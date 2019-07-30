Your Right to Know

Court Report

Marcus Ligon – driving without DL

Stephen Edwards – driving without DL

James Powell – DUI

Tony McHaney – contempt of court

Laquan Jones – theft under $1,000

Alfredo Garcia – domestic assault

Travis Robinson – simple assault, 911 calls

Regan Hatley – driving on revoked DL with priors

Benjamin Skelton – vandalism up to $1,000

Larnce Davis Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI

Danterrance Brown – violation order of protection (3 counts)

John C. Smith – driving without DL

Jacob Hudson – driving without DL

Garrito Romano – theft up to $1,000

Tamer Shanklin – theft up to $1,000

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/22/2019 through 07/28/2019.

Mark David Lewis, w/m, 52 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Damond Terrell McDonald, b/m, 41 – capias

Kimberly Carroll Norris, w/f, 42 – failure to appear

Melissa Kathryn Robinson, w/f, 41 – attachment order

Garcito Joven Romano, w/m, 40 – theft of property

Sheldon Gerrod Simmons, b/m, 40 – falsification of drug test result, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Emily Danielle Walker, w/f, 24 – capias

Najwa Sissy Zandlo, w/f, 26 – driving under the influence

David Shane Adams, w/m, 47 – driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, vio. light law

Ray Charles Bills, b/m, 40 – contempt of court

Latonya Antoinette Croom, b/f, 49 – violation of probation

Tara Lynne Deinhart, w/f, 29 – capias

Gary Stephen Farley, w/m, 37 – capias

Mario Antonio Gonzalez, w/m, 33 – aggravated assault

Tessa Denee Goodman, w/f, 24 – capias

Kegan Tyler Blaine Hatley, w/m, 28 – hold for other agency

Lana Michelle Hudson, w/f, 46 – other

Jessica Mary Lemons, b/f, 32 – contempt of court

Anthony Paul Barron, b/m, 37 – capias

Christopher Wade Bateman, w/m, 37 – capias

Ray Charles Bills, b/m, 40 – attachment order

James Robert Chandler, w/m, 38 – capias

Jeffrey Brandon Hazzard, w/m, 27 – capias

Janie Ruth Huggins, w/f, 56 – capias

Jeremy Kent Knecht, w/m, 34 – capias

John Hendrix Kolwyck, w/m, 40 – capias

Jacob Wayne Larty, w/m, 38 – violation of probation

Brittany Nicole Mason, w/f, 23 – capias

Kalaub Brian McCord, w/m, 30 – capias

Joshua Bret Parish, w/m, 30 – capias

Clarence William-Lee Pearson Jr., b/m, 44 – hold for other agency

Jesse Aaron Steighner, w/m, 30 – capias

Steven Michael Williams, w/m, 34 – capias

Marriages

Justin Alexander Mims of Humboldt and Martasha Ann Emery of Humboldt

Dwight Lee Martin of Humboldt and Yolanda Renee Hines of Humboldt

Wayne Allen Ross of Trezevant and Kimberly Ann Detie Malinow of Trezevant

Timothy Mark Hill of Humboldt and Carla Michelle McCoy of Humboldt

Brandon Dalton Jones of Milan and Amber Marie Ferrell of Milan

Divorces

Evelyn C. Robinson vs Timothy A. Robinson

Real Estate Transfers

Charles M. Cox and wife, Pamela Cox to Charles M. Cox and Pamela Cox and William Shane Cox – 7th and 9th CDs

Brittanie Doaks, Ashley Sherley, Joseph Sherley, Madison Walk, Robert Bolin and Aubrey Coleman to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Humboldt – $50,000

John Burch to Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings – 16th CD – $140,000

Maria Morales to Teresa McCoy – Humboldt – $60,500

Johnny R. Pugh and wife, Helen M. Pugh to Jonathan T. Huff and Tammy F. Huff – Medina – $170,500

Christina Marie Collins to Joshua S. Lindsey and wife, Emily Lindsey – Medina – $151,900

William T. Bledsoe, III and wife, Martha J. Bledsoe to Brandon Moore and wife, Hollie Moore – Humboldt – $10,000

April Houston, f/k/a April Edenfield, to Timothy B. Long and Katherine Beavers – Medina – $165,900

John F. Franklin to Kenneth Ray Henard, Jr. – Humboldt – $8,000

Jennifer Leonard, a/k/a Jennifer Morris, to Ronda Ross – Milan – $107,000

Donald F. Farmer to Angela Monroe and husband, Joseph Monroe – Milan – $142,500

Jerry N. Faulkner and Shelby J. Faulkner Revocable Trust to William L. Clanton and wife, Catherine B. Clanton – 9th CD – $9,162.12

