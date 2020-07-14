Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/06/2020 through 07/12/2020:

William Bahm, w/m, 23 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2020; Mitchell and 22nd; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Nathan Cox, w/m, 30 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/09/2020; Old Gibson Rd.; Charges: fugitive from justice; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Joe Johnson, b/m, 52 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/12/2020; Viking and 45; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended license, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Michael Jones, b/m, 44 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/07/2020; Mitchell and 10th; Charges: burglary, theft of property: Arresting officer: INV Williams.

Scott Radcliffe, w/m, 58 of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2020; Walmart parking lot; Charges: criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Luis Santana, h/m, 39 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2020; McDonalds, Charges: driving under influence, driving without a license, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Steven Wade, b/m, 51 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2020; 9th and Baskerville; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, Arresting officer: PTL Estes.

________________________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/06/2020 through 07/12/2020.

James Larry Hayes, w/m, 68 – sexual battery

Michael Anthony Jones, b/m, 44 – theft of property, burglary, attachment order

Jose Richardo Romo Pitones, w/m, 31 – capias

Dawn Williamson, w/f, 43 – capias

Jerrod Allen Bettie, w/m, 43 – domestic assault

Carey Lee Bills II, w/m, 33 – stalking, criminal impersonation, capias

Tristian Raju Carter, w/m, 31 – capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Walter Tracey Chimileski, w/m, 45 – violation of probation

Kevin John Coleman, w/m, 64 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Clint Nathan Flowers, w/m, 27 – domestic assault

Timothy Wayne Hood, w/m, 35 – capias

Richard Mark Hubble, w/m, 37 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Misty Faye Hurley, w/f, 39 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation

Gregory Bernard Lenon, b/m, 46 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Tamaz Andrea Price, b/m, 39 – contraband in penal institution

Lance David Smith, w/m, 25 – public intoxication

Rocky Dwayne Snider Jr, w/m, 41 – capias, attachment order

Johnny Dale Yarbrough, w/m, 27 – driving on revoked/suspended license, alteration of serial numbers

Real Estate Transfers

Billy Paul Warrington and wife, Doris B. Warrington to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $42,000

Om Shiv Sairan, Inc. to Keyur M. Patel, Nayan Patel and Kalpen Patel – Milan – $485,000

Betty J. Naylor to Elizabeth Moseley and husband, John Moseley, Jr. Medina – $225,250

Sandra M. Roberson, Duwana J. Smith, Courtney Jackson and Cody Jackson to William Gale Reynolds – Bradford – $40,000

The Pallet Shop, Inc, to Andrew Davis and wife, Jean Davis – Milan – $165,000

Brenda Baird to Howard Ropp – Milan – $8,000

Kathryn Sanders Thompson, Dennis Terrell Sanders, Susan Dianne Holtwick, Individually and as Co-Trustees of the Mary Beth Arnold Testamentary Trust, to Bryan Granstaff and wife, Samantha Granstaff – 16th CD – $267,396

Kathy Sanders Thompson to Bryan Granstaff and wife, Samantha Granstaff – 16th CD – $8,000

Margaret B. McCurdy and husband, Kevin McCurdy to Randall Williams Robertson – Dyer – $132,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Daniel Wayne Peterson and wife, Megan Waite Peterson – Humboldt – $416,344.97

John Daughaday and wife, Blair Daughaday to Alicia Hamilton – Medina – $199,000

Kalista Carroll and Terrie S. Joyner to Samantha L. Halford and husband, Cody D. Halford – Dyer – $150,000

Marcus Champion and Theophilus Emerson to Alex C. Ward – Humboldt – $89,900

Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc to Larry Ing and wife, Gina Ing – 1st CD – $34,000

Barney Alan Barnett to Manuel Calvo – Humboldt – $58,000

John E. Brockman to Michael W. Massey and wife, Tammie C. Massey – Milan – $38,000

Anthony Keith Griffin, Jr. to Roanna G. Frame and Ronnie O. Hart – 20th CD – $135,000

Todd L. Costello and wife, Christine Costello to James M. Bell and wife, Lisa Bell – Medina – $52,500

Robert Terrell Johnson and Sarah Johnson to GC Earl Johnson – Dyer – $20,000

Ronald (Ronnie) Earl Wright to John Zackary Dodd – Dyer – $59,500

Scott Alan Beasley to Superior Home Elegance Renovations, LLC – Milan – $109,900

Sheila L. Keltner and Steve A. Little to Bradley Arnold and wife, Bethany Arnold – Milan – $40,250

