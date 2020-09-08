Your Right to Know

Humboldt Court Report

Ashley Donahoe – simple possession of Schedule VI

Megan Smith – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamie Garrison – possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael McCoy – assault

Tacarra Turner – contempt of court

Hunter Hill – DUI

Matthew Dark – evading-waived to grand jury

Albert Rook – public intoxication

Brian Watkins – simple synthetic

Austin Gearin – domestic assault

Tony Oglesby – DUI

Jimmy Sweat – driving on revoked DL with prior DUI

Dixie Hickerson – DUI

Melvin Reed – evading arrest

Billy Yarbrough – assault

Barbie Winberry – possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule VI

James Mabry – assault

Rocky Snider – possession of meth

Makayla Burton – contempt of court

Corey Biggs – criminal trespass

Civil

Second Round LP in successor in interest to Santander Consumer USA vs Warren Gannon

Kristin Michelle Loucks vs Charles Inglis Hampson

Mallory Marshall vs Jessica Fitzgerald

CKS Prime Investments vs John Ostermann

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shemiah Johnson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Barbara Meanner

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Alicia Maholmes

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandy Grant

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Draven Jones

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs David Willis

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kamaria Turner

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Rebecca Hills

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs William Morris

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jasmine Burnett

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Felicia Lloyd

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Corey Barnes

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Erica Clark

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Amy Harper

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Thomas Griggs

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Jessica Harvey

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Steven Griffin

Persolve Recoveries LLS vs Donna Kim Grace and Roy Grace

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs William Chappell Jr.

Title Cash #308 vs Jasland Coplin

Midland Credit Management Inc vs John Ostermann

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Kenneth Allen

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Elizabeth Permenter

Gail Evans vs Joshua Edward Baker

Michael E. Ort vs Patrick Hockett

Michael Jenkins vs Cindy Hayes

Mary Ann Proctor vs Paul William Proctor

_______________________________________________________________________

Trenton Court Report

Jonathan King – driving without license

William Taylor – driving without license

Stephen Jackson – resisting arrest

Linda Call – simple assault

James Horner – simple assault

Jonathan Martin – simple possession schedule II (cocaine)

Zarate Sergio – DUI first offense

Larry Phillips – simple possession meth

Larry Phillips – resisting arrest

Hannah Milligan – DUI first offense

David Mingle – driving while license revoked second due to conviction of DUI

David Mingle – driving while license revoked second due to conviction of DUI

Hayden McGuire – diversion on simple possession/casual exchange

Camron McMackin – diversion on simple possession/casual exchange

Kristina Marie Skrip – simple possession/casual exchange

Benjamin Cox – violation of protective order-contempt

Kevin Coleman – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Kevin Coleman – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Bradley Reed – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Larry Leach – driving on revoked license

Larry Leach – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Harley Hill – possession of simple schedule II

Harley Hill – drug paraphernalia

Edward Oliver – theft up to $1,000

Breona Cockrell – simple possession schedule VI

Amy L Parker – simple possession schedule II

Amy L Parker – drug paraphernalia

Derek Harper – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Cameron Murphy – theft up to $1,000

Cameron Murphy – theft up to $1,000

Cameron Murphy – theft up to $1,000

Cameron Murphy – theft up to $1,000

_____________________________________________________________________

Inspections

El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Wendy’s, Humboldt, compete inspection, 93 score, one critical

McDonald’s Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

TLC Food, complete inspection, 97 score

Burger King, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

El Gallero, #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

La Lunada, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 98 score

McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score

New China, Humboldt, complete inspection, 82 score, six criticals

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Wendy’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score

Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 86 score, two criticals

El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Milan Nutrition, complete inspection, 100 score

El Gallero, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Trenton Elks Lounge, complete inspection, 96 score

Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

New China, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 94 score

Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

El Sombrero, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

El Sombrero, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

The Nutrition Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

The Nutrition Hut, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Nutrition, complete inspection, 99 score

Hick’s-Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 95 score

Clifford’s, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

La Carreta Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score

Mustard Seed, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

_____________________________________________________________________

Building Permits

Bobby Joe and Jane White, 25 Charlie Lewis Road, Trenton

Steven Price, 1 Donald Beard Road, Humboldt

Andrew Dedmon, 189B Medina Highway, Milan

Frank Baker, 41 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Matt Sims, 34 Oak Leaf Road, Trenton

