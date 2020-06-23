Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/08/2020 through 06/14/2020:

Darius Barnett, b/m, 35 – Arrest date and location: 06/10/2020, west of Hadley: Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest. Arresting officer: INV Hill.

Kelvin Dorsey, b/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 06/11/2020, 471 Westview Cove: Charges: felony evading in vehicle, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI, violation of registration law, filing false report, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control and tampering with or fabricating evidence, Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Deborah Estes, b/f, 45 – Arrest date and location: 06/13/2020, East Main/BR Supply; Charges: failure to yield right of way, driving under the influence, violation open container, indecent exposure; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Michael Harvey, b/m, 19 – Arrest date and location: 06/11/2020, 720 N. 21st Ave. Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Christopher Roland, w/m, 33 – Arrest date and location: 06/10/2020, 1005 N. 17th Ave.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Quantavious Sherron, Arrest date and location: 06/13/2020, St. James Baptist parking lot; Charges: domestic assault, aggravated assault, leaving scene of accident; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Mark White, w/m, 52 – Arrest date and location: 06/14/2020, 812 Mary Key Dr.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: INV Williams.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/15/2020 through 06/21/2020.

Charles Adrian Cato, Jr, w/m, 31 – capias

Rebecca Lee Gresham, w/f, 40 – capias, violation of probation

Danny Ray Hollingsworth, w/m, 21 – public intoxication

Christopher Lee Kuykendall, w/m, 45 – driving under the influence second offense

Paul Alan Moore, w/m, 48 – bond revoked

Dustin Blake Via, w/m, 40 – failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, unregistered vehicle, misuse of registration, failure to appear

Rebecca Margaret Arnold, w/f, 28 – capias

Robert Michael Balentine, w/m, 57 – improper display of plates, schedule II drug violations

Jessica Marie Barnette, w/f, 27 – attachment

Austin Grant Brigman, w/m, 18 – capias

Paul Dean Chandler, w/m, 40 – capias

Joshua Allen Coble, w/m, 24 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Fredrick Horton Crawley, b/m, 39 – capias

Brian Wayne Dunn, w/m, 40 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order

Lana Kay Fry, w/f, 44 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Michael Scott Gant, w/m, 49 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Austin Ray Gearin, w/m, 21 – evading arrest, domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange

Rebecca Lee Gresham, w/f, 40 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Brandon Tarvavis Hillsman, b/m, 37 – capias

Chadwick Lee Johnson, w/m, 42 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Jeremy Sean McFarland, w/m, 31 – capias, driving on revoked/suspended license

John Patrick Patterson, w/m, 38 – schedule II drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Demetre Lamar Sullivan, b/m, 28 – violation stop sign law, schedule VI drug violations

Clarence Edward Thurmond, b/m, 33 – hold for other agency

Jason Randal Williams, w/m, 24 – capias

Marriages

Edward Jerome Dance of Trenton and Colette Marie Woods of Dyer

Malachi Richard Allen of Milan and Karissa Dawn Terry of Milan

Divorces

Terry Wayne Baker vs Stacie Lynn Baker

Terris Nanguel Brooks vs Brandeth Cloud Brooks

Clara Mae Theus Williams vs Leonard Lyle Williams

Real Estate Transfers

Melissa D. DeLong, Melanie K, Townsend, Crystal L. Johnson, a/k/a Kristy Johnson, and Jeremy N. Cantrell to Cam Thi Nguyen and Chanh Nguyen – Bradford – $185,000

Zachary Trent Campbell and wife, Rebecca Diane Campbell to Bradley V. Arnold – Milan – $35,000

James David Ford and wife, Rose A. Ford to Zachary Trent Campbell and wife, Rebecca Diane Campbell – Milan – $16,000

Kevin Manner and Thomas Manner to Tony Bachman and wife, Lucinda Bachman – Milan – $63,000

Gary D. Butler and wife, Kimberly Dawn Butler to Ricky Hensley and wife, Echo Hong Yan Wu – Medina – $188,900

