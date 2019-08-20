Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 08/12/2019 through 08/18/2019:

Glenda Renee Adams, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2019, 2009 Osborne; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

James Anthony Cottrell, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date: 08/14/2019; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance.

Kathryn Lea Gordon, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2019, 2618 Ferrell St.; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Jeremy Odell Greene, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2019, 2013 Ferrell St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Robby Teddy Leath, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2019, 1902 E Main St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Jamie Louise McClinton, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2019, 407 W Maple St.; Charges: violent offender poss of vicious dog. Arresting officer: Kenny Rich.

Henley Leslie Nelms, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2019, 2229 Campbell; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Bennie Nelson Thomas, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/20019, 117 Oak Grove Circle; Charges: sexual battery by authority figure, unlawful sexual contact. Arresting officer: LT Inv. Williams.

Justin Oneal Thomas, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2019, 2212 Elliott St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Deveion Armond Walker, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2019, 618 Mclin St. Apt. B; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

John Allen Yarbrough, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2019, 1901 Vine St.; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, criminal trespassing, public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 08/12/2019 through 08/18/2019.

James Scott Call, w/m, 39 – capias

Colby Anderson Criswell, w/m, 28 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Michael Dewayne Gooch, b/m, 41 – attachment order

Mark Daniel Hess, b/m, 49 – capias

Kevin Leland Moore, w/m, 33 – violation of probation

Jose Carlos Pitones, h/m, 32 – hold for other agency

Jason Daniel Smith, w/m, 28 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Kaydaysha Marie Brooks, b/f, 21 – other

Caminski Jawun Crawford, b/m, 33 – capias

Brandon Allen Crouch, w/m, 27 – attachment order

Darrell Dewayne Davis, b/m, 30 – aggravated robbery

Douglas Timothy Denton, w/m, 41 – capias

Joseph Robert Dimarco, w/m, 45 – other

Millicent Duncan, w/f, 40 – capias

Merle Keith Dye, w/m, 65 – simple possession/casual exchange

Jevon Marcel Elliott, b/m, 43 – attachment order, capias

Cheyanne Krystine Powers, w/f, 22 – contempt of court

Ashley Faye Puckett, w/f, 33 – theft of property

Adam Lynn Roberts, w/m, 39 – theft of property

Jordan Shaquille Schoonover, b/m, 26 – domestic assault

John Leslie Scruggs, w/m, 41 – capias

Steven Matthew Ward, w/m, 36 – capias

Damon Wayne Whitlock, w/m, 36 – capias

Markell Rashad Young, b/m, 27 – capias

Marriages

Andrew Michael Grooms of Milan and Bailey Anne Vandiver of Milan

Grant Todd Holden of Jackson and Angelica Kay Littles of Jackson

Real Estate Transfers

Daniel Ballinger, Clarence Ballinger and wife, Carol Ballinger to Jerry W. Zook, Jr. and Charlotte Sueann Elliott – Trenton – $43,000

Centennial Bank to Blake A. Reese – Rutherford – $20,000

James Robert Williams, Jr., John David Williams, Sandra Lucille Cross, and Pamela Jane Williams to Gibson County Christian Women’s Job Corp. (CWJC) – Trenton – $98,900

Charles Diller and wife, Dorcas Diller to Dan Horst and wife, Margaret Horst – Bradford – $ 165,000

James A. Smith to Jacob Kortz and wife, Tammy Kortz – Milan – $202,500

Enriquie Garcia Perez and Maria Angela Perez to Roberto Garcia, Jr. – Medina – $90,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tommie K. Robinson – Milan – $134,900

Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Tina Beal and husband, Johnny Mitchell Beal, Jr. – Gibson – $139,189

Amber Jones, f/k/a Amber Ferrell, to Allison Taylor – Milan – $109,000

Caleb B. Mills to William E. Hugg, III and wife, Christy M. Huggs – Medina – $160,000

Gladys Louise Qualls to Michael Lee White – Milan – $48,000

Wendel Camp and wife, Peggy Camp to Marvin Sikes and wife, Carol Sikes – Humboldt – $150,000

Larry T. Eddings and wife, Robbie J. Eddings to John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher – Milan – $60,000

The Willis E. Noble, Sr. Revocable Trust and the Betty J. Noble Revocable Trust to Robert C. Burczak – Humboldt – $88,500

Glenda G. Zopf, f/k/a Glenda G. Dunn, to Randall Morford – Trenton – $43,000

William N. Sartelle, Jr. to Bridgewater Residential Portfolio, LLC – Rutherford – $12,500

Danny Allmon and wife, Phyllis Allmon to William N. Sartelle, Jr. – Rutherford – $16,000