Susan Cox Development, 10 Dyer Highway O/O Yorkville, Yorkville

Joe Tubbs, 195 White Brothers Road, Humboldt

Derek Bynum, 357B Milan Highway O/O Bradford, Bradford

Darrel Huey, 10 Ellis Cove, Medina

Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 229 Old Trenton-Eaton Road, Trenton

Roger Smith, 152 Hope Hill Cemetery Road, Milan

Taylor Barker, 278 Edison-Frog Jump Road, Trenton

Monte Brewer, 188 Gibson Highway, Trenton

Clark Homes, 28 Tara Drive, Medina

Clark Homes, 30 Tara Drive, Medina

Jacob Shelton, 3 Philip Hale Cove, Humboldt

Robert Churchman, 133 Oliver Chapel Road, Bradford

Mark McDaniel, 17 Concord-Cades Road, Milan

George and Christa Bearden. 14 Mod Halliburton Road, Rutherford

Brandon Cox, 1 Paul Hale Road, Humboldt

James Fly, 67B Fly Road, Humboldt

Spencer Morris, 77 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Ryan Knight, 145 Boulton Road, Milan

Randy Hickerson, 182 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

David Dudley, 810 Gann Road, Bradford

Mike Bell, 30 Stavely Road, Medina

Real Estate Transfers

Jerry Lynn Ramey and wife, Dollie M. Ramey to James Michael Ramey – 14th CD – $10,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen – Milan – $26,200

Natalee C. Reed and husband, Joe Reed to Katelyn Duncan – Dyer – $22,500

Jerry Montgomery to Debbie Duran – 9th CD – $18,000

General Shale Brick, Inc. to Hemjag Leasing, LLC – Gibson County – $90,000

Micah Y. Eller and wife, Amanda L. Eller to Jerry Keith Barlow – 8th CD – 435,000

Corie Belmont to Timothy D. Griffin and Jessica Cruise – Trenton – $58,500

Michael D. Pendleton and wife, Olga Pendleton to Steven R. Eckard and wife, Cookie K. Eckard – 12th CD – $7,000

Glenn Jay Fore to Steve Hardin and wife, Holly Hardin – Humboldt – $40,250

Sandra Pickens to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $75,000

Debra Ann Powers, Carol Denise Thetford and Patsy Jane Thetford to Jack Joyner – Milan – $68,000

Johnny F. Guy and wife, Carol Guy to Wesley Steven Williams and wife, Lesa Williams – Trenton – $180,000

Cami Ann Bertus, f/k/a Cami Ann Neal, to Joshua Paul Wigger and wife, Julia Suzanne Wigger – Medina – $12,500

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through Attorney -in-Fact Jeff Baker, to Jennifer L. Brewer – Medina – $254,900

Thomas L. Pounds and wife, Loretta J. Pounds to Rita Stokes – Trenton – $163,000

Paul F. Owens and wife, Lou Ann Owens to Paul E. Johnson, Jr. – Milan – $21,497.25

Jonathan Roland and wife, Jennifer Roland to Michael David Duncan – Medina – $189,900

B. Holt Shoaf, Ruth Shoaf, n/k/a Ruth Carmichael, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Camille Mussenden, Vance C. Shoaf and Nancy Gaesser to Christopher L. Main and Ladonna L. Main – Medina – $400,000

Dylan Lee Murdock and wife, Kathryn Diane Murdock to Laura Ann Elizabeth Hughes – Dyer – $106,000

Michael P. Hansbrough and wife, Cameron M. Hansbrough to Randy Paul McNeal and wife, Vicki Elaine McNeal – Medina – $203,000

Marc Alan Beard and Keith Norman Beard to Jacob Ray Penick and wife, Ashlyn Penick – Rutherford – $115,000

Jere Lynn Dover to Brad Webster and Savanah Webster – 2nd CD – $30,000

Becky Crafton to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $56,000

Jerry Jones and wife, Wanda F. Jones to Shadreka Jones – Milan – $113,800

Jearod S. Flowers to John Douglas Davis and wife, Brandie Lynn Davis – Rutherford – $10,000

