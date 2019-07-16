Your Right to Know
Humboldt Court Report
Kelcey Rose – domestic assault
Danny Beard – simple assault
Justin Rainey – domestic assault
Debrandy Bufford – simple possession of Schedule VI
Tessa Goodman – driving without DL
David Dycus – driving without DL
Jaylan Floyd – driving on revoked DL
Andy Butler – driving without DL
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/08/2019 through 07/14/2019:
Tiniki Michelle Dance, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/08/2019, 1005 N 10th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Javarius Deonte Davis, 10, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/12/2019, 17th and Penn; Charges: joyriding – temporary taking of vehicle, reckless endangerment, felony evading in vehicle, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, assault vehicular. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Malion Montreal Davis, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2019, Maple Circle; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Kimberly Snow King, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2019, 1310 Burrow St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Nicholas Grant Mealer, 20, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2019, Maple Circle; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Brian Lee Powell, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/08/2019, Walmart parking lot; Charges: inhaling/poss glue/gas/aerosol, public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Brandy Nicole Smith, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2019, Metro PCS; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Elizabeth Brooke Tatum, 21, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2019, Maple Circle; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Larry Lee Willis, 51, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 07/13/2019, 70/79 Hwy; Charges: violation of light law, simple possession, . Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/08/2019 through 07/14/2019.
Jordan Michelle Phelps, w/f, 19 – capias, escape
Avery Jacquai Scates, b/m, 33 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Benjamin Ray Skelton, w/m, 36 – vandalism
Untarius Domonique Whiteside, b/f, 26 – attachment order
Stephanie Lynn Williams, w/f, 39 – theft of property, forgery
Brian Dallas Duke Jr., b/m, 41 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Jonathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 34 – capias, theft of property
Kenneth Wayne Higdon, w/m, 57 – bond revoked
Misty Faye Hurley, w/f, 38 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Stephanie Deanne McKeel, w/f, 51 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on right side of road, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, viol. Stop sign law
William Casey Moore, w/m, 46 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Zackary James Patterson, w/m, 25 – burglary
Sarah Jane Bass, w/f, 58 – reckless endangerment
Melissa Lee Brinkley, w/f, 33 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Desirae Michelle Carter, w/f, 34 – revocation or suspension of sentence
Roderick Jevon Cole, b/m, 41 – domestic assault, vandalism
Jimmy Dale Cox, w/m, 35 – theft of property
Felicia Dawn Crenshaw, w/f, 34 – capias
Alexander Ross Dean, w/m, 36 – hit and run of a person, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care
Courtney Nicole Depriest, w/f, 22 – capias
Montarius Marquet Douglas, b/m, 18 – murder, first degree, theft of property, reckless endangerment
Joshua Allen Coble, w/m, 23 – driving under the influence second offense
David Daniel Lambert, b/m, 21 – theft of property, forgery
Stephanie Deanne McKeel, w/f, 51 – juvenile offense
Inspections
Gibson County Golf Course, Dyer, complete inspection, 98 score
Frostbits, complete inspection, 98 score
Zachary’s Catering, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Gibson’s Grill, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score
Marriages
Skyler Eugene Pilot of Humboldt and Elizabeth Paige McDougal of Humboldt
Tyler Blaine Porter of Trenton and Tabitha Renae Wendt of Bradford
Daniel Ray Ridgeway of Milan and Eva Kristeen Shellenberger Wilson of Milan
Anthony Derek Hemmings of Humboldt and Janna DeLoach Rickman of Humboldt
Michael Thomas Murphy of Atwood and Amy Denise Rodgers Weal of Atwood
Shane Patrick Hall of Trenton and Karen Elizabeth McKee Melton of Dyer
David Austin Bruketta of Dyer and Jessica Lee Griffin of Dyer
Christopher Layne Barnes of Milan Deborah Kay Yates Collins of Milan
David James Graves of Humboldt and Dora Jean Denwiddie of Humboldt
Phillip Kevin Garton of Murfreesboro and Marilyn Lee Brown Amburgey of Trenton
David Brent Paschall of Humboldt and Michelle Ann Hudson Rainey of Bradford
Alexander Lee Whitaker of McKenzie and Stacey Ranee Savers of McKenzie
Divorces
Timmy Lee Barber vs. Eva Michelle Barber
Crystal Flowers vs. Richard Flowers
Jonathan Turner vs. Ashley Turner
Leslie Leon Mayberry vs. Keisha Mayberry
Gaylon Dale Holland, Sr. vs. Cathey Dianne Holland
Lindsey N. Garner vs. Kenneth Pleasant
Kevin Adam Cates vs. Kayla Irene Cates
Heather Hammonds vs. Zachary Powell Hammonds
Teresa Dawn Faulkner vs. Danny Joe Faulkner
James White vs. Tina White
Natalie Scott vs. Joseph Scott
Brandon Ellis vs. Holly Ellis
