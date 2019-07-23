Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/15/2019 through 07/21/2019:
Timothy Lynn Gordon, 36; Arrest date and location: 07/16/2019, American Woodmark; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Datril Lamont Lloyd, 43; Arrest date and location: 07/15/2019, 316 Vine St.; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug free school zone violation. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Michael Lynn Palmer, 40; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2019, N 21st Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Brittany Monique Powell, 22; Arrest date and location: 07/19/2019, E Main St.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/15/2019 through 07/21/2019.
Lisa Mae Riggs, w/f, 41 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange
David Lee Riggs, w/m, 26 – burglary of motor vehicle
Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 50 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Dale Evan Walker Jr., w/m, 46 – capias
James William Yon Jr., w/m, 55 – capias
Wesley Eugene Young, w/m, 37 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Kaelyn Elizabeth Beal, w/f, 24 – theft of property
Darrick Odell Clark, b/m, 40 – driving under the influence first offense, misuse of 911, public intoxication
Clint Nathan Flowers, w/m, 26 – domestic assault
Amanda Kay Gammons, w/f, 33 – capias, violation of probation
Anthony Justin Greenway, w/m, 33 – capias
Sam Junior Hudson, w/m, 46 – driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
Vanity Jalisa Cynshan Madding, w/f, 24 – schedule II drug violations
Tony Eltory McHaney Sr., b/m, 53 – contempt of court
Shelia Faye Mitchell, w/f, 48 –violation of parole
Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 25 – capias
Jessie Lee Riggs, w/m, 47 – capias, attachment order, grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Rosaland Yvonne Boyd, b/f, 50 – capias
David Ray Clayton, w/m, 54 – capias
Alexis Glover, w/f, 21 – bond revoked
Jacob Rivon Hudson, b/m, 20 – capias
Janie Ruth Huggins, w/f, 56 – worthless checks
Michael Brad Jumper, w/m, 42 – escape, capias
Maegan Marie Markle, w/f, 30 – public intoxication
Spencer Shane McBride, w/m, 24 – capias
D’Andre Edward Nix, b/m, 22 – capias
Cody Ted Noven, w/m, 26 – capias
William Jeffery Polk, b/m, 56 – capias
Jennifer Nicole Power, w/f, 36 – capias
Carl Wayne Woods, w/m, 54 – aggravated assault
Wesley Eugene Young, w/m, 37 – bond revoked
Marriages
Shea Chandler Brown of Medina and Jordan Dawn James of Milan
Kobe Thomas Eddings of Kenton and Bethany Michelle Morris of Bradford
Joshua Lynn Farley of Medina and Lisa Nicole Smith Powell of Medina
Adam Joseph Goad of Milan and Brooke Rene Gillespie Sands of Milan
Michael Darnell Ward, Jr. of Milan and Samantha Kay Smith of Milan
David Michael Storck of Southhaven, MS and Melissa Dianne Day Stewart of Medina
Real Estate Transfers
Charles M. Cox and wife, Pamela Cox to Charles M. Cox and Pamela Cox and William Shane Cox – 7th and 9th CDs
Brittanie Doaks, Ashley Sherley, Joseph Sherley, Madison Walk, Robert Bolin and Aubrey Coleman to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Humboldt – $50,000
John Burch to Carthel Jack Finch and Blake Spellings – 16th CD – $140,000
Maria Morales to Teresa McCoy – Humboldt – $60,500
Johnny R. Pugh and wife, Helen M. Pugh to Jonathan T. Huff and Tammy F. Huff – Medina – $170,500
Christina Marie Collins to Joshua S. Lindsey and wife, Emily Lindsey – Medina – $151,900
William T. Bledsoe, III and wife, Martha J. Bledsoe to Brandon Moore and wife, Hollie Moore – Humboldt – $10,000
April Houston, f/k/a April Edenfield, to Timothy B. Long and Katherine Beavers – Medina – $165,900
John F. Franklin to Kenneth Ray Henard, Jr. – Humboldt – $8,000
Jennifer Leonard, a/k/a Jennifer Morris, to Ronda Ross – Milan – $107,000
Donald F. Farmer to Angela Monroe and husband, Joseph Monroe – Milan – $142,500
Jerry N. Faulkner and Shelby J. Faulkner Revocable Trust to William L. Clanton and wife, Catherine B. Clanton – 9th CD – $9,162.12
Sherry Joyce Thompson and Jeffrey Young Crum to Frank G. Sorrells, III – Trenton – $375,000
Scott Guy and Katana Dunning and Claude E. Perkins and wife, Robbie S. Perkins – 17th CD – $165,000
Jesse Alexander to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Milan – $150,000
Matthew Alexander Coleman to Helping Hand of Humboldt, Inc. – Humboldt – $45,000
Robert A. Barton and Judy L. Brewer to Michael Volner – Trenton – $55,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Hunter J. Martin – Milan – $134,900
Joseph Dock Monroe to Jason Lee Coble – Milan – $53,000
Glynn Edmonds and wife, Shari Edmonds to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $10,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 144 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 136 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 128 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 125 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000
Robert Todd Rainey to Diane Rainey – Milan
Edward Walker to Jada Sims – 22nd CD – $71,000
Wanda S. Tallent to Robert Burns – Rutherford – $76,000
Nancy Ruth Paulhus to Denise Kelly – Dyer – $4,000
Corie Belmont to Samuel L. Gooch and wife, Mary D. Gooch – Trenton – $50,000
Vernon Alexander Stults, Trustee of The Valess Vernon Stults Revocable Living Trust and Vernon Alexander Stults, Trustee of The Betty Gean Stults Trust, to Anthony Hickman and wife, Melinda Hickman – Trenton – $80,000
Laura Guyline Foutch to Jerald Jewell – 12th CD – $18,000
Eddie Lee Burnett to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Humboldt – $15,000
Sharilla LLC to Gerber Rentals North, LLC – Humboldt – $12,500
Claudia B. Page to Robin Burse and Clinton Tipton – Humboldt – $86,000
Simmons Bank to Hugh P. Barnett and John R. Jones – 20th CD – $75,000
Amanda Bechtel, f/k/a Amanda Parker Jones, and husband, Andrew Bechtel – Medina – $163,500
Leaders Credit Union to William E. Browning, Jr. and wife, Virginia C. Long Browning – Trenton – $107,000
Johnny M. Beal, Jr. and wife, Tina L. Beal to Sandra M. Fawcett – Milan – 88,000
Gary Williams and wife, Stephanie Williams, f/k/a Stephanie Anderson to Santiago Ismael Quisque Lajuj – Trenton – $16,000
Helen Stocking, Anthony Stocking, Ola Taylor, Lenton Donnell, Lawery Donnell and Martha Beamon to Andrew Lett and wife, Yolanda Lett – Milan – $40,000