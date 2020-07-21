Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/13/2020 through 07/26/2020:

Nick Fountain Bohannon, w/m, 59 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/16/2020; Bailey Park; Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Jorge David Garzon, h/m, 34 of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 07/17/2020; 30th Ave and Laurel St.; Charges: driving revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law; PTL Wade.

Ronald Wilson Hampton, w/m, 42, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/13/2020; Milan Hwy; Charges: aggravated assault; Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Jarricus Damonte Hurt, b/m, 27, of Trenton – Arrest date and location: 07/14/2020; 1903 Vine; Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

James Anthony Johnson, w/m, 52 of Bradford – Arrest date and location: 07/019/2020, Exxon Parking lot; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, driving without headlights on; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Jesse Scott, b/m, 28 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/16/2020, Crocket County SO; Charges: rape, statutory rape; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Myranda Codi Smith, w/f, 31 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/14/2020, 07/15/2020, 3432 Bledsoe Lot 31; Charges: criminal impersonation, fugitive from justice; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Charles Jacob Tomlinson, w/m, 27 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/14/2020 and 07/15/2020; 3432 Bledsoe Lot 31; Charges: aggravated burglary and theft of property; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/13/2020 through 07/19/2020.

Timothy Cline, w/m, 36 – violation of probation

James Dickey, w/m, 35 – violation of probation

Devin Legon, w/m, 25 – violation of probation

Alex Newberry, b/m, 40 – violation of parole

Jesse Scott, b/m, 28 – capias, violation of parole

Nikolas Simmons, b/m, 38, violation of probation, facilitation of a felony

Walter Sloas, w/m, 62 – reckless endangerment

Cleveland Turpen, w/m, 40 – attachment order

Clifford Vanalstine, w/mm, 41 – theft of property, attachment order

Gary Archibald, w/m, 29 – capias

William Bahm, w/m, 23 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Jontavis Beard, b/m, 29 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Mark Cole, w/m, 53 – public intoxication

David Craig, u/m, 34 – attachment order

Kawaski Craford, b/m, 37 – domestic assault

Sherri Dominguez, w/f, 53 – aggravated assault

Montarius Douglas, b/m, 19 – reckless endangerment, murder, first degree, theft of property

Vernon Harrell, w/m, 41 – theft of property, burglary

Joseph Haynes Jr, b/m, 39 – attachment order, driving on revoked/suspended license

Kenny McCaig, w/m, 32 – capias

Cameron Murphy, w/m, 19 – contributing the dependency of a child, theft of property, burglary, criminal trespass

Justin Pankey, b/m, 19 – violation of probation

Shelby Parham, b/m, 23 – contempt of court

Gary Patrick, b/m, 49 – attachment order, capias

Bryan Pearson, b/m, 42 – violation of probation, harassment (non-verbal threat)

Krystal Randall, w/f, 37 – failure to appear

Dakota Redmon, w/m, 25 – domestic assault

Mark Robbins, w/m, 43 – fraud by home improvement services provider

Corry Savage, b/m, 31 – attachment order

Samuel Seat, w/m, 51 – capias

Jason Seymore, w/m, 40 – contempt of court

Desomnd Simpson, b/m, 30 – vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, first offense, theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license, domestic assault

Robin Sloas, w/f, 32 – child abuse/neglect (non-violent)

Patsy Smith, w/f, 37 – capias, schedule II drug violations

Terry Springfield, b/m, 23 – court

Real Estate Transfers

Harold Loyd Sims and wife, Janice Sims to Stephen P. James and wife, Stacy E. James – Rutherford – $40,000

Jerry Belew and Tommy Belew to Christopher Quinn and wife, Chelsea Quinn – Milan – $25,000

James Harold Roberts and wife, Tammy Sue Roberts to Virginia H. Roberts – 16th CD – $16,000

Roy T. Maddox to Robert Basler and wife, Linda Bazen-Basler – Trenton – $250,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker – Medina – $36,000

Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Zachary C. Hafeli – Milan – $175,900

Josh Terry, Trustee of The 838 Old U.S. 45 E Hwy Trust, to Vernon A. Jernigan Irrevocable Trust – Bradford – $95,000

Betty Jean Hinson Walters, Sherry Hinson, David Hinson, Jennifer Baker and Sandra Hinson Taylor to Johnny Vanalstine and wife, Sarah Vanalstine – Humboldt – $20,000

Scott Reeves to Brittanie D. Lewis – Kenton – $95,000

Hale Estates, LLC to Joe Gill Hall, III and wife, Jessica Leigh Hall – Medina – $45,000

Tracy Davis Sison and husband, Thierry Sison to Josh Terry, Trustee of The 838 Old U.S. 45 E Hwy Trust – Bradford – $85,000

James Michael Ramey to Eric Ramey – Trenton – $30,000

Don E. Lassetter and wife, Joan Lassetter to Shirley A. Butler – Milan – $82,000

Larry Eddings and wife, Robbie Eddings to Virgil Jones, Jr. and wife, Mary Jane Jones – Bradford – $48,000

McMillion Construction, LLC to Zachary Crider and wife, Erika Crider – Medina – $291,568.04

John Nissley and wife, Sarah Viola Nissley to Jeremy D. Troyer and wife, Margaret L. Troyer – Kenton – $48,500

John A, Schmidt and wife, Carol Schmidt to Timothy Scott Reeves – Kenton – $25,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Alan Rush Osman – Humboldt – $95,677

Tom Hartigan to Barry Allen and wife, Sharon Allen – Milan – $10,000

Chuck D. Hicks and wife, Heather E. Hicks to Justin T. Harrell and wife, Barbie M. Harrell – Humboldt – $386,000

LendingHome Marketplace, LLC to Laura Bridges – Trenton – $84,900

Brian Webster to Judith A. O’Doherty and Bryan Seech – Humboldt – $152,000

Alfred Barker and wife, Sara Barker to Taylor Barker and wife, Katelyn Barker – Trenton – $5,000

Dyer Builders, Inc. to Gary L. Barnes and wife, Marsha J. Barnes – Humboldt – $375,000

General Sessions Court Report

Gary Patrick – contempt of court (3 counts)

Jessy Baker – contempt of court

Joseph Byrd – contempt of court

Sadeana McLemore – simple possession of Schedule II

James Mayfield – simple assault (2 counts)

Juan Lira – driving on revoked DL

Shelby Parham – contempt of court

Michael Jones – theft up to $1,000, contempt of court

Marriages

Jesse Dalton Middleton of Milan and Rebecca Faith Vestal of Milan

Alec Douglas Akin of Kenton and Colby Suzanne Brooks of McKenzie

Kaitlin Dawn Caldwell of Milan and Corey Allen Lonon of Milan

Jhasen Dale Mayo of Milan and Eliza Ola Rea of Milan

Vincent Wade McGraw of Dyer and Kristina Louise Ricks Skinner of Dyer

Jerry Leon Edwards, Jr. of Humboldt and Shakayla Danielle Robinson of Humboldt

Divorces

Julian Ricardo Knowles vs Ora Mae Cox Knowles