Jearod S. Flowers and wife, Sylvanna Zimmerman Flowers to John Douglas Davis and wife, Brandie Lynn Davis – Rutherford – $175,000

Roy Smith to Gloria Phillips – Trenton – $5,000

Darrel Huey to Michael Hutcherson and wife, Mallory Hutcherson – Medina – $257,900

Brandon L. Luther and wife, Mary E. Luther to Joshua M. Knipper and wife, Jamie L. Knipper – Medina – $218,000

Hollis Allen Hanks and wife, Jessie Carolyn Hanks to Susan A. Cox – Yorkville – $38,000

Noah Jackson and Shelby Hennis to Latisha Williams – Milan – $84,900

David McCurdy and wife, Kathy McCurdy to Mark D. Cruse and wife, Jada D. Cruse – Dyer – $19,900

Paula E. Wade to Able Building Company, Inc. Mark Johnson – Trenton – $2,000

Kevin L. Earnheart and wife, Casey Brooke Earnheart to Jeff Dodd – Trenton – $56,516.10

Robert H. Brown, by and through Sharon Brown, Attorney-in-Fact, to Randy Moss – 20th CD – $135,000

Chadwick A. Walker and wife, Margo N. Walker to Lyle Heidenreich and wife, Ronda Heidenreich – Milan – $100,000

Jack Mathis and wife, Shelby E. Mathis to Andrew Reel and wife, Martha Reel – Medina – $446,000

Robin Jeanette Joyce to Marvin Paul Byler and wife, Emilee R. Byler – Trenton – $66,500

Chadwick A. Walker and wife, Margo N. Walker to Heather N. Bassett and Brandie N. Moss – Milan – $294,000

Amanda K. Carter to Steven R. Johnson and Christy G. Johnson – Medina – $274,900

Michelle K. Schneeberger to Gage Schneeberger and Allie Montgomery – Medina – $312,500

Mary Stephanie Morris to Kevin Earnheart and wife, Brooke Earnheart – Trenton – $270,000

Kevin Earnheart and wife, Brooke Earnheart to Don Thompson – Trenton – $60,559.63

Robert Gwen Green and wife, Nancy C. Green to Robert E. Espey – 15th CD – $160,000

Denny Carol Gardner to Juan Anguiano and wife, Stacy Anguiano – Rutherford – $1,000

Brandon C. Smith and wife, Amanda L. Smith to Tauni J. Guzman – Medina – $223,000

Kenneth Bell and wife, Farra Bell to Christopher Jeppesen and wife, Melissa Jeppesen – Trenton – $36,000

BRC, LLC and Antonio Burnett to James Farley – Humboldt – $50,500

Kevin W. Manner and Thomas Lloyd Manner to Ruth Ann Slayton – Milan – $86,000

Donald Bunton and wife, Beth Bunton to James D. Rozzell and Teri T. Rozzell, Trustees of The Rozzell Family Trust – Humboldt – $75,000

Terry Boyd and wife, Patricia J. Boyd to Brandon W. Moore – Humboldt – $5,000

Wesley Williams and wife, Lesa Williams to Dorothy Patterson – Medina – $192,500

Sarah H. Jones to Charles Erdmann and wife, Ashley Erdmann – Milan – $15,000

William A. Hill and wife, Dalpha Ann Hill to Brandon Lee Newhouse – Trenton – $37,500

Gregory L. Morris and wife, Gwynne S. Morris to Christopher M. Cooper and wife, Sherry L. Cooper – Dyer – $69,000

John R. Hickson, Sr. and wife, Vivian E. Hickson to Christopher Scott Bates and wife, Felena M. Bates – Milan – $106,000

Jason Taylor to Tasha R. Jennings and Iyonna Jennings – Humboldt – $159,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Noah Blackburn and Ashley Manning – Bradford – $39,000

Glenda Davis to Bradley E. Scruggs and wife, Mary Diane Scruggs – Trenton – $34,185.21

Billy Wayne Alexander to Jeremy Dover and wife, Leslie Dover – Humboldt – $25,000

Johnny Wilfred Walker to Bradley Matthews and wife, Kara Matthews – Milan – $169,900

