Your Right to Know

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/24/2020 through 03/01/2020.

Lauren Wade, w/f, 30 – domestic assault

Tykaus Wynn, b/m, 29 – domestic assault, assault, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

John Yarbrough, w/m, 25 – attachment order

Drue Alford, w/m, 34 – capias

Taylor Boyd, w/m, 24 – assault

Angel Brodgon, w/f, 36 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Damarrius Cobb, b/m, 32 – capias

Carlton Drinkard, capias

Marvin Gaston, w/m, 41 – violation of condition of community supervision

Edward Guy, w/m, 44 – capias

Danny Hart, b/m, 32 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Bobby Hart, b/m, 30 – attachment order

Katherine Jamieson, w/f, 47 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of stop sign law

Anthony Johnson, b/m, 45 – capias

Edgar Price, w/m, 54 0 capias

Destin Skinner, b/m, 31 – capias

Jason Smith, w/m, 28 – sexual exploitation of a minor

Alton Spencer, b/m, 28 – failure to appear

Brittney Vinyard, w/f, 32 – capias

Tolbert Bearden, b/m, 29 – capias

Carlton Drinkard, attachment order

Natavius Friend, b/m, 19 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Danny Hart, b/m, 32 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Terry Haynes, w/m, 65 – contempt of court

Dolan Murphy, w/m, 37 – theft of property

Marriages

Jacob Deven Cavaness of Milan and Juliana Nicole Allen of Bradford

Remmington Blake Little of Kenton and Kaysie Breanne Ritter of Kenton

Crystal Adrian Dennis Moore of Milan and Adam Armand Papineau of Milan

Roy Tyrone Hudson of Milan and Kenya Evette Taylor Turner of Jackson

Desjuan Leasheton Cartwright of Humboldt and Sabrina Alicia Beardsley of Bruceton

Gary Michael Hill of Trenton and Jessica Gail Carmarillo of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

John Britt Reed and wife, Laura Scott Reed to Kenneth W. Smithson and wife, Wanda L. Smithson – Kenton – $115,000

Britni Speer Pack, Steve Speer and Tomesa Speer to Jessica Marie Jones and husband, Steven Blake Speer – Dyer – $40,000

Jimmy R. Rueb to Vivian Lynn Minton – Medina – $136,000

James Klein to Kayley Tyner – Trenton – $143,275

Kyle C. Bugg to Ethan Temple and wife, Sarah Beth Mullins – Dyer – $65,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Beau Demonte Freeman and wife, Louise Nicole Freeman – Medina – $296,809

Donald Scott and wife, Bonnie Scott to Jeff Walker and wife, Jana Barger – Humboldt – $50,000

Vickie Roberts and husband George Roberts to Robert Freeman – Rutherford – $75,000

Joseph C. Yoder and wife, Sarah Mae Yoder, a/k/a Sara Mae Yoder, to Kenneth E. Herbstritt and wife, Letta C. Herbstritt – Rutherford – $180,000

Absolute Construction, Inc. to Kristopher Bradford and wife, Tara Bradford – Milan – $75,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Christopher J. Smith – Medina – $279,000

Jennifer E. Daugherty (now Rice) to Brittney Wanzer and husband, Billy Wanzer – Milan – $142,000

Dylan Hawkins and wife, Hannah Hawkins, f/k/a Hannah Bauman, to Jerry Wynn – Milan – $60,000

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Joshua L. Callis – Trenton – $19,000

Erika Sue Dean to Cassandra Glisson and husband, David Lee Glisson – Humboldt – $82,000

Cody Geffre to Lawrence P. Dale and wife, Georgia A. Dale – Trenton – $149,000

Martha F. Rodgers and Jimmy A. Rodgers to Caroline Bills – Humboldt – $87,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $36,000

Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith to B and E Properties – Humboldt – $34,000

Mark Shayne Fielder to Jordan McDade and wife, Emily McDade – Bradford – $35,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael S. Presson – Medina – $36,000

Justin C. Scott and wife, Donna M. Scott to Stephen Lance Sherer – Trenton – $45,000

Jonathan Welch and Julie Welch, f/k/a Julie A. Carmen, to Shelby T. Staten and wife, Kerrie M. Staten – Milan – $339,900

Steven Holt Robinson and wife, Kimberly Lee Robinson to Farrell Petty and wife, Patty Ann Petty – Dyer – $15,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Michael Jenkins – Humboldt – $25,000

Rita Louise Howard to Kristin R. Kluck and wife, Ted A. Kluck – Humboldt – $185,000

Warren L. Herndon and Pauline K. Herndon to Charles Markham – Humboldt – $95,000

Stephen R. Skelton and wife, Christy Skelton to Jeremy Brooks – Rutherford – $5,000

Stanley Switzer and Ron Switzer to Ron Switzer and wife, Catherine Gibson Switzer – 24th CD – $165,000

Marlyn Y. Stockard, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Leslie K. Stockard, to Robert Hopper – Milan – $53,075

Jones Farms, Inc. to Charles Warlick Clark and wife, Karen H. Clark – 2nd CD – $55,290

Tina Rogers and husband, Jeffrey L. Rogers to Amber Looney and Sarah Bledsoe – Milan – $155,000

Thomas G. Hobbs and wife, Kathy J. Hobbs to Derek W. Link – Humboldt – $205,000

Bobby Coffman and wife, Anne Coffman to Christopher L. Chestnut and wife, Ramanda Lynn Chestnut – Medina – $289,000