Amber N. Garmany vs Misty R. Garmany
Dezarae Etghayi vs Richard Newbill
Brittany Nicole Wall vs Jason Edward Wall
Real Estate Transfers
Greg Morris and wife, Gwynne Morris to Chris Kelly and wife, Dawn Kelly – Dyer – $525,000
Christa Goodrich, Administrator of the Estate of James T. Ryal, Jr., Martha Jean Atlee Ryal, Anne Ryal Coleman and Jennifer Ryal Logan to Terry Rogier – 2414 Mape Avenue – Humboldt – $31,000
Christa Goodrich, Administrator of the Estate of James T. Ryal, Jr., Martha Jean Atlee Ryal, Anne Ryal Coleman and Jennifer Ryal Logan to Terry Rogier – 2111 Hawks Loop – Humboldt – $31,000
Christa Goodrich, Administrator of the Estate of James T. Ryal, Jr., Martha Jean Atlee Ryal, Anne Ryal Coleman and Jennifer Ryal Logan to Terry Rogier – 2416 N. Mullins Avenue and 2520 Mullins Avenue – Humboldt – $31,000
Jerry Doyle Tate and wife, Cynthia Ann Howell Tate to Susan E. Privett – Trenton – $77,319
Linda Vawter to Melanie Blevins – Milan – $123,000
Jason Petty and wife, Laura Petty to Jonathan K. O’Brien and wife, Kyla O’Brien – Medina – $275,900
Dyer Builders, Inc. to Matthew P. Cupples and wife, Julie E. Cupples – Humboldt – $335,000
Amy Marie Comstock to Jeffrey Wade Comstock –Dyer – $28,500
Stoney Kyle Burleson and wife, Tabitha Jana Burleson to John Walter Horner – Humboldt – $138,000
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan
Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC by Celink as its Attorney-In-Fact, to Michael Hurtubise – Humboldt – $74,000
Leigh Anne Edmiston White to Nancy Ellen Kennemore – Trenton – $90,000
William Parker Beasley to Ashley N. Severiano and husband, Luis D. Severiano – Milan – $138,000
John E. Gordon and wife, Elizabeth Diane Gordon to Charles Taylor – Milan – $500
Paul F. Owens and wife, Lou Ann Owens to Trent Britt and wife, Amanda Kay Carter – Milan – $83,910
Heidi White to Phillip Volner – Milan – $70,000
Richard C. Morris and wife, Samantha Morris to Shawn David Lewis and wife, Stephanie Marie Lewis – Medina – $96,900
Deidre A. Veasey Thetford, f/k/a Deidre A. Veasey to Herbert H. Cruickshank and wife, Dorothea J. McManis – Bradford – $120,000
John Sidney Raehn to Salvatore Venezia – Rutherford – $25,000
Shawn David Lewis and wife, Stephanie Marie Lewis to Caren Renata Nangle and Brian Nangle – Medina – $249,900
Jason Israel and wife, Kim Israel to Caleb J. Houston – Medina – $171,200
Homer Andrew Keel and wife, Janice Keel to Jed E. Phillips – Atwood – $69,000
Walker Wellington and wife, Lizbeth Wellington to Bryan T. Barry and wife, Lisa K. Barry – Milan – $288,000
Marion Marr to Elva Rojas-Stokes – Humboldt – $27,000
Bradley E. Connelly and wife, Ashley Connelly to David Parker and wife, Mary Parker – Dyer – $139,900
Alex Ryan Waycaster and wife, Rebecca G. Waycaster to Jeremy Dexter Smith and wife, Courtney Smith – Milan – $186,000
C. Jon Johnson and Nacy J. Luckey to Tammie Porter – Humboldt – $5,500
Alicia Lynn Smith to Kyle Lewis and wife, Morgan Lewis – Atwood – 55,000
Benjamin E. Green to Wilmer Alan Johnson, Jr. and wife, Meredith Alexis Johnson – Medina – $222,500
Eric R. McLemore and wife, Leah A. McLemore to Morgan King – Milan – $118,500
Molly Bailey, f/k/a Molly McWherter and Robert C. Bailey to Bobby W. Sherrod and wife, Kimberly K. Sherrod – Trenton – $148,000
Keith Lovelace to Horace McBride and wife, Holly McBride – Humboldt – $130,000
Lauren Hyde, f/k/a Lauren Hyde Galey, and Lisa Cole Hyde to Sonya Allen – Medina – $139,900
Loretta Cloys to Rakeshkumar Patel and wife, Pinkiben Patel – Milan – $80,000
Carol Jane Barker, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Philip Lee Pillow, and Philip Lee Pillow to Frances Weaver – Humboldt – $107,000
Hattie Emery to Elva Rojas-Stokes – Humboldt – $28,000
Thomas F. Baker and wife, Diane Baker to Stephen Ray Warner and wife, Marita Ann Warner – Medina – $249,900
Chris Carothers and wife, Pamela Carothers to Praven Patel and wife, Dimpal Patel and Jitendra K. Patel and wife, Rekha Patel – Medina – $90,000
Robert Reynolds and wife, Gail Reynolds to Pravin Patel and wife, Dimpal Patel and Jitendra K. Patel and wife, Rekha Patel – Medina – $90,000
J.R. Mayo to Jason Rawls – Bradford – $24,000
The Glenn Family Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Renteria – 201 McLin Street – Humboldt – $13,000
Michael W. Peek to Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook – Humboldt – $135,000
The Glenn Family Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Renteria – 127 McLin Street – Humboldt – $15,000
Joshua Andrew Hardin and Melinda Gayle Hardin to Thomas Morris and wife, Brandy Morris – Milan – $175,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Alex Ryan Waycaster and wife, Rebecca G. Waycaster – Milan – $229,900
Randall Carter to Stephen Alvin Parker and Danielle Brinley – Medina – $170,000
Benjamin R. Mitchell and wife, Jane B. Mitchell to Douglas Ferreira Ambrosio, Sr. – Medina – $202,000
Seth Keymon and wife, Hannah Keymon to Richard Kisling and wife, Kristi Kisling – Medina – $276,500
Michael G. Potter, Sr. and wife, Nancy Potter to Ronnie Cunningham and wife, Baleri Cunningham – Dyer – $85,000
Carroll Bank & Trust to Jake Hopper and Josh Hopper – Milan – $54,000
HB 2014-C, LLC to Kelly Chafin Lim and heirs Spencer Chafin Lim and Sarah Fulton Lim – Humboldt – $5,000
Daniel Freeman and wife, Emily Freeman by Daniel Freeman Attorney-In-Fact, to Robert Aaron Stewart and wife, Janice Michelle Stewart – Humboldt – