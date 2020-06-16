Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/08/2020 through 06/14/2020:

Darius Barnett, b/m, 35 – Arrest date and location: 06/10/2020, west of Hadley: Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest. Arresting officer: INV Hill.

Kelvin Dorsey, b/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 06/11/2020, 471 Westview Cove: Charges: felony evading in vehicle, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI, violation of registration law, filing false report, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control and tampering with or fabricating evidence, Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Deborah Estes, b/f, 45 – Arrest date and location: 06/13/2020, East Main/BR Supply; Charges: failure to yield right of way, driving under the influence, violation open container, indecent exposure; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Michael Harvey, b/m, 19 – Arrest date and location: 06/11/2020, 720 N. 21st Ave. Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Christopher Roland, w/m, 33 – Arrest date and location: 06/10/2020, 1005 N. 17th Ave.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Quantavious Sherron, Arrest date and location: 06/13/2020, St. James Baptist parking lot; Charges: domestic assault, aggravated assault, leaving scene of accident; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Mark White, w/m, 52 – Arrest date and location: 06/14/2020, 812 Mary Key Dr.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: INV Williams.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/08/2020 through 06/14/2020.

Lamontae Joshua Holloway, b/m, 21 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat, adult contributing to delinquency of a child

Quincy Lovell Ivy, b/m, 48 – domestic assault

Mark Allen Jackson, w/m, 48 – capias

Edward James Oliver, w/m, 29 – theft of property

Barbie Marie Winberry, w/f, 47 – capias

Jimmy Dwayne Abercrombie, w/m, 49 – misuse of reg., driving on revoked/suspended license, attachment order, failure to provide proof insurance

Jamie Katherine Blankenship, w/m, 47 – revocation or suspension of sentence

Misty Nicole Brewer, w/f, 36 – capias, worthless checks

Tristan Raju Carter, w/m, 31 – failure to provide proof of insurance, capias, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jerry Lynn Cole, w/m, 52 – violation sex offender registration act

Herbert Keith Cook, b/m, 45 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry, violation of probation

Evan Tyler Farrell, w/m, 29 – capias, attachment order

Laura Nicole Gibson, w/f, 29 – violation of probation

Jimmy Ray Griffin, w/m, 45 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, schedule I drug violation, manufacturing/delivering/selling of controlled substance

Terry Nathan Griffin, b/m, 32 – bond revoked

Gregory Lynell Hill, b/m, 36 – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law

Kristian Thomas Howard, w/m, 28 – violation of probation

Shakara Deanna Mathis, b/f, 26 – attachment order

Brittany Louise McCord, w/f, 28 – capias

Jerry Alton Morgan, w/m, 59 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeremy Dwayne Puckett, w/m, 50 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange

Andre Terrie Summers, b/m, 40 – theft of property, burglary, vandalism

Barbie Marie Winberry, w/f, 47 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Marriages

Justin Harold Thomas Merowitz of Milan and Brooke Lynne Leach Ludwig of Milan

Samuel Todd York of Milan and Melody Eaves Mullikin Cates of Jackson

Keith Lynn Hart of Greenfield and Karen Lorine Jackson of Greenfield

Lucas Charles Parrett of Medina and Ellie Kate Spencer of Jackson

Cheri Ann Wolfe of Milan and Tracy Lee Webster of Milan

Tony Franklin Stafford of Trenton and Tammy Lynette Carter McMackin of Kenton

Austin Neal Parsley of Trenton and Jessica Nicole Doyle of Humboldt

Howard Smith Holden of Trenton and Stacy Kay Taylor of Trenton

Brandon Scott Tiszai of Trenton and Chelsea Nicole Dotson of Trenton

Divorces

Real Estate Transfers

Johnathan W. Johnson and wife, Amanda Johnson to Preston M. Butler – Kenton – $108,900

Kenneth Johnson to Ronald W. Heidelberg and wife, Teresa Heidelberg – Milan – $52,450

Stephan Ray McFarland and wife, Georgann McFarland to Paul E. Carroll – Humboldt – $350,000

Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. to HM Builders, Inc. – Trenton – $5,000

Linda Lewis Knott, Kirk Futrell, Jim Futrell and Kimberlee Fritz to Matthew C. Simmons – Trenton – $1,600,000

Jonathan Washburn and wife, Ginger Washburn to Alisha K. Clark and husband, Jarrod K. Clark – Medina – $390,000

J.B. Ward and wife, Lillie Ward to Albert J. Donaldson – 5th CD – $2,800

Argent Trust Company, Successor Trustee of the William J. Webb Marital Trust, to Johnny Sample – 23rd CD – $140,000

