Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/29/2020 through 07/05/2020:

Terrence Coleman, b/m, 32, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 06/29/2020; 83 Calhoun; Charges: driving under influence, Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Hunter Hill, w/m, 22, of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 07/04/2020: S 17th Ave./Penn St; Charges: manufacturing/sell controlled substance, driving under influence, failure to maintain control, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: AH01

Stephen Lewis, w/m, 31 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/05/2020; 1518 Etheridge St.; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

LaKeshia McCurry, b/f, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/05/2020; Elliott and 22nd Ext; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Veronica Odom, w/f, 20 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 06/29/2020; Crestwood Apartments; Charges: manufacturing, sell possession of controlled substance analog; Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Michael Palmer, b/m, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/02/2020, 2714 Northwood, Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: S Phillips.

Tiffany Woodruff, b/f, 39 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/05/2020; 2239 Barrett Lane; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

________________________________________________________________

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/29/2020 through 07/05/2020.

Tanner Fullalove Chapman, w/m, 26 – capias

Christian Kelly Griffis, w/m, 23 – burglary, theft of property

Tavner David Keen, w/m, 30 – violation of order of protection/restraining order

Tadd Barkley Martin, w/m, 41 – domestic assault

Jacob Dale Powell, w/m, 26 – assault

Ricky Lee Reed, w/m, 42 – theft of property

Caleb Michael Simmons, w/m, 24 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Troy Omar Tall, b/m, 25 – driving under the influence, second offense

Deyonte Ladarius Warren, b/m, 24 – failure to provide proof ins., driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, capias

Tina Rae Willis, w/f, 45 – manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of stop sign law

Tanner Fullalove Chapman, w/m, 26 – simple possession/casual exchange

Joshua David Hughes, w/m, 37 – burglary

Michael Lynn Palmer, b/m, 41 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Danny Gregory Rich, w/m, 33 – schedule II drug violations

Real Estate Transfers

Lisa Milan Cherry Johnson to Clintonisha S. Moore – Trenton – $8,000

Barbara Ramsey, Casey Ramsey and Stoney Ramsey to Jake Ramsey and wife, Lindsey Ramsey – Milan – $4,000

James Matthew Denton and wife, Carla R. Denton to Roy Wade – Rutherford – $15,500

Constance D. Kinsey to Lacy Barnett and Jerett Scott – Humboldt – $87,400

Stephen Bruce Baird to Natalie Kay Taylor – Dyer – $60,000

James Balentine to Desmond Coble and wife, Whitney Coble – Rutherford – $3,500

Farmers & Merchants Bank to Craig Anderson and wife, Michelle Anderson – Dyer – $4,275

Richard Glenn Flowers and wife, Wanda Flowers, Kenneth Dale Flowers and wife, Patricia Flowers and Melissa Jane Flowers Joyce to Kenneth Dale Flowers and wife, Patricia Flowers – Humboldt – $40,000

Elaine Fowler to Anne Simmons – Milan – $165,000

Judy Farrell to Jay Griggs – Dyer – $1,000

Joshua Arnold to Perry W. Lesh and wife, Susan G. Lesh – Milan – $155,000

James H. Coleman and wife, Fairy B. Coleman to Charles Andrew Leach and wife, Peggie H. Leach and Amy Carol Dunn and Jodie Elizabeth Scott – Milan – $270,000

Amy Carol Dunn, Jodie Elizabeth Scott, Charles Andrew Leach and wife, Peggie H. Leach to Derek J. Carr and wife, Shelley L. Carr – Milan – $185,000

Janice E. Pillow to Andrew U. Weinheimer, Terry David Boyle and Susian Marie Weinheimer-Boyle – Humboldt – $82,000

James Lambert and wife, Cheryl Lambert to Donald J. Theis Medina – $235,900

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Lanten Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $13,000

Joseph Hunter Watson to Troy Wright – Milan – $90,000

Steven W. Knght and wife, Ashlyn T. Hardee, n/k/a Ashlyn T. Knight, to Sandra L. Moses and husband, Daren W. Moses – Medina – $155,000

Jeff Harrison to Frank West, Virginia West and Jaime Vanalstine – 12th CD – $28,000

Ronald G. Moore and wife, Rebecca L. Moore to James Brian Cates and wife, Mandy Elizabeth Cates – Humboldt – $37,500

Gwen L. Smith to Sarah E. Terry and husband, Joseph Terry – Milan – $129,900

Paula G. Watson, n/k/a Paula G. Gregory, to Brandon Adams Trenton – $40,000

Julia Huffstutter Flowers, f/k/a Julia Huffstutter, and husband, Andre Flowers to Benjamin William Hemann and wife, Courtney Hemann – Medina – $179,900

Kathi Leonard to Stanley D. Cates and wife, Linda P. Cates – Bradford – $74,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 326 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 318 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Benjamin Hemann to Melanie Allen – Milan – $78,725

Justin Crone and wife, Tonya Renee Crone to Wesley Robert Brown and wife, Kelsey Brown – Medina – $187,900

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 338 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Patricia C. Zarecor Trust to Timothy Waymon Davis and Alan Michael Davis – 23rd CD – $52,000

Roanna Gwen Arrington, n/k/a Roanna Gwen Frame, to Timothy D. Scott and wife, Shirley C. Scott – Humboldt – $75,000

Dianne Yance and Judy Dyer, Co-Conservators of Rachel Williams, to Darrell Ridgely – Bradford – $39,285

Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to 3ONE Capital, LLC – Milan – $50,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, – Milan – $26,200

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Inspections

Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Brunos, Rutherford, complete inspection, 98 score

Toot-N-Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score

Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score

Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Gibson’s Grill Katie Style, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

El Sombrero, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

El Sombero, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Main Street Country, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Plaza, III, complete inspection 94 score, one critical

Tacolima, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Medina Skating Rink, complete inspection, 100 score

The Skating Place, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Ritz Theatre, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Crenshaw’s Catfish, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Langston Concessions, Rutherford, complete inspection, 100 score

Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score

Mazzeti’s Pizzeria, LLC, Medina, complete inspection, 87 score

321 Early Learning Academy Food, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

Crown Winery, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Perry’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Tacolima, Milan, follow-up inspection – 98 score

El Vallarta, follow-up inspection, 97 score

________________________________________________________________

Marriages

Donell Leo Dorval of Rutherford and Elizabeth Ann Somers Odom of Rutherford

Randy Keith Porter of Humboldt and Lori Dannette Phillips of Humboldt

Rene Fernando Carranza of Medina and Jovita Hernandez of Medina

Brian Devon Stewart of Gadsden and LeAnn Tharpe of Milan

Scott Allan Bryant of Humboldt and Sharline Marie Hensley of Humboldt

Franko Cordez Beard of Humboldt and Brittney Nicole Hannah of Humboldt

________________________________________________________________

Divorces

Erin Nate Mazakis vs. Anthony Tophic Mazakis

Sabrina Hoselton vs. Andrew Hoselton

Christie Nichole Lucero vs. Sil Daniel Lucero

Lauren Elizabeth Presley vs. Jordan Daniel Presley

Taneshia L’Sharme Albea vs. Johnny R. Albea

Cathy Duncan vs. Carrie Duncan

Michael Lee Fry vs. Lana Kay Fry

Jerry T. Jimerson vs, Crystal Jimerson

Olivia Azalee Bolding vs. James Robert Bolding, II

Stephen Young vs. Starla Zan Young

Russell Bardin vs. Chantel Bardin

Tracey Denise Glisson vs. John Eric Glisson