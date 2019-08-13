Your Right to Know
Court Report
William Lindley – driving motor vehicle without functioning ignition interlock device
Anna Rich – driving without DL
Bobby McLemore – Evading arrest
James Chandler – driving on revoked DL with priors, evading arrest
Karen Curtis – simple possession of meth
Sadarius Thomas – simple possession of Schedule VI
James Dabbs – simple possession of Schedule VI
Matthew Bettie – evading arrest
Alexander Dean – burglary, theft under $1,000, driving on revoked DK, failure to stop (leaving the scene), driver to exercise due care – waived to Grand Jury
John Gordon – aggravated assault – bound over to Grand Jury
Stephanie Williams – simple possession of Schedule VI
Stephanie Williams – theft $1,000-$2,500, forgery $1,000-$2,500 – waived to Grand Jury
Lonnie Winsett – meth manufacture deliver sell possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to Grand Jury
Christopher Neubauer – possession of meth with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to Grand Jury
Kenneth Price – simple possession of Schedule I
Zachary Patterson – theft under $1,000
Dameon Conley – simple possession of Schedule VI
Thomas Toone – criminal trespass
Marlene Derry – criminal trespass
Deonte Moore – driving without DL
Kaci Knueppel – vandalism
Brian Powell – inhale intoxication possession
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 08/05/2019 through 08/11/2019:
Justin Dwayne Benson, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/06/2019, 2025 North; Charges: domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
David Michael Dycus, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date: 08/08/2019; Charges: picked up for other agency.
Stoney Lee Freeman, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2019, 14th and Maple; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Kelsey Reyshawn Hunt, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2019, 18th and Ferrell; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Lori Marie Kennedy, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2019, 2002 Dotson; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Kaci Jo Knueppel, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/06/2019, 2225 North St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Paul Allen Moore, 46, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2019, 1305 Main St.; Charges: public intoxication, indecent exposure. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Adrian Demons Simmons, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency.
James Anthony Slates, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/06/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SCT Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 08/05/2019 through 08/11/2019.
Thomas Allen Anderson, w/m, 37 – criminal impersonation, simple possession/casual exchange
Finis Edward Hooten, w/m, 34 – harassment (non-verbal threat)
Jamarian Cortez Jordan, b/m, 21 – court
Wayne Allen Ross, w/m, 53 – aggravated burglary
Ronald Ray Williams, w/m, 60 – driving under the influence
Joseph Ethan Barnett, w/m, 32 – animals run at large, cruelty to animals
James Dylan Blurton, w/m, 25 – solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct
Brandon S Boone, u/u, 31 – violation of probation
Samantha Annette Breininger, w/f, 28 – attachment order, capias
Megane Nicole Canada, w/f, 28 – vandalism, theft of services
Jeffrey Allen Cunningham, w/m, 35 – driving on revoked/suspended license, seatbelt law
David Michael Dycus, w/m, 32 – attachment order
Robert Steven Edwards, w/m, 47 – attachment order
Michael Alan Hill, w/m, 37 – capias
Robert Harrel Jenkins, b/m, 80 – attachment order
Laura Michelle Latham, w/f, 32 – theft of property, attachment order, criminal simulation, forgery
Olivia Ashley Lee, b/f, 20 – capias
Dalton L Lindsey, w/m, 19 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Matthew James Matherne, w/m, 28 – simple possession/casual exchange, criminal trespass
Zackevious Tevin Payne, b/m, 24 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Terrance Donnell Pirtle Jr., b/m, 19 – simple possession/casual exchange
Lula Johnson Shivers, b/f, 65 – reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving left of centerline
Spencer John Sizemore, w/m, 22 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Anthony Dale Stanford, w/m, 38 – capias, aggravated assault
Brittni Rene Thompson, w/f, 26 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Marriages
Timothy Allen Stone of Calera, AL and Lindsay Nicole Garner of Milan
Matthew James Matherne Pellegrin of Humboldt and Meagan Ann Daughenbaugh of Humboldt
Jacob Thomas Merriman of Cedar Grove and Sere Catherine Jackson of Humboldt
Steven Donald Long of Humboldt and Carrie Amanda Yeager of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Jerry Smith and wife, Laverne Smith and Susan Smith Holbrook to Casaundra Green – Milan – $65,000
