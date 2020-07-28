Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/20/2020 through 07/26/2020:

Spenser Oneal Cole, b/m, 31 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/25/2020; 510 S. 17th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Lane Timothy Duncan, w/m, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/20/2020; HPD; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

David Wayne Farmer, w/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/22/2020; 1606 Etheridge St.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Jose Luis Galarza-Carranza, h/m, 36 of Alamo- Arrest date and location: 07/25/2020; DCI Clinic; Charges: speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation open container, possession of handgun while under influence, Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Timothy Jelks, b/m, 28 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 07/24/2020; Jackson General; Charges: aggravated assault, interference with emergency call, Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Christopher Dale Martin, b/m, 50 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/20/2020; 1834 Mitchell; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, financial responsibility law, retaliation past action, violation implied consent law, arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Zaria Ronyae Price, b/f, 20 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/22/2020; 104 Etheridge Humboldt; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Jermarc Glenn Strong, b/m, 29 of Utica, MS – Arrest date and location: 07/25/2020; Dollar Tree; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Mutao Deshawn Transor, b/m, 22 of Brownsville – Arrest date and location: 07/20/2020; HPD, Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property; Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/23/2020; Roberts Package; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/20/2020 through 07/26/2020.

Christopher Anderson, w/m, 34 – capias

Joshua Dugger, w/m, 38 – capias

Chasity Finch, w/f, 35 – contempt of court

Craig Perkins, w/m, 35 – capias

Jacob Salazar, w/m, 25 – capias

Mutao Transor, u/m, 22 – aggravated robbery

Labryan Warlick, b/m, 23 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Donald Woods, b/m, 28 – theft of property, vandalism

Jimmy Abercrombie, w/m, 49 – capias

Matthew Baker, w/m, 27 – domestic

Donald Barber, w/m, 51 – capias

Robert Barton, w/m, 38 – failure to exercise due care, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license

Sally Brown, w/f, 33 – contempt of court

Joshua Cathey, b/m, 36 – failure obey traffic light, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, knowingly falsify sex offender registry, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, capias

James Copeland, w/m, 42 – violation of probation

Cheyenne Davis, w/m, 24 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), domestic assault

Zoey Frame, w/f, 19 – capias

Abby Galloway, w/f, 22 – domestic assault

William Guinn, w/m, 55 – contempt of court

Harley Hill, w/f, 27 – simple possession/casual exchange, contraband in penal institution

Stanley Hogue, w/f, 39 – capias

Cody Johnson, b/m, 31 – capias, attachment order

Jerry Riggs, w/m, 48 – capias

Alexis Rodgers, b/f, 25 – child restraint law, violation of probation, seatbelt law, capias, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jason Smith, w/m, 47 – attachment order

James Stringer, w/m, 54 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Real Estate Transfers

Lester H. Poppenheimer and wife, Patricia Marie Poppenheimer to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dyer – Dyer – exempt

Tyler Chance Cooper and wife, Morgan Hardee Cooper, f/k/a Morgan Hardee, to Elliott Lejeune – Trenton – $99,999

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $30,000

Christopher L. Seymour and wife, Ingrid E. Seymour to Kevin D. Kirksey and wife, Meagan J. Kirksey -Medina – $304,900

Barbara K. Hunt, of Hunt Family Limited Partnership, to Eldon Austin – Rutherford – $100

Salvator F. Venezia to Anthony J. Pisanelli – Rutherford – $18,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jeff Baker, to Rickey Rydell McCory, Jr. and wife, Samantha Lee McCory – Medina – $284,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jason Paul Brister and wife, Kristina Hope Brister – Medina – $210,405

Eugene C. Crist and wife, Diana L. Crist to Billy Robert Hopkins and wife, Katheryn Hopkins – Medina – $229,900

Rayce Castellaw and wife, Tina Castellaw to Josh Youmans and Jeff Lowe – Gibson County – $70,000

Thomas Sylvia and wife, Mary Ellen Sylvia to Jonathan James Gainer and wife, Jennifer Kay Gainer – Medina – $164,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jack R. Paine and wife, Jessica R. Paine – Medina – $250,400

Angel A. La and husband, Morgan N. La to Dana Webb – Milan – $171,400

Michael Sanders, a/k/a Robert M. Sanders, to Bradford David Box and wife, Angela Ashley Box and Jerry Dean Emison and wife, Syble Foster Emison – Humboldt – $110,000

Jeremy Dunn to Bradford David Box and wife, Angela Ashley Box and Jerry Dean Emison and wife, Syble Foster Emison – Humboldt – $62,500

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200

Terry Hollingsworth and wife, Cathy Hollingsworth to Matthew Bradley Sims and wife, Tarra Alaine Sims – Trenton – $18,500

Jerry Bacon and wife, Kathy Bacon to Charles George and wife, Jessica George – Dyer – $133,000

W.L. Patterson to Paul Sloan and wife, Holly Sloan – Milan – $69,300

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian K. Beard – Medina – $228,882

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Micheal Armour – Medina – $338,400

Martha Hall and Peggy Morphis to Don Thompson and wife, Shelley Thompson – Trenton – $550,000

Katie A. Allmon, a/k/a Katie A. Burke, and husband, Jacob Burke to Deborah B. Gray – Trenton – $114,900

David Wayne Nance and Priscilla Lynn Nance, Trustees of the DLNance Trust, to Alexandra Meals and husband, Joshua Meals – Trenton – $25,000

Karan Guthrie Harris, f/k/a Karan Guthrie, to Steve A. Brasher and wife, Darlene J. Brasher – Milan – $120,000

Fred S. Morris and wife, Martha J. Morris to Joe Dunn and Anita Dunn – Humboldt – $59,900

Christopher L. Speer to Michael Tornow and wife, Carolyn Tornow – Trenton – $107,500

Shirley Ann Penn to Rachel Marie Penn – Trenton – $27,000

Billy Joe Adams and Thelma Adams to Jimmie Hill – Gibson – $1,000

Michael R. Snider and Brenda Kerns to Snell Ventures, LLC – Bradford – $550,000

Senior Way, Inc. to Deja Nooner – Milan – $124,900

Karen Qualls and Cheryl Zadakaus to Matthew C. Simmons – Trenton – $525,000

Virginia H. Roberts to Johnny M. Ragsdale – Trenton – $16,000

Marriages

Lauren Elizabeth Hayden of Humboldt and David Bowers Jones, IV of Humboldt

Bryce Rashaad Mays, Sr. of Dyer and Alexanderia Nicole Wade of Dyer

Timothy Lee Winters of Stanton and May Carolyn Taylor of Trenton

Richard James Leone, III of Humboldt and Eden Desiree Dumm of Humboldt

Caleb Rashard Dance of Humboldt and Crystal Latrina Jackson of Humboldt

