Your Right to Know
Humboldt Court Report
Ashley Donahoe – simple possession of Schedule VI
Megan Smith – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jamie Garrison – possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael McCoy – assault
Tacarra Turner – contempt of court
Hunter Hill – DUI
Matthew Dark – evading-waived to grand jury
Albert Rook – public intoxication
Brian Watkins – simple synthetic
Austin Gearin – domestic assault
Tony Oglesby – DUI
Jimmy Sweat – driving on revoked DL with prior DUI
Dixie Hickerson – DUI
Melvin Reed – evading arrest
Billy Yarbrough – assault
Barbie Winberry – possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule VI
James Mabry – assault
Rocky Snider – possession of meth
Makayla Burton – contempt of court
Corey Biggs – criminal trespass
Civil
Second Round LP in successor in interest to Santander Consumer USA vs Warren Gannon
Kristin Michelle Loucks vs Charles Inglis Hampson
Mallory Marshall vs Jessica Fitzgerald
CKS Prime Investments vs John Ostermann
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shemiah Johnson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Barbara Meanner
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Alicia Maholmes
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brandy Grant
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Draven Jones
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs David Willis
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kamaria Turner
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Rebecca Hills
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs William Morris
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jasmine Burnett
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Felicia Lloyd
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Corey Barnes
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Erica Clark
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Amy Harper
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Thomas Griggs
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Jessica Harvey
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Steven Griffin
Persolve Recoveries LLS vs Donna Kim Grace and Roy Grace
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs William Chappell Jr.
Title Cash #308 vs Jasland Coplin
Midland Credit Management Inc vs John Ostermann
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Kenneth Allen
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Elizabeth Permenter
Gail Evans vs Joshua Edward Baker
Michael E. Ort vs Patrick Hockett
Michael Jenkins vs Cindy Hayes
Mary Ann Proctor vs Paul William Proctor
_______________________________________________________________________
Trenton Court Report
Jonathan King – driving without license
William Taylor – driving without license
Stephen Jackson – resisting arrest
Linda Call – simple assault
James Horner – simple assault
Jonathan Martin – simple possession schedule II (cocaine)
Zarate Sergio – DUI first offense
Larry Phillips – simple possession meth
Larry Phillips – resisting arrest
Hannah Milligan – DUI first offense
David Mingle – driving while license revoked second due to conviction of DUI
David Mingle – driving while license revoked second due to conviction of DUI
Hayden McGuire – diversion on simple possession/casual exchange
Camron McMackin – diversion on simple possession/casual exchange
Kristina Marie Skrip – simple possession/casual exchange
Benjamin Cox – violation of protective order-contempt
Kevin Coleman – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Kevin Coleman – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Bradley Reed – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Larry Leach – driving on revoked license
Larry Leach – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Harley Hill – possession of simple schedule II
Harley Hill – drug paraphernalia
Edward Oliver – theft up to $1,000
Breona Cockrell – simple possession schedule VI
Amy L Parker – simple possession schedule II
Amy L Parker – drug paraphernalia
Derek Harper – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Cameron Murphy – theft up to $1,000
Cameron Murphy – theft up to $1,000
