Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 08/12/2019 through 08/18/2019:
Glenda Renee Adams, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2019, 2009 Osborne; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
James Anthony Cottrell, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date: 08/14/2019; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance.
Kathryn Lea Gordon, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2019, 2618 Ferrell St.; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Jeremy Odell Greene, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2019, 2013 Ferrell St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Robby Teddy Leath, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2019, 1902 E Main St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Jamie Louise McClinton, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2019, 407 W Maple St.; Charges: violent offender poss of vicious dog. Arresting officer: Kenny Rich.
Henley Leslie Nelms, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2019, 2229 Campbell; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Bennie Nelson Thomas, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/20019, 117 Oak Grove Circle; Charges: sexual battery by authority figure, unlawful sexual contact. Arresting officer: LT Inv. Williams.
Justin Oneal Thomas, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2019, 2212 Elliott St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Deveion Armond Walker, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2019, 618 Mclin St. Apt. B; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
John Allen Yarbrough, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2019, 1901 Vine St.; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, criminal trespassing, public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 08/12/2019 through 08/18/2019.
James Scott Call, w/m, 39 – capias
Colby Anderson Criswell, w/m, 28 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Michael Dewayne Gooch, b/m, 41 – attachment order
Mark Daniel Hess, b/m, 49 – capias
Kevin Leland Moore, w/m, 33 – violation of probation
Jose Carlos Pitones, h/m, 32 – hold for other agency
Jason Daniel Smith, w/m, 28 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Kaydaysha Marie Brooks, b/f, 21 – other
Caminski Jawun Crawford, b/m, 33 – capias
Brandon Allen Crouch, w/m, 27 – attachment order
Darrell Dewayne Davis, b/m, 30 – aggravated robbery
Douglas Timothy Denton, w/m, 41 – capias
Joseph Robert Dimarco, w/m, 45 – other
Millicent Duncan, w/f, 40 – capias
Merle Keith Dye, w/m, 65 – simple possession/casual exchange
Jevon Marcel Elliott, b/m, 43 – attachment order, capias
Cheyanne Krystine Powers, w/f, 22 – contempt of court
Ashley Faye Puckett, w/f, 33 – theft of property
Adam Lynn Roberts, w/m, 39 – theft of property
Jordan Shaquille Schoonover, b/m, 26 – domestic assault
John Leslie Scruggs, w/m, 41 – capias
Steven Matthew Ward, w/m, 36 – capias
Damon Wayne Whitlock, w/m, 36 – capias
Markell Rashad Young, b/m, 27 – capias
Marriages
Andrew Michael Grooms of Milan and Bailey Anne Vandiver of Milan
Grant Todd Holden of Jackson and Angelica Kay Littles of Jackson
Real Estate Transfers
Daniel Ballinger, Clarence Ballinger and wife, Carol Ballinger to Jerry W. Zook, Jr. and Charlotte Sueann Elliott – Trenton – $43,000
Centennial Bank to Blake A. Reese – Rutherford – $20,000
James Robert Williams, Jr., John David Williams, Sandra Lucille Cross, and Pamela Jane Williams to Gibson County Christian Women’s Job Corp. (CWJC) – Trenton – $98,900
Charles Diller and wife, Dorcas Diller to Dan Horst and wife, Margaret Horst – Bradford – $ 165,000
James A. Smith to Jacob Kortz and wife, Tammy Kortz – Milan – $202,500
Enriquie Garcia Perez and Maria Angela Perez to Roberto Garcia, Jr. – Medina – $90,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tommie K. Robinson – Milan – $134,900
Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Tina Beal and husband, Johnny Mitchell Beal, Jr. – Gibson – $139,189
Amber Jones, f/k/a Amber Ferrell, to Allison Taylor – Milan – $109,000
Caleb B. Mills to William E. Hugg, III and wife, Christy M. Huggs – Medina – $160,000
Gladys Louise Qualls to Michael Lee White – Milan – $48,000
Wendel Camp and wife, Peggy Camp to Marvin Sikes and wife, Carol Sikes – Humboldt – $150,000
Larry T. Eddings and wife, Robbie J. Eddings to John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher – Milan – $60,000
The Willis E. Noble, Sr. Revocable Trust and the Betty J. Noble Revocable Trust to Robert C. Burczak – Humboldt – $88,500
Glenda G. Zopf, f/k/a Glenda G. Dunn, to Randall Morford – Trenton – $43,000
William N. Sartelle, Jr. to Bridgewater Residential Portfolio, LLC – Rutherford – $12,500
Danny Allmon and wife, Phyllis Allmon to William N. Sartelle, Jr. – Rutherford – $16,000