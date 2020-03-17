Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 03/09/2020 through 03/15/2020:

David Michael Dycus, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/13/2020, behind Robert’s Package, Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, Arresting officer: PTL Cano

David Wayne Farmer, 33, of Humboldt; arrest date and location; 03/11/2020, Walmart, Charges: theft of property-merchandise, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: PTL Estes

Jameson Lamar Galloway, 20, of Humboldt, arrest date and location; 03/14/2020, 2412 Elliott St, Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Tierra Desjourna Graves, 27, of Humboldt; arrest date and location: 03/15/2020, 1104 N. 17th Ave. Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens

Arthur Williams Gross, 39, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/11/2020, 6th and Crenshaw, Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked, suspended, expired license, possession of schedule VI. Arresting: PTL Kesterson

Ryiehesia Lashell Holliday, 27, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/10/2020, HPD, Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams

Tashun Dezemon Holliday, 25, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/12/2020, Charges: theft of property, identity theft; Arresting officer: LT Williams

Michael Lynn Palmer, 41, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/13/2020, 21st Ave., Charges: disorderly conduct, public intoxication, Arresting officer: PTL Cano

Shawn Steven Smith, 37, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/12/2020, 2213 Calhoun St., Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prohibited weapon, Arresting officer: SA LT Rich

Marquisa Antionette Turner, 30, of Humboldt, arrest date and location: 03/15/2020, 1104 N. 17th, Charges: domestic assault, Arresting officer: PTL Bowens

Roy Lovell Wardlow, 46, of Humboldt, Arrest date: 03/15/2020, Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked, suspended or expired drivers license.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 03/09/2020 through 03/15/2020.

Norman Byars, w/m, 28 – sex offender registry

Amber Coker, w/f, 30 – violation of probation

Darnell Coleman, b/m, 31 – criminal simulation

Tony Horner, w/m, 55 – capias

Dylan McCuan, w/m, 27 – attachment order, violation of probation

Deborah Moody, w/f, 56 – capias

Dolan Murphy, w/m, 38 – abuse of elderly of vulnerable adult

David Oxley, w/m, 28 – aggravated assault

Michael Pinkerton, w/m, 40 – theft of property, burglary

Justin Venable, w/m, 39 – vandalism

Jeremy Wray, w/m, 34 – capias, violation probation (circuit)

James Bickford, w/m, 50 – violation of probation

El D, w/m, 33 – attachment order

Real Estate Transfers

Shawn David Lewis and wife, Stephanie Marie Lewis to James B. Vandiver – Medina – $102,000

Kenneth R. Whitley to Robert Whitley – Dyer – $18,000

Stephanie G. Glover and husband, Freddy O. Glover, by and through his attorney-in-fact Stephanie G. Glover, to William Lee Smith and wife, Rita Lynn Smith – Trenton – $62,000

Nancy Corley, a/k/a Nancy M. Corley and Nancy Quinton, to Donna J. Swafford and husband, Keith A. Swafford – Rutherford – $32,000

Jaime I. Mora and wife, Maria R. Mora to O.D. Gilliland – Rutherford – $5,000

Elaine Morris to Christopher W. Smith and wife, Candice M. Smith – Medina – $35,000

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as trustee on behalf of the Lake Country Mortgage Loan Trust, to Nicholas Cowan and wife, Jessica Cowan – Milan – $14,000

Linda L. Vinson to Mamie Sterling – Bradford – $42,000

Michael Cooper to Mark Hawkins – Milan – $22,000

Travis B. Freeman and wife, Crystal L. Freeman to Jerry Michael Williams and wife, Misty Dawn Williams – Milan – $186,000

Shane R. Wallace to James Keaton Gregory and wife, Taylor Johnson Gregory – Humboldt – $140,000

Chance E. Williams and wife, Sarah C. Williams to Lisa C. Schweich and husband, Luke Zachary Schweich – Dyer – $210,000

Hardee, Martin, Donahoe, Snider & Owens Realty Partnership to Court Square Partners – Trenton – $60,000

Dallas Ray Butler to Brittany Cayla Butler – Medina – $94,400

Janice Cooper to Jessie Warren Langston – Rutherford – $45,000

Michael Barron, Peggy Jane Barron Carleton. Mary Martha Barron Moyers, Robert Barron and Julie Barron Pritchett to Robert Joyce – Trenton – $52,000

Marsha Ann Whitehead, Viven Faye West and Tamara Lane Blazer to Jami Ruth Porter – Milan – $191,800

Edward E. Tatum and wife, Donna K. Tatum to Cathey M. Jones – 12th CD – $32,500

H Cubed Holdings, LLC to Adan Hernandez – Humboldt – $20,250

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jason Rodriguez and wife, Jennifer Rodriguez – Medina – $239,900

Jimmy Wheeler to Joseph Daughrity – 5th CD of Gibson County and 9th CD of Crockett County – $500,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joshua A. Stegall and wife, Jessica R. Stegall – Medina – $247,700