Cameron Murphy – theft up to $1,000
Cameron Murphy – theft up to $1,000
_____________________________________________________________________
Inspections
El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Wendy’s, Humboldt, compete inspection, 93 score, one critical
McDonald’s Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
TLC Food, complete inspection, 97 score
Burger King, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
El Gallero, #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
La Lunada, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 98 score
McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score
New China, Humboldt, complete inspection, 82 score, six criticals
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Wendy’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score
Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 86 score, two criticals
El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Milan Nutrition, complete inspection, 100 score
El Gallero, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Trenton Elks Lounge, complete inspection, 96 score
Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
New China, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 94 score
Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
El Sombrero, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
El Sombrero, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
The Nutrition Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
The Nutrition Hut, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Nutrition, complete inspection, 99 score
Hick’s-Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 95 score
Clifford’s, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
La Carreta Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score
Mustard Seed, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
_____________________________________________________________________
Building Permits
Bobby Joe and Jane White, 25 Charlie Lewis Road, Trenton
Steven Price, 1 Donald Beard Road, Humboldt
Andrew Dedmon, 189B Medina Highway, Milan
Frank Baker, 41 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Matt Sims, 34 Oak Leaf Road, Trenton
Susan Cox Development, 10 Dyer Highway O/O Yorkville, Yorkville
Joe Tubbs, 195 White Brothers Road, Humboldt
Derek Bynum, 357B Milan Highway O/O Bradford, Bradford
Darrel Huey, 10 Ellis Cove, Medina
Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 229 Old Trenton-Eaton Road, Trenton
Roger Smith, 152 Hope Hill Cemetery Road, Milan
Taylor Barker, 278 Edison-Frog Jump Road, Trenton
Monte Brewer, 188 Gibson Highway, Trenton
Clark Homes, 28 Tara Drive, Medina
Clark Homes, 30 Tara Drive, Medina
Jacob Shelton, 3 Philip Hale Cove, Humboldt
Robert Churchman, 133 Oliver Chapel Road, Bradford
Mark McDaniel, 17 Concord-Cades Road, Milan
George and Christa Bearden. 14 Mod Halliburton Road, Rutherford
Brandon Cox, 1 Paul Hale Road, Humboldt
James Fly, 67B Fly Road, Humboldt
Spencer Morris, 77 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
Ryan Knight, 145 Boulton Road, Milan
Randy Hickerson, 182 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
David Dudley, 810 Gann Road, Bradford
Mike Bell, 30 Stavely Road, Medina
Real Estate Transfers
Jerry Lynn Ramey and wife, Dollie M. Ramey to James Michael Ramey – 14th CD – $10,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen – Milan – $26,200
Natalee C. Reed and husband, Joe Reed to Katelyn Duncan – Dyer – $22,500
Jerry Montgomery to Debbie Duran – 9th CD – $18,000
General Shale Brick, Inc. to Hemjag Leasing, LLC – Gibson County – $90,000
Micah Y. Eller and wife, Amanda L. Eller to Jerry Keith Barlow – 8th CD – 435,000
Corie Belmont to Timothy D. Griffin and Jessica Cruise – Trenton – $58,500
Michael D. Pendleton and wife, Olga Pendleton to Steven R. Eckard and wife, Cookie K. Eckard – 12th CD – $7,000
Glenn Jay Fore to Steve Hardin and wife, Holly Hardin – Humboldt – $40,250
Sandra Pickens to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $75,000
Debra Ann Powers, Carol Denise Thetford and Patsy Jane Thetford to Jack Joyner – Milan – $68,000
