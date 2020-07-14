Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/06/2020 through 07/12/2020:
William Bahm, w/m, 23 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2020; Mitchell and 22nd; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Nathan Cox, w/m, 30 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/09/2020; Old Gibson Rd.; Charges: fugitive from justice; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Joe Johnson, b/m, 52 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/12/2020; Viking and 45; Charges: driving under influence, driving revoked/suspended license, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Michael Jones, b/m, 44 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/07/2020; Mitchell and 10th; Charges: burglary, theft of property: Arresting officer: INV Williams.
Scott Radcliffe, w/m, 58 of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2020; Walmart parking lot; Charges: criminal trespassing; Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Luis Santana, h/m, 39 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2020; McDonalds, Charges: driving under influence, driving without a license, financial responsibility law; Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Steven Wade, b/m, 51 of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2020; 9th and Baskerville; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, Arresting officer: PTL Estes.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/06/2020 through 07/12/2020.
James Larry Hayes, w/m, 68 – sexual battery
Michael Anthony Jones, b/m, 44 – theft of property, burglary, attachment order
Jose Richardo Romo Pitones, w/m, 31 – capias
Dawn Williamson, w/f, 43 – capias
Jerrod Allen Bettie, w/m, 43 – domestic assault
Carey Lee Bills II, w/m, 33 – stalking, criminal impersonation, capias
Tristian Raju Carter, w/m, 31 – capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Walter Tracey Chimileski, w/m, 45 – violation of probation
Kevin John Coleman, w/m, 64 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Clint Nathan Flowers, w/m, 27 – domestic assault
Timothy Wayne Hood, w/m, 35 – capias
Richard Mark Hubble, w/m, 37 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Misty Faye Hurley, w/f, 39 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation
Gregory Bernard Lenon, b/m, 46 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Tamaz Andrea Price, b/m, 39 – contraband in penal institution
Lance David Smith, w/m, 25 – public intoxication
Rocky Dwayne Snider Jr, w/m, 41 – capias, attachment order
Johnny Dale Yarbrough, w/m, 27 – driving on revoked/suspended license, alteration of serial numbers
Real Estate Transfers
Billy Paul Warrington and wife, Doris B. Warrington to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $42,000
Om Shiv Sairan, Inc. to Keyur M. Patel, Nayan Patel and Kalpen Patel – Milan – $485,000
Betty J. Naylor to Elizabeth Moseley and husband, John Moseley, Jr. Medina – $225,250
Sandra M. Roberson, Duwana J. Smith, Courtney Jackson and Cody Jackson to William Gale Reynolds – Bradford – $40,000
The Pallet Shop, Inc, to Andrew Davis and wife, Jean Davis – Milan – $165,000
Brenda Baird to Howard Ropp – Milan – $8,000
Kathryn Sanders Thompson, Dennis Terrell Sanders, Susan Dianne Holtwick, Individually and as Co-Trustees of the Mary Beth Arnold Testamentary Trust, to Bryan Granstaff and wife, Samantha Granstaff – 16th CD – $267,396
Kathy Sanders Thompson to Bryan Granstaff and wife, Samantha Granstaff – 16th CD – $8,000
Margaret B. McCurdy and husband, Kevin McCurdy to Randall Williams Robertson – Dyer – $132,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Daniel Wayne Peterson and wife, Megan Waite Peterson – Humboldt – $416,344.97
John Daughaday and wife, Blair Daughaday to Alicia Hamilton – Medina – $199,000
Kalista Carroll and Terrie S. Joyner to Samantha L. Halford and husband, Cody D. Halford – Dyer – $150,000
Marcus Champion and Theophilus Emerson to Alex C. Ward – Humboldt – $89,900
Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc to Larry Ing and wife, Gina Ing – 1st CD – $34,000
Barney Alan Barnett to Manuel Calvo – Humboldt – $58,000
John E. Brockman to Michael W. Massey and wife, Tammie C. Massey – Milan – $38,000
Anthony Keith Griffin, Jr. to Roanna G. Frame and Ronnie O. Hart – 20th CD – $135,000
