Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/15/2019 through 07/21/2019:

Timothy Lynn Gordon, 36; Arrest date and location: 07/16/2019, American Woodmark; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Datril Lamont Lloyd, 43; Arrest date and location: 07/15/2019, 316 Vine St.; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug free school zone violation. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Michael Lynn Palmer, 40; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2019, N 21st Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Brittany Monique Powell, 22; Arrest date and location: 07/19/2019, E Main St.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/15/2019 through 07/21/2019.

Lisa Mae Riggs, w/f, 41 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange

David Lee Riggs, w/m, 26 – burglary of motor vehicle

Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 50 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Dale Evan Walker Jr., w/m, 46 – capias

James William Yon Jr., w/m, 55 – capias

Wesley Eugene Young, w/m, 37 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Kaelyn Elizabeth Beal, w/f, 24 – theft of property

Darrick Odell Clark, b/m, 40 – driving under the influence first offense, misuse of 911, public intoxication

Clint Nathan Flowers, w/m, 26 – domestic assault

Amanda Kay Gammons, w/f, 33 – capias, violation of probation

Anthony Justin Greenway, w/m, 33 – capias

Sam Junior Hudson, w/m, 46 – driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

Vanity Jalisa Cynshan Madding, w/f, 24 – schedule II drug violations

Tony Eltory McHaney Sr., b/m, 53 – contempt of court

Shelia Faye Mitchell, w/f, 48 –violation of parole

Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 25 – capias

Jessie Lee Riggs, w/m, 47 – capias, attachment order, grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Rosaland Yvonne Boyd, b/f, 50 – capias

David Ray Clayton, w/m, 54 – capias

Alexis Glover, w/f, 21 – bond revoked

Jacob Rivon Hudson, b/m, 20 – capias

Janie Ruth Huggins, w/f, 56 – worthless checks

Michael Brad Jumper, w/m, 42 – escape, capias

Maegan Marie Markle, w/f, 30 – public intoxication

Spencer Shane McBride, w/m, 24 – capias

D’Andre Edward Nix, b/m, 22 – capias

Cody Ted Noven, w/m, 26 – capias

William Jeffery Polk, b/m, 56 – capias

Jennifer Nicole Power, w/f, 36 – capias

Carl Wayne Woods, w/m, 54 – aggravated assault

Wesley Eugene Young, w/m, 37 – bond revoked

Marriages

Shea Chandler Brown of Medina and Jordan Dawn James of Milan

Kobe Thomas Eddings of Kenton and Bethany Michelle Morris of Bradford

Joshua Lynn Farley of Medina and Lisa Nicole Smith Powell of Medina

Adam Joseph Goad of Milan and Brooke Rene Gillespie Sands of Milan

Michael Darnell Ward, Jr. of Milan and Samantha Kay Smith of Milan

David Michael Storck of Southhaven, MS and Melissa Dianne Day Stewart of Medina

Real Estate Transfers

Charles M. Cox and wife, Pamela Cox to Charles M. Cox and Pamela Cox and William Shane Cox – 7th and 9th CDs

Brittanie Doaks, Ashley Sherley, Joseph Sherley, Madison Walk, Robert Bolin and Aubrey Coleman to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Humboldt – $50,000

John Burch to Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings – 16th CD – $140,000

Maria Morales to Teresa McCoy – Humboldt – $60,500

Johnny R. Pugh and wife, Helen M. Pugh to Jonathan T. Huff and Tammy F. Huff – Medina – $170,500

Christina Marie Collins to Joshua S. Lindsey and wife, Emily Lindsey – Medina – $151,900

William T. Bledsoe, III and wife, Martha J. Bledsoe to Brandon Moore and wife, Hollie Moore – Humboldt – $10,000

April Houston, f/k/a April Edenfield, to Timothy B. Long and Katherine Beavers – Medina – $165,900

John F. Franklin to Kenneth Ray Henard, Jr. – Humboldt – $8,000

Jennifer Leonard, a/k/a Jennifer Morris, to Ronda Ross – Milan – $107,000

Donald F. Farmer to Angela Monroe and husband, Joseph Monroe – Milan – $142,500

Jerry N. Faulkner and Shelby J. Faulkner Revocable Trust to William L. Clanton and wife, Catherine B. Clanton – 9th CD – $9,162.12

Sherry Joyce Thompson and Jeffrey Young Crum to Frank G. Sorrells, III – Trenton – $375,000

Scott Guy and Katana Dunning and Claude E. Perkins and wife, Robbie S. Perkins – 17th CD – $165,000

Jesse Alexander to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Milan – $150,000

Matthew Alexander Coleman to Helping Hand of Humboldt, Inc. – Humboldt – $45,000

Robert A. Barton and Judy L. Brewer to Michael Volner – Trenton – $55,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Hunter J. Martin – Milan – $134,900

Joseph Dock Monroe to Jason Lee Coble – Milan – $53,000

Glynn Edmonds and wife, Shari Edmonds to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $10,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 144 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 136 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 128 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 125 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Robert Todd Rainey to Diane Rainey – Milan

Edward Walker to Jada Sims – 22nd CD – $71,000

Wanda S. Tallent to Robert Burns – Rutherford – $76,000

Nancy Ruth Paulhus to Denise Kelly – Dyer – $4,000

Corie Belmont to Samuel L. Gooch and wife, Mary D. Gooch – Trenton – $50,000

Vernon Alexander Stults, Trustee of The Valess Vernon Stults Revocable Living Trust and Vernon Alexander Stults, Trustee of The Betty Gean Stults Trust, to Anthony Hickman and wife, Melinda Hickman – Trenton – $80,000

Laura Guyline Foutch to Jerald Jewell – 12th CD – $18,000

Eddie Lee Burnett to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Humboldt – $15,000

Sharilla LLC to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Humboldt – $12,500

Claudia B. Page to Robin Burse and Clinton Tipton – Humboldt – $86,000

Simmons Bank to Hugh P. Barnett and John R. Jones – 20th CD – $75,000

Amanda Bechtel, f/k/a Amanda Parker Jones, and husband, Andrew Bechtel – Medina – $163,500

Leaders Credit Union to William E. Browning, Jr. and wife, Virginia C. Long Browning – Trenton – $107,000

Johnny M. Beal, Jr. and wife, Tina L. Beal to Sandra M. Fawcett – Milan – 88,000

Gary Williams and wife, Stephanie Williams, f/k/a Stephanie Anderson to Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj – Trenton – $16,000

Helen Stocking, Anthony Stocking, Ola Taylor, Lenton Donnell, Lawery Donnell and Martha Beamon to Andrew Lett and wife, Yolanda Lett – Milan – $40,000