Johnny F. Guy and wife, Carol Guy to Wesley Steven Williams and wife, Lesa Williams – Trenton – $180,000
Cami Ann Bertus, f/k/a Cami Ann Neal, to Joshua Paul Wigger and wife, Julia Suzanne Wigger – Medina – $12,500
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through Attorney -in-Fact Jeff Baker, to Jennifer L. Brewer – Medina – $254,900
Thomas L. Pounds and wife, Loretta J. Pounds to Rita Stokes – Trenton – $163,000
Paul F. Owens and wife, Lou Ann Owens to Paul E. Johnson, Jr. – Milan – $21,497.25
Jonathan Roland and wife, Jennifer Roland to Michael David Duncan – Medina – $189,900
B. Holt Shoaf, Ruth Shoaf, n/k/a Ruth Carmichael, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Camille Mussenden, Vance C. Shoaf and Nancy Gaesser to Christopher L. Main and Ladonna L. Main – Medina – $400,000
Dylan Lee Murdock and wife, Kathryn Diane Murdock to Laura Ann Elizabeth Hughes – Dyer – $106,000
Michael P. Hansbrough and wife, Cameron M. Hansbrough to Randy Paul McNeal and wife, Vicki Elaine McNeal – Medina – $203,000
Marc Alan Beard and Keith Norman Beard to Jacob Ray Penick and wife, Ashlyn Penick – Rutherford – $115,000
Jere Lynn Dover to Brad Webster and Savanah Webster – 2nd CD – $30,000
Becky Crafton to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $56,000
Jerry Jones and wife, Wanda F. Jones to Shadreka Jones – Milan – $113,800
Jearod S. Flowers to John Douglas Davis and wife, Brandie Lynn Davis – Rutherford – $10,000
Jearod S. Flowers and wife, Sylvanna Zimmerman Flowers to John Douglas Davis and wife, Brandie Lynn Davis – Rutherford – $175,000
Roy Smith to Gloria Phillips – Trenton – $5,000
Darrel Huey to Michael Hutcherson and wife, Mallory Hutcherson – Medina – $257,900
Brandon L. Luther and wife, Mary E. Luther to Joshua M. Knipper and wife, Jamie L. Knipper – Medina – $218,000
Hollis Allen Hanks and wife, Jessie Carolyn Hanks to Susan A. Cox – Yorkville – $38,000
Noah Jackson and Shelby Hennis to Latisha Williams – Milan – $84,900
David McCurdy and wife, Kathy McCurdy to Mark D. Cruse and wife, Jada D. Cruse – Dyer – $19,900
Paula E. Wade to Able Building Company, Inc. Mark Johnson – Trenton – $2,000
Kevin L. Earnheart and wife, Casey Brooke Earnheart to Jeff Dodd – Trenton – $56,516.10
Robert H. Brown, by and through Sharon Brown, Attorney-in-Fact, to Randy Moss – 20th CD – $135,000
Chadwick A. Walker and wife, Margo N. Walker to Lyle Heidenreich and wife, Ronda Heidenreich – Milan – $100,000
Jack Mathis and wife, Shelby E. Mathis to Andrew Reel and wife, Martha Reel – Medina – $446,000
Robin Jeanette Joyce to Marvin Paul Byler and wife, Emilee R. Byler – Trenton – $66,500
Chadwick A. Walker and wife, Margo N. Walker to Heather N. Bassett and Brandie N. Moss – Milan – $294,000
Amanda K. Carter to Steven R. Johnson and Christy G. Johnson – Medina – $274,900
Michelle K. Schneeberger to Gage Schneeberger and Allie Montgomery – Medina – $312,500
Mary Stephanie Morris to Kevin Earnheart and wife, Brooke Earnheart – Trenton – $270,000
Kevin Earnheart and wife, Brooke Earnheart to Don Thompson – Trenton – $60,559.63
Robert Gwen Green and wife, Nancy C. Green to Robert E. Espey – 15th CD – $160,000
Denny Carol Gardner to Juan Anguiano and wife, Stacy Anguiano – Rutherford – $1,000
Brandon C. Smith and wife, Amanda L. Smith to Tauni J. Guzman – Medina – $223,000
Kenneth Bell and wife, Farra Bell to Christopher Jeppesen and wife, Melissa Jeppesen – Trenton – $36,000
BRC, LLC and Antonio Burnett to James Farley – Humboldt – $50,500
Kevin W. Manner and Thomas Lloyd Manner to Ruth Ann Slayton – Milan – $86,000
Donald Bunton and wife, Beth Bunton to James D. Rozzell and Teri T. Rozzell, Trustees of The Rozzell Family Trust – Humboldt – $75,000
Terry Boyd and wife, Patricia J. Boyd to Brandon W. Moore – Humboldt – $5,000
Wesley Williams and wife, Lesa Williams to Dorothy Patterson – Medina – $192,500
Sarah H. Jones to Charles Erdmann and wife, Ashley Erdmann – Milan – $15,000
William A. Hill and wife, Dalpha Ann Hill to Brandon Lee Newhouse – Trenton – $37,500
Gregory L. Morris and wife, Gwynne S. Morris to Christopher M. Cooper and wife, Sherry L. Cooper – Dyer – $69,000
John R. Hickson, Sr. and wife, Vivian E. Hickson to Christopher Scott Bates and wife, Felena M. Bates – Milan – $106,000