Terry Lance Reason, II to Matthew Todd Halford and wife, Stacey Halford – Humboldt – $120,000

Huey And Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Jeffery Wadding – Humboldt – $25,000

William D. Upchurch and wife, Rhonda Upchurch to Justin Tyler Landrum and Ashley D. Jones – Kenton – $169,000

Steve Allen Mayfield, Michael Daniel Mayfield and Eric Shane Mayfield to Robert Lawrence and wife, Tracy Lawrence – Humboldt – $66,500

Harold D. Arnold to Tammy Rader – Parcel 13.10 – Milan – $10

Harold D. Arnold to Tammy Rader – Parcel 9.00 – Milan – $10

James Edward Roberson to Ray Goodgine and wife, Kim Goodgine – Medina – $148,000

Ruth Bringle Shoaf to Dana Franklin Miller and wife, Melisa Graves Miller – Milan – $70,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200

Gloria D. Graves to Barry Allen Rental Properties, LLC – Milan – 60,000

James L. Dabbs to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $76,500

Felicia Adjoyi to Victor Ramirez and Bertha Campos – Trenton – 25,000

Billy Graves to Michael S. Dennis – Humboldt – $2,500

Kent D. Mansfield and Susan K. Mansfield, Trustees under the Mansfield Living Trust, to Blake Staples – Medina – $260,000

Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Terry Lee Roberson and wife, Sheila Roberson – Milan – $211,047

David J. Duncan and wife, Jennifer L. Duncan to WM Mack Stanley Flowers and wife, Mary Ann Flowers – Milan – $149,900

Herman C. Hand, Jr. and wife, Lavanche S. Hand to Vincent E. Floyd – Humboldt – $30,000

Lisa C. Reid to Linda Baker Bland and husband, Mark Edward Bland – Humboldt – $27,000

Mark White to Brandon L. Luther and wife, Mary F. Luther – Medina – $284,900

Poly-M Construction, Inc. to Steven A. Patterson and wife, Sheila B. Patterson – Dyer – $220,000

Mark Fortenberry and wife, Denise Fortenberry to Jon Zamber – Medina – $192,000

Pamela Margrette Hargrove Begin, a/k/a Pamela Margreta Hargrove to Elizabeth Cathleen Hargrove-Jurenka, f/k/a Elizabeth Cathleen Hargrove Keel – $13,733

Brenda V. Toon to Steven Autry – Trenton – $2,500

Secured Futures Inc., Trustee of the Pooled Special Needs Trust fbo Marilyn Amburgey to Michael Duane Partlow – Trenton – $61,600

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Todd Thomas and wife, Jordan Marie Thomas – $186,400

Jeff Baker and Michael S. Presson, by and thru his Attorney-in-Fact Jeff Baker, to James Myers and wife, Tracye Myers – Medina – $287,900

Keith Guy Hickman and wife, Natalie Hickman to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – $2,000

_______________________________________________________________________

Marriages

Michael Wayne Doss of Humboldt and Victoria Lynn Helgerson Brown of Humboldt

James Joseph Parsons of Milan and Ashley Brooke Barger McDonald of Milan

Reginald Lee Gentry of Milan and Priscilla Mae Patterson Hamilton of Humboldt

Micah Shane Pierce of Trenton and Amberli Nicole Burleson Pierce of Trenton

Christopher Ray Neal of Humboldt and Angela Michelle Maupin Moritz of Humboldt

Melvin Lashun Shaw of Humboldt and Jaleea Vershall Flippin of Humboldt

Isaac LJ Mackey of Medina and Charity Faith Peery Higgins of Medina

______________________________________________________________________

Divorces

Hailey D. Vail vs Christopher S. Vail

Jennifer Thomas Snead vs Tarrant Adam Snead

Paul William Proctor vs Mary Ann Proctor

Christy Baggett vs. James Mark Baggett

April Walters vs. Jonathan Walters

Gary Watkins vs. Cassie Watkins

Suzanne Marie Kemler vs. James Allen Kemler, Jr.

Heather Cotham vs. Hollis Cotham

Clifford Stevenson vs. Tracy Stevenson

Pamela Louise Jones vs. Robert Lee Jones

Megan Hooker Taylor vs. Kawasky Devel Taylor

______________________________________________________________________