Jack Finch, Eric Partee and Porter Family Limited Partnership to Dale Recycling Partnership – Trenton – $250,000

The Andersons, Inc. to Jack Finch, Eric Partee and Porter Family Limited Partnership – Trenton – $100,000

Regions Financial Corporation (f/k/a First American Trust. N.A.), Trustee of the Esther A. Harbert Trust, to Gary F. Paschall – Trenton – $20,000

Barbara Bailey to Jerry Martin Maitland, Jr., James Michael Maitland and Joey Franklin Maitland – Molly Lynn Czerniak – Humboldt – $143,700

Amye K. Renfroe to Samuel Ryan Purdum and wife, Allie Beth Purdum – Medina – $169,000

Lyle E. Robinson and wife, Valerie Robinson to Braxton L. Bolton and wife, Julianna M. Bolton – Humboldt – $269,900

Audrie Nichole Campbell to Kori Leigh McNabb – Medina – $182,000

Cody Halliburton to Jacob S. Edwards – Trenton – $164,915

Brent D. Kimery to Leland Ricky Graydon and wife, Charlotte Ann Graydon – Milan – $284,500

Richard D. Mahan and wife, Jennifer J. Mahan to Adam Steiner and wife, Amanda Steiner – Medina – $264,000

Janice Smith to Able Building Company Inc. – Trenton – $18,500

Christopher Ryan Boyd and Julie Christine Boyd to John Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher – Milan – $116,700

James E. Young, Jr. and ad wife, Vicky L. Young to Michael Cates – Milan – $6,000

Walter Longmire and wife, Debi Longmire to Paul Stan Chumney, Jr. and wife, Sarah Nell Chumney – Humboldt, $149,900

The Dexter Group Trust, C/O Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Trustee, to TM3 Capital LLC – Milan – $22,685

Ryne Roper and wife, Heidi Joy Roper to Lamont Lillard and wife, Sharlene Lillard – Medina – $145,000

U.S. Bank, National Association to David Moore Investments, LLC – Trenton – $29,101

Adam W, Steiner and wife, Amanda Steiner to Breton Wood – Medina – $140,000

Toby M. Czerniak and wife, Molly L. Czerniak to Daniel F. Evans and wife, Kimberly Evans – Medina – $320,000

Danielle R. Gannaway and husband, John K. Gannaway to Anthony L. Jamison and wife, Brenda Jamison – Milan – $200,000

Hale Estates, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $ 17,500

Wesley McCaskill, III and wife, Hannah McCaskill to Mary J. Bragg – Trenton – $83,634

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen – Milan – $26,200

Joann McClanahan to Walker Lee Guthrie and Carol Denise Kendrick – Humboldt – $40,000

Ashley N. Wilson, n/k/a Ashley N. Thompson, to Chris Gilley and Kacy Ifantis – Medina – $196,000

Josh B. Hazlewood and wife, Jimmy Hazlewood to Jacob Taylor – Kenton – $242,000

Maxine King, by and through her attorneys-in-fact Dianne Watt and Ronnie Hall, to Kimberly J. Bastin – Rutherford – $53,000

Dominick Losacco, Michael Lasacco, Mario Losacco, Victoria Berrafato and Nicholas Losacco, as heirs at law of August Losacco, to Phillip W. Anglin and wife, Emily Nichole Anglin – Dyer – $112,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to William West and wife, Tammy West – Medina – $215,900

Tompouce, LLC to Dale Romska and wife, Debora Romska – Milan – $63,600

Anthony Slayton and wife, Ruth Ann Slayton to Austin Taylor McMullen and wife, April Nicole McMullen – Trenton – $90,000

William F. Rowan to Delbert Ray Hudgins and wife, Elizabeth Anne Hudgins – Milan – $222,210

Edward Thompson and Melissa Thomson to Jacob Plunk and wife, Jaydin Plunk – Trenton – $166,800

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jason W. Borchardt and wife, Laura Ann Borchardt – Medina – $205,900

Jeffrey Todd Milam, Trustee of the Danny C. Milam and Teresa A. Milan Irrevocable Trust, to Jack Finch, Blake Spellings, Bret McMillion and Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $19,180

Dan Thurbush and wife, Cathy M. Thurbush to April Bolin – Humboldt – $69,148

Nelson Cunningham and wife, Amy Cunningham to Robert E. Sabers, Trustee Kelly McCoy Special Needs Trust and Robert E. Sabers, Trustee John Lebryk Special Needs Trust – Medina – $210,000

DSV SPV2, LLC to Fred Warrington and wife, Georgia Warrington – Trenton – $25,000

Food Inspections