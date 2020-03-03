Your Right to Know
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/24/2020 through 03/01/2020.
Lauren Wade, w/f, 30 – domestic assault
Tykaus Wynn, b/m, 29 – domestic assault, assault, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary
John Yarbrough, w/m, 25 – attachment order
Drue Alford, w/m, 34 – capias
Taylor Boyd, w/m, 24 – assault
Angel Brodgon, w/f, 36 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Damarrius Cobb, b/m, 32 – capias
Carlton Drinkard, capias
Marvin Gaston, w/m, 41 – violation of condition of community supervision
Edward Guy, w/m, 44 – capias
Danny Hart, b/m, 32 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Bobby Hart, b/m, 30 – attachment order
Katherine Jamieson, w/f, 47 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of stop sign law
Anthony Johnson, b/m, 45 – capias
Edgar Price, w/m, 54 0 capias
Destin Skinner, b/m, 31 – capias
Jason Smith, w/m, 28 – sexual exploitation of a minor
Alton Spencer, b/m, 28 – failure to appear
Brittney Vinyard, w/f, 32 – capias
Tolbert Bearden, b/m, 29 – capias
Carlton Drinkard, attachment order
Natavius Friend, b/m, 19 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Danny Hart, b/m, 32 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Terry Haynes, w/m, 65 – contempt of court
Dolan Murphy, w/m, 37 – theft of property
Marriages
Jacob Deven Cavaness of Milan and Juliana Nicole Allen of Bradford
Remmington Blake Little of Kenton and Kaysie Breanne Ritter of Kenton
Crystal Adrian Dennis Moore of Milan and Adam Armand Papineau of Milan
Roy Tyrone Hudson of Milan and Kenya Evette Taylor Turner of Jackson
Desjuan Leasheton Cartwright of Humboldt and Sabrina Alicia Beardsley of Bruceton
Gary Michael Hill of Trenton and Jessica Gail Carmarillo of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
John Britt Reed and wife, Laura Scott Reed to Kenneth W. Smithson and wife, Wanda L. Smithson – Kenton – $115,000
Britni Speer Pack, Steve Speer and Tomesa Speer to Jessica Marie Jones and husband, Steven Blake Speer – Dyer – $40,000
Jimmy R. Rueb to Vivian Lynn Minton – Medina – $136,000
James Klein to Kayley Tyner – Trenton – $143,275
Kyle C. Bugg to Ethan Temple and wife, Sarah Beth Mullins – Dyer – $65,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Beau Demonte Freeman and wife, Louise Nicole Freeman – Medina – $296,809
Donald Scott and wife, Bonnie Scott to Jeff Walker and wife, Jana Barger – Humboldt – $50,000
Vickie Roberts and husband George Roberts to Robert Freeman – Rutherford – $75,000
Joseph C. Yoder and wife, Sarah Mae Yoder, a/k/a Sara Mae Yoder, to Kenneth E. Herbstritt and wife, Letta C. Herbstritt – Rutherford – $180,000
Absolute Construction, Inc. to Kristopher Bradford and wife, Tara Bradford – Milan – $75,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Christopher J. Smith – Medina – $279,000
Jennifer E. Daugherty (now Rice) to Brittney Wanzer and husband, Billy Wanzer – Milan – $142,000
Dylan Hawkins and wife, Hannah Hawkins, f/k/a Hannah Bauman, to Jerry Wynn – Milan – $60,000
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Joshua L. Callis – Trenton – $19,000
Erika Sue Dean to Cassandra Glisson and husband, David Lee Glisson – Humboldt – $82,000
Cody Geffre to Lawrence P. Dale and wife, Georgia A. Dale – Trenton – $149,000
Martha F. Rodgers and Jimmy A. Rodgers to Caroline Bills – Humboldt – $87,500
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $36,000
Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith to B and E Properties – Humboldt – $34,000
Mark Shayne Fielder to Jordan McDade and wife, Emily McDade – Bradford – $35,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael S. Presson – Medina – $36,000
Justin C. Scott and wife, Donna M. Scott to Stephen Lance Sherer – Trenton – $45,000
Jonathan Welch and Julie Welch, f/k/a Julie A. Carmen, to Shelby T. Staten and wife, Kerrie M. Staten – Milan – $339,900
Steven Holt Robinson and wife, Kimberly Lee Robinson to Farrell Petty and wife, Patty Ann Petty – Dyer – $15,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Michael Jenkins – Humboldt – $25,000
Rita Louise Howard to Kristin R. Kluck and wife, Ted A. Kluck – Humboldt – $185,000
Warren L. Herndon and Pauline K. Herndon to Charles Markham – Humboldt – $95,000
Stephen R. Skelton and wife, Christy Skelton to Jeremy Brooks – Rutherford – $5,000
Stanley Switzer and Ron Switzer to Ron Switzer and wife, Catherine Gibson Switzer – 24th CD – $165,000
Marlyn Y. Stockard, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Leslie K. Stockard, to Robert Hopper – Milan – $53,075
Jones Farms, Inc. to Charles Warlick Clark and wife, Karen H. Clark – 2nd CD – $55,290
Tina Rogers and husband, Jeffrey L. Rogers to Amber Looney and Sarah Bledsoe – Milan – $155,000
Thomas G. Hobbs and wife, Kathy J. Hobbs to Derek W. Link – Humboldt – $205,000
Bobby Coffman and wife, Anne Coffman to Christopher L. Chestnut and wife, Ramanda Lynn Chestnut – Medina – $289,000