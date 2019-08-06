Your Right to Know
Trenton Court Report
Jennifer Jordan – simple assault
Katherine Watt – assault/physical contact
Jarricus Damonte Hurt – assault/physical assault
Cody Lynn Cruse – vandalism under $1,000
Nicholas Logan Patterson – DUI first offense
Olivia Lee – judgement entered reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)
Andrew Blaine Howell – simple possession/casual exchange
Felicia Crenshaw – worthless checks up to $1,000
Montrell Warren – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Kerry D. Samples – driving without license
Jennifer McGregor – simple possession Sch. VI
Zachery Earls – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Albert Adams – driving without license
Jonathan B. Gordon – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia
Vanity Madding – meth – possession or casual exchange
Felicia Crenshaw – theft up to $1,000
Allen Bernard Johnson – theft up to $1,000
Dillon Gladney – DUI first offense
William C. McElrath – driving without license
Joshua Coble – DUI second offense
John E. Hampton – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/22/2019 through 08/04/19:
Mario Amin Garrett, 42, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 07/25/2019, 44 Vance St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Christopher Lee Kuykendall, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/23/2019, Main/22nd; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, driving under influence, simple possession, reckless endangerment, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Armondre Mason Webb, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2019, 2229 Campbell; Charges: theft crime simulation. Arresting officer: INV Wilson.
Robert Lorenzo Cook, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2019, 45 Bypass/Autozone; Charges: possession of prohibited weapon. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Cedric Lamont Jones, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2019, 45 Bypass/Autozone; Charges: possession of prohibited weapon, driving w/o a license, speeding. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Justin Michael Nelson, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/03/2019, 2410 Northwood; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Tyler Kamal Pirtle, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/01/2019, 2606 McDearmon; Charges: aggravated assault, sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Barry Sanders Williams, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2019, 45 Bypass/Autozone; Charges: possession of prohibited weapon, simple possession. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/29/2019 through 08/04/2019.
William Hamilton Appleton, w/m, 40 – sexual assault w/an object, sexual battery by an authority figure
Hunter Wayne Austin, w/m, 25 – assault
Katie Alisa Barnett, w/f, 28 – worthless checks, animals run at large, cruelty to animals, contempt of court
Isaac Shane Bobbitt, b/m, 22 – simple possession/casual exchange, reckless driving
David Franklin Croom, w/m, 45 – domestic assault
Relenzia Devonna Doyle, w/f, 36 – contempt of court
Kevin Ray Hugueley, w/m, 46 – domestic assault
Brian Lee Powell, w/m, 27 – capias
Jeremy Monroe Allen, w/m, 44 – capias
Steven Edward Crawford, w/m, 27 – failure to appear
Joshua Joseph Hauser, w/m, 33 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Jessica Morgan Lidy, w/f, 29 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Kelon Shundale Richardson, b/m, 36 – capias
Michael Wayne Welch, w/m, 39 – capias
Inspections
El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Wendy’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score
Hannah and Doris Prayer, complete inspection, 99 score
Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton follow-up inspection, 98 score
Co Co’s, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Papa’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Wendy’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
The City Limits, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Subway, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Domino’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Matlocks, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 99 score
Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Papa’s Pizza to Go, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 99 score
Dana’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Taco Bell, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 98 score
Sonic, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Marriages
Kenneth Carnell Belew, II of Milan and Sherry Ann Vestal Gonzales of Milan
Kimberly Edward Bailey of Milan and Priscilla Jo Edwards Bailey of Milan
Divorces
Melissa Taylor vs. Bradley Fuller
Jennifer Marie King vs. Roger Dale King
Megan Suzanne Taylor vs. Jimmy Roger Daniel
Real Estate Transfers
Jerry Smith and wife, Laverne Smith and Susan Smith Holbrook to Casaundra Green – Milan – $65,000
Paul C. Fish, by Dixie A. Fish, Attorney-In-Fact, and wife, Dixie A. Fish to Tyler White – Rutherford – $2,000
Johnny Wise and wife, Louise Wise to Jacob Taylor – Humboldt – $27,000
Brian J. McDavid and wife, Alisa McDavid to Roger Joseph Abfalter and wife, Melissa Abfalter – Medina – $169,900
Kenneth W. Bowman and wife, Kathryn L. Bowman to Andrew James Castleman and wife, Kiara Champion Castleman – Milan – $281,900
Donald E. Needham and wife, Betty Needham, David G. Needham and Donna M. Kenyon to Amanda Jo Lilly and Janet Flannery – Bradford – $103,440
Bradley J. Owens and Christopher R. Carroll to Jeremy D. Hendrix and wife, Alyson S. Hendrix – Milan – $202,000
Robert Joseph Moore, Jr. and wife, Kathleen F. Moore to Barry M. Branum – Trenton – $170,000
Shane Kosark and wife, Shellie Kosark to William G. Mitchell – Milan – $15,000
Charles Carson Earls to Marmilu, LLC – Humboldt – $4,700
Judith Carr to Robert D. Carr – Humboldt – $189,000
SC Development, LLC to Erica E. Abercrombie and husband, William Blake Abercrombie – Medina -$265,000
Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Harris Rentals, LLC – Medina – $115,000
Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Harris Rentals, LLC – Medina – $72,750
Stephen M. Lane, Stacy Lane James, s/k/a Stacy Elizabeth James, Jennifer Lane Craig and Michael Jason Lane to Stacy Elizabeth James – Rutherford – $11,840
Hillary Jean Watson to Jason Eaton and wife, Anna C. Eaton – Bradford – $94,000
Christy Lynn Cooper to Nathan Henry Moffatt and wife, Candace Denise Moffatt – Humboldt – $41,200
Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Marco A. Solorio and wife, Andrea R. Solorio – Gibson – $85,000
Curtis Roy Baird and wife, Jennifer A. Baird to Jordan Goodman and wife, Jessica Goodman – Milan – $68,000
Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings to Gumwood Hunting Club, LLC – Trenton – $175,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Ian Insalaco and wife, Amanda Insalaco – Medina – $243,049
Alma Singletary to Rochelle Lancaster – Humboldt – $10,000
John Franklin Warmath to Rochelle Lancaster – Humboldt – $20,000
Building Permits
Bob Hornby, 137 Bradford Highway, Rutherford
Lee Cole, 58 Milligan Cole Road, Trenton
Lee Burkett, 91 Mt. Orange Road, Trenton
William H. Stafford, 12 Circle S Road, Rutherford
Clark Homes, 33 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Clark Homes, 35 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Frank Baker, 41 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Dyer Builders, 227 State Route 186 S, Humboldt