Wanda Kay Blackwell, Raymond Lee Cook, by Karen Jane Goff his Attorney-in-Fact, and Karen Jane Goff to David Blackwell and wife, Wanda Kay Blackwell – Milan – $125,000

Teresa Spann, Successor Trustee of the Patricia C. Zarecor Trust, to Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Debbie S. Finch – Trenton – $3,000

Joshua K. Alexander, by and through his attorney-in-fact Stephanie H. Alexander, and Stephanie H. Alexander to Marsha Wood – Medina – $130,000

Justin Neal and wife, Sandie Neal to Matthew Lee Luttrell – Medina – $352,000

Mary Feuerstack to Sandra Leigh Williams – Milan – $69,900

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Suzzanne G. Frase – Medina – $254,900

Randall G. Wilson and wife, Doris Wilson to Robert Gregory Denison and Patricia Smith – Medina – $175,000

Brenda Burress, Peggy Parks, Justin Wingo, Connie A. Clanton and Richard Clanton to Rebecca Potts – Trenton – $60,000

Randy D. Smith and wife, Mindy Smith to Joshua Massaro – Humboldt – $68,500

Clarence Hixson and wife, Teena Hixson to Kemberly Sturm – Trenton – $13,000

Megan E. Hickerson and husband, Randy Hickerson to James Lambert and wife, Cheryl Lambert – Medina – $277,000

John H. Moseley, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth P. Moseley to Mindy Smith and husband, Randy D. Smith – Milan – $275,000

Chris Burnett to Heather Inez Pierce and husband, Nathan Charles Pierce – Medina – 240,000

Erica N. Karathanasis, n/k/a Erika N. Crider, to Cecelia Wood and Jory Bruce – Medina – $193,500

Melissa A. Brewer to Carlas Roberson and wife, Tenisha Roberson – Medina – $169,900

Dakota Lee Taylor to Ron Henry and wife, Taylor Henry – Bradford – $95,000

Marsha Wood to Thomas Sellers and wife, Lori Sellers – Trenton – $68,900

David Zaricor, Sr. to Francis Thomas Venezia – Rutherford – $3,500

Darrel Huey to David Russell Curtis – Medina – $239,900

Michael Gray and wife, Tina Gray to Jason Thomas – Humboldt – $180,000

Martin Thompson to Capgrow Holdings JV Sub V LLC – Humboldt – $99,000

Jason Thomas and wife, Sandra Thomas to Joseph Brian Moss and Lauren N. Tippett – Humboldt – $449,900

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

General Sessions Court Report

Tony McHaney – contempt of court

Lance Westgate – driving on suspended DL

Timothy Mosby – driving without DL

Tabatha Cato – possession of drug paraphernalia

Takeisha Norman – domestic assault

Carrie Sansing – possession of Schedule II

Danielle Lenon – misuse 911

Kevin Willis – DUI

Jenna Britt – reckless driving

Quincy Ivy – domestic assault

Robert Eubanks – DUI

John T. Coble Jr. – best interest plea – aggravated assault

Zackevious Payne – simple possession of Schedule I

Ryieshisia Holliday – theft

Anthony Collier – simple possession of Schedule VI

Karen Vandolah – public intoxication

Dylan Huey – contempt of court

Stephen Lewis – contempt of court (2 counts)

Chasity Finch – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jameson Galloway – coercion of witness

________________________________________________________________

GRAND JURY

The Humboldt Law Court Grand Jury met on July 8, 2020 with 42 defendants and returning 122 true bills. They are:

Kendan Louis Harris – schedule VI drugs: manufacture, del, sell, possession; possession firearm intent to go armed ‑ dangerous felony; evading arrest; theft (up to $1000)

Lydia Anne Jennifer Hart – child abuse/neglect/endangerment 8 years or less

Nikolas Adam Overton – child abuse/neglect/endangerment 8 years or less

Derrick Antwan Wilson – evading arrest flight; reckless endangerment ‑ deadly weapon involved; speeding

Abdiel Scott – sexual exploitation of minor > 100 images

Abdiel Scott – aggravated statutory rape (2 counts); especially aggravated sex exploitation of a minor

Matthew Dillon Inman – evading arrest flight ‑ vehicle; escape (felony offense); resist stop, arrest, search (involve weapon); financial responsibility law; drivers license to be carried and exhibited; speeding

