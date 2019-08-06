Your Right to Know

Trenton Court Report

Jennifer Jordan – simple assault

Katherine Watt – assault/physical contact

Jarricus Damonte Hurt – assault/physical assault

Cody Lynn Cruse – vandalism under $1,000

Nicholas Logan Patterson – DUI first offense

Olivia Lee – judgement entered reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Andrew Blaine Howell – simple possession/casual exchange

Felicia Crenshaw – worthless checks up to $1,000

Montrell Warren – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Kerry D. Samples – driving without license

Jennifer McGregor – simple possession Sch. VI

Zachery Earls – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Albert Adams – driving without license

Jonathan B. Gordon – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Vanity Madding – meth – possession or casual exchange

Felicia Crenshaw – theft up to $1,000

Allen Bernard Johnson – theft up to $1,000

Dillon Gladney – DUI first offense

William C. McElrath – driving without license

Joshua Coble – DUI second offense

John E. Hampton – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/22/2019 through 08/04/19:

Mario Amin Garrett, 42, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 07/25/2019, 44 Vance St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Christopher Lee Kuykendall, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/23/2019, Main/22nd; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, driving under influence, simple possession, reckless endangerment, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Armondre Mason Webb, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2019, 2229 Campbell; Charges: theft crime simulation. Arresting officer: INV Wilson.

Robert Lorenzo Cook, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2019, 45 Bypass/Autozone; Charges: possession of prohibited weapon. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Cedric Lamont Jones, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2019, 45 Bypass/Autozone; Charges: possession of prohibited weapon, driving w/o a license, speeding. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Justin Michael Nelson, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/03/2019, 2410 Northwood; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Tyler Kamal Pirtle, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/01/2019, 2606 McDearmon; Charges: aggravated assault, sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Barry Sanders Williams, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2019, 45 Bypass/Autozone; Charges: possession of prohibited weapon, simple possession. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/29/2019 through 08/04/2019.

William Hamilton Appleton, w/m, 40 – sexual assault w/an object, sexual battery by an authority figure

Hunter Wayne Austin, w/m, 25 – assault

Katie Alisa Barnett, w/f, 28 – worthless checks, animals run at large, cruelty to animals, contempt of court

Isaac Shane Bobbitt, b/m, 22 – simple possession/casual exchange, reckless driving

David Franklin Croom, w/m, 45 – domestic assault

Relenzia Devonna Doyle, w/f, 36 – contempt of court

Kevin Ray Hugueley, w/m, 46 – domestic assault

Brian Lee Powell, w/m, 27 – capias

Jeremy Monroe Allen, w/m, 44 – capias

Steven Edward Crawford, w/m, 27 – failure to appear

Joshua Joseph Hauser, w/m, 33 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Jessica Morgan Lidy, w/f, 29 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Kelon Shundale Richardson, b/m, 36 – capias

Michael Wayne Welch, w/m, 39 – capias

Inspections

El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Wendy’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score

Hannah and Doris Prayer, complete inspection, 99 score

Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton follow-up inspection, 98 score

Co Co’s, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Papa’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Wendy’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

The City Limits, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Subway, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Domino’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Matlocks, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 99 score

Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Papa’s Pizza to Go, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 99 score

Dana’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Taco Bell, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 98 score

Sonic, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Marriages

Kenneth Carnell Belew, II of Milan and Sherry Ann Vestal Gonzales of Milan

Kimberly Edward Bailey of Milan and Priscilla Jo Edwards Bailey of Milan

Divorces

Melissa Taylor vs. Bradley Fuller

Jennifer Marie King vs. Roger Dale King

Megan Suzanne Taylor vs. Jimmy Roger Daniel

Real Estate Transfers

Jerry Smith and wife, Laverne Smith and Susan Smith Holbrook to Casaundra Green – Milan – $65,000

Paul C. Fish, by Dixie A. Fish, Attorney-In-Fact, and wife, Dixie A. Fish to Tyler White – Rutherford – $2,000

Johnny Wise and wife, Louise Wise to Jacob Taylor – Humboldt – $27,000

Brian J. McDavid and wife, Alisa McDavid to Roger Joseph Abfalter and wife, Melissa Abfalter – Medina – $169,900

Kenneth W. Bowman and wife, Kathryn L. Bowman to Andrew James Castleman and wife, Kiara Champion Castleman – Milan – $281,900

Donald E. Needham and wife, Betty Needham, David G. Needham and Donna M. Kenyon to Amanda Jo Lilly and Janet Flannery – Bradford – $103,440

Bradley J. Owens and Christopher R. Carroll to Jeremy D. Hendrix and wife, Alyson S. Hendrix – Milan – $202,000

Robert Joseph Moore, Jr. and wife, Kathleen F. Moore to Barry M. Branum – Trenton – $170,000

Shane Kosark and wife, Shellie Kosark to William G. Mitchell – Milan – $15,000

Charles Carson Earls to Marmilu, LLC – Humboldt – $4,700

Judith Carr to Robert D. Carr – Humboldt – $189,000

SC Development, LLC to Erica E. Abercrombie and husband, William Blake Abercrombie – Medina -$265,000

Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Harris Rentals, LLC – Medina – $115,000

Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Harris Rentals, LLC – Medina – $72,750

Stephen M. Lane, Stacy Lane James, s/k/a Stacy Elizabeth James, Jennifer Lane Craig and Michael Jason Lane to Stacy Elizabeth James – Rutherford – $11,840

Hillary Jean Watson to Jason Eaton and wife, Anna C. Eaton – Bradford – $94,000

Christy Lynn Cooper to Nathan Henry Moffatt and wife, Candace Denise Moffatt – Humboldt – $41,200

Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Marco A. Solorio and wife, Andrea R. Solorio – Gibson – $85,000

Curtis Roy Baird and wife, Jennifer A. Baird to Jordan Goodman and wife, Jessica Goodman – Milan – $68,000

Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings to Gumwood Hunting Club, LLC – Trenton – $175,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Ian Insalaco and wife, Amanda Insalaco – Medina – $243,049

Alma Singletary to Rochelle Lancaster – Humboldt – $10,000

John Franklin Warmath to Rochelle Lancaster – Humboldt – $20,000

Building Permits

Bob Hornby, 137 Bradford Highway, Rutherford

Lee Cole, 58 Milligan Cole Road, Trenton

Lee Burkett, 91 Mt. Orange Road, Trenton

William H. Stafford, 12 Circle S Road, Rutherford

Clark Homes, 33 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Clark Homes, 35 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Frank Baker, 41 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Dyer Builders, 227 State Route 186 S, Humboldt