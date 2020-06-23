Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/08/2020 through 06/14/2020:
Darius Barnett, b/m, 35 – Arrest date and location: 06/10/2020, west of Hadley: Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest. Arresting officer: INV Hill.
Kelvin Dorsey, b/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 06/11/2020, 471 Westview Cove: Charges: felony evading in vehicle, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI, violation of registration law, filing false report, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control and tampering with or fabricating evidence, Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Deborah Estes, b/f, 45 – Arrest date and location: 06/13/2020, East Main/BR Supply; Charges: failure to yield right of way, driving under the influence, violation open container, indecent exposure; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Michael Harvey, b/m, 19 – Arrest date and location: 06/11/2020, 720 N. 21st Ave. Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Christopher Roland, w/m, 33 – Arrest date and location: 06/10/2020, 1005 N. 17th Ave.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Quantavious Sherron, Arrest date and location: 06/13/2020, St. James Baptist parking lot; Charges: domestic assault, aggravated assault, leaving scene of accident; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Mark White, w/m, 52 – Arrest date and location: 06/14/2020, 812 Mary Key Dr.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: INV Williams.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/15/2020 through 06/21/2020.
Charles Adrian Cato, Jr, w/m, 31 – capias
Rebecca Lee Gresham, w/f, 40 – capias, violation of probation
Danny Ray Hollingsworth, w/m, 21 – public intoxication
Christopher Lee Kuykendall, w/m, 45 – driving under the influence second offense
Paul Alan Moore, w/m, 48 – bond revoked
Dustin Blake Via, w/m, 40 – failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, unregistered vehicle, misuse of registration, failure to appear
Rebecca Margaret Arnold, w/f, 28 – capias
Robert Michael Balentine, w/m, 57 – improper display of plates, schedule II drug violations
Jessica Marie Barnette, w/f, 27 – attachment
Austin Grant Brigman, w/m, 18 – capias
Paul Dean Chandler, w/m, 40 – capias
Joshua Allen Coble, w/m, 24 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Fredrick Horton Crawley, b/m, 39 – capias
Brian Wayne Dunn, w/m, 40 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order
Lana Kay Fry, w/f, 44 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Michael Scott Gant, w/m, 49 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Austin Ray Gearin, w/m, 21 – evading arrest, domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange
Rebecca Lee Gresham, w/f, 40 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Brandon Tarvavis Hillsman, b/m, 37 – capias
Chadwick Lee Johnson, w/m, 42 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Jeremy Sean McFarland, w/m, 31 – capias, driving on revoked/suspended license
John Patrick Patterson, w/m, 38 – schedule II drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Demetre Lamar Sullivan, b/m, 28 – violation stop sign law, schedule VI drug violations
Clarence Edward Thurmond, b/m, 33 – hold for other agency
Jason Randal Williams, w/m, 24 – capias
Marriages
Edward Jerome Dance of Trenton and Colette Marie Woods of Dyer
Malachi Richard Allen of Milan and Karissa Dawn Terry of Milan
Divorces
Terry Wayne Baker vs Stacie Lynn Baker
Terris Nanguel Brooks vs Brandeth Cloud Brooks
Clara Mae Theus Williams vs Leonard Lyle Williams
Real Estate Transfers
Melissa D. DeLong, Melanie K, Townsend, Crystal L. Johnson, a/k/a Kristy Johnson, and Jeremy N. Cantrell to Cam Thi Nguyen and Chanh Nguyen – Bradford – $185,000
Zachary Trent Campbell and wife, Rebecca Diane Campbell to Bradley V. Arnold – Milan – $35,000
