Your Right to Know
Humboldt Court Report
General Session 3-18-20 through 6-5-20
David Farmer – criminal impersonation
Andy Riggs – simple possession of Schedule II
Michael Palmer – public intoxication
John Yarbrough – contempt of court
Lesenda Gregory – contempt of court
David Oxley – simple domestic assault
Troy Whitmore – criminal trespass
Robert Brinkley – driving on revoked DL
Tomas Smith – domestic assault
Allen Deinhart – attempted auto burglary
Jameson Galloway – bound over to grand jury (2 counts)
Joseph Bortz – contempt of court
Brian Hughes – contempt of court
Jamie Brown – simple possession of meth
Khristopher Brown – simple possession of Schedule VI
Keenan Currie – unlawful possession of weapon
Victor Lofton – contempt of court
Timothy Melvin – possession of drug paraphernalia
Arthur Gross – simple possession of Schedule VI
Rachquita Perry – DUI
Willie Pledge – DUI, reckless driving
Karen Curtis – joyriding
Marricus Pearson – unlawful possession of weapon, theft under $500
Gary Brown – aggravated criminal trespass
Robert Martin – contempt of court
Kimberly King – resisting arrest
Tomar Smith – simple domestic assault, contempt of court
Dakota Redmon – domestic assault
Jennifer West – reckless driving
James Hannah – criminal impersonation
Jarricus Hurt – joyriding
Quentin Currie – driving without DL
Devin Hebrock – domestic assault
Ricky Greenwell – simple possession of Schedule II
Christopher Barrett – contempt of court
Antwan Woodruff – contempt of court
Gerrius Pitts – simple possession of Schedule VI
Robert Todd – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronney Rogers – misuse of 911 (2 counts)
Robin Panzke – contempt of court
Mason Keen – reckless driving
David Rinks – possession of drug paraphernalia
Lajuan Gordon – driving without DL
Ronnie Edmaiston – possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked DL
David Hardee – possession of drug paraphernalia
Civil
Ashlee Danielle Davis vs Michael A. Taylor
Scott Morris vs Jinner French and all occupants
Charles P. Wilson Foundation vs Cierra Lewis
H and P Properties vs Teresa Washington
Barbara Crayton vs Brittany Harris
Gerber Rental North vs Linda Nelson
William A. Boykin vs Susan Overton
Patra D. Hubbard vs Brandon L. Warren
West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Jonathan Frazier and all occupants
Trenton Court Report
David Walls – child abuse/neglect/endangerment
Teri Renea Williams – DUI first offense
Joseph Ray Henry – reckless driving
Tracy L. Cole – driving without license
Jesses K. Chapman – simple possession casual exchange
Todd Lewis – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Shane Harris – DUI first offense
Trinity Walls – resist, stop, search
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/01/2020 through 06/07/2020:
Charena Hall, b/f, 33 – Arrest date and location: 06/02/2020, 1218 Maple St; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Leidy Hernandez, b/f, 18 – Arrest date and location: 06/02/2020, HPD; Charges: reckless endangerment, simple possession, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Randy Pirtle, b/m, 21 – Arrest date and location: 06/04/2020, HPD; Charges: contraband in penal facility, manufacturing, delivery, sell, possession of controlled substance analog, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: PLT Cooper.
Ebony Robinson, b/f, 27 – Arrest date and location: 06/06/2020, 3509 Old Gibson Rd. Lot 23; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Girtes Stewart, b/m, 44 – Arrest date and location: 06/04/2020, Hadley/Main; Charges: reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, murder, 1st degree, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Karen Vandolah, w/f, 57 – Arrest date and location: 06/02/2020, Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Terronica Verser, b/f, 37 – Arrest date and location: 06/03/2020, 1420 N 18th, Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Harvey Whiteside, b/m, 55 – Arrest date and location: 06/03/2020, Bypass/Viking Dr., Charges: move over law, driving on revoked/suspended/ expired license, Arresting officer: PTL Garcia.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/01/2020 through 06/07/2020.
Larry Brent Leach, w/m, 54 – capias
Ryan Christopher Murphy, w/m, 34 – harassment (non-verbal threat), attachment order
William Earl Powell, w/m, 62- seatbelt law
Melvin Dartavious Tyson, b/m, 21 – rape
Malik Devon Cox, b/m, 17 – other
Tim Lee Fuller, w/m, 48 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, tampering with of fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Christian Kelly Griffis, w/m, 22 – capias, attachment
Carla Michelle Johnson, b/f, 44 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacturing, delivery sale or possession of methamphetamines
Michael Brad Jumper, w/m, 43 – failure obey traffic light, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jerry Timothy Keeling, w/m, 53 – simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Jeffery Lynn Lane, b/m, 28 – aggravated assault
Randy Maurice, b/m, 21 – contraband in penal institution, possession of controlled substance analog
Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 57 – capias
Marriages
Divorces
Ashley E. McLemore vs Martin C. McLemore
Gary W. Moore vs Robbie Lou Moore
Tony W. Luther vs Michelle Alexander Luther
India Ross vs Orlando Ross Sr.
Renetta S. Beard vs Zorrick Beard
Kathy Taylor Doyle vs Willie Ml Taylor
Paul William Proctor vs Mary Ann Proctor
Rhonda Jean Emery Williams vs Wendell Eugene Williams
James Earl Cox vs Deborah D. Cox
Matthew Milby vs Kara P. Milby
Candace Jo Wallace Davis vs Michael Shannon Davis
Jasmine Williamson Wardlow vs Danny Sorrell Wardlow Jr.
Thomas Jefferson Wade vs Pamela Rena Wade
Steven Muriel Hicks vs Suzanne Michelle Hicks
Raven McLemore Bonds vs Ryan Omar Bonds
Ashley Nicole Rea vs Ronnie Keith Rea
Dianna Coble vs Jeremy Coble
Margaret Mahdi vs Talib Mahdi
Jeanifer Putman vs Brandon Putman
Katie Norrod Cagle vs Anthony Heath Cagle
Lyuna Hernandez vs Luin Hernandez
Chandler S. Blurton vs Kailey N. Blurton
Real Estate Transfers
Food Inspections