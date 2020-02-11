Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 02/03/2020 through 02/09/2020:

Rhiannon Crystalyn Beasley, 41, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 1420 Sunset; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: DTF Rich.

Danterrance Derrell Brown, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, Maple Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Latonya Antoinette Croom, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 815 N. Central; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest, theft of property-merchandise, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: LT Fuller.

Shaun Lynn Larue, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, Simmons Bank pkg lot; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart/HPD.

Christian Keaphon McDowell, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 5th and Vine; Charges: evading arrest, driving rev/susp/exp license, disobeying traffic signals, financial responsibility law, viol registration law. Arresting officer: SGT Yarbrough.

John Thonares McGee, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2020, HPD; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Brett Alan Parker, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 1420 Sunset; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: DTF Rish.

Christopher Neal Puryear, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2020, 1509 Mitchell; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart.

Latonya Rachelle Shivers, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2020, Exxon; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Calissa Lashaun Smith, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2020, 8th and Freeman; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/03/2020 through 02/09/2020.

Eron Lee Dunagan, w/m, 40 – hold for other agency

Christi Lynette Edwards, b/f, 38 – capias

Shawn William Freeland, w/m, 28 – rape, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault

Shaun Lynn Larue, w/f, 50 – capias

Mario Rodriguez, w/m, 28 – capias

Jennifer Ann Thomason, w/f, 46 – capias

Darin Wayne Alexander, w/m, 44 – public intoxication

William Ray Banks, b/m, 49 – violation of probation

Rhiannon Crystalyn Beasley, w/f, 41 – schedule VI drug violations

Danterrance Derrell Brown, b/m, 32 – violation of probation

Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, w/f, 26 – capias

Richard Vernon Cooper, w/m, 50 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Latonya Antoinette Croom, b/f, 50 – violation of probation, theft of property, viol. stop sign law, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof ins.

Alan Michael Deinhart, w/m, 30 – driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

Alexis Lea Eli, w/f, 28 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Anthony Joe Freeman, w/m, 43 – domestic assault

Mart Anthony Griggs, w/m, 34 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Danny John Guzman Jr., w/m, 37 – capias

Harold Dwayne Halford, w/m, 47 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Scott David Honen, w/m, 39 – driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law

Dylan Nicholas Huey, w/m, 19 – capias

Karen Lorine Jackson, b/f, 45 – driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

John Antonio Lanciloti, w/m, 40 – capias

Larry Brent Leach, w/m, 54 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, seatbelt law, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Paul Alan Moore, w/m, 47 – violation of probation

Brett Allen Parker, w/m, 46 – capias, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Chancy Dawon Roach, b/m, 41 – contempt of court

Angel Deanne Rodriquez, w/f, 38 – hold for other agency, attachment order

Latonya Rachelle Shivers, b/f, 34 – driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law, failure to provide proof ins.

Ronald Douglas Stoots, w/m, 28 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Jessie David Williams, w/m, 40 – domestic assault

Marriages

Tony Gene Darnell of Milan and Kelly Brook Pinkley Peters of Newbern

Desmond Lamont Coble of Kenton and Whitney Michelle Landrum of Kenton

Matthew Curtis Green of Milan and Teresa Louise Cupples of Milan

Jesse Earl Jones of Dyer and Sabrina Nicole Powell Coffman of Dyer

Divorces

Kelly Jean Tucker vs. John Christopher Tucker

James Dylan Davis vs. Katharyn Ann Davis

Miranda Nicole Webb vs. Shannon Tyler Webb

Derrick Glenn Connell vs. Hayley Nicole Connell

Andrew J. Grantham vs. Chelle Cae Grantham

Amy Lea Lownsdale vs. Christopher Michael Lownsdale

William Shawn Clark vs. Shawna Rae Clark

Heather Coffman Peden vs. Samuel Mark Peden

Rena Hundrieser vs. Robert Hundrieser

Avanda James vs. Jerry F. James

Justin Canada vs. Megane Canada

Clinton Andrew Blackwell vs. Danielle Blackwell

Real Estate Transfers

Elbert Wayne Shanklin and wife, Judy Shanklin, Larry Duane Shanklin and wife, Carol Shanklin, Iris Vanessa Gray, f/k/a Iris Vanessa Pierce, and husband, Roger Gray, Sherrie Lynn Ross and husband, Robert Ross and Rose Ellen Whitley, a/k/a Rose Ellen Shanklin, to Iris Vanessa Gray – Trenton – $92,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Drew M. Freeman and wife, Ashley N. Freeman – Medina – $247,739

Wells Fargo Bank to James Edwin Norman – Trenton – $76,000

Jessie Seward to Quentin Belmont – Trenton – $35,500

GKF to Vestco, Inc. – Humboldt – $300,000

Mary Patricia Forsythe, Ben Casey Buckingham, Barry Thomas Buckingham, Molly Ann Bailey, a/k/a Molly Ann McWherter, Charles Casey Buckingham and Ashley Victoria Buckingham Smith to Jeffrey Davis Reuter – 3rd CD – $6,341.43

Charles Henry Johnson to Ben Thomas – Trenton

Patricia M. Knox and Linda Kay Rogers, Successor Trustees of the Evelyn L. Porter, Trustee of the Evelyn Louis Porter Revocable Living Trust to Deana Wyrick – Rutherford – $55,000

Brian K. Foster and wife, Stephanie D. Foster – Humboldt – $50,000

Dana Dee Johnston to David Schrock and wife, Miriam Schrock – Rutherford – $64,000

Dillion Larimore and wife, Caitlyn E. Larimore, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Dillion Larimore, to Jacquelin M. Castillo Garcia and husband, Enrique Garcia Perez – Medina – $152,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Clinton T. Sharp and wife, Lyndsey Sharp – Medina – $334,739.39

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Stacey C. Dunevant – Medina – $200,900

Jacob H. Plunk and wife, Jaydin D. Plunk to Zachary Jett and wife, Hollie Jett – Medina – $ 279,900

Nadine Armour Miller to Lennie McCorkle and Frederick Glenn – Humboldt – $25,500

Richard P. Fillak and wife, Erika L. Fillak to Charles F. Baines and wife, Sandra L. Baines – Medina – $239,900

Mary I. Thomas to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – 8th CD – 75,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holding, LLC – Medina – $40,000

Hugh Youmans and Rhetta Youmans to First National Acceptance Company – Humboldt – $22,200

Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation to Paul David Williams and wife, Bonnie Lois Williams – Trenton – $68,500

Building Permits

Chancellor Hunt, 15 Royal Crown Road, Bradford

Keith Ausland, 62 Lon Lott Road, Humboldt

Linda Garmany, 1220 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton

Tricia and Jason Lacy, 101 Chapel Hill Road, Milan

Trent Johnson, 34 Union Church Road, Trenton

Nick Cowan, 223 Dawson Bottom Road, Humboldt

Clark Homes, 43 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

First Baptist Church, 401 Gibson Road, Trenton

Scott Rabb – Scott’s Pub on the Square, 114 East Court Square, Trenton