Matthew Dillon Inman – false reports to officer

Tyrece Parnell Wardlow – driving while license revoked ‑ 2nd or subsequent; schedule ii drugs: manufacture, del, sell, possession; vehicles/streetcars stop at all stop signs

Brent Herron Davis – aggravated assault ‑ use or display deadly weapon; second degree murder ‑ attempt; tampering w/ evidence

Cody Fullington – speeding; reckless driving; evading arrest flight ‑ vehicle; driving while license suspended

Billy Glynn Birmingham II – theft (up to $1000); criminal simulation ‑ up to $1,000; forgery ‑ up to $1,000

Denzell Malik Epperson – aggravated robbery; aggravated burglary; aggravated rape ‑ attempt; theft (up to $1000)

Donald Neel Barber – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; simple possession/casual exchange; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia ‑ attempt

Kylen Jaquan Pettigrew – simple possession/casual exchange

Sandra Kay Kee – financial exploitation elderly/vulnerable person; theft of property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Sonny Lee Willhite – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; simple possession/casual exchange; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

Joseph Thomas Bortz – aggravated assault ‑ domestic; vandalism ‑ $2,500 ‑ <$10,000

Holly Ann Bahm – theft of property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Alexander Dean – theft of property ‑ >$1,000 to < $2,500; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia ‑ attempt; possession weapon ‑ convicted felon

Jason William Keathley – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; schedule iv drugs: manufacture, del, sell, possession

Keondre Crawford – robbery

Michael Lynn Palmer – aggravated burglary; theft (up to $1000)

Keary Bearnard Epperson – rape of child (3 counts); statutory rape by authority figure; continuous sexual abuse of a child; rape (5 counts)

Deundre C Long – evading arrest flight ‑ vehicle; driving while license suspended ‑ 2nd or subsequent; reckless driving; speeding

Isaiah Solis Huerta Jr. – driving while license revoked due to conviction of DUI; criminal impersonation; theft of property ‑ $2,500 to < $10,000

Jameson Lamar Galloway – domestic assault ‑ physical contact; vandalism (up to $1,000)

Johnas E. Owens – sexual offender registration form violation

Leundra Jerod Robinson – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities; possession firearm intent to go armed ‑ dangerous felony

Christopher Dwayne Payne – driving while license revoked ‑ 2nd or subsequent; evading arrest flight ‑ vehicle; registration expired; vehicles/streetcars stop at all stop signs; window tinted

Adrian Lashun Gray – aggravated burglary; theft (up to $1,000); vandalism (up to $1,000); criminal trespass

Shawn William Freeland – rape; aggravated assault

Keondre Crawford – burglary ‑ other than habitation ‑ attempt; vandalism ‑ $2,500 ‑ <$10,000

Samantha Henson – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; tampering w/ evidence; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities; possession firearm intent to go armed ‑ dangerous felony

Mark William Regier – schedule VI drugs: manufacture, del, sell, possession; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Joshua Larrenze Dickerson – aggravated robbery; theft (up to $1000)

Ivan Marquez Futrell – aggravated robbery; aggravated assault (2 counts); theft (up to $1000)

Melvin Travaris Guyton – burglary ‑ other than habitation; assault ‑ bodily injury

Joshua Larrenze Dickerson – evading arrest

Darius T Barnett – possession weapon ‑ convicted felon; evading arrest

Jaquez Mykale Warlick Ross – first degree murder ‑ attempt; aggravated robbery; aggravated assault; employ firearm intent to go armed ‑ dangerous felony

Malik Devon Cox – indecent exposure (3 counts); stalking ‑ misdemeanor

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Marriages

Danny Lamar Dotson, Jr. of Trenton and Christian Victoria Prater of Trenton

Bobby Keith Lollar of Trenton and Willie Virginia Crossnoe Taylor of Trenton

William Scott Rowe of Humboldt and Lauren Nicole Taylor of Jonesboro, Arkansas

William Mark Talley of Humboldt and Kerry Aija Beauchamp Terry of Humboldt

Taylor Jade Deinhart of Trenton and Rachel Claire McMinn of Dyer

Matthew Bryan Boone of Medina and Giuseppina Nicolette Passantino of Medina

Michael Allen Webb of Bradford and Sheena Lynn Miller of Bradford

Billy Randal McMullen of Dyer and Kawanda LaShelle Bailey of Dyer

Terrence Andres Elam of Jackson and Faith Alexis Pipkin of Jackson

________________________________________________________________

Divorces

Gary Wayne Smith vs Elizabeth Ann Reynolds Smith

__________________________________________________________________