Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/08/2020 through 06/14/2020:
Darius Barnett, b/m, 35 – Arrest date and location: 06/10/2020, west of Hadley: Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest. Arresting officer: INV Hill.
Kelvin Dorsey, b/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 06/11/2020, 471 Westview Cove: Charges: felony evading in vehicle, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI, violation of registration law, filing false report, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control and tampering with or fabricating evidence, Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Deborah Estes, b/f, 45 – Arrest date and location: 06/13/2020, East Main/BR Supply; Charges: failure to yield right of way, driving under the influence, violation open container, indecent exposure; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Michael Harvey, b/m, 19 – Arrest date and location: 06/11/2020, 720 N. 21st Ave. Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Christopher Roland, w/m, 33 – Arrest date and location: 06/10/2020, 1005 N. 17th Ave.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Quantavious Sherron, Arrest date and location: 06/13/2020, St. James Baptist parking lot; Charges: domestic assault, aggravated assault, leaving scene of accident; Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Mark White, w/m, 52 – Arrest date and location: 06/14/2020, 812 Mary Key Dr.; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: INV Williams.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/08/2020 through 06/14/2020.
Lamontae Joshua Holloway, b/m, 21 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence relat, adult contributing to delinquency of a child
Quincy Lovell Ivy, b/m, 48 – domestic assault
Mark Allen Jackson, w/m, 48 – capias
Edward James Oliver, w/m, 29 – theft of property
Barbie Marie Winberry, w/f, 47 – capias
Jimmy Dwayne Abercrombie, w/m, 49 – misuse of reg., driving on revoked/suspended license, attachment order, failure to provide proof insurance
Jamie Katherine Blankenship, w/m, 47 – revocation or suspension of sentence
Misty Nicole Brewer, w/f, 36 – capias, worthless checks
Tristan Raju Carter, w/m, 31 – failure to provide proof of insurance, capias, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jerry Lynn Cole, w/m, 52 – violation sex offender registration act
Herbert Keith Cook, b/m, 45 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry, violation of probation
Evan Tyler Farrell, w/m, 29 – capias, attachment order
Laura Nicole Gibson, w/f, 29 – violation of probation
Jimmy Ray Griffin, w/m, 45 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, schedule I drug violation, manufacturing/delivering/selling of controlled substance
Terry Nathan Griffin, b/m, 32 – bond revoked
Gregory Lynell Hill, b/m, 36 – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law
Kristian Thomas Howard, w/m, 28 – violation of probation
Shakara Deanna Mathis, b/f, 26 – attachment order
Brittany Louise McCord, w/f, 28 – capias
Jerry Alton Morgan, w/m, 59 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Jeremy Dwayne Puckett, w/m, 50 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence relat, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange
Andre Terrie Summers, b/m, 40 – theft of property, burglary, vandalism
Barbie Marie Winberry, w/f, 47 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Marriages
Justin Harold Thomas Merowitz of Milan and Brooke Lynne Leach Ludwig of Milan
Samuel Todd York of Milan and Melody Eaves Mullikin Cates of Jackson
Keith Lynn Hart of Greenfield and Karen Lorine Jackson of Greenfield
Lucas Charles Parrett of Medina and Ellie Kate Spencer of Jackson
Cheri Ann Wolfe of Milan and Tracy Lee Webster of Milan
Tony Franklin Stafford of Trenton and Tammy Lynette Carter McMackin of Kenton
Austin Neal Parsley of Trenton and Jessica Nicole Doyle of Humboldt
Howard Smith Holden of Trenton and Stacy Kay Taylor of Trenton
Brandon Scott Tiszai of Trenton and Chelsea Nicole Dotson of Trenton
Divorces
Real Estate Transfers
Johnathan W. Johnson and wife, Amanda Johnson to Preston M. Butler – Kenton – $108,900
Kenneth Johnson to Ronald W. Heidelberg and wife, Teresa Heidelberg – Milan – $52,450
Stephan Ray McFarland and wife, Georgann McFarland to Paul E. Carroll – Humboldt – $350,000
Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. to HM Builders, Inc. – Trenton – $5,000
