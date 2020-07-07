Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/29/2020 through 07/05/2020:
Terrence Coleman, b/m, 32, of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 06/29/2020; 83 Calhoun; Charges: driving under influence, Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Hunter Hill, w/m, 22, of Jackson – Arrest date and location: 07/04/2020: S 17th Ave./Penn St; Charges: manufacturing/sell controlled substance, driving under influence, failure to maintain control, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: AH01
Stephen Lewis, w/m, 31 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/05/2020; 1518 Etheridge St.; Charges: picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
LaKeshia McCurry, b/f, 34 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/05/2020; Elliott and 22nd Ext; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Veronica Odom, w/f, 20 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 06/29/2020; Crestwood Apartments; Charges: manufacturing, sell possession of controlled substance analog; Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Michael Palmer, b/m, 41 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/02/2020, 2714 Northwood, Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: S Phillips.
Tiffany Woodruff, b/f, 39 of Humboldt – Arrest date and location: 07/05/2020; 2239 Barrett Lane; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
________________________________________________________________
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/29/2020 through 07/05/2020.
Tanner Fullalove Chapman, w/m, 26 – capias
Christian Kelly Griffis, w/m, 23 – burglary, theft of property
Tavner David Keen, w/m, 30 – violation of order of protection/restraining order
Tadd Barkley Martin, w/m, 41 – domestic assault
Jacob Dale Powell, w/m, 26 – assault
Ricky Lee Reed, w/m, 42 – theft of property
Caleb Michael Simmons, w/m, 24 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Troy Omar Tall, b/m, 25 – driving under the influence, second offense
Deyonte Ladarius Warren, b/m, 24 – failure to provide proof ins., driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, capias
Tina Rae Willis, w/f, 45 – manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of stop sign law
Tanner Fullalove Chapman, w/m, 26 – simple possession/casual exchange
Joshua David Hughes, w/m, 37 – burglary
Michael Lynn Palmer, b/m, 41 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Danny Gregory Rich, w/m, 33 – schedule II drug violations
Real Estate Transfers
Lisa Milan Cherry Johnson to Clintonisha S. Moore – Trenton – $8,000
Barbara Ramsey, Casey Ramsey and Stoney Ramsey to Jake Ramsey and wife, Lindsey Ramsey – Milan – $4,000
James Matthew Denton and wife, Carla R. Denton to Roy Wade – Rutherford – $15,500
Constance D. Kinsey to Lacy Barnett and Jerett Scott – Humboldt – $87,400
Stephen Bruce Baird to Natalie Kay Taylor – Dyer – $60,000
James Balentine to Desmond Coble and wife, Whitney Coble – Rutherford – $3,500
Farmers & Merchants Bank to Craig Anderson and wife, Michelle Anderson – Dyer – $4,275
Richard Glenn Flowers and wife, Wanda Flowers, Kenneth Dale Flowers and wife, Patricia Flowers and Melissa Jane Flowers Joyce to Kenneth Dale Flowers and wife, Patricia Flowers – Humboldt – $40,000
Elaine Fowler to Anne Simmons – Milan – $165,000
Judy Farrell to Jay Griggs – Dyer – $1,000
Joshua Arnold to Perry W. Lesh and wife, Susan G. Lesh – Milan – $155,000
James H. Coleman and wife, Fairy B. Coleman to Charles Andrew Leach and wife, Peggie H. Leach and Amy Carol Dunn and Jodie Elizabeth Scott – Milan – $270,000
Amy Carol Dunn, Jodie Elizabeth Scott, Charles Andrew Leach and wife, Peggie H. Leach to Derek J. Carr and wife, Shelley L. Carr – Milan – $185,000
Janice E. Pillow to Andrew U. Weinheimer, Terry David Boyle and Susian Marie Weinheimer-Boyle – Humboldt – $82,000
James Lambert and wife, Cheryl Lambert to Donald J. Theis Medina – $235,900
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Lanten Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $13,000
Joseph Hunter Watson to Troy Wright – Milan – $90,000
