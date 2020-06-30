Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/22/2020 through 06/28/2020:
Leanthony Cathey, b/m, 41 – Arrest date and location: 06/27/2020, Southside Deli: Charges: criminal trespassing, theft of property, vandalism; Arrest office: INV Williams.
Keeyan James, b/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 06/22/2020, HPD: Charges: domestic assault, vandalism; Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Terraca Johnson, b/f, 34 – Arrest date and location: 06/22/2020, HPD, Charges: reckless endangerment; Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Juan Lira, h/m, 19 – Arrest date and location: 06/28/2020, Trenton HWY, Charges: driving on revoke/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law, violation registration law; Arresting officer: PLT Cano.
Tirece Malone, b/m, 44 – Arrest date and location: 06/24/2020, HPD: Charges: sexual battery by authority figure, offender registration. Arresting officer: INV Hill.
Cordero Quarles, b/m, 29 – Arrest date and location: 06/26/2020, 11th and Osborne, Charges: domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PLT Fleming.
Karen Vandolah, w/f, 57 – Arrest date and location: 6/24/2020, Dotson at Tracks; Charges: public intoxication; Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Emily West, w/f, 32 – Arrest date and location: 06/23/2020, Central Ave., Charges: driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/22/2020 through 06/28/2020.
Michael Matthew Adkisson, w/m, 21 – capias
Raymond George Duckstein, w/m, 49 – identity theft/use of another’s information, forgery
Jessica Pearl Farley, w/f, 20 – capias
Dakota Edward Holsclaw, w/m, 27 – violation of probation
Terraca Keyonia Johnson, b/f, 34 – capias
Dustin Lee Miller, w/m, 30 – schedule II drug violations
Cody Shane Presnell, w/m, 29 – identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property
Dexter Allen Whisnant, w/m, 37 – violation of probation
Kenneth Lloyd Workman, w/m, 56 – capias, attachment order
Jason Peter Zahnick, w/m, 47 – violation of probation
Matthew Andrew Bye, w/m, 31 – capias, theft of property
Philip Charles Colwell, w/m, 36 – theft of property
Robert Keith Eubanks, w/m, 48 – capias
Keithal Wayne Hopkins, w/m, 37 – capias
Clarissa Latoya Hubbard, b/f, 35 – capias
Kimberly Diane Knight, w/f, 41 – other
Jeffery Doran McDonald, b/m, 41 – schedule VI drug violations, window tint, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation stop sign law
Shawna Leigh Reynolds, w/f, 36 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Bruce Dylan Sims, w/m, 24 – reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence
Marriages
Riley Austin Sweatt of Dyer and Coleen Elaine Moore of Jackson
Christopher Wayne Brackeen of Lavinia and Falisha Raynell Holt of Lavinia
Mark Anthony Vaughn of Milan and Kelsey Lynn Wilson of Huntingdon
Colton Tyler Marmon of Trenton and Danyelle Lynn Ray of Trenton
Alexandria Paige Gearin of Trenton and Nicholas Chance Rhoden of Trenton
Kristina Leigh McCormick of Medina and Justin Michael Petty of Medina
Hadley Chase Hutchison of Jackson and Alexandra Clare Welch off Milan
Jared Daniel Moore of Milan and Tara Dawn Jones of Jackson
Divorces
Real Estate Transfers
W.E. Burks and James E. Moody to Dale Recycling Partnership – Trenton – $20,000
Marshall W. Tracy and wife, Amity L. Tracy to James Brian Forbis and wife, Tiffany Forbis – Medina – $239,369.02
William A. Cannon and wife, Jessica M. Cannon to Thomas J. Vos and wife, Sarah D. Vos – Medina – $259,900
Jesse Landon Hampton, by and through his attorney-in-fact Ruby Nell Hampson, and wife, Ruby Nell Hampton, to Mark Hampton and wife, Delana Hampton – Bradford – $500
Suzanne Ramsey Allison and Robert J. Ramsey, Jr. to Ginger Stone – Humboldt – $115,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to William Alan Cannon and wife, Jessica Marie Cannon – Humboldt – $359,400
Brian K. Moore to Justin L. Rehmert – Humboldt – $112,000
Ditech Financial LLC by NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing its attorney-in-fact, to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $49,200
Jake Ramsey and wife, Lindsay Ramsey to Taylor Michelle Hillard and Billy Henley – Medina – $205,000
Margaret Sue Galloway to Robert S. Rodgers and wife, Rebecca Sue Rodgers – Kenton – $91,850
