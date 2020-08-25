Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 08/17/2020 through 08/23/2020:

Juan Jose Calderon, h/m, 51 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/19/2020; HPD; Charges: sexual battery by authority figure. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Mikevious Dwayne Campbell, b/m, 17 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/23/2020; 5th and Vine; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Rosa Levette Cox, b/f, 48 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/22/2020; 8th and Brown; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, possession schedule II, display of plates; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Ontario Levi Dinwiddie, b/m, 19 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/23/2020; 5th and Vine; Charges: unlawful possession of weapon; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Jessica Pearl Farley, 20, w/f of Atwood – Arrest date and location: 08/20/2020; Alamo Hwy; Charges: failure to render aid, failure to give immed notice on accident, accidental/fatal/injury (failure to render), driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

James Samuel Hallay, w/m, 30 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/23/2020; 724 Hillside Dr.; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Kevin Oneal Huddleston, b/m, 37 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/17/2020; Walmart; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, assault, failure to appear, aggravated burglary, domestic assault, contraband in penal facility, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Jamie Lynn Langley, w/f, 29 of Gadsden – Arrest date and location: 08/18/2020; Crockett Co.; Charges: identity theft, fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property, Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Kadia Elise Pearson, b/f, 20 of Milan – Arrest date and location: 08/20/2020; 45/Country Club; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, speeding; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Melvin Dwayne Reed, b/m, 50 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/23/2020; 6th and George; Charges: display of plates, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk, felony evading in vehicle. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Jiaqi Yang, o/m, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/19/2020; 2641 Sheppard Dr., Charges: filing false report, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Liang Yang, o/m, 53 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 08/19/2020; Draggon Buffett; Charges: filing false report; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

______________________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 08/17/2020 through 08/23/2020.

Martha Blackwell, w/f, 36 – violation

Jessica Howland, w/f, 34 – capias

Jamie Langley, w/f, 30 – fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, theft of property, identify theft/use of another’s information

Spencer McBride, w/m, 25 – drug sanction

Tristan Newble, b/m, 31 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result, aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s law)

Tyryn Williams, b/m, 28 – capias

Liang Yang, u/m, 53 – driving on revoked/suspended license, false reports/statements

Darryl Atnipp, w/m, 54 – failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance

Richard Bradley, w/m, 51 – aggravated assault

Melissa Campbell, w/f, 40 – attachment order

Jessica Farley, w/f, 20 – simple possession/casual exchange

Tyler Flores, w/m, 27 – resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), child abuse or neglect (non-violent), assault

Benjamin Fuller, w/m, 26 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jonathan Gordon, w/m, 35 – evading arrest, criminal trespass, capias

Harley Hill, w/f, 27 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations

Jessica Howland, w/f, 34 – simple possession/casual exchange

Bradley Hutchens, w/m, 37- theft of property

Amy Johnson, w/f, 44 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jon Jones, Jr b/m, 27 – violation of probation, capias

Jerry Keeling, w/m, 53 – contempt of court

Billy King, w/m, 53 – public intoxication

Malcolm Lee, Jr – b/m, 18 – capias

Michael Moran, w/m, 21 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying of possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Latral Perdue, b/m, 34 – capias

Lauren Pierson, w/f, 20 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange

Dakota Raley, w/m, 20 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Brian Rhodes, w/m, 32 – capias

Christy Saulters, w/f, 33 – capias

Timothy Sikes, w/m, 52 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper usage, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jiaqi, Yang, w/m, 26 – false reports/statements

Real Estate Transfers

Jerry Lynn Ramey and wife, Dollie M. Ramey to James Michael Ramey – 14th CD – $10,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen – Milan – $26,200

Natalee C. Reed and husband, Joe Reed to Katelyn Duncan – Dyer – $22,500

Jerry Montgomery to Debbie Duran – 9th CD – $18,000

General Shale Brick, Inc. to Hemjag Leasing, LLC – Gibson County – $90,000

Micah Y. Eller and wife, Amanda L. Eller to Jerry Keith Barlow – 8th CD – 435,000

Corie Belmont to Timothy D. Griffin and Jessica Cruise – Trenton – $58,500

Michael D. Pendleton and wife, Olga Pendleton to Steven R. Eckard and wife, Cookie K. Eckard – 12th CD – $7,000

Glenn Jay Fore to Steve Hardin and wife, Holly Hardin – Humboldt – $40,250

Sandra Pickens to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $75,000

Debra Ann Powers, Carol Denise Thetford and Patsy Jane Thetford to Jack Joyner – Milan – $68,000

Johnny F. Guy and wife, Carol Guy to Wesley Steven Williams and wife, Lesa Williams – Trenton – $180,000

Cami Ann Bertus, f/k/a Cami Ann Neal, to Joshua Paul Wigger and wife, Julia Suzanne Wigger – Medina – $12,500

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through Attorney -in-Fact Jeff Baker, to Jennifer L. Brewer – Medina – $254,900

Thomas L. Pounds and wife, Loretta J. Pounds to Rita Stokes – Trenton – $163,000

Paul F. Owens and wife, Lou Ann Owens to Paul E. Johnson, Jr. – Milan – $21,497.25

Jonathan Roland and wife, Jennifer Roland to Michael David Duncan – Medina – $189,900

B. Holt Shoaf, Ruth Shoaf, n/k/a Ruth Carmichael, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Camille Mussenden, Vance C. Shoaf and Nancy Gaesser to Christopher L. Main and Ladonna L. Main – Medina – $400,000

Dylan Lee Murdock and wife, Kathryn Diane Murdock to Laura Ann Elizabeth Hughes – Dyer – $106,000

Michael P. Hansbrough and wife, Cameron M. Hansbrough to Randy Paul McNeal and wife, Vicki Elaine McNeal – Medina – $203,000

Marc Alan Beard and Keith Norman Beard to Jacob Ray Penick and wife, Ashlyn Penick – Rutherford – $115,000

Jere Lynn Dover to Brad Webster and Savanah Webster – 2nd CD – $30,000

____________________________________________________________________________________

Marriages

Clay Eugene Crenshaw of Dyer and Brianna Elizabeth Cox of Dyer

Bradley William Baker of Milan and Laura Lynn Young Cook of Milan

Mark Anthony Perry of Medina and Angela Lee Taylor of Medina

John Ethan Nicholas of Humboldt and Cara Jordan Shawver of Dyersburg

Faron Travis Cruz of Dyer and Emily Ruth Wright of Dyer

Matthew Porter Jones of Atwood and Laura Beth Killen of Atwood

Mark Allen Lessenberry of Humboldt and Jennifer Leigh Long Simer of Humboldt

John Lee Ragan of Medina and Lindsey Miller Massey of Medina

________________________________________________________________