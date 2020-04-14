Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/06/2020 through 04/12/2020:
Michael Bell, 54, w/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/10/2020, 2611 Mullins St., Charges: criminal impersonation, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough
Trent Hamman, 31, w/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/06/2020, HPD, Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, Arresting officer: PTL Grisham
Danielle Lenon, 32, b/f, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/09/2020, 1309 N. 18th, Charges: filinf false report, Arresting officer: PTL Grisham
Larry Newberry, 62, b/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/09/2020, in front of 106 Calhoun, Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips
William Short: 34, w/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/08/2020, 1321 Sunset, Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens
Brandon Thomas, 26, b/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/09/2020, 1309 N 18th Ave, Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, Arresting officer: PTL Grisham
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/06/2020 through 04/12/2020.
Jonathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 34 – criminal trespass, public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange
Susan Elizabeth Huber, w/f, 41 – domestic assault
Franklin D Hughes, JR, w/m, 30 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting arrest, misuse of 911
Jacinda Demetria Rinkles, b/f, 28 – capias, attachment order
Michael Alan Stoltz, w/m, 47 – violation of parole
Marriages
Tony Gene Darnell of Milan and Kelly Brook Pinkley Peters of Newbern
Desmond Lamont Coble of Kenton and Whitney Michelle Landrum of Kenton
Matthew Curtis Green of Milan and Teresa Louise Cupples of Milan
Jesse Earl Jones of Dyer and Sabrina Nicole Powell Coffman of Dyer
Divorces
Kelly Jean Tucker vs. John Christopher Tucker
James Dylan Davis vs. Katharyn Ann Davis
Miranda Nicole Webb vs. Shannon Tyler Webb
Derrick Glenn Connell vs. Hayley Nicole Connell
Andrew J. Grantham vs. Chelle Cae Grantham
Amy Lea Lownsdale vs. Christopher Michael Lownsdale
William Shawn Clark vs. Shawna Rae Clark
Heather Coffman Peden vs. Samuel Mark Peden
Rena Hundrieser vs. Robert Hundrieser
Avanda James vs. Jerry F. James
Justin Canada vs. Megane Canada
Clinton Andrew Blackwell vs. Danielle Blackwell
Real Estate Transfers
Frederick Alan McLeary to Michael Nance and wife, Mikaela Nance – Milan – $108,300
Ronald Boswell to Logan Eason – Milan – $139,900
Mary J. Bragg to Andrew Middleton – Milan – $95,500
Shirley M. Warren and Sarah E. Jumper to Randy Logan Clough and wife, Chloee Clough – Humboldt – $114,200
James D. Edwards and wife, Rhonda J. Edwards to William A. Irvin and wife, Kayla Hudson Irvin – Medina – $272,000
Leland E. Graydon and wife, Charlotte A. Graydon to Carl W. Juaire and wife, Linda O. Juaire – Dyer – $358,000
Teresa Ann Dennison, Malcolm Lynn Gregory, Tammie Leigh Deaton and Michael Wayne Gregory to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – Humboldt – $67,500
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Kent D. Colvett – Humboldt – $72,000
Anissa Grooms and husband, Randall Grooms to Patrick Casey Gaines, Jr. and wife, Jessica Gaines – Trenton – $165,000
Trustees of the Grace United Methodist Church to Juan Blanco and wife, Sayra L. Perez-Padilla – Humboldt – $65,000
Jerry N. Faulkner and Shelby J. Faulkner Revocable Trust, Jerry N. Faulkner and wife, Shelby J. Faulkner Trustees to Allen Thompson and wife, Kimberly Thompson – Rutherford – $42,000
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $44,190
Scott Alan Beasley to Reitha Martin – Milan – $70,000
Christopher Allen Williamson, d/b/a Vital Properties, to Danielle Eve Finchum – Humboldt – $110,000
Shirley Parker to Electra Ruth Vaughan and husband, Brent Vaughan – 11th CD – $20,000
Tracy Vinson, Administratix of the Estate of Marine Fenner Bowers and Greg Vinson, Desota Adams, Timothy Vinson and Terrence Vinson, Heirs at Law of the Estate of Marine Fenner Bowers, to Williams Family Farms & Properties, LLC – Tract 2 – Trenton – $155,000
Barbara Lawrence to Edward Agnew, Jr. and Rose Darling – Humboldt – $99,900
Desota Adams to Williams Family Farms & Properties, LLC – Tract 1 – Trenton – $155,000
Food Inspections
Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 80 score, three criticals
McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Milan Nutrition, complete inspection, 98 score
Milan Commissary. complete inspection, 98 score
TN Early Head Start, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
The Nutrition Hut of Milan, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Subway, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Perkins Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Perkins Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Milan Donuts, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Bradford Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 93 score
Bradford Senior Citizens Center, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Main Street Grill II, Bradford, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Main Street Grill II, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Gibson’s Grill Katie’s Style, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
This Is It BBQ, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, 94 score