violation of light law, manufacturing/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility law and driving without a license; Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Justin Dwayne Benson, w/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/05/2020; 2025 North St.; Charges: aggravated assault; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Xavier Devon Epperson, b/m, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/31/2020; Poplar and 16th; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Marsha Ann Gibbs, w/f, 48 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 09/05/2020; Walmart; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Gary Anthony Jelks, b/m, 56 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/05/2020; Robert’s Package Store; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Reco Jovoskie Martin, b/m of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/01/2020; Humboldt High School; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Samuel P. Peden, w/m, 58 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/06/2020; 1702 17th Ave; Charges: theft of property; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Thomas Allen Weaver, w/m, 43 of Medina – Arrest date and location: 09/04/2020; 45 and Mitchell; Charges: driving under influence; Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Jontavius Cyril Beard, b/m, 29 of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 09/07/2020; 22nd Ext; Charges: possession of Schedule VI, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Curtis Douglas, b/m, 39 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/12/2020; 3526 Seymour Loop; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Maurice Lamar Smith, b/m, 21 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/10/2020; 10th and Calhoun; Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Patsy Gail Smith, w/f, 37 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 09/07/2020; 22nd Ext; Charges: criminal impersonation, evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk; Arresting officer SGT Yarbrough.

Deyonte Ladarius Warren, b/m, 24 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location:09/10/2020; 2709 Woodlawn; Charges: picked for other agency, domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 08/31/2020 through 09/13/2020.

Arthur Bess, b/m, 27 – capias, domestic assault

Rachael Elmer, w/f, 31 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Brandon Fesmire, w/m, 47 – animals at large

Dylan Hudspeth, w/m, 22 – capias

Victor Lofton, b/m, 56 – capias

Mary Mathis, w/f, 37 – violation of probation

Tony Pitchford, w/m, 54 – domestic assault

Destinee Rankin, w/f, 24 – criminal impersonation

Charles Baker, w/m 31 – attachment order

Carl Barr, w/m, 61 – misuse of 911, public intoxication

James Boaz, w/m, 39 – violation of probation

Samantha Breininger, w/f, 29 – capias, aggravated child abuse of neglect (Haley’s law)

Jessica Byrd, w/f, 33 – manufacturer, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

John Coppage, w/m, 20 – simple possession/casual exchange, violation light law, Schedule VI drug violation, Schedule II Drug violations

Caleb Crossett, w/m, 19 – adult contributing to delinquency of a child, conspiracy to commit, theft of property, criminal trespass

Jeffery Cunningham, w/m, 36 – aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s law)

Michael Emery, w/m, 22 – aggravated assault

Angela Eppler, w/f, 56 – attachment order

Santez Fisk, b/m, 41 – Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations

Dama Gumiran, w/f, 39 – capias

Larry Hearod, w/m, 42 – capias

Tedrick Houston, b/m, 35 – attachment

Tia Kielas, w/f, 40 – Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations

Scott Kubat, w/m, 52 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, Schedule II drug violations

Jeremy McFarland, w/m, 31 – capias

Gabrielle Petty, w/f, 31 – capias

Brian Rhodes, w/m, 31 – contempt of court

Megon Smith, b/f, 36 – theft of property

Rocky Snider Jr, w/m, 41 – contempt of court

Keith Thomas, b/m, 59 – capias

Sadarius Thomas, b/m, 28 – capias, violations of probation, attachment order

Breanna Brown, b/f, 21 – capias

Tristan Carter, w/m, 31 – capias

Johnathan Choate, w/m, 37 – attachment order, capias

Mallory Crawford, w/f, 34 – capias

Finis Hundley, w/m, 40 – hold for other agency

Deyonta Warren, b/m, 24 – capias

Ashley Adams, w/f, 31 – public intoxication, domestic assault, vandalism

Lee Blankenship, w/m, 30 – capias

Jinger Box, w/f, 42 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry, capias

Laura Burkhart, w/f, 40 unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Cory Clayton, w/m, 39 – capias

Mallory Crawford, w/f, 34 – capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Finis Hundley, w/m, 40 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Joshua Montgomery, w/m, 36 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, violation of probation, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Kameron Morgan, b/m, 19 – violation of probation

