Your Right to Know

Humboldt Court Report

Kelcey Rose – domestic assault

Danny Beard – simple assault

Justin Rainey – domestic assault

Debrandy Bufford – simple possession of Schedule VI

Tessa Goodman – driving without DL

David Dycus – driving without DL

Jaylan Floyd – driving on revoked DL

Andy Butler – driving without DL

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/08/2019 through 07/14/2019:

Tiniki Michelle Dance, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/08/2019, 1005 N 10th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Javarius Deonte Davis, 10, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/12/2019, 17th and Penn; Charges: joyriding – temporary taking of vehicle, reckless endangerment, felony evading in vehicle, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, assault vehicular. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Malion Montreal Davis, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2019, Maple Circle; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Kimberly Snow King, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2019, 1310 Burrow St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Nicholas Grant Mealer, 20, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2019, Maple Circle; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Brian Lee Powell, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/08/2019, Walmart parking lot; Charges: inhaling/poss glue/gas/aerosol, public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Brandy Nicole Smith, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2019, Metro PCS; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Elizabeth Brooke Tatum, 21, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2019, Maple Circle; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Larry Lee Willis, 51, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 07/13/2019, 70/79 Hwy; Charges: violation of light law, simple possession, . Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/08/2019 through 07/14/2019.

Jordan Michelle Phelps, w/f, 19 – capias, escape

Avery Jacquai Scates, b/m, 33 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Benjamin Ray Skelton, w/m, 36 – vandalism

Untarius Domonique Whiteside, b/f, 26 – attachment order

Stephanie Lynn Williams, w/f, 39 – theft of property, forgery

Brian Dallas Duke Jr., b/m, 41 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jonathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 34 – capias, theft of property

Kenneth Wayne Higdon, w/m, 57 – bond revoked

Misty Faye Hurley, w/f, 38 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Stephanie Deanne McKeel, w/f, 51 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on right side of road, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, viol. Stop sign law

William Casey Moore, w/m, 46 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Zackary James Patterson, w/m, 25 – burglary

Sarah Jane Bass, w/f, 58 – reckless endangerment

Melissa Lee Brinkley, w/f, 33 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Desirae Michelle Carter, w/f, 34 – revocation or suspension of sentence

Roderick Jevon Cole, b/m, 41 – domestic assault, vandalism

Jimmy Dale Cox, w/m, 35 – theft of property

Felicia Dawn Crenshaw, w/f, 34 – capias

Alexander Ross Dean, w/m, 36 – hit and run of a person, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care

Courtney Nicole Depriest, w/f, 22 – capias

Montarius Marquet Douglas, b/m, 18 – murder, first degree, theft of property, reckless endangerment

Joshua Allen Coble, w/m, 23 – driving under the influence second offense

David Daniel Lambert, b/m, 21 – theft of property, forgery

Stephanie Deanne McKeel, w/f, 51 – juvenile offense

Inspections

Gibson County Golf Course, Dyer, complete inspection, 98 score

Frostbits, complete inspection, 98 score

Zachary’s Catering, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Gibson’s Grill, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score

Marriages

Skyler Eugene Pilot of Humboldt and Elizabeth Paige McDougal of Humboldt

Tyler Blaine Porter of Trenton and Tabitha Renae Wendt of Bradford

Daniel Ray Ridgeway of Milan and Eva Kristeen Shellenberger Wilson of Milan

Anthony Derek Hemmings of Humboldt and Janna DeLoach Rickman of Humboldt

Michael Thomas Murphy of Atwood and Amy Denise Rodgers Weal of Atwood

Shane Patrick Hall of Trenton and Karen Elizabeth McKee Melton of Dyer

David Austin Bruketta of Dyer and Jessica Lee Griffin of Dyer

Christopher Layne Barnes of Milan Deborah Kay Yates Collins of Milan

David James Graves of Humboldt and Dora Jean Denwiddie of Humboldt

Phillip Kevin Garton of Murfreesboro and Marilyn Lee Brown Amburgey of Trenton

David Brent Paschall of Humboldt and Michelle Ann Hudson Rainey of Bradford

Alexander Lee Whitaker of McKenzie and Stacey Ranee Savers of McKenzie

Divorces

Timmy Lee Barber vs. Eva Michelle Barber

Crystal Flowers vs. Richard Flowers

Jonathan Turner vs. Ashley Turner

Leslie Leon Mayberry vs. Keisha Mayberry

Gaylon Dale Holland, Sr. vs. Cathey Dianne Holland

Lindsey N. Garner vs. Kenneth Pleasant

Kevin Adam Cates vs. Kayla Irene Cates

Heather Hammonds vs. Zachary Powell Hammonds

Teresa Dawn Faulkner vs. Danny Joe Faulkner

James White vs. Tina White

Natalie Scott vs. Joseph Scott

Brandon Ellis vs. Holly Ellis

Amber N. Garmany vs Misty R. Garmany

Dezarae Etghayi vs Richard Newbill

Brittany Nicole Wall vs Jason Edward Wall

Real Estate Transfers

Greg Morris and wife, Gwynne Morris to Chris Kelly and wife, Dawn Kelly – Dyer – $525,000

