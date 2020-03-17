Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 03/09/2020 through 03/15/2020:
David Michael Dycus, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/13/2020, behind Robert’s Package, Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, Arresting officer: PTL Cano
David Wayne Farmer, 33, of Humboldt; arrest date and location; 03/11/2020, Walmart, Charges: theft of property-merchandise, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: PTL Estes
Jameson Lamar Galloway, 20, of Humboldt, arrest date and location; 03/14/2020, 2412 Elliott St, Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Tierra Desjourna Graves, 27, of Humboldt; arrest date and location: 03/15/2020, 1104 N. 17th Ave. Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens
Arthur Williams Gross, 39, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/11/2020, 6th and Crenshaw, Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked, suspended, expired license, possession of schedule VI. Arresting: PTL Kesterson
Ryiehesia Lashell Holliday, 27, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/10/2020, HPD, Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams
Tashun Dezemon Holliday, 25, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/12/2020, Charges: theft of property, identity theft; Arresting officer: LT Williams
Michael Lynn Palmer, 41, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/13/2020, 21st Ave., Charges: disorderly conduct, public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Cano
Shawn Steven Smith, 37, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/12/2020, 2213 Calhoun St., Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prohibited weapon, Arresting officer: SA LT Rich
Marquisa Antionette Turner, 30, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/15/2020, 1104 N. 17th, Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens
Roy Lovell Wardlow, 46, of Humboldt, Arrest date: 03/15/2020, Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked, suspended or expired drivers license.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Sheriff’s Report
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 03/09/2020 through 03/15/2020.
Norman Byars, w/m, 28 – sex offender registry
Amber Coker, w/f, 30 – violation of probation
Darnell Coleman, b/m, 31 – criminal simulation
Tony Horner, w/m, 55 – capias
Dylan McCuan, w/m, 27 – attachment order, violation of probation
Deborah Moody, w/f, 56 – capias
Dolan Murphy, w/m, 38 – abuse of elderly of vulnerable adult
David Oxley, w/m, 28 – aggravated assault
Michael Pinkerton, w/m, 40 – theft of property, burglary
Justin Venable, w/m, 39 – vandalism
Jeremy Wray, w/m, 34 – capias, violation probation (circuit)
James Bickford, w/m, 50 – violation of probation
El D, w/m, 33 – attachment order
Real Estate Transfers
Shawn David Lewis and wife, Stephanie Marie Lewis to James B. Vandiver – Medina – $102,000
Kenneth R. Whitley to Robert Whitley – Dyer – $18,000
Stephanie G. Glover and husband, Freddy O. Glover, by and through his attorney-in-fact Stephanie G. Glover, to William Lee Smith and wife, Rita Lynn Smith – Trenton – $62,000
Nancy Corley, a/k/a Nancy M. Corley and Nancy Quinton, to Donna J. Swafford and husband, Keith A. Swafford – Rutherford – $32,000
Jaime I. Mora and wife, Maria R. Mora to O.D. Gilliland – Rutherford – $5,000
Elaine Morris to Christopher W. Smith and wife, Candice M. Smith – Medina – $35,000
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as trustee on behalf of the Lake Country Mortgage Loan Trust, to Nicholas Cowan and wife, Jessica Cowan – Milan – $14,000
Linda L. Vinson to Mamie Sterling – Bradford – $42,000
Michael Cooper to Mark Hawkins – Milan – $22,000
Travis B. Freeman and wife, Crystal L. Freeman to Jerry Michael Williams and wife, Misty Dawn Williams – Milan – $186,000
Shane R. Wallace to James Keaton Gregory and wife, Taylor Johnson Gregory – Humboldt – $140,000
Chance E. Williams and wife, Sarah C. Williams to Lisa C. Schweich and husband, Luke Zachary Schweich – Dyer – $210,000
Hardee, Martin, Donahoe, Snider & Owens Realty Partnership to Court Square Partners – Trenton – $60,000
Dallas Ray Butler to Brittany Cayla Butler – Medina – $94,400
Janice Cooper to Jessie Warren Langston – Rutherford – $45,000
Michael Barron, Peggy Jane Barron Carleton. Mary Martha Barron Moyers, Robert Barron and Julie Barron Pritchett to Robert Joyce – Trenton – $52,000
Marsha Ann Whitehead, Viven Faye West and Tamara Lane Blazer to Jami Ruth Porter – Milan – $191,800
Edward E. Tatum and wife, Donna K. Tatum to Cathey M. Jones – 12th CD – $32,500
H Cubed Holdings, LLC to Adan Hernandez – Humboldt – $20,250
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jason Rodriguez and wife, Jennifer Rodriguez – Medina – $239,900
Jimmy Wheeler to Joseph Daughrity – 5th CD of Gibson County and 9th CD of Crockett County – $500,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joshua A. Stegall and wife, Jessica R. Stegall – Medina – $247,700
City of Trenton, Tennessee to Rachel Penn- – Trenton – $100
AVC, Inc. to Flight Plan, LLC – Trenton – $6,000
Kyle Lewis and wife, Morgan Lewis to Danielle Gallimore – Milan – $147.900