Linda Lewis Knott, Kirk Futrell, Jim Futrell and Kimberlee Fritz to Matthew C. Simmons – Trenton – $1,600,000
Jonathan Washburn and wife, Ginger Washburn to Alisha K. Clark and husband, Jarrod K. Clark – Medina – $390,000
J.B. Ward and wife, Lillie Ward to Albert J. Donaldson – 5th CD – $2,800
Argent Trust Company, Successor Trustee of the William J. Webb Marital Trust, to Johnny Sample – 23rd CD – $140,000
Jack Finch, Eric Partee and Porter Family Limited Partnership to Dale Recycling Partnership – Trenton – $250,000
The Andersons, Inc. to Jack Finch, Eric Partee and Porter Family Limited Partnership – Trenton – $100,000
Regions Financial Corporation (f/k/a First American Trust. N.A.), Trustee of the Esther A. Harbert Trust, to Gary F. Paschall – Trenton – $20,000
Barbara Bailey to Jerry Martin Maitland, Jr., James Michael Maitland and Joey Franklin Maitland – Molly Lynn Czerniak – Humboldt – $143,700
Amye K. Renfroe to Samuel Ryan Purdum and wife, Allie Beth Purdum – Medina – $169,000
Lyle E. Robinson and wife, Valerie Robinson to Braxton L. Bolton and wife, Julianna M. Bolton – Humboldt – $269,900
Audrie Nichole Campbell to Kori Leigh McNabb – Medina – $182,000
Cody Halliburton to Jacob S. Edwards – Trenton – $164,915
Brent D. Kimery to Leland Ricky Graydon and wife, Charlotte Ann Graydon – Milan – $284,500
Richard D. Mahan and wife, Jennifer J. Mahan to Adam Steiner and wife, Amanda Steiner – Medina – $264,000
Janice Smith to Able Building Company Inc. – Trenton – $18,500
Christopher Ryan Boyd and Julie Christine Boyd to John Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher – Milan – $116,700
James E. Young, Jr. and ad wife, Vicky L. Young to Michael Cates – Milan – $6,000
Walter Longmire and wife, Debi Longmire to Paul Stan Chumney, Jr. and wife, Sarah Nell Chumney – Humboldt, $149,900
The Dexter Group Trust, C/O Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Trustee, to TM3 Capital LLC – Milan – $22,685
Ryne Roper and wife, Heidi Joy Roper to Lamont Lillard and wife, Sharlene Lillard – Medina – $145,000
U.S. Bank, National Association to David Moore Investments, LLC – Trenton – $29,101
Adam W, Steiner and wife, Amanda Steiner to Breton Wood – Medina – $140,000
Toby M. Czerniak and wife, Molly L. Czerniak to Daniel F. Evans and wife, Kimberly Evans – Medina – $320,000
Danielle R. Gannaway and husband, John K. Gannaway to Anthony L. Jamison and wife, Brenda Jamison – Milan – $200,000
Hale Estates, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $45,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $ 17,500
Wesley McCaskill, III and wife, Hannah McCaskill to Mary J. Bragg – Trenton – $83,634
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen – Milan – $26,200
Joann McClanahan to Walker Lee Guthrie and Carol Denise Kendrick – Humboldt – $40,000
Ashley N. Wilson, n/k/a Ashley N. Thompson, to Chris Gilley and Kacy Ifantis – Medina – $196,000
Josh B. Hazlewood and wife, Jimmy Hazlewood to Jacob Taylor – Kenton – $242,000
Maxine King, by and through her attorneys-in-fact Dianne Watt and Ronnie Hall, to Kimberly J. Bastin – Rutherford – $53,000
Dominick Losacco, Michael Lasacco, Mario Losacco, Victoria Berrafato and Nicholas Losacco, as heirs at law of August Losacco, to Phillip W. Anglin and wife, Emily Nichole Anglin – Dyer – $112,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to William West and wife, Tammy West – Medina – $215,900
Tompouce, LLC to Dale Romska and wife, Debora Romska – Milan – $63,600
Anthony Slayton and wife, Ruth Ann Slayton to Austin Taylor McMullen and wife, April Nicole McMullen – Trenton – $90,000
William F. Rowan to Delbert Ray Hudgins and wife, Elizabeth Anne Hudgins – Milan – $222,210
Edward Thompson and Melissa Thomson to Jacob Plunk and wife, Jaydin Plunk – Trenton – $166,800
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jason W. Borchardt and wife, Laura Ann Borchardt – Medina – $205,900
Jeffrey Todd Milam, Trustee of the Danny C. Milam and Teresa A. Milan Irrevocable Trust, to Jack Finch, Blake Spellings, Bret McMillion and Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $19,180
Dan Thurbush and wife, Cathy M. Thurbush to April Bolin – Humboldt – $69,148
Nelson Cunningham and wife, Amy Cunningham to Robert E. Sabers, Trustee Kelly McCoy Special Needs Trust and Robert E. Sabers, Trustee John Lebryk Special Needs Trust – Medina – $210,000
DSV SPV2, LLC to Fred Warrington and wife, Georgia Warrington – Trenton – $25,000
Food Inspections