James David Ford and wife, Rose A. Ford to Zachary Trent Campbell and wife, Rebecca Diane Campbell – Milan – $16,000
Kevin Manner and Thomas Manner to Tony Bachman and wife, Lucinda Bachman – Milan – $63,000
Gary D. Butler and wife, Kimberly Dawn Butler to Ricky Hensley and wife, Echo Hong Yan Wu – Medina – $188,900
Daniel R. Bozza and wife, Amy K. Bozza to Austin D. Vandezande and wife, Anna J. Vandezande – Medina – $149,900
Tim O’Donnell to Tennessee Grace Investments, LLC – Milan – $143,200
Ken Davis and wife, Karen Davis to Cynthia Ann Collum and husband, James Wheeler Collum – Medina – $25,000
Linda Smith to Zachary Smith – Trenton – $6,200
Nick Cates and wife, Kathy Cates to Clifford Horne – Bradford – $2,000
Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith to Lisa D. Nelson – Humboldt – $110,000
Benjamin Wyatt and wife, Jennifer Wyatt to Ronnie G. Eaton and wife, Deborah L. Eaton – Milan – $164,900
Kelia Ingram, f/k/a Kelia D. Cook, to Hazel Rose, LLC – Milan – $40,997.04
Jonnie E. Thompson to Delbert Ray Hudgins and wife, Elizabeth Anne Gonzalez Hudgins – Milan – $217,000
Reca Limited Partnership to Antonio T. Shelly – Humboldt – $5,502
Janet Ruth Hassell Roberson to Mitchell Wilson Sims and wife, Amanda Reeves Sims – Milan – $167,000
Mitchell W. Sims and wife, Amanda R. Sims to Howard W. Onsby and wife, Reba J. Onsby – Milan – $140,000
William Andrew Dunn and wife, Grace C. Dunn to Kelsey L. Wilson and Mark A. Vaughn – Milan – $149,900
Denise Ellen Henderson and Daryl Wayne Foutch to Medina Gin Company – Medina – $12,000
Henry Albert Burch, II and wife, Regina L. Burch to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $7,000
Virginia Roberson to David Crafton and Shaina Smith – Milan – $3,500
Daniel M. Conder to Ann M. Sweeney and husband, Frank M. Sweeney – Medina – $216,200
William R. Campbell and wife, Debra Campbell to Tennessee Home Center – Trenton – $12,000
Court Report
General Session
Chrissi Roney – simple possession of Schedule VI
Heather Smith – possession of drug paraphernalia
Rhiannon Beasley – possession of drug paraphernalia
Curtis Chapman – possession of Schedule VI
Datrilveyon Moore – contempt of court
Charles Ross Jr. – reckless endangerment
Christian Griffis – theft under $1,000
Tony McHaney – contempt of court
Justin Parker – contempt of court
Charles Cato III – contempt of court
Jessica Barnett – contempt of court
Evan Farrell – contempt of court
Jimmy Thomas Jr. – harassment
Christopher Kuykendall – DUI
Steven Epperson – evading
Civil
Cash Express vs Elizabeth McDougal
Cash Express LLC vs James Graves
Cash Express LLC vs Jonathan Rinkines
Cash Express LLC vs Heidi Hampton
Cash Express LLC vs Maya Sibley
Cash Express LLC vs Jolessa Armstrong
Cash Express LLC vs Charles Wardlow
Cash Express LLC vs Timothy Cuthbertson
Cash Express LLC vs Remail Jenkins
Cash Express LLC vs Carleaus Evans
Cash Express LLC vs Zaccheaus Raymon Lloyd
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Samantha Smith
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Darlene Smith
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mary Taylor
Second Round Sub LLC vs Martha Clary
Second Round Sub LLC vs Robbin Davis
Second Round Sub LLC vs Rebecca Trout
Second Round Sub LLC vs Diana McCurrie
Second Round Sub LLC vs David W. Segerson
Cascade Capital LLC vs Porsha D. Fry and Marcus A. Townsel
Crown Asset Management LLC vs William F. Beebe
Crown Asset Management LLC vs Crystal E. Ward
Crown Asset Management LLC vs Rebecca Trout
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Kathy Northington
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Kenneth Spegal and Leslie Spegal
Unifund CCR LLC vs Cassie N. Goodman
Public Entity Partners vs Donna Hardimon
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs Garrett Chromizky
Midland Funding LLC vs Stacy Ford
Jackson HMA LLC dba Merit Health Central vs Carson Sloan