Kaleb Dinwiddie to Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Debbie Ann Finch – Dyer – $25,000
James Edwin Norman to Shane R. Wallace – Trenton – $93,300
OCM Investments to Greg Smith – Medina – $115,000
The Estate of Margie Miller Kennon, a/k/a Margie F. Kennon to Joseph Currie Shearin – Milan – $99,900
Ethel Albea, Lynda Guiden, a/k/a Linda Guiden, and Richard Clark to James Keith Davis – Rutherford – $37,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $40,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #19 – Milan – $17,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #18 – Milan – $17,500
Sunrise Enterprises, LLC to John Moore – Humboldt – $10,000
Jeff Holt and wife, Kimberly Holt to Dustin M. Bell – Trenton – $76,900
Nickie S. Lewis, f/k/a Nickie S. Bradford, to Robert A. Sorensen and wife, Tommi A. Sorensen – Humboldt – $170,000
Norman Reid and wife, Tami Reid to Denton Myers and wife, Shelby Blazer Myers – Trenton – $82,300
John A. Bogue and wife, Donna Bogue to Micah S. Pierce and Amber Pierce – Trenton – $77,500
Mary Charlene Yarbro, by and through her attorney-in-facts Floyd Allen Yarbro and Randal Glenn Yarbro and Jason Yarbro and James Yarbro to Randal Glenn Yarbro – Kenton – $101,300
Joe Tester and wife, Kim Tester to Angela Moore – Medina – $220,000
Betty Richardson to John Moore – Humboldt – $50,000
Jimmy C. Turner, Jr. and wife, Pamela Lynn Turner to Anthony Johnson – Trenton – $16,000
Louis T. Barber and wife, Alicia F. Barber to Louis T. Barber and wife, Alicia F. Barber – 22nd CD
Clifford Evans to Louis T. Barber and wife, Alicia F. Barber – 22nd CD – $10,000
Franklin L. VanDyke and wife, Bobbie Jo Thompson to Nancy M. Smith – Trenton – $59,900
Fennix Johnson and wife, Stephanie Johnson to Tonya Renae Yates – Humboldt – $148,500
Jessica Tunis to A J Eubanks – Medina – $16,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Dalton Brant Tibbs – Humboldt – $123,000
Darren L. Sells to Andrea Lynn Mullins – Humboldt – $75,000
Darryl Holland and Karen Holland, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Darryl Holland, to Copoyo, LLC – Humboldt – $375,000
Riley Thomas and wife, Emilee Thomas to John David King, Jr. -Medina – $140,000
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Inspections
Little Peoples Jump Start Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score
Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
South Gibson County Elementary School, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
South Gibson County Elementary School, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
El Gallero #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Humboldt Senior Citizen Center, complete inspection, 98 score
Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
La Lunda, Rutherford, complete inspection, 93 score
La Lunda, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 95 score
The Coffee Shop, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 97 score
Little Peoples Day Care Kitchen, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
The City Limits, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
T&G Miracle Day Care Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score
T&G Miracle Day Care Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Domino’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score
Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score
CoCo’s Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score
Hannah’s and Doris Prayer, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score
The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Grandpa’s BBQ Trailer, complete inspection, 100 score
Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Mike and Peggy’s Diner, complete inspection, 92 score
Mike and Peggy’s Diner, follow-up inspection, 97 score
The Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score
The Mustard Seed, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 81 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 87 score
Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, complete inspection, 86 score
MCLC Kids LLC Food, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score
MCLC Kids LLC Food, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Marriages
Dalantus Jarqua Fussell of Dyer and Michelle Dawn Gray of Dyer
Daryn James Nevels of Henderson and Gabrielle Rose Bouie of Jackson
Jonathan Brent Fonville of Humboldt and Christie Marie Freeman of Humboldt
Billy Wilson Foster, Jr. of Humboldt and Samantha Ann Reasons of Humboldt
Jeremy Dale Troyer of Rutherford and Margaret Lynne Horst of Trenton
Jacob David Hinson of Trenton and Bailey Alexandria Carroll of Trenton
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Divorces
Curtis L. Cooksey vs Sunni Cooksey
Kimberly Anne Clark vs Scott Michael Weronko
Anna Lauren Duncan vs Wesley Joe Duncan
Theoshia Korin Skinner vs. Timothy T. Mayberry
John Schoepke vs. Andrea Dawn Schoepke
Jenny Bryant vs. Jonathan Bryant
Lydia Eva Kee vs. Micah Heard Kee
Elizabeth Anne Marie Farris Jackson vs. Michael William Jackson
Paige McLemore vs. Chaddrick McLemore
Matthew Demonta Sawyer vs. Nakia Charon Simpson
Kasey Halford vs. Jacob Halford
Monica Lynn Gosney vs. Steven Dewayne Gosney