Daniel R. Bozza and wife, Amy K. Bozza to Austin D. Vandezande and wife, Anna J. Vandezande – Medina – $149,900

Tim O’Donnell to Tennessee Grace Investments, LLC – Milan – $143,200

Ken Davis and wife, Karen Davis to Cynthia Ann Collum and husband, James Wheeler Collum – Medina – $25,000

Linda Smith to Zachary Smith – Trenton – $6,200

Nick Cates and wife, Kathy Cates to Clifford Horne – Bradford – $2,000

Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith to Lisa D. Nelson – Humboldt – $110,000

Benjamin Wyatt and wife, Jennifer Wyatt to Ronnie G. Eaton and wife, Deborah L. Eaton – Milan – $164,900

Kelia Ingram, f/k/a Kelia D. Cook, to Hazel Rose, LLC – Milan – $40,997.04

Jonnie E. Thompson to Delbert Ray Hudgins and wife, Elizabeth Anne Gonzalez Hudgins – Milan – $217,000

Reca Limited Partnership to Antonio T. Shelly – Humboldt – $5,502

Janet Ruth Hassell Roberson to Mitchell Wilson Sims and wife, Amanda Reeves Sims – Milan – $167,000

Mitchell W. Sims and wife, Amanda R. Sims to Howard W. Onsby and wife, Reba J. Onsby – Milan – $140,000

William Andrew Dunn and wife, Grace C. Dunn to Kelsey L. Wilson and Mark A. Vaughn – Milan – $149,900

Denise Ellen Henderson and Daryl Wayne Foutch to Medina Gin Company – Medina – $12,000

Henry Albert Burch, II and wife, Regina L. Burch to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $7,000

Virginia Roberson to David Crafton and Shaina Smith – Milan – $3,500

Daniel M. Conder to Ann M. Sweeney and husband, Frank M. Sweeney – Medina – $216,200

William R. Campbell and wife, Debra Campbell to Tennessee Home Center – Trenton – $12,000

Court Report

General Session

Chrissi Roney – simple possession of Schedule VI

Heather Smith – possession of drug paraphernalia

Rhiannon Beasley – possession of drug paraphernalia

Curtis Chapman – possession of Schedule VI

Datrilveyon Moore – contempt of court

Charles Ross Jr. – reckless endangerment

Christian Griffis – theft under $1,000

Tony McHaney – contempt of court

Justin Parker – contempt of court

Charles Cato III – contempt of court

Jessica Barnett – contempt of court

Evan Farrell – contempt of court

Jimmy Thomas Jr. – harassment

Christopher Kuykendall – DUI

Steven Epperson – evading

Civil

Cash Express vs Elizabeth McDougal

Cash Express LLC vs James Graves

Cash Express LLC vs Jonathan Rinkines

Cash Express LLC vs Heidi Hampton

Cash Express LLC vs Maya Sibley

Cash Express LLC vs Jolessa Armstrong

Cash Express LLC vs Charles Wardlow

Cash Express LLC vs Timothy Cuthbertson

Cash Express LLC vs Remail Jenkins

Cash Express LLC vs Carleaus Evans

Cash Express LLC vs Zaccheaus Raymon Lloyd

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Samantha Smith

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Darlene Smith

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mary Taylor

Second Round Sub LLC vs Martha Clary

Second Round Sub LLC vs Robbin Davis

Second Round Sub LLC vs Rebecca Trout

Second Round Sub LLC vs Diana McCurrie

Second Round Sub LLC vs David W. Segerson

Cascade Capital LLC vs Porsha D. Fry and Marcus A. Townsel

Crown Asset Management LLC vs William F. Beebe

Crown Asset Management LLC vs Crystal E. Ward

Crown Asset Management LLC vs Rebecca Trout

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Kathy Northington

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Kenneth Spegal and Leslie Spegal

Unifund CCR LLC vs Cassie N. Goodman

Public Entity Partners vs Donna Hardimon

Credit Acceptance Corp. vs Garrett Chromizky

Midland Funding LLC vs Stacy Ford

Jackson HMA LLC dba Merit Health Central vs Carson Sloan