Todd L. Costello and wife, Christine Costello to James M. Bell and wife, Lisa Bell – Medina – $52,500
Robert Terrell Johnson and Sarah Johnson to GC Earl Johnson – Dyer – $20,000
Ronald (Ronnie) Earl Wright to John Zackary Dodd – Dyer – $59,500
Scott Alan Beasley to Superior Home Elegance Renovations, LLC – Milan – $109,900
Sheila L. Keltner and Steve A. Little to Bradley Arnold and wife, Bethany Arnold – Milan – $40,250
Wanda Kay Blackwell, Raymond Lee Cook, by Karen Jane Goff his Attorney-in-Fact, and Karen Jane Goff to David Blackwell and wife, Wanda Kay Blackwell – Milan – $125,000
Teresa Spann, Successor Trustee of the Patricia C. Zarecor Trust, to Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Debbie S. Finch – Trenton – $3,000
Joshua K. Alexander, by and through his attorney-in-fact Stephanie H. Alexander, and Stephanie H. Alexander to Marsha Wood – Medina – $130,000
Justin Neal and wife, Sandie Neal to Matthew Lee Luttrell – Medina – $352,000
Mary Feuerstack to Sandra Leigh Williams – Milan – $69,900
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Suzzanne G. Frase – Medina – $254,900
Randall G. Wilson and wife, Doris Wilson to Robert Gregory Denison and Patricia Smith – Medina – $175,000
Brenda Burress, Peggy Parks, Justin Wingo, Connie A. Clanton and Richard Clanton to Rebecca Potts – Trenton – $60,000
Randy D. Smith and wife, Mindy Smith to Joshua Massaro – Humboldt – $68,500
Clarence Hixson and wife, Teena Hixson to Kemberly Sturm – Trenton – $13,000
Megan E. Hickerson and husband, Randy Hickerson to James Lambert and wife, Cheryl Lambert – Medina – $277,000
John H. Moseley, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth P. Moseley to Mindy Smith and husband, Randy D. Smith – Milan – $275,000
Chris Burnett to Heather Inez Pierce and husband, Nathan Charles Pierce – Medina – 240,000
Erica N. Karathanasis, n/k/a Erika N. Crider, to Cecelia Wood and Jory Bruce – Medina – $193,500
Melissa A. Brewer to Carlas Roberson and wife, Tenisha Roberson – Medina – $169,900
Dakota Lee Taylor to Ron Henry and wife, Taylor Henry – Bradford – $95,000
Marsha Wood to Thomas Sellers and wife, Lori Sellers – Trenton – $68,900
David Zaricor, Sr. to Francis Thomas Venezia – Rutherford – $3,500
Darrel Huey to David Russell Curtis – Medina – $239,900
Michael Gray and wife, Tina Gray to Jason Thomas – Humboldt – $180,000
Martin Thompson to Capgrow Holdings JV Sub V LLC – Humboldt – $99,000
Jason Thomas and wife, Sandra Thomas to Joseph Brian Moss and Lauren N. Tippett – Humboldt – $449,900
General Sessions Court Report
Tony McHaney – contempt of court
Lance Westgate – driving on suspended DL
Timothy Mosby – driving without DL
Tabatha Cato – possession of drug paraphernalia
Takeisha Norman – domestic assault
Carrie Sansing – possession of Schedule II
Danielle Lenon – misuse 911
Kevin Willis – DUI
Jenna Britt – reckless driving
Quincy Ivy – domestic assault
Robert Eubanks – DUI
John T. Coble Jr. – best interest plea – aggravated assault
Zackevious Payne – simple possession of Schedule I
Ryieshisia Holliday – theft
Anthony Collier – simple possession of Schedule VI
Karen Vandolah – public intoxication
Dylan Huey – contempt of court
Stephen Lewis – contempt of court (2 counts)
Chasity Finch – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jameson Galloway – coercion of witness
GRAND JURY
The Humboldt Law Court Grand Jury met on July 8, 2020 with 42 defendants and returning 122 true bills. They are:
Kendan Louis Harris – schedule VI drugs: manufacture, del, sell, possession; possession firearm intent to go armed ‑ dangerous felony; evading arrest; theft (up to $1000)
Lydia Anne Jennifer Hart – child abuse/neglect/endangerment 8 years or less
Nikolas Adam Overton – child abuse/neglect/endangerment 8 years or less
Derrick Antwan Wilson – evading arrest flight; reckless endangerment ‑ deadly weapon involved; speeding
Abdiel Scott – sexual exploitation of minor > 100 images
Abdiel Scott – aggravated statutory rape (2 counts); especially aggravated sex exploitation of a minor
Matthew Dillon Inman – evading arrest flight ‑ vehicle; escape (felony offense); resist stop, arrest, search (involve weapon); financial responsibility law; drivers license to be carried and exhibited; speeding
Matthew Dillon Inman – false reports to officer
Tyrece Parnell Wardlow – driving while license revoked ‑ 2nd or subsequent; schedule ii drugs: manufacture, del, sell, possession; vehicles/streetcars stop at all stop signs
