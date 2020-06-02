Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 05/18/2020 through 05/31/2020:

David Deaton, w/m, 49 – Arrest date and location: 05/20/2020; 813 N. 21st; Charges: burglary, possession of burglary tools, vandalism; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Tony McHaney, b/m, 31 – Arrest date and location: 05/24/2020; 203 N. 10th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault, picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Thomas Ware, b/m, 53 – Arrest date and location: 05/21/2020, 22nd Ave and Main St; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Robert Williamson, b/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 05/23/2020, 108 Walnut; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

Matthew Brown, w/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 05/26/2020, Hwy 45 at Hawks Loop; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license; Arresting officer: PLT Estes

Alexis Capos-Romero, h/m, 19 – Arrest date and location: 05/29/2020 and 05/30/2020; 2502 Dodson St.; Charges: vandalism, theft of property, aggravated burglary, tampering with or fabricating evidence, simple possession, theft of property, vandalism, aggravated burglary; Arresting officer: SGT Hill and LT. Williams.

James Dabbs, w/m, 41 – Arrest date and location: 05/30/2020, 2631 Cole Dr.; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Lajuan Gordon, b/m, 40 – Arrest date and location: 05/31/2020, Heritage Inn; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Randy Pirtle, b/m, 21 – Arrest date and location: 05/29/2020, Hwy 45: Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, disobeying traffic signals, Arresting officer: PTLM Phillips.

Chris Taylor, b/m, 51 – Arrest date and location: 05/29/2020, 714 N. 20th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 05/18/2020 through 05/31/2020.

Phillip Andre Anderson, b/m, 42 – capias

Dakota Shea Cameron, w/m, 20 – failure to appear

Christopher Cody DePriest, w/m, 29 – attachment order

Datrilveyon Lamontez Moore, b/m, 24 – capias, violation of probation, domestic assault

Shelby Madison-Hope Parham, w/f, 22 – violation of probation, attachment order

Jody Fredrick Penning, w/m, 53 – aggravated assault

Errika Uniqua Stephens, b/f, 29 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Lisa Marie Whitehead, w/f, 39 – domestic assault

Misty Dawn Autry, w/f, 37 – capias

Courtney Bushun Dickey, b/w, 42 – domestic assault

Jordan Ray Hart, w/m, 29 – capias

James Leonard Hype, b/m, 41 – bond revoked

Claude Andrew Jackson, w/m, 43 – capias

Antwan Seanthonio Woodruff, b/m, 32 – capias, attachment order

Kevin Wayne Longmire, w/m, 43 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence related, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, window tint, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, prohibited weapons

Frank James McCord, w/m, 28 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Ronney Mathew Rogers, w/m, 36 – misuse of 911, false reports/statements

Augusta Michelle Triplett, w/f, 25 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, improper display of plates

Lucus Lanard Ware, b/m, 47 – capias

Justin Darneal Allen, b/m, 31 – domestic assault

Jacob Lee Coffman, w/m, 31 – capias, domestic assault

David Michael Dycus, w/m, 33 – capias

James Kevin Harrington, w/m, 41 – domestic assault, vandalism, aggravated burglary

Joseph Ray Henry, w/m, 32 – capias

Billy Joe Howell, w/m, 40 – capias, violation of probation

Trenton Ross Klippel, w/m, 29 – domestic assault, vandalism

Christopher Wayne Barrett, w/m, 25 – contempt of court

Brittany Nicole Ellis, w/f, 31 – capias

Morgan Beverly French, w/f, 30 – assault

David Allen Hathcote, Jr, w/m, 40 – fraud by home improvement, services provider, theft of property

Frank James McCord, w/m, 28- improper display of plates

Marriages

Michael Edward Parham of Milan and Kimberly Dawn Bickerstaff Parham of Milan

Donald Louis Gunn of Humboldt and Carol Lynn Harper Robinson of Humboldt

Steven Ward Clark of Rutherford and Vivian Lynn Minton of Rutherford

Tripp Louis Crocker of Milan and Melody Lynn Sanderson of Milan

Divorces

Real Estate Transfers

Food Inspections