Rachel Morgan, w/f, 45 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Matthew Parrish, w/m, 35 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

James Scott, w/m, 32 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, violation of probation

Adam Spinks, b/m, 63 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Terrence Wyatt, b/m, 31 – capias

Timothy Young, w/m, 25 – schedule II drug violations, improper display of plates

Real Estate Transfers

James Matthew Denton and wife, Carla R. Denton to Christopher Cooper and wife, Sherry Cooper – Dyer – $60,000

Debbie Ann Oney to Brandon Wolfe – Milan – $10,300

Dale Denning and wife, Christi L. Denning to Bradley Allen Bryan and wife, Christina Marie Bryan – Bradford – $210,000

Jeffrey A. Lyell and wife, Melanie J. Lyell to Robert Matthew Fountain and wife, Dewana Reeves Fountain – Rutherford – $169,900

Lloyd Havis Garner to John S. Byrum and Lou Anne Carlock – Medina – $212,500

Brandie Goodrich, f/k/a Brandie B. Alford, to Janet Whitlow – Trenton -= $67,000

Ernest B. Turner and wife, Emily D. Turner to Caleb Curlin – Trenton – $38,000

Sophia Natasha Barnett to Ismael Quisque – Trenton – $4,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to McMillion Construction, LLC – Lot 225 – Medina – $35,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to McMillion Construction, LLC – Lot 227 – Medina – $35,000

Joe G. Hall, III and wife, Jessica L. Hall to John C. Woods and wife, Catherine D. Woods – 2nd CD – $243,000

Michael J. Smith and wife, Cassandra C. Smith to Christopher Daniel Crutchfield and wife, Maghan M. Crutchfield – Medina – $195,000

Kenneth Harold McCaslin to Blake Spellings and Jack Finch – Dyer – $400,000

Brittany Roberts, f/k/a Brittany Ann McClearen, to Miller Properties – Medina – $124,000

Bradley Jordan Criswell and wife, Victoria MaKenzie Criswell to Gregory M. Dupuis and wife, Connie Dupuis – $145,000

Randall Williams and Destiny Passero to Shawn Ragan – Milan – $1,000

James R. Myers and wife, Tracye L. Myers to Willie Bradley, Jr. – Medina – $249,000

Senior Way, Inc. to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $570,000

Joseph H. Elliott and wife, Glenda Kay Elliott to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $11,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jeff Baker, to Jessica Paige Bean and husband, Matt Franklin Bean -Medina – $234,900

James Weido and wife, Dawn Weido to Donnie M. Cook, II – Trenton – $30,000

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, to Michael James Kiser and wife, Jenna Marie Kiser – Bradford – $76,000

Ernest Morris and wife, Joy Morris and Scott Morris to Frank Napierala and wife, Joyce Napierala – 2nd CD – $65,000

David Orr to Kenneth H. McCaslin – Dyer – $440,000

Esther A. Harbert Trust to Olivia Gibson – Trenton – $86,000

Janice Marshall to Joseph Dunagan and wife, Malissa Dunagan – Trenton – $344,900

Edward E. Tatum and wife, Donna K. Tatum to Anthony Stokes – Humboldt – $10,000

Marriages

Morgan Kay Warren of Humboldt and Kyle Evon Knight of Humboldt

Chais Milligan Wallsmith of Trenton and Leslie Brooke Young of Trenton

Christopher John Trull of Milan and Pamela Denise Smith of Milan

Douglas Brian Harris of Dyer and Anna Marie Jones of Humboldt

Joshua Quentreal Bomer of Milan and Judyth Vonne Porter of Milan

Marc Alan Beard of Rutherford and Sharon Ann Kimmons Stringer of Rutherford

Kaleb Allen Tidwell of Rutherford and Katie Diane Turner McMickin of Trenton

Conner Keith Allen of Milan and Caitlin Beth Giles of Trezevant

Blake Andrew Frez of Paris and Makala Elizabeth Anderson of Paris

James Heath McGarity of Medina and Kasey Lynn Luckett Legions of Medina