Jason Taylor to Tasha R. Jennings and Iyonna Jennings – Humboldt – $159,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Noah Blackburn and Ashley Manning – Bradford – $39,000
Glenda Davis to Bradley E. Scruggs and wife, Mary Diane Scruggs – Trenton – $34,185.21
Billy Wayne Alexander to Jeremy Dover and wife, Leslie Dover – Humboldt – $25,000
Johnny Wilfred Walker to Bradley Matthews and wife, Kara Matthews – Milan – $169,900
Terry Lance Reason, II to Matthew Todd Halford and wife, Stacey Halford – Humboldt – $120,000
Huey And Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Jeffery Wadding – Humboldt – $25,000
William D. Upchurch and wife, Rhonda Upchurch to Justin Tyler Landrum and Ashley D. Jones – Kenton – $169,000
Steve Allen Mayfield, Michael Daniel Mayfield and Eric Shane Mayfield to Robert Lawrence and wife, Tracy Lawrence – Humboldt – $66,500
Harold D. Arnold to Tammy Rader – Parcel 13.10 – Milan – $10
Harold D. Arnold to Tammy Rader – Parcel 9.00 – Milan – $10
James Edward Roberson to Ray Goodgine and wife, Kim Goodgine – Medina – $148,000
Ruth Bringle Shoaf to Dana Franklin Miller and wife, Melisa Graves Miller – Milan – $70,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200
Gloria D. Graves to Barry Allen Rental Properties, LLC – Milan – 60,000
James L. Dabbs to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $76,500
Felicia Adjoyi to Victor Ramirez and Bertha Campos – Trenton – 25,000
Billy Graves to Michael S. Dennis – Humboldt – $2,500
Kent D. Mansfield and Susan K. Mansfield, Trustees under the Mansfield Living Trust, to Blake Staples – Medina – $260,000
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Terry Lee Roberson and wife, Sheila Roberson – Milan – $211,047
David J. Duncan and wife, Jennifer L. Duncan to WM Mack Stanley Flowers and wife, Mary Ann Flowers – Milan – $149,900
Herman C. Hand, Jr. and wife, Lavanche S. Hand to Vincent E. Floyd – Humboldt – $30,000
Lisa C. Reid to Linda Baker Bland and husband, Mark Edward Bland – Humboldt – $27,000
Mark White to Brandon L. Luther and wife, Mary F. Luther – Medina – $284,900
Poly-M Construction, Inc. to Steven A. Patterson and wife, Sheila B. Patterson – Dyer – $220,000
Mark Fortenberry and wife, Denise Fortenberry to Jon Zamber – Medina – $192,000
Pamela Margrette Hargrove Begin, a/k/a Pamela Margreta Hargrove to Elizabeth Cathleen Hargrove-Jurenka, f/k/a Elizabeth Cathleen Hargrove Keel – $13,733
Brenda V. Toon to Steven Autry – Trenton – $2,500
Secured Futures Inc., Trustee of the Pooled Special Needs Trust fbo Marilyn Amburgey to Michael Duane Partlow – Trenton – $61,600
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Todd Thomas and wife, Jordan Marie Thomas – $186,400
Jeff Baker and Michael S. Presson, by and thru his Attorney-in-Fact Jeff Baker, to James Myers and wife, Tracye Myers – Medina – $287,900
Keith Guy Hickman and wife, Natalie Hickman to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – $2,000
_______________________________________________________________________
Marriages
Michael Wayne Doss of Humboldt and Victoria Lynn Helgerson Brown of Humboldt
James Joseph Parsons of Milan and Ashley Brooke Barger McDonald of Milan
Reginald Lee Gentry of Milan and Priscilla Mae Patterson Hamilton of Humboldt
Micah Shane Pierce of Trenton and Amberli Nicole Burleson Pierce of Trenton
Christopher Ray Neal of Humboldt and Angela Michelle Maupin Moritz of Humboldt
Melvin Lashun Shaw of Humboldt and Jaleea Vershall Flippin of Humboldt
Isaac LJ Mackey of Medina and Charity Faith Peery Higgins of Medina
______________________________________________________________________
Divorces
Hailey D. Vail vs Christopher S. Vail
Jennifer Thomas Snead vs Tarrant Adam Snead
Paul William Proctor vs Mary Ann Proctor
Christy Baggett vs. James Mark Baggett
April Walters vs. Jonathan Walters
Gary Watkins vs. Cassie Watkins
Suzanne Marie Kemler vs. James Allen Kemler, Jr.
Heather Cotham vs. Hollis Cotham
Clifford Stevenson vs. Tracy Stevenson
Pamela Louise Jones vs. Robert Lee Jones
Megan Hooker Taylor vs. Kawasky Devel Taylor
______________________________________________________________________