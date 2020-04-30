Red Cross assists Yorkville homeowner after fire

By Lori Cathey

The American Red Cross provided assistance to a Yorkville homeowner after a fire damaged a bedroom.

Homeowner Mae Harris and another occupant were home at 409 Hwy. 77 out of Yorkville when a passerby alerted them to smoke coming from the back of the house Saturday afternoon around 3:30. Both occupants exited safely, although Harris was later checked for smoke inhalation.

Gibson County, Dyer, and Yorkville fire departments were dispatched to the home. Firefighters reported flames and smoke coming from underneath the house and out of the back bedroom window. The first arriving firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, and fire crews remained on the scene for about two hours to put out hot spots and perform overhaul.

Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey said it appears the first started under the house and quickly spread through the bedroom floor and walls. Although the fire damage was contained to the back bedroom, the entire house sustained smoke damage.

Gibson County EMS and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.