Sherry Joyce Thompson and Jeffrey Young Crum to Frank G. Sorrells, III – Trenton – $375,000

Scott Guy and Katana Dunning and Claude E. Perkins and wife, Robbie S. Perkins – 17th CD – $165,000

Jesse Alexander to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Milan – $150,000

Matthew Alexander Coleman to Helping Hand of Humboldt, Inc. – Humboldt – $45,000

Robert A. Barton and Judy L. Brewer to Michael Volner – Trenton – $55,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Hunter J. Martin – Milan – $134,900

Joseph Dock Monroe to Jason Lee Coble – Milan – $53,000

Glynn Edmonds and wife, Shari Edmonds to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $10,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 144 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 136 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 128 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 125 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Robert Todd Rainey to Diane Rainey – Milan

Edward Walker to Jada Sims – 22nd CD – $71,000

Wanda S. Tallent to Robert Burns – Rutherford – $76,000

Nancy Ruth Paulhus to Denise Kelly – Dyer – $4,000

Corie Belmont to Samuel L. Gooch and wife, Mary D. Gooch – Trenton – $50,000

Vernon Alexander Stults, Trustee of The Valess Vernon Stults Revocable Living Trust and Vernon Alexander Stults, Trustee of The Betty Gean Stults Trust, to Anthony Hickman and wife, Melinda Hickman – Trenton – $80,000

Laura Guyline Foutch to Jerald Jewell – 12th CD – $18,000

Eddie Lee Burnett to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Humboldt – $15,000

Sharilla LLC to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Humboldt – $12,500

Claudia B. Page to Robin Burse and Clinton Tipton – Humboldt – $86,000

Simmons Bank to Hugh P. Barnett and John R. Jones – 20th CD – $75,000

Amanda Bechtel, f/k/a Amanda Parker Jones, and husband, Andrew Bechtel – Medina – $163,500

Leaders Credit Union to William E. Browning, Jr. and wife, Virginia C. Long Browning – Trenton – $107,000

Johnny M. Beal, Jr. and wife, Tina L. Beal to Sandra M. Fawcett – Milan – 88,000

Gary Williams and wife, Stephanie Williams, f/k/a Stephanie Anderson to Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj – Trenton – $16,000

Helen Stocking, Anthony Stocking, Ola Taylor, Lenton Donnell, Lawery Donnell and Martha Beamon to Andrew Lett and wife, Yolanda Lett – Milan – $40,000

Peoples State Bank of Commerce, by FNB Bank, to Gauray Patel and wife, Rekha Patel – Trenton – $155,000

David Lynn Austin, by Marilyn Louise Carroll, Attorney-In-Fact – Dyer – $102,000

Jack Franklin Keller, III, Scott Ashley Keller and Sidney Lynnette Brackin to Summer Hardware, LLC – Humboldt – $41,000

J. Mitchell Goodwin and wife, Vickie D. Goodwin to Andrew T. Bechtel and wife, Amanda Bechtel – Medina – $189,025

Victoria Saver to John M. Goodwin and wife, Vickie D. Goodwin – Medina – $199,800

Harry B. Clay, III to Brittany Suzanne Kinyoun – Trenton – $5,000

Thadeus Taylor Ragan to Calandra Epperson – Humboldt – $15,000

Carolyn Ingle, as Administrator of the Estate of Jack Lawrence Blasingame, to Steven C. Vowell and wife, Louna Gail Vowell – Trenton – $35,000

Dana M. Harris, a/k/a Dana M. Simmons, and husband Mike Dwight Harris to Virginia Boone – Dyer – $54,000

Mark Werner and wife, Cindy Werner to Derek Johnson and wife, Taylor Johnson – Medina – $255,000

Edgar Dale Matheny and wife, Sandra L. Matheny to Charles Alexander – Bradford – $15,000

Sharilla, LLC to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

Richard Reed to Tim Young – Dyer – $15,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Andrew L. Rice and wife, Laura E. Rice – Medina – $339,000

Randall B. Stewart and wife, Deborah J. Stewart to Melissa Ann Brittain – Medina – $235,000

John P. Burch and wife, Harriet H. Burch to Michael Willey and wife, Jennifer Willey – $475,000

Frank West and Jerry Belew to Tessa Buckingham – Trenton – $79,000

Ross Family Partnership to Sam Stinson – Milan – $95,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry W. Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction – Milan – $26,000

Harolyn Quillen, k/n/a Harolyn Butler, to Terry Chase and wife, Amanda S. Chase – Dyer – $58,194

Larry Kenneth Flowers to Billy Townsend and wife, Denise Townsend – Milan – $100,000