Christa Goodrich, Administrator of the Estate of James T. Ryal, Jr., Martha Jean Atlee Ryal, Anne Ryal Coleman and Jennifer Ryal Logan to Terry Rogier – 2414 Mape Avenue – Humboldt – $31,000

Christa Goodrich, Administrator of the Estate of James T. Ryal, Jr., Martha Jean Atlee Ryal, Anne Ryal Coleman and Jennifer Ryal Logan to Terry Rogier – 2111 Hawks Loop – Humboldt – $31,000

Christa Goodrich, Administrator of the Estate of James T. Ryal, Jr., Martha Jean Atlee Ryal, Anne Ryal Coleman and Jennifer Ryal Logan to Terry Rogier – 2416 N. Mullins Avenue and 2520 Mullins Avenue – Humboldt – $31,000

Jerry Doyle Tate and wife, Cynthia Ann Howell Tate to Susan E. Privett – Trenton – $77,319

Linda Vawter to Melanie Blevins – Milan – $123,000

Jason Petty and wife, Laura Petty to Jonathan K. O’Brien and wife, Kyla O’Brien – Medina – $275,900

Dyer Builders, Inc. to Matthew P. Cupples and wife, Julie E. Cupples – Humboldt – $335,000

Amy Marie Comstock to Jeffrey Wade Comstock –Dyer – $28,500

Stoney Kyle Burleson and wife, Tabitha Jana Burleson to John Walter Horner – Humboldt – $138,000

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC by Celink as its Attorney-In-Fact, to Michael Hurtubise – Humboldt – $74,000

Leigh Anne Edmiston White to Nancy Ellen Kennemore – Trenton – $90,000

William Parker Beasley to Ashley N. Severiano and husband, Luis D. Severiano – Milan – $138,000

John E. Gordon and wife, Elizabeth Diane Gordon to Charles Taylor – Milan – $500

Paul F. Owens and wife, Lou Ann Owens to Trent Britt and wife, Amanda Kay Carter – Milan – $83,910

Heidi White to Phillip Volner – Milan – $70,000

Richard C. Morris and wife, Samantha Morris to Shawn David Lewis and wife, Stephanie Marie Lewis – Medina – $96,900

Deidre A. Veasey Thetford, f/k/a Deidre A. Veasey to Herbert H. Cruickshank and wife, Dorothea J. McManis – Bradford – $120,000

John Sidney Raehn to Salvatore Venezia – Rutherford – $25,000

Shawn David Lewis and wife, Stephanie Marie Lewis to Caren Renata Nangle and Brian Nangle – Medina – $249,900

Jason Israel and wife, Kim Israel to Caleb J. Houston – Medina – $171,200

Homer Andrew Keel and wife, Janice Keel to Jed E. Phillips – Atwood – $69,000

Walker Wellington and wife, Lizbeth Wellington to Bryan T. Barry and wife, Lisa K. Barry – Milan – $288,000

Marion Marr to Elva Rojas-Stokes – Humboldt – $27,000

Bradley E. Connelly and wife, Ashley Connelly to David Parker and wife, Mary Parker – Dyer – $139,900

Alex Ryan Waycaster and wife, Rebecca G. Waycaster to Jeremy Dexter Smith and wife, Courtney Smith – Milan – $186,000

C. Jon Johnson and Nacy J. Luckey to Tammie Porter – Humboldt – $5,500

Alicia Lynn Smith to Kyle Lewis and wife, Morgan Lewis – Atwood – 55,000

Benjamin E. Green to Wilmer Alan Johnson, Jr. and wife, Meredith Alexis Johnson – Medina – $222,500

Eric R. McLemore and wife, Leah A. McLemore to Morgan King – Milan – $118,500

Molly Bailey, f/k/a Molly McWherter and Robert C. Bailey to Bobby W. Sherrod and wife, Kimberly K. Sherrod – Trenton – $148,000

Keith Lovelace to Horace McBride and wife, Holly McBride – Humboldt – $130,000

Lauren Hyde, f/k/a Lauren Hyde Galey, and Lisa Cole Hyde to Sonya Allen – Medina – $139,900

Loretta Cloys to Rakeshkumar Patel and wife, Pinkiben Patel – Milan – $80,000

Carol Jane Barker, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Philip Lee Pillow, and Philip Lee Pillow to Frances Weaver – Humboldt – $107,000

Hattie Emery to Elva Rojas-Stokes – Humboldt – $28,000

Thomas F. Baker and wife, Diane Baker to Stephen Ray Warner and wife, Marita Ann Warner – Medina – $249,900