City of Trenton, Tennessee to Rachel Penn- – Trenton – $100

AVC, Inc. to Flight Plan, LLC – Trenton – $6,000

Kyle Lewis and wife, Morgan Lewis to Danielle Gallimore – Milan – $147.900

Kaleb Dinwiddie to Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Debbie Ann Finch – Dyer – $25,000

James Edwin Norman to Shane R. Wallace – Trenton – $93,300

OCM Investments to Greg Smith – Medina – $115,000

The Estate of Margie Miller Kennon, a/k/a Margie F. Kennon to Joseph Currie Shearin – Milan – $99,900

Ethel Albea, Lynda Guiden, a/k/a Linda Guiden, and Richard Clark to James Keith Davis – Rutherford – $37,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $40,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #19 – Milan – $17,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #18 – Milan – $17,500

Sunrise Enterprises, LLC to John Moore – Humboldt – $10,000

Jeff Holt and wife, Kimberly Holt to Dustin M. Bell – Trenton – $76,900

Nickie S. Lewis, f/k/a Nickie S. Bradford, to Robert A. Sorensen and wife, Tommi A. Sorensen – Humboldt – $170,000

Norman Reid and wife, Tami Reid to Denton Myers and wife, Shelby Blazer Myers – Trenton – $82,300

John A. Bogue and wife, Donna Bogue to Micah S. Pierce and Amber Pierce – Trenton – $77,500

Mary Charlene Yarbro, by and through her attorney-in-facts Floyd Allen Yarbro and Randal Glenn Yarbro and Jason Yarbro and James Yarbro to Randal Glenn Yarbro – Kenton – $101,300

Joe Tester and wife, Kim Tester to Angela Moore – Medina – $220,000

Betty Richardson to John Moore – Humboldt – $50,000

Jimmy C. Turner, Jr. and wife, Pamela Lynn Turner to Anthony Johnson – Trenton – $16,000

Louis T. Barber and wife, Alicia F. Barber to Louis T. Barber and wife, Alicia F. Barber – 22nd CD

Clifford Evans to Louis T. Barber and wife, Alicia F. Barber – 22nd CD – $10,000

Franklin L. VanDyke and wife, Bobbie Jo Thompson to Nancy M. Smith – Trenton – $59,900

Fennix Johnson and wife, Stephanie Johnson to Tonya Renae Yates – Humboldt – $148,500

Jessica Tunis to A J Eubanks – Medina – $16,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Dalton Brant Tibbs – Humboldt – $123,000

Darren L. Sells to Andrea Lynn Mullins – Humboldt – $75,000

Darryl Holland and Karen Holland, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Darryl Holland, to Copoyo, LLC – Humboldt – $375,000

Riley Thomas and wife, Emilee Thomas to John David King, Jr. -Medina – $140,000

Inspections

Little Peoples Jump Start Food, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score

Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

South Gibson County Elementary School, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

South Gibson County Elementary School, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

El Gallero #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Humboldt Senior Citizen Center, complete inspection, 98 score

Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

La Lunda, Rutherford, complete inspection, 93 score

La Lunda, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 95 score

The Coffee Shop, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 97 score

Little Peoples Day Care Kitchen, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

The City Limits, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

T&G Miracle Day Care Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score

T&G Miracle Day Care Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Domino’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score

CoCo’s Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score

Hannah’s and Doris Prayer, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score

The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Grandpa’s BBQ Trailer, complete inspection, 100 score

Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Mike and Peggy’s Diner, complete inspection, 92 score

Mike and Peggy’s Diner, follow-up inspection, 97 score

The Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score

The Mustard Seed, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 81 score

McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 87 score

Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, complete inspection, 86 score

MCLC Kids LLC Food, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

MCLC Kids LLC Food, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Marriages

Dalantus Jarqua Fussell of Dyer and Michelle Dawn Gray of Dyer

Daryn James Nevels of Henderson and Gabrielle Rose Bouie of Jackson

Jonathan Brent Fonville of Humboldt and Christie Marie Freeman of Humboldt

Billy Wilson Foster, Jr. of Humboldt and Samantha Ann Reasons of Humboldt

Jeremy Dale Troyer of Rutherford and Margaret Lynne Horst of Trenton

Jacob David Hinson of Trenton and Bailey Alexandria Carroll of Trenton

Divorces

Curtis L. Cooksey vs Sunni Cooksey

Kimberly Anne Clark vs Scott Michael Weronko

Anna Lauren Duncan vs Wesley Joe Duncan

Theoshia Korin Skinner vs. Timothy T. Mayberry

John Schoepke vs. Andrea Dawn Schoepke

Jenny Bryant vs. Jonathan Bryant

Lydia Eva Kee vs. Micah Heard Kee

Elizabeth Anne Marie Farris Jackson vs. Michael William Jackson

Paige McLemore vs. Chaddrick McLemore

Matthew Demonta Sawyer vs. Nakia Charon Simpson

Kasey Halford vs. Jacob Halford

Monica Lynn Gosney vs. Steven Dewayne Gosney