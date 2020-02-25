Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 02/17/2020 through 02/23/2020:
Jameson Lamar Galloway, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/20/2020, 576 Westview Cv.; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.
James Charles Hannah, 38, of Martin; Arrest date and location: 02/21/2020, 1811 Campbell St.; Charges: criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Terry Lee Lenon, 59, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/22/2020, East Main and 17th; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, violation open container, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Desmond Isaih Moore, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/17/2020, 2213 Calhoun; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Makayla Moiraine Moore, 22, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 02/19/2020, East End and Hawks Loop; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, violation of light law, simple possession, contraband in penal facility. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Carl Eugene Slaughter, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/23/2020, Maple and 22nd; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Marian Shalila Williams, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/18/2020, 2013 Osborne St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/17/2020 through 02/23/2020.
Tolbert Bearden, b/m, 30 – contempt of court
Deandre Latroy Bufford, b/m, 32 – court
Kenasha Nichelle Carruthers, b/f, 26 – other
James Charles Hannah, b/m, 38 – violation of probation
Cody Alan Lockard, w/m, 34 – violation of protection/restraining order
Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 32 – other
Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 51 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Robert Lynn Yeager, w/m, 32 – attachment order
William Gage Bahm, w/m, 23 – aggravated robbery
Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 43 – capias
Austin Ray Gearin, w/m, 21 – evading arrest
Marcus Derrel Glenn, b/m, 39 – capias
Vanessa R. Hartsuff, w/f, 39 – aggravated sexual battery, sexual assault w/an object, statutory rape by an authority figure
Bradley Gerard Hughes, w/m, 44 – court
Gary Wayne Johnson, w/m, 40 – violation of probation
Michael Brad Jumper, w/m, 43 – failure to signal for turn, vandalism, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license
Daniel Allen Mangels, w/m, 31 – attachment order
Miguel Angel Martinez, h/m, 21 – aggravated robbery
Bobby Joe Martinez, w/m, 20 – aggravated robbery
Bobby Gene McCord, w/m, 55 – driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
Jaid Nicole Partlow, w/f, 30 – domestic assault
Cody Brock Reed, w/m, 32 – harassment (non-verbal threat), stalking, driving on revoked/suspended license
Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 51 – capias
Sandra Lynn Rose, u/f, 36 – failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance
Waylon Lee Williams, w/m, 38 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, conspiracy to commit
Jessie David Williams, w/m, 40 – aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting arrest
John Wesley Wilson, w/m, 43 – domestic assault
Marriages
Jacob Daniel Perry of Humboldt and Abby Morgan Mayfield of Jackson
Jonathan Lake Pritchett of Martin and Terry Jean Mitchell Bodziak of Martin
Real Estate Transfers
C. Donald Asbridge and Michael Lee Asbridge to Jay Galloway and wife, Sue Galloway – Kenton
Terry L. Mitchell and wife, Donnah Mitchell to Dana D. Johnstone and Jeremy F. Johnstone – Bradford – $50,500
Bobby L. King and Jodie King to Brian Eric Hubbard – Medina – $235,000
Claude E. Perkins and wife, Robbie S. Perkins to John Le – Bradford – $310,000
Jessica P. Alsobrook and husband, George Robert Alsobrook, Jr. to Leonel Hernandez and wife, Raquel Duron – Humboldt – $55,000
Paula Taft and husband, Randy Taft to Joyce Chandler – Trenton – $3,000
Jonathan J. Minton and wife, Veronica C. Minton to Travis Beau Freeman and wife, Crystal Lenore Freeman – Bradford – $230,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Thomas Sigl and Erika Perez – Medina – $269,900
Ricky L. Robinson, Jr. and wife, Amanda M. Robinson to Stephen L. Allen and wife, Diane B. Allen – Medina – $237,500
Mark W. Jones to JCPD Enterprises, Inc. – Milan – $54,000
Sunburst, LLC to Michael Beal Jenkins – Humboldt – $67,000
Dewey Donald Featherstone to Robert Zarecor and wife, Tammy Zarecor – 8th CD – $70,000
Adrian M. McKinney to John Christopher Tucker – Medina – $132,000