Chris Carothers and wife, Pamela Carothers to Praven Patel and wife, Dimpal Patel and Jitendra K. Patel and wife, Rekha Patel – Medina – $90,000

Robert Reynolds and wife, Gail Reynolds to Pravin Patel and wife, Dimpal Patel and Jitendra K. Patel and wife, Rekha Patel – Medina – $90,000

J.R. Mayo to Jason Rawls – Bradford – $24,000

The Glenn Family Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Renteria – 201 McLin Street – Humboldt – $13,000

Michael W. Peek to Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook – Humboldt – $135,000

The Glenn Family Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Renteria – 127 McLin Street – Humboldt – $15,000

Joshua Andrew Hardin and Melinda Gayle Hardin to Thomas Morris and wife, Brandy Morris – Milan – $175,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Alex Ryan Waycaster and wife, Rebecca G. Waycaster – Milan – $229,900

Randall Carter to Stephen Alvin Parker and Danielle Brinley – Medina – $170,000

Benjamin R. Mitchell and wife, Jane B. Mitchell to Douglas Ferreira Ambrosio, Sr. – Medina – $202,000

Seth Keymon and wife, Hannah Keymon to Richard Kisling and wife, Kristi Kisling – Medina – $276,500

Michael G. Potter, Sr. and wife, Nancy Potter to Ronnie Cunningham and wife, Baleri Cunningham – Dyer – $85,000

Carroll Bank & Trust to Jake Hopper and Josh Hopper – Milan – $54,000

HB 2014-C, LLC to Kelly Chafin Lim and heirs Spencer Chafin Lim and Sarah Fulton Lim – Humboldt – $5,000

Daniel Freeman and wife, Emily Freeman by Daniel Freeman Attorney-In-Fact, to Robert Aaron Stewart and wife, Janice Michelle Stewart – Humboldt – $247,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Erik Aubuchon and wife, Elizabeth Aubuchon – Medina – $219,900

Ronnie D. Carey to Kristian Blake Grimes – Medina – $79,900

William E. McCartney and wife, Nelda Jo McCartney, Paulette Anglin and husband, Johnny Anglin, Bradley Rex Thetford and wife, Joye Thetford and Patti K. Taylor and husband, Timothy Taylor to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford -$65,000

Center Pointe Builders, LLC to Gordon Ray Simmons and wife, Sabrina Ann Simmons – Medina – $475,288.35

ACM Vision V, LLC to Martin Thompson – Gibson County – $25,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Joshua L. Glover – Milan – $180,000

Darrel Huey to Michael Joseph Rau and wife, Sue Ann Rau – Medina – $269,900

Marcella Cole to Ray A. Rowan – Humboldt – $6,000

Stephen Holt Robinson and Kimberly Lee Robinson, as Co-Executors for the Estate of Thomas C. Spellings, to Katherine Thompson – Dyer – $80,000

EXR, LLC to CEG Properties, LLC – Milan – $7,465

James R. Davis and wife, Julie A. Davis to Gibson County Municipal Water District – Medina

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Timothy R. Dyer, II and Christie L. Seratt – Medina – $240,900

Xavier Tatum Alexander and wife, Bethany Alexander to Kenneth W. Allen – 14th CD – $47,000

Building Permits

Michael and Tracy Bryant, 204 Trezevant Highway, Bradford

Telisha Bailey, 111 Kenton Highway, Rutherford

Mike McDonald, 69 William Burnett Road, Humboldt

Laurie Cooper, 227 Milan Highway, Trenton

Richard Crawford, 183 Medina Highway, Humboldt

Jeremy Brady, 29 Philip Hale Road, Humboldt

Lori Hudgins, 40 Trenton Highway, Milan

Joey Spellings, 189 Old Trenton-Dyer Road, Dyer

William Webb, 80 Old Turkey Creek Road, Humboldt

Terry Blount, 89 Bob Witt Road, Medina

Steve McFarland, 726 State Route 187, Humboldt

Todd Lipford, 213 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Joe Alexander, 120 Shiloh Road, Bradford

Lyle Palmer, 44 Martin Alexander Road, Trenton

Peyton Holt, 66R Milan Highway, Humboldt

AVC Inc., 209 West First Street, Trenton

TDOT, 1141 High Street, Trenton

Frank Baker, 41 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Dyer Builders, 227 State Route 186S, Humboldt

Clark Homes, 33 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Clark Homes, 35 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Kenny Pittman, 31 Hickman Road, Trenton

Brent Ramsey, 575 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan

Mitchell Butler, 34 Laneview-Concord Road, Trenton

Kathy Bernardo, 103 Charlie Lewis Road, Trenton

Todd Littleton, 38 DC King Road, Kenton

Kasey and Courtney Harris, 79 Ervin Williams Road. Bradford

Kent Mullins, 137 Ernest Paschall Road, Dyer