Paul C. Fish, by Dixie A. Fish, Attorney-In-Fact, and wife, Dixie A. Fish to Tyler White – Rutherford – $2,000
Johnny Wise and wife, Louise Wise to Jacob Taylor – Humboldt – $27,000
Brian J. McDavid and wife, Alisa McDavid to Roger Joseph Abfalter and wife, Melissa Abfalter – Medina – $169,900
Kenneth W. Bowman and wife, Kathryn L. Bowman to Andrew James Castleman and wife, Kiara Champion Castleman – Milan – $281,900
Donald E. Needham and wife, Betty Needham, David G. Needham and Donna M. Kenyon to Amanda Jo Lilly and Janet Flannery – Bradford – $103,440
Bradley J. Owens and Christopher R. Carroll to Jeremy D. Hendrix and wife, Alyson S. Hendrix – Milan – $202,000
Robert Joseph Moore, Jr. and wife, Kathleen F. Moore to Barry M. Branum – Trenton – $170,000
Shane Kosark and wife, Shellie Kosark to William G. Mitchell – Milan – $15,000
Charles Carson Earls to Marmilu, LLC – Humboldt – $4,700
Judith Carr to Robert D. Carr – Humboldt – $189,000
SC Development, LLC to Erica E. Abercrombie and husband, William Blake Abercrombie – Medina -$265,000
Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Harris Rentals, LLC – Medina – $115,000
Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Harris Rentals, LLC – Medina – $72,750
Stephen M. Lane, Stacy Lane James, s/k/a Stacy Elizabeth James, Jennifer Lane Craig and Michael Jason Lane to Stacy Elizabeth James – Rutherford – $11,840
Hillary Jean Watson to Jason Eaton and wife, Anna C. Eaton – Bradford – $94,000
Christy Lynn Cooper to Nathan Henry Moffatt and wife, Candace Denise Moffatt – Humboldt – $41,200
Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Marco A. Solorio and wife, Andrea R. Solorio – Gibson – $85,000
Curtis Roy Baird and wife, Jennifer A. Baird to Jordan Goodman and wife, Jessica Goodman – Milan – $68,000
Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings to Gumwood Hunting Club, LLC – Trenton – $175,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Ian Insalaco and wife, Amanda Insalaco – Medina – $243,049
Alma Singletary to Rochelle Lancaster – Humboldt – $10,000
John Franklin Warmath to Rochelle Lancaster – Humboldt – $20,000
Claude E. Perkins and wife, Robbie S. Perkins to Thi Minh Phuong Dang – 17th CD – $312,489
Scott Guy to Claude F. Perkins and wife, Robbie S. Perkins – 17th CD – $210,000
Judy A. Burkett and husband, Jeffrey Burkett to Alexander J. Bynum, William Jakob Bynum and R. Brent Croom – Dyer – $45,000
Dawn M. Wynn to Daniel C. Young – Medina – $$205,000
Webster F. Drake and wife, Sharon P. Drake to Trey A. Tate and wife, Katherine E. Tate – Milan – $190,000
Rebecca Lamb and spouse, Steven Lamb to Kelcey Coble and spouse, Steven Coble – Dyer – $90,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to William Douglas Hoehn and wife, Lisa Kelley Hoehn – Milan – $ 144,900
Virgil C. Vandette and wife, Susan D. Vandette to Katherine Anne Ford and husband, Alberto Jesus Guerra Murciano – Medina – $125,000
Rickey D. Privett and wife, Rebecca Dawn Privett to Timothy Allen McCall, II and wife, Savannah N. McCall – Humboldt – $108,000
John Franklin Warmath to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Humboldt – $25,000
Bevanne White, f/k/a Bevanne Allmon, to Tony Bachman and wife, Lucinda Bachman – Milan – $47,500
Trenton TV Cable Company to Spectrum Southeast, LLC – Trenton – $92,000
Patricia Sue Gardner Malm, Michael Gardner and Charlie Gardner to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny – Milan – $40,000
Beverly R. Meyer to Hailey Vail and husband, Christopher Vail – Humboldt – $77,000
Melissa D. Stewart to Kevin S. Allen and wife, Joann Allen – Milan – $190,000
Alexandria Wachowiak and Kevin Cochran to Melissa R. Dittmer – Medina – $154,000
Rebecca A. Johnson, n/k/a Rebecca A. Fletcher, to Norman Reid and wife, Tami Reid – Medina – $190,000
David Schwartz and wife, Julia E. Schwartz to George Davis and wife, Marilyn Davis – Bradford $199,900
John E. Gordon and wife, Elizabeth Diane Gordon to Milan Compress Company – Milan – $2,500
Darrell Grant Gaines and wife, Melisa Palmore Gaines to George E. Morgan and wife, Janet L. Morgan – Medina – $205,000
Glenn S. Roberts and wife, Donna J. Roberts to P. Smith Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $105,000
Brad Webster and wife, Tisha Webster to James A. Newmon, Jr. and wife, Stephanie N. Newmon – Humboldt – $449,900
Margaret Sowell to David Spencer Brandon and wife, Tammy Renee Brandon – Medina – $189,900
Elizabeth Renteria to Black Oak Properties – Humboldt – $44,000
Farmers & Merchants Bank to Thomas E. Davis, Sr. and wife, Carolyn Petty Davis – Dyer – $334,000
Ellen Ann Holcomb Morris, n/k/a Ann H. Barnwell to Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree – Milan – $475,000
Hale Estates, LLC to William E. Koelling and wife, Sharon K. Koelling – Humboldt – $47,500
Ernest Wayne Adams, Jr. to Connie Clanton and husband, Richard Clanton – 11th CD – $6,000
Donna B. Schlesinger to Nancy Parrish Utley and husband, Jeffery Ray Utley – Medina – $320,000
Peggy R. Pillow to Robert Barry Churchman and wife, Deborah Ann Churchman – 22nd CD – $270,000