Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 05/18/2020 through 05/31/2020:
David Deaton, w/m, 49 – Arrest date and location: 05/20/2020; 813 N. 21st; Charges: burglary, possession of burglary tools, vandalism; Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Tony McHaney, b/m, 31 – Arrest date and location: 05/24/2020; 203 N. 10th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault, picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Thomas Ware, b/m, 53 – Arrest date and location: 05/21/2020, 22nd Ave and Main St; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Robert Williamson, b/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 05/23/2020, 108 Walnut; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession; Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
Matthew Brown, w/m, 25 – Arrest date and location: 05/26/2020, Hwy 45 at Hawks Loop; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license; Arresting officer: PLT Estes
Alexis Capos-Romero, h/m, 19 – Arrest date and location: 05/29/2020 and 05/30/2020; 2502 Dodson St.; Charges: vandalism, theft of property, aggravated burglary, tampering with or fabricating evidence, simple possession, theft of property, vandalism, aggravated burglary; Arresting officer: SGT Hill and LT. Williams.
James Dabbs, w/m, 41 – Arrest date and location: 05/30/2020, 2631 Cole Dr.; Charges: domestic assault; Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Lajuan Gordon, b/m, 40 – Arrest date and location: 05/31/2020, Heritage Inn; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, picked up for other agency, Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Randy Pirtle, b/m, 21 – Arrest date and location: 05/29/2020, Hwy 45: Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, disobeying traffic signals, Arresting officer: PTLM Phillips.
Chris Taylor, b/m, 51 – Arrest date and location: 05/29/2020, 714 N. 20th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 05/18/2020 through 05/31/2020.
Phillip Andre Anderson, b/m, 42 – capias
Dakota Shea Cameron, w/m, 20 – failure to appear
Christopher Cody DePriest, w/m, 29 – attachment order
Datrilveyon Lamontez Moore, b/m, 24 – capias, violation of probation, domestic assault
Shelby Madison-Hope Parham, w/f, 22 – violation of probation, attachment order
Jody Fredrick Penning, w/m, 53 – aggravated assault
Errika Uniqua Stephens, b/f, 29 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Lisa Marie Whitehead, w/f, 39 – domestic assault
Misty Dawn Autry, w/f, 37 – capias
Courtney Bushun Dickey, b/w, 42 – domestic assault
Jordan Ray Hart, w/m, 29 – capias
James Leonard Hype, b/m, 41 – bond revoked
Claude Andrew Jackson, w/m, 43 – capias
Antwan Seanthonio Woodruff, b/m, 32 – capias, attachment order
Kevin Wayne Longmire, w/m, 43 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm- domestic violence related, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, window tint, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, prohibited weapons
Frank James McCord, w/m, 28 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Ronney Mathew Rogers, w/m, 36 – misuse of 911, false reports/statements
Augusta Michelle Triplett, w/f, 25 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, improper display of plates
Lucus Lanard Ware, b/m, 47 – capias
Justin Darneal Allen, b/m, 31 – domestic assault
Jacob Lee Coffman, w/m, 31 – capias, domestic assault
David Michael Dycus, w/m, 33 – capias
James Kevin Harrington, w/m, 41 – domestic assault, vandalism, aggravated burglary
Joseph Ray Henry, w/m, 32 – capias
Billy Joe Howell, w/m, 40 – capias, violation of probation
Trenton Ross Klippel, w/m, 29 – domestic assault, vandalism
Christopher Wayne Barrett, w/m, 25 – contempt of court
Brittany Nicole Ellis, w/f, 31 – capias
Morgan Beverly French, w/f, 30 – assault
David Allen Hathcote, Jr, w/m, 40 – fraud by home improvement, services provider, theft of property
Frank James McCord, w/m, 28- improper display of plates
Marriages
Michael Edward Parham of Milan and Kimberly Dawn Bickerstaff Parham of Milan
Donald Louis Gunn of Humboldt and Carol Lynn Harper Robinson of Humboldt
Steven Ward Clark of Rutherford and Vivian Lynn Minton of Rutherford
Tripp Louis Crocker of Milan and Melody Lynn Sanderson of Milan
