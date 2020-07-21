Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/13/2020 through 07/26/2020:
Nick Fountain Bohannon, w/m, 59 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/16/2020; Bailey Park; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Jorge David Garzon, h/m, 34 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 07/17/2020; 30th Ave and Laurel St.; Charges: driving revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law; PTL Wade.
Ronald Wilson Hampton, w/m, 42, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/13/2020; Milan Hwy; Charges: aggravated assault; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Jarricus Damonte Hurt, b/m, 27, of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 07/14/2020; 1903 Vine; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
James Anthony Johnson, w/m, 52 of Bradford – Arrest date and location: 07/019/2020, Exxon Parking lot; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, driving without headlights on; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Jesse Scott, b/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/16/2020, Crocket County SO; Charges: rape, statutory rape; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Myranda Codi Smith, w/f, 31 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/14/2020, 07/15/2020, 3432 Bledsoe Lot 31; Charges: criminal impersonation, fugitive from justice; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Charles Jacob Tomlinson, w/m, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/14/2020 and 07/15/2020; 3432 Bledsoe Lot 31; Charges: aggravated burglary and theft of property; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/13/2020 through 07/19/2020.
Timothy Cline, w/m, 36 – violation of probation
James Dickey, w/m, 35 – violation of probation
Devin Legon, w/m, 25 – violation of probation
Alex Newberry, b/m, 40 – violation of parole
Jesse Scott, b/m, 28 – capias, violation of parole
Nikolas Simmons, b/m, 38, violation of probation, facilitation of a felony
Walter Sloas, w/m, 62 – reckless endangerment
Cleveland Turpen, w/m, 40 – attachment order
Clifford Vanalstine, w/mm, 41 – theft of property, attachment order
Gary Archibald, w/m, 29 – capias
William Bahm, w/m, 23 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Jontavis Beard, b/m, 29 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Mark Cole, w/m, 53 – public intoxication
David Craig, u/m, 34 – attachment order
Kawaski Craford, b/m, 37 – domestic assault
Sherri Dominguez, w/f, 53 – aggravated assault
Montarius Douglas, b/m, 19 – reckless endangerment, murder, first degree, theft of property
Vernon Harrell, w/m, 41 – theft of property, burglary
Joseph Haynes Jr, b/m, 39 – attachment order, driving on revoked/suspended license
Kenny McCaig, w/m, 32 – capias
Cameron Murphy, w/m, 19 – contributing the dependency of a child, theft of property, burglary, criminal trespass
Justin Pankey, b/m, 19 – violation of probation
Shelby Parham, b/m, 23 – contempt of court
Gary Patrick, b/m, 49 – attachment order, capias
Bryan Pearson, b/m, 42 – violation of probation, harassment (non-verbal threat)
Krystal Randall, w/f, 37 – failure to appear
Dakota Redmon, w/m, 25 – domestic assault
Mark Robbins, w/m, 43 – fraud by home improvement services provider
Corry Savage, b/m, 31 – attachment order
Samuel Seat, w/m, 51 – capias
Jason Seymore, w/m, 40 – contempt of court
Desomnd Simpson, b/m, 30 – vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, first offense, theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license, domestic assault
Robin Sloas, w/f, 32 – child abuse/neglect (non-violent)
Patsy Smith, w/f, 37 – capias, schedule II drug violations
Terry Springfield, b/m, 23 – court
Real Estate Transfers
Harold Loyd Sims and wife, Janice Sims to Stephen P. James and wife, Stacy E. James – Rutherford – $40,000
Jerry Belew and Tommy Belew to Christopher Quinn and wife, Chelsea Quinn – Milan – $25,000
James Harold Roberts and wife, Tammy Sue Roberts to Virginia H. Roberts – 16th CD – $16,000
Roy T. Maddox to Robert Basler and wife, Linda Bazen-Basler – Trenton – $250,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker – Medina – $36,000
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Zachary C. Hafeli – Milan – $175,900
Josh Terry, Trustee of The 838 Old U.S. 45 E Hwy Trust, to Vernon A. Jernigan Irrevocable Trust – Bradford – $95,000
Betty Jean Hinson Walters, Sherry Hinson, David Hinson, Jennifer Baker and Sandra Hinson Taylor to Johnny Vanalstine and wife, Sarah Vanalstine – Humboldt – $20,000
Scott Reeves to Brittanie D. Lewis – Kenton – $95,000
Hale Estates, LLC to Joe Gill Hall, III and wife, Jessica Leigh Hall – Medina – $45,000
Tracy Davis Sison and husband, Thierry Sison to Josh Terry, Trustee of The 838 Old U.S. 45 E Hwy Trust – Bradford – $85,000
James Michael Ramey to Eric Ramey – Trenton – $30,000
Don E. Lassetter and wife, Joan Lassetter to Shirley A. Butler – Milan – $82,000
Larry Eddings and wife, Robbie Eddings to Virgil Jones, Jr. and wife, Mary Jane Jones – Bradford – $48,000
McMillion Construction, LLC to Zachary Crider and wife, Erika Crider – Medina – $291,568.04
John Nissley and wife, Sarah Viola Nissley to Jeremy D. Troyer and wife, Margaret L. Troyer – Kenton – $48,500
John A, Schmidt and wife, Carol Schmidt to Timothy Scott Reeves – Kenton – $25,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Alan Rush Osman – Humboldt – $95,677
Tom Hartigan to Barry Allen and wife, Sharon Allen – Milan – $10,000
Chuck D. Hicks and wife, Heather E. Hicks to Justin T. Harrell and wife, Barbie M. Harrell – Humboldt – $386,000
LendingHome Marketplace, LLC to Laura Bridges – Trenton – $84,900
Brian Webster to Judith A. O’Doherty and Bryan Seech – Humboldt – $152,000
Alfred Barker and wife, Sara Barker to Taylor Barker and wife, Katelyn Barker – Trenton – $5,000
Dyer Builders, Inc. to Gary L. Barnes and wife, Marsha J. Barnes – Humboldt – $375,000
General Sessions Court Report
Gary Patrick – contempt of court (3 counts)
Jessy Baker – contempt of court
Joseph Byrd – contempt of court
Sadeana McLemore – simple possession of Schedule II
James Mayfield – simple assault (2 counts)
Juan Lira – driving on revoked DL
Shelby Parham – contempt of court
Michael Jones – theft up to $1,000, contempt of court
Marriages
Jesse Dalton Middleton of Milan and Rebecca Faith Vestal of Milan
Alec Douglas Akin of Kenton and Colby Suzanne Brooks of McKenzie
Kaitlin Dawn Caldwell of Milan and Corey Allen Lonon of Milan
Jhasen Dale Mayo of Milan and Eliza Ola Rea of Milan
Vincent Wade McGraw of Dyer and Kristina Louise Ricks Skinner of Dyer
Jerry Leon Edwards, Jr. of Humboldt and Shakayla Danielle Robinson of Humboldt
Divorces
Julian Ricardo Knowles vs Ora Mae Cox Knowles
