Your Right to Know

Humboldt Court Report

General Session 3-18-20 through 6-5-20

David Farmer – criminal impersonation

Andy Riggs – simple possession of Schedule II

Michael Palmer – public intoxication

John Yarbrough – contempt of court

Lesenda Gregory – contempt of court

David Oxley – simple domestic assault

Troy Whitmore – criminal trespass

Robert Brinkley – driving on revoked DL

Tomas Smith – domestic assault

Allen Deinhart – attempted auto burglary

Jameson Galloway – bound over to grand jury (2 counts)

Joseph Bortz – contempt of court

Brian Hughes – contempt of court

Jamie Brown – simple possession of meth

Khristopher Brown – simple possession of Schedule VI

Keenan Currie – unlawful possession of weapon

Victor Lofton – contempt of court

Timothy Melvin – possession of drug paraphernalia

Arthur Gross – simple possession of Schedule VI

Rachquita Perry – DUI

Willie Pledge – DUI, reckless driving

Karen Curtis – joyriding

Marricus Pearson – unlawful possession of weapon, theft under $500

Gary Brown – aggravated criminal trespass

Robert Martin – contempt of court

Kimberly King – resisting arrest

Tomar Smith – simple domestic assault, contempt of court

Dakota Redmon – domestic assault

Jennifer West – reckless driving

James Hannah – criminal impersonation

Jarricus Hurt – joyriding

Quentin Currie – driving without DL

Devin Hebrock – domestic assault

Ricky Greenwell – simple possession of Schedule II

Christopher Barrett – contempt of court

Antwan Woodruff – contempt of court

Gerrius Pitts – simple possession of Schedule VI

Robert Todd – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronney Rogers – misuse of 911 (2 counts)

Robin Panzke – contempt of court

Mason Keen – reckless driving

David Rinks – possession of drug paraphernalia

Lajuan Gordon – driving without DL

Ronnie Edmaiston – possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked DL

David Hardee – possession of drug paraphernalia

Civil

Ashlee Danielle Davis vs Michael A. Taylor

Scott Morris vs Jinner French and all occupants

Charles P. Wilson Foundation vs Cierra Lewis

H and P Properties vs Teresa Washington

Barbara Crayton vs Brittany Harris

Gerber Rental North vs Linda Nelson

William A. Boykin vs Susan Overton

Patra D. Hubbard vs Brandon L. Warren

West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Jonathan Frazier and all occupants

Trenton Court Report

David Walls – child abuse/neglect/endangerment

Teri Renea Williams – DUI first offense

Joseph Ray Henry – reckless driving

Tracy L. Cole – driving without license

Jesses K. Chapman – simple possession casual exchange

Todd Lewis – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Shane Harris – DUI first offense

Trinity Walls – resist, stop, search

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/01/2020 through 06/07/2020:

Charena Hall, b/f, 33 – Arrest date and location: 06/02/2020, 1218 Maple St; Charges: aggravated assault, Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Leidy Hernandez, b/f, 18 – Arrest date and location: 06/02/2020, HPD; Charges: reckless endangerment, simple possession, Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Randy Pirtle, b/m, 21 – Arrest date and location: 06/04/2020, HPD; Charges: contraband in penal facility, manufacturing, delivery, sell, possession of controlled substance analog, resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk. Arresting officer: PLT Cooper.

Ebony Robinson, b/f, 27 – Arrest date and location: 06/06/2020, 3509 Old Gibson Rd. Lot 23; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Girtes Stewart, b/m, 44 – Arrest date and location: 06/04/2020, Hadley/Main; Charges: reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, murder, 1st degree, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Karen Vandolah, w/f, 57 – Arrest date and location: 06/02/2020, Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Terronica Verser, b/f, 37 – Arrest date and location: 06/03/2020, 1420 N 18th, Charges: picked up for other agency; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Harvey Whiteside, b/m, 55 – Arrest date and location: 06/03/2020, Bypass/Viking Dr., Charges: move over law, driving on revoked/suspended/ expired license, Arresting officer: PTL Garcia.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/01/2020 through 06/07/2020.

Larry Brent Leach, w/m, 54 – capias

Ryan Christopher Murphy, w/m, 34 – harassment (non-verbal threat), attachment order

William Earl Powell, w/m, 62- seatbelt law

Melvin Dartavious Tyson, b/m, 21 – rape

Malik Devon Cox, b/m, 17 – other

Tim Lee Fuller, w/m, 48 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, tampering with of fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Christian Kelly Griffis, w/m, 22 – capias, attachment

Carla Michelle Johnson, b/f, 44 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, manufacturing, delivery sale or possession of methamphetamines

Michael Brad Jumper, w/m, 43 – failure obey traffic light, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jerry Timothy Keeling, w/m, 53 – simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jeffery Lynn Lane, b/m, 28 – aggravated assault

Randy Maurice, b/m, 21 – contraband in penal institution, possession of controlled substance analog

Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 57 – capias

Marriages

Divorces

Ashley E. McLemore vs Martin C. McLemore

Gary W. Moore vs Robbie Lou Moore

Tony W. Luther vs Michelle Alexander Luther

India Ross vs Orlando Ross Sr.

Renetta S. Beard vs Zorrick Beard

Kathy Taylor Doyle vs Willie Ml Taylor

Paul William Proctor vs Mary Ann Proctor

Rhonda Jean Emery Williams vs Wendell Eugene Williams

James Earl Cox vs Deborah D. Cox

Matthew Milby vs Kara P. Milby

Candace Jo Wallace Davis vs Michael Shannon Davis

Jasmine Williamson Wardlow vs Danny Sorrell Wardlow Jr.

Thomas Jefferson Wade vs Pamela Rena Wade

Steven Muriel Hicks vs Suzanne Michelle Hicks

Raven McLemore Bonds vs Ryan Omar Bonds

Ashley Nicole Rea vs Ronnie Keith Rea

Dianna Coble vs Jeremy Coble

Margaret Mahdi vs Talib Mahdi

Jeanifer Putman vs Brandon Putman

Katie Norrod Cagle vs Anthony Heath Cagle

Lyuna Hernandez vs Luin Hernandez

Chandler S. Blurton vs Kailey N. Blurton

Real Estate Transfers

Food Inspections