Steven W. Knght and wife, Ashlyn T. Hardee, n/k/a Ashlyn T. Knight, to Sandra L. Moses and husband, Daren W. Moses – Medina – $155,000
Jeff Harrison to Frank West, Virginia West and Jaime Vanalstine – 12th CD – $28,000
Ronald G. Moore and wife, Rebecca L. Moore to James Brian Cates and wife, Mandy Elizabeth Cates – Humboldt – $37,500
Gwen L. Smith to Sarah E. Terry and husband, Joseph Terry – Milan – $129,900
Paula G. Watson, n/k/a Paula G. Gregory, to Brandon Adams Trenton – $40,000
Julia Huffstutter Flowers, f/k/a Julia Huffstutter, and husband, Andre Flowers to Benjamin William Hemann and wife, Courtney Hemann – Medina – $179,900
Kathi Leonard to Stanley D. Cates and wife, Linda P. Cates – Bradford – $74,500
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 326 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 318 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Benjamin Hemann to Melanie Allen – Milan – $78,725
Justin Crone and wife, Tonya Renee Crone to Wesley Robert Brown and wife, Kelsey Brown – Medina – $187,900
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 338 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Patricia C. Zarecor Trust to Timothy Waymon Davis and Alan Michael Davis – 23rd CD – $52,000
Roanna Gwen Arrington, n/k/a Roanna Gwen Frame, to Timothy D. Scott and wife, Shirley C. Scott – Humboldt – $75,000
Dianne Yance and Judy Dyer, Co-Conservators of Rachel Williams, to Darrell Ridgely – Bradford – $39,285
Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to 3ONE Capital, LLC – Milan – $50,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, – Milan – $26,200
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Inspections
Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Brunos, Rutherford, complete inspection, 98 score
Toot-N-Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score
Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score
Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Gibson’s Grill Katie Style, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Majestic Steak House, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
El Sombrero, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
El Sombero, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Main Street Country, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Plaza, III, complete inspection 94 score, one critical
Tacolima, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Medina Skating Rink, complete inspection, 100 score
The Skating Place, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Ritz Theatre, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Crenshaw’s Catfish, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Langston Concessions, Rutherford, complete inspection, 100 score
Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score
Mazzeti’s Pizzeria, LLC, Medina, complete inspection, 87 score
321 Early Learning Academy Food, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Crown Winery, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Perry’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Tacolima, Milan, follow-up inspection – 98 score
El Vallarta, follow-up inspection, 97 score
________________________________________________________________
Marriages
Donell Leo Dorval of Rutherford and Elizabeth Ann Somers Odom of Rutherford
Randy Keith Porter of Humboldt and Lori Dannette Phillips of Humboldt
Rene Fernando Carranza of Medina and Jovita Hernandez of Medina
Brian Devon Stewart of Gadsden and LeAnn Tharpe of Milan
Scott Allan Bryant of Humboldt and Sharline Marie Hensley of Humboldt
Franko Cordez Beard of Humboldt and Brittney Nicole Hannah of Humboldt
________________________________________________________________
Divorces
Erin Nate Mazakis vs. Anthony Tophic Mazakis
Sabrina Hoselton vs. Andrew Hoselton
Christie Nichole Lucero vs. Sil Daniel Lucero
Lauren Elizabeth Presley vs. Jordan Daniel Presley
Taneshia L’Sharme Albea vs. Johnny R. Albea
Cathy Duncan vs. Carrie Duncan
Michael Lee Fry vs. Lana Kay Fry
Jerry T. Jimerson vs, Crystal Jimerson
Olivia Azalee Bolding vs. James Robert Bolding, II
Stephen Young vs. Starla Zan Young
Russell Bardin vs. Chantel Bardin
Tracey Denise Glisson vs. John Eric Glisson