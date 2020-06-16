Helga Frost

Mrs. Helga Frost, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Mrs. Frost was born to the late Albert and Elizabeth Huber Zwicknagl in Bad-Aibling, Germany. There, she met her future husband of nearly 63 years, Ray Frost, who was stationed in Munich, Germany with the U. S. Army. They returned to live in the U.S. in 1963.

She was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church, an avid flower gardener and loved her animals—especially dogs.

Mrs. Frost was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Elizabeth, husband Ray, brother Alfred Zwicknagl and sister Albertine Lechner.

She is survived by her son, Billy Ray (Buffie) Frost; daughters, Linda (Roger) Perry and Carol (Rickey) Hood; sister, Elsbeth Whitman; grandchildren, April Thomas, Tracy Taylor, Kalyn Frost and Karmen Frost; great-grandchildren, Macy Thomas and Tessa Crumby.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.