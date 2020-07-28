Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/20/2020 through 07/26/2020:
Spenser Oneal Cole, b/m, 31 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/25/2020; 510 S. 17th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Lane Timothy Duncan, w/m, 26 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/20/2020; HPD; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
David Wayne Farmer, w/m, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/22/2020; 1606 Etheridge St.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Jose Luis Galarza-Carranza, h/m, 36 of Alamo- Arrest date and location: 07/25/2020; DCI Clinic; Charges: speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation open container, possession of handgun while under influence, Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Timothy Jelks, b/m, 28 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 07/24/2020; Jackson General; Charges: aggravated assault, interference with emergency call, Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Christopher Dale Martin, b/m, 50 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/20/2020; 1834 Mitchell; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, financial responsibility law, retaliation past action, violation implied consent law, arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Zaria Ronyae Price, b/f, 20 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/22/2020; 104 Etheridge Humboldt; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Jermarc Glenn Strong, b/m, 29 of Utica, MS – Arrest date and location: 07/25/2020; Dollar Tree; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Mutao Deshawn Transor, b/m, 22 of Brownsville – Arrest date and location: 07/20/2020; HPD, Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property; Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 57 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/23/2020; Roberts Package; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
______________________________________________________________
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/20/2020 through 07/26/2020.
Christopher Anderson, w/m, 34 – capias
Joshua Dugger, w/m, 38 – capias
Chasity Finch, w/f, 35 – contempt of court
Craig Perkins, w/m, 35 – capias
Jacob Salazar, w/m, 25 – capias
Mutao Transor, u/m, 22 – aggravated robbery
Labryan Warlick, b/m, 23 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Donald Woods, b/m, 28 – theft of property, vandalism
Jimmy Abercrombie, w/m, 49 – capias
Matthew Baker, w/m, 27 – domestic
Donald Barber, w/m, 51 – capias
Robert Barton, w/m, 38 – failure to exercise due care, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license
Sally Brown, w/f, 33 – contempt of court
Joshua Cathey, b/m, 36 – failure obey traffic light, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, knowingly falsify sex offender registry, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, capias
James Copeland, w/m, 42 – violation of probation
Cheyenne Davis, w/m, 24 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), domestic assault
Zoey Frame, w/f, 19 – capias
Abby Galloway, w/f, 22 – domestic assault
William Guinn, w/m, 55 – contempt of court
Harley Hill, w/f, 27 – simple possession/casual exchange, contraband in penal institution
Stanley Hogue, w/f, 39 – capias
Cody Johnson, b/m, 31 – capias, attachment order
Jerry Riggs, w/m, 48 – capias
Alexis Rodgers, b/f, 25 – child restraint law, violation of probation, seatbelt law, capias, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jason Smith, w/m, 47 – attachment order
James Stringer, w/m, 54 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Real Estate Transfers
Lester H. Poppenheimer and wife, Patricia Marie Poppenheimer to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dyer – Dyer – exempt
Tyler Chance Cooper and wife, Morgan Hardee Cooper, f/k/a Morgan Hardee, to Elliott Lejeune – Trenton – $99,999
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $30,000
Christopher L. Seymour and wife, Ingrid E. Seymour to Kevin D. Kirksey and wife, Meagan J. Kirksey -Medina – $304,900
Barbara K. Hunt, of Hunt Family Limited Partnership, to Eldon Austin – Rutherford – $100
Salvator F. Venezia to Anthony J. Pisanelli – Rutherford – $18,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Jeff Baker, to Rickey Rydell McCory, Jr. and wife, Samantha Lee McCory – Medina – $284,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jason Paul Brister and wife, Kristina Hope Brister – Medina – $210,405
Eugene C. Crist and wife, Diana L. Crist to Billy Robert Hopkins and wife, Katheryn Hopkins – Medina – $229,900
Rayce Castellaw and wife, Tina Castellaw to Josh Youmans and Jeff Lowe – Gibson County – $70,000
Thomas Sylvia and wife, Mary Ellen Sylvia to Jonathan James Gainer and wife, Jennifer Kay Gainer – Medina – $164,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jack R. Paine and wife, Jessica R. Paine – Medina – $250,400
Angel A. La and husband, Morgan N. La to Dana Webb – Milan – $171,400
Michael Sanders, a/k/a Robert M. Sanders, to Bradford David Box and wife, Angela Ashley Box and Jerry Dean Emison and wife, Syble Foster Emison – Humboldt – $110,000
Jeremy Dunn to Bradford David Box and wife, Angela Ashley Box and Jerry Dean Emison and wife, Syble Foster Emison – Humboldt – $62,500
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $26,200
Terry Hollingsworth and wife, Cathy Hollingsworth to Matthew Bradley Sims and wife, Tarra Alaine Sims – Trenton – $18,500
Jerry Bacon and wife, Kathy Bacon to Charles George and wife, Jessica George – Dyer – $133,000
W.L. Patterson to Paul Sloan and wife, Holly Sloan – Milan – $69,300
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian K. Beard – Medina – $228,882
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Micheal Armour – Medina – $338,400
Martha Hall and Peggy Morphis to Don Thompson and wife, Shelley Thompson – Trenton – $550,000
Katie A. Allmon, a/k/a Katie A. Burke, and husband, Jacob Burke to Deborah B. Gray – Trenton – $114,900
David Wayne Nance and Priscilla Lynn Nance, Trustees of the DLNance Trust, to Alexandra Meals and husband, Joshua Meals – Trenton – $25,000
Karan Guthrie Harris, f/k/a Karan Guthrie, to Steve A. Brasher and wife, Darlene J. Brasher – Milan – $120,000
Fred S. Morris and wife, Martha J. Morris to Joe Dunn and Anita Dunn – Humboldt – $59,900
Christopher L. Speer to Michael Tornow and wife, Carolyn Tornow – Trenton – $107,500
Shirley Ann Penn to Rachel Marie Penn – Trenton – $27,000
Billy Joe Adams and Thelma Adams to Jimmie Hill – Gibson – $1,000
Michael R. Snider and Brenda Kerns to Snell Ventures, LLC – Bradford – $550,000
Senior Way, Inc. to Deja Nooner – Milan – $124,900
Karen Qualls and Cheryl Zadakaus to Matthew C. Simmons – Trenton – $525,000
Virginia H. Roberts to Johnny M. Ragsdale – Trenton – $16,000
____________________________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________
Marriages
Lauren Elizabeth Hayden of Humboldt and David Bowers Jones, IV of Humboldt
Bryce Rashaad Mays, Sr. of Dyer and Alexanderia Nicole Wade of Dyer
Timothy Lee Winters of Stanton and May Carolyn Taylor of Trenton
Richard James Leone, III of Humboldt and Eden Desiree Dumm of Humboldt
Caleb Rashard Dance of Humboldt and Crystal Latrina Jackson of Humboldt
________________________________________________________________
Divorces
__________________________________________________________________