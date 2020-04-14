Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/06/2020 through 04/12/2020:

Michael Bell, 54, w/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/10/2020, 2611 Mullins St., Charges: criminal impersonation, Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough

Trent Hamman, 31, w/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/06/2020, HPD, Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, Arresting officer: PTL Grisham

Danielle Lenon, 32, b/f, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/09/2020, 1309 N. 18th, Charges: filinf false report, Arresting officer: PTL Grisham

Larry Newberry, 62, b/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/09/2020, in front of 106 Calhoun, Charges: public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Phillips

William Short: 34, w/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/08/2020, 1321 Sunset, Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens

Brandon Thomas, 26, b/m, of Humboldt, Arrest date and location: 04/09/2020, 1309 N 18th Ave, Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, Arresting officer: PTL Grisham

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/06/2020 through 04/12/2020.

Jonathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 34 – criminal trespass, public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange

Susan Elizabeth Huber, w/f, 41 – domestic assault

Franklin D Hughes, JR, w/m, 30 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting arrest, misuse of 911

Jacinda Demetria Rinkles, b/f, 28 – capias, attachment order

Michael Alan Stoltz, w/m, 47 – violation of parole

Marriages

Tony Gene Darnell of Milan and Kelly Brook Pinkley Peters of Newbern

Desmond Lamont Coble of Kenton and Whitney Michelle Landrum of Kenton

Matthew Curtis Green of Milan and Teresa Louise Cupples of Milan

Jesse Earl Jones of Dyer and Sabrina Nicole Powell Coffman of Dyer

Divorces

Kelly Jean Tucker vs. John Christopher Tucker

James Dylan Davis vs. Katharyn Ann Davis

Miranda Nicole Webb vs. Shannon Tyler Webb

Derrick Glenn Connell vs. Hayley Nicole Connell

Andrew J. Grantham vs. Chelle Cae Grantham

Amy Lea Lownsdale vs. Christopher Michael Lownsdale

William Shawn Clark vs. Shawna Rae Clark

Heather Coffman Peden vs. Samuel Mark Peden

Rena Hundrieser vs. Robert Hundrieser

Avanda James vs. Jerry F. James

Justin Canada vs. Megane Canada

Clinton Andrew Blackwell vs. Danielle Blackwell

Real Estate Transfers

Frederick Alan McLeary to Michael Nance and wife, Mikaela Nance – Milan – $108,300

Ronald Boswell to Logan Eason – Milan – $139,900

Mary J. Bragg to Andrew Middleton – Milan – $95,500

Shirley M. Warren and Sarah E. Jumper to Randy Logan Clough and wife, Chloee Clough – Humboldt – $114,200

James D. Edwards and wife, Rhonda J. Edwards to William A. Irvin and wife, Kayla Hudson Irvin – Medina – $272,000

Leland E. Graydon and wife, Charlotte A. Graydon to Carl W. Juaire and wife, Linda O. Juaire – Dyer – $358,000

Teresa Ann Dennison, Malcolm Lynn Gregory, Tammie Leigh Deaton and Michael Wayne Gregory to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – Humboldt – $67,500

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Kent D. Colvett – Humboldt – $72,000

Anissa Grooms and husband, Randall Grooms to Patrick Casey Gaines, Jr. and wife, Jessica Gaines – Trenton – $165,000

Trustees of the Grace United Methodist Church to Juan Blanco and wife, Sayra L. Perez-Padilla – Humboldt – $65,000

Jerry N. Faulkner and Shelby J. Faulkner Revocable Trust, Jerry N. Faulkner and wife, Shelby J. Faulkner Trustees to Allen Thompson and wife, Kimberly Thompson – Rutherford – $42,000

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $44,190

Scott Alan Beasley to Reitha Martin – Milan – $70,000

Christopher Allen Williamson, d/b/a Vital Properties, to Danielle Eve Finchum – Humboldt – $110,000

Shirley Parker to Electra Ruth Vaughan and husband, Brent Vaughan – 11th CD – $20,000

Tracy Vinson, Administratix of the Estate of Marine Fenner Bowers and Greg Vinson, Desota Adams, Timothy Vinson and Terrence Vinson, Heirs at Law of the Estate of Marine Fenner Bowers, to Williams Family Farms & Properties, LLC – Tract 2 – Trenton – $155,000

Barbara Lawrence to Edward Agnew, Jr. and Rose Darling – Humboldt – $99,900

Desota Adams to Williams Family Farms & Properties, LLC – Tract 1 – Trenton – $155,000

Food Inspections

Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 80 score, three criticals

McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Milan Nutrition, complete inspection, 98 score

Milan Commissary. complete inspection, 98 score

TN Early Head Start, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

The Nutrition Hut of Milan, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Subway, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Perkins Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Perkins Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Milan Donuts, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Bradford Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 93 score

Bradford Senior Citizens Center, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Main Street Grill II, Bradford, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Main Street Grill II, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Gibson’s Grill Katie’s Style, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

This Is It BBQ, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, 94 score