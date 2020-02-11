Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 02/03/2020 through 02/09/2020:
Rhiannon Crystalyn Beasley, 41, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 1420 Sunset; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: DTF Rich.
Danterrance Derrell Brown, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, Maple Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Latonya Antoinette Croom, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 815 N. Central; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest, theft of property-merchandise, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: LT Fuller.
Shaun Lynn Larue, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, Simmons Bank pkg lot; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart/HPD.
Christian Keaphon McDowell, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 5th and Vine; Charges: evading arrest, driving rev/susp/exp license, disobeying traffic signals, financial responsibility law, viol registration law. Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.
John Thonares McGee, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2020, HPD; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Brett Alan Parker, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 1420 Sunset; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: DTF Rish.
Christopher Neal Puryear, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2020, 1509 Mitchell; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart.
Latonya Rachelle Shivers, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2020, Exxon; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Calissa Lashaun Smith, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 8th and Freeman; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/03/2020 through 02/09/2020.
Eron Lee Dunagan, w/m, 40 – hold for other agency
Christi Lynette Edwards, b/f, 38 – capias
Shawn William Freeland, w/m, 28 – rape, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault
Shaun Lynn Larue, w/f, 50 – capias
Mario Rodriguez, w/m, 28 – capias
Jennifer Ann Thomason, w/f, 46 – capias
Darin Wayne Alexander, w/m, 44 – public intoxication
William Ray Banks, b/m, 49 – violation of probation
Rhiannon Crystalyn Beasley, w/f, 41 – schedule VI drug violations
Danterrance Derrell Brown, b/m, 32 – violation of probation
Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, w/f, 26 – capias
Richard Vernon Cooper, w/m, 50 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
Latonya Antoinette Croom, b/f, 50 – violation of probation, theft of property, viol. stop sign law, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof ins.
Alan Michael Deinhart, w/m, 30 – driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
Alexis Lea Eli, w/f, 28 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Anthony Joe Freeman, w/m, 43 – domestic assault
Mart Anthony Griggs, w/m, 34 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Danny John Guzman Jr., w/m, 37 – capias
Harold Dwayne Halford, w/m, 47 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Scott David Honen, w/m, 39 – driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law
Dylan Nicholas Huey, w/m, 19 – capias
Karen Lorine Jackson, b/f, 45 – driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law
John Antonio Lanciloti, w/m, 40 – capias
Larry Brent Leach, w/m, 54 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, seatbelt law, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Paul Alan Moore, w/m, 47 – violation of probation
Brett Allen Parker, w/m, 46 – capias, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Chancy Dawon Roach, b/m, 41 – contempt of court
Angel Deanne Rodriquez, w/f, 38 – hold for other agency, attachment order
Latonya Rachelle Shivers, b/f, 34 – driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law, failure to provide proof ins.
Ronald Douglas Stoots, w/m, 28 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
Jessie David Williams, w/m, 40 – domestic assault
Marriages
Tony Gene Darnell of Milan and Kelly Brook Pinkley Peters of Newbern
Desmond Lamont Coble of Kenton and Whitney Michelle Landrum of Kenton
Matthew Curtis Green of Milan and Teresa Louise Cupples of Milan
Jesse Earl Jones of Dyer and Sabrina Nicole Powell Coffman of Dyer
Divorces
Kelly Jean Tucker vs. John Christopher Tucker
James Dylan Davis vs. Katharyn Ann Davis
Miranda Nicole Webb vs. Shannon Tyler Webb
Derrick Glenn Connell vs. Hayley Nicole Connell
Andrew J. Grantham vs. Chelle Cae Grantham
Amy Lea Lownsdale vs. Christopher Michael Lownsdale
William Shawn Clark vs. Shawna Rae Clark
Heather Coffman Peden vs. Samuel Mark Peden
Rena Hundrieser vs. Robert Hundrieser
Avanda James vs. Jerry F. James
Justin Canada vs. Megane Canada
Clinton Andrew Blackwell vs. Danielle Blackwell
Real Estate Transfers
Elbert Wayne Shanklin and wife, Judy Shanklin, Larry Duane Shanklin and wife, Carol Shanklin, Iris Vanessa Gray, f/k/a Iris Vanessa Pierce, and husband, Roger Gray, Sherrie Lynn Ross and husband, Robert Ross and Rose Ellen Whitley, a/k/a Rose Ellen Shanklin, to Iris Vanessa Gray – Trenton – $92,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Drew M. Freeman and wife, Ashley N. Freeman – Medina – $247,739
Wells Fargo Bank to James Edwin Norman – Trenton – $76,000
Jessie Seward to Quentin Belmont – Trenton – $35,500
GKF to Vestco, Inc. – Humboldt – $300,000
Mary Patricia Forsythe, Ben Casey Buckingham, Barry Thomas Buckingham, Molly Ann Bailey, a/k/a Molly Ann McWherter, Charles Casey Buckingham and Ashley Victoria Buckingham Smith to Jeffrey Davis Reuter – 3rd CD – $6,341.43
Charles Henry Johnson to Ben Thomas – Trenton
Patricia M. Knox and Linda Kay Rogers, Successor Trustees of the Evelyn L. Porter, Trustee of the Evelyn Louis Porter Revocable Living Trust to Deana Wyrick – Rutherford – $55,000
Brian K. Foster and wife, Stephanie D. Foster – Humboldt – $50,000
Dana Dee Johnston to David Schrock and wife, Miriam Schrock – Rutherford – $64,000
Dillion Larimore and wife, Caitlyn E. Larimore, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Dillion Larimore, to Jacquelin M. Castillo Garcia and husband, Enrique Garcia Perez – Medina – $152,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Clinton T. Sharp and wife, Lyndsey Sharp – Medina – $334,739.39
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Stacey C. Dunevant – Medina – $200,900
Jacob H. Plunk and wife, Jaydin D. Plunk to Zachary Jett and wife, Hollie Jett – Medina – $ 279,900
Nadine Armour Miller to Lennie McCorkle and Frederick Glenn – Humboldt – $25,500
Richard P. Fillak and wife, Erika L. Fillak to Charles F. Baines and wife, Sandra L. Baines – Medina – $239,900
Mary I. Thomas to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – 8th CD – 75,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holding, LLC – Medina – $40,000
Hugh Youmans and Rhetta Youmans to First National Acceptance Company – Humboldt – $22,200
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation to Paul David Williams and wife, Bonnie Lois Williams – Trenton – $68,500
Building Permits
Chancellor Hunt, 15 Royal Crown Road, Bradford
Keith Ausland, 62 Lon Lott Road, Humboldt
Linda Garmany, 1220 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton
Tricia and Jason Lacy, 101 Chapel Hill Road, Milan
Trent Johnson, 34 Union Church Road, Trenton
Nick Cowan, 223 Dawson Bottom Road, Humboldt
Clark Homes, 43 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
First Baptist Church, 401 Gibson Road, Trenton
Scott Rabb – Scott’s Pub on the Square, 114 East Court Square, Trenton