Brent Herron Davis – aggravated assault ‑ use or display deadly weapon; second degree murder ‑ attempt; tampering w/ evidence
Cody Fullington – speeding; reckless driving; evading arrest flight ‑ vehicle; driving while license suspended
Billy Glynn Birmingham II – theft (up to $1000); criminal simulation ‑ up to $1,000; forgery ‑ up to $1,000
Denzell Malik Epperson – aggravated robbery; aggravated burglary; aggravated rape ‑ attempt; theft (up to $1000)
Donald Neel Barber – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; simple possession/casual exchange; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia ‑ attempt
Kylen Jaquan Pettigrew – simple possession/casual exchange
Sandra Kay Kee – financial exploitation elderly/vulnerable person; theft of property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Sonny Lee Willhite – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; simple possession/casual exchange; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
Joseph Thomas Bortz – aggravated assault ‑ domestic; vandalism ‑ $2,500 ‑ <$10,000
Holly Ann Bahm – theft of property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Alexander Dean – theft of property ‑ >$1,000 to < $2,500; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia ‑ attempt; possession weapon ‑ convicted felon
Jason William Keathley – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; schedule iv drugs: manufacture, del, sell, possession
Keondre Crawford – robbery
Michael Lynn Palmer – aggravated burglary; theft (up to $1000)
Keary Bearnard Epperson – rape of child (3 counts); statutory rape by authority figure; continuous sexual abuse of a child; rape (5 counts)
Deundre C Long – evading arrest flight ‑ vehicle; driving while license suspended ‑ 2nd or subsequent; reckless driving; speeding
Isaiah Solis Huerta Jr. – driving while license revoked due to conviction of DUI; criminal impersonation; theft of property ‑ $2,500 to < $10,000
Jameson Lamar Galloway – domestic assault ‑ physical contact; vandalism (up to $1,000)
Johnas E. Owens – sexual offender registration form violation
Leundra Jerod Robinson – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities; possession firearm intent to go armed ‑ dangerous felony
Christopher Dwayne Payne – driving while license revoked ‑ 2nd or subsequent; evading arrest flight ‑ vehicle; registration expired; vehicles/streetcars stop at all stop signs; window tinted
Adrian Lashun Gray – aggravated burglary; theft (up to $1,000); vandalism (up to $1,000); criminal trespass
Shawn William Freeland – rape; aggravated assault
Keondre Crawford – burglary ‑ other than habitation ‑ attempt; vandalism ‑ $2,500 ‑ <$10,000
Samantha Henson – meth ‑ manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent; tampering w/ evidence; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities; possession firearm intent to go armed ‑ dangerous felony
Mark William Regier – schedule VI drugs: manufacture, del, sell, possession; possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Joshua Larrenze Dickerson – aggravated robbery; theft (up to $1000)
Ivan Marquez Futrell – aggravated robbery; aggravated assault (2 counts); theft (up to $1000)
Melvin Travaris Guyton – burglary ‑ other than habitation; assault ‑ bodily injury
Joshua Larrenze Dickerson – evading arrest
Darius T Barnett – possession weapon ‑ convicted felon; evading arrest
Jaquez Mykale Warlick Ross – first degree murder ‑ attempt; aggravated robbery; aggravated assault; employ firearm intent to go armed ‑ dangerous felony
Malik Devon Cox – indecent exposure (3 counts); stalking ‑ misdemeanor
Marriages
Danny Lamar Dotson, Jr. of Trenton and Christian Victoria Prater of Trenton
Bobby Keith Lollar of Trenton and Willie Virginia Crossnoe Taylor of Trenton
William Scott Rowe of Humboldt and Lauren Nicole Taylor of Jonesboro, Arkansas
William Mark Talley of Humboldt and Kerry Aija Beauchamp Terry of Humboldt
Taylor Jade Deinhart of Trenton and Rachel Claire McMinn of Dyer
Matthew Bryan Boone of Medina and Giuseppina Nicolette Passantino of Medina
Michael Allen Webb of Bradford and Sheena Lynn Miller of Bradford
Billy Randal McMullen of Dyer and Kawanda LaShelle Bailey of Dyer
Terrence Andres Elam of Jackson and Faith Alexis Pipkin of Jackson
Divorces
Gary Wayne Smith vs Elizabeth Ann Reynolds Smith
