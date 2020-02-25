Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 02/17/2020 through 02/23/2020:

Jameson Lamar Galloway, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/20/2020, 576 Westview Cv.; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.

James Charles Hannah, 38, of Martin; Arrest date and location: 02/21/2020, 1811 Campbell St.; Charges: criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Terry Lee Lenon, 59, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/22/2020, East Main and 17th; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, violation open container, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Desmond Isaih Moore, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/17/2020, 2213 Calhoun; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Makayla Moiraine Moore, 22, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 02/19/2020, East End and Hawks Loop; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, violation of light law, simple possession, contraband in penal facility. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Carl Eugene Slaughter, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/23/2020, Maple and 22nd; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Marian Shalila Williams, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/18/2020, 2013 Osborne St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/17/2020 through 02/23/2020.

Tolbert Bearden, b/m, 30 – contempt of court

Deandre Latroy Bufford, b/m, 32 – court

Kenasha Nichelle Carruthers, b/f, 26 – other

James Charles Hannah, b/m, 38 – violation of probation

Cody Alan Lockard, w/m, 34 – violation of protection/restraining order

Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 32 – other

Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 51 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Robert Lynn Yeager, w/m, 32 – attachment order

William Gage Bahm, w/m, 23 – aggravated robbery

Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 43 – capias

Austin Ray Gearin, w/m, 21 – evading arrest

Marcus Derrel Glenn, b/m, 39 – capias

Vanessa R. Hartsuff, w/f, 39 – aggravated sexual battery, sexual assault w/an object, statutory rape by an authority figure

Bradley Gerard Hughes, w/m, 44 – court

Gary Wayne Johnson, w/m, 40 – violation of probation

Michael Brad Jumper, w/m, 43 – failure to signal for turn, vandalism, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Daniel Allen Mangels, w/m, 31 – attachment order

Miguel Angel Martinez, h/m, 21 – aggravated robbery

Bobby Joe Martinez, w/m, 20 – aggravated robbery

Bobby Gene McCord, w/m, 55 – driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

Jaid Nicole Partlow, w/f, 30 – domestic assault

Cody Brock Reed, w/m, 32 – harassment (non-verbal threat), stalking, driving on revoked/suspended license

Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 51 – capias

Sandra Lynn Rose, u/f, 36 – failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance

Waylon Lee Williams, w/m, 38 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, conspiracy to commit

Jessie David Williams, w/m, 40 – aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting arrest

John Wesley Wilson, w/m, 43 – domestic assault

Marriages

Jacob Daniel Perry of Humboldt and Abby Morgan Mayfield of Jackson

Jonathan Lake Pritchett of Martin and Terry Jean Mitchell Bodziak of Martin

Real Estate Transfers

C. Donald Asbridge and Michael Lee Asbridge to Jay Galloway and wife, Sue Galloway – Kenton

Terry L. Mitchell and wife, Donnah Mitchell to Dana D. Johnstone and Jeremy F. Johnstone – Bradford – $50,500

Bobby L. King and Jodie King to Brian Eric Hubbard – Medina – $235,000

Claude E. Perkins and wife, Robbie S. Perkins to John Le – Bradford – $310,000

Jessica P. Alsobrook and husband, George Robert Alsobrook, Jr. to Leonel Hernandez and wife, Raquel Duron – Humboldt – $55,000

Paula Taft and husband, Randy Taft to Joyce Chandler – Trenton – $3,000

Jonathan J. Minton and wife, Veronica C. Minton to Travis Beau Freeman and wife, Crystal Lenore Freeman – Bradford – $230,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Thomas Sigl and Erika Perez – Medina – $269,900

Ricky L. Robinson, Jr. and wife, Amanda M. Robinson to Stephen L. Allen and wife, Diane B. Allen – Medina – $237,500

Mark W. Jones to JCPD Enterprises, Inc. – Milan – $54,000

Sunburst, LLC to Michael Beal Jenkins – Humboldt – $67,000

Dewey Donald Featherstone to Robert Zarecor and wife, Tammy Zarecor – 8th CD – $70,000

Adrian M. McKinney to John Christopher Tucker – Medina – $132,000