Margaret Sue Galloway to Douglas Glenn Davis and wife, Jennifer Lynn Davis – Kenton – $170,005.12
Shawn C. Patton and wife, Toni M. Patton to Jennifer Tamra Johnson and husband, Hayden Gerald Johnson – Milan – $289,900
Samantha Holland and Anthony Killian to Sandra Y. Thomas – Medina – $222,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Michael Don Butler – Medina – $216,410.33
Daniel A. Holder to Scott James Venable, Kyra Shai Venable and George W. Quinton – Medina – $134.900
Katheryn Allen to W. Russell Courtney and wife, Peggy N. Courtney – Milan – $95,000
Carter Construction of Jackson LLC to Rachel W. Wisdom and husband, Michael Wisdom – Medina – $32,500
Jay B. Black and wife, Cherise Black to Dylan Robinson and wife, Caitlin Robinson – Milan – $180,000
Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore to Richard Batzel – Milan – $48,000
David Paul Blackwell and wife, Wanda Kay Blackwell to June Glass and husband, Jimmy Carroll Glass – Milan – $109,900
Josh B. Hazlewood and wife, Stephanie Hazlewood to Anthony C. McClure and wife, Kimberly Martin McClure – Milan – $279,000
Jonathan Fielding and wife, Peggy Fielding to David Finley and wife, Rhonda L. Finley – Medina – $165,900
Tim L. Shanklin, Lisa K. Hurley and Russell A. Shanklin to Dennis E. Kaiser and wife, Wanda Kaiser – Humboldt – $129,900
Wendy A. Caswell to Dominique Osler – Humboldt – $3,000
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to Paul Pillow and wife, Holly M. Pillow – Milan – $214,500
Helen Harris to Darrel Reaves and wife, Cathy Diane Reaves – Humboldt – $25,000
Doyle Leman Hart, Sr. to Destiny Alexandria Webber and Amber Elizabeth Pierce – Trenton – $14,500
Rosalind Johnson to Marina Esthela Arrrola – Humboldt – $2,000
Bernhard Dietz to James F. Duck and wife, Kelli M. Duck – Humboldt – $60,400
Daniel F. Evans, by and through his attorney-in-fact Kimberly R. Evan, and wife, Kimberly R. Evans to Reilly Eason and wife, Ryan Michelle Eason – Medina – $220,000
David Moore and wife, Eryn Moore to Hayden A. Wray – Medina – $149,900
Robert L. Richardson, Jr. and Roye L. Richardson to Danny R. Maness and wife, Heidi L. Maness – Trenton – $130,000
The Estate of Royce G. Turner to Matthew Tyler White and wife, Nicole Lynn White – Kenton – $142,000
Court Report
Civil
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Corey Barnes
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Starr Hill
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Cherre Simmons
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Christie Paschall
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Courtney Bushun Dickey
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Shonda Oliver
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Justin Carlton
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Tommy Campbell
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Robert Dennis
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Teresa Holloway
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melissa Hogeland
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Delaney Smith
The Jackson Clinic vs Esther D. Baker
The Jackson Clinic vs Daphne Cobb
The Jackson Clinic vs Gena M. McCurry
The Jackson Clinic vs Tammy Coleman
The Jackson Clinic vs Kristie Holland
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Jevelle Sanders
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Lee Hilliard
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Helen Champion
Susan Lupien vs Daniel Green
Ally Financial Inc vs James C. Handy
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Rachel Gamble
Autovest LLC vs Treyvin White
Second Round Sub LLC vs Reginald Gentry
LVNV Funding LLC vs Michael Hill
Privitt’s Wrecker Service LLC vs Carl B. Turner Jr.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Cynthia Mayfield
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Herbert Jacocks
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Ella Wardlow
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Ollie Lewis
Foursight Capital LLC vs Rosie Bonds and Charles Vasser
CVI SGP-Co acquisition trust vs Tabitha L. Turner aka Tabitha Lashella Wardlow
Robert Champman C&C Properties vs Marion Williams
Mike Hawks vs Joseph Lenon Jr.
Larry Johnson Jr. vs Amber Robinson
John W. Moore vs Faye Newhouse
John W. Moore vs Scott Reasons and any and all occupants
Tammie Porter vs Adrian Thomas
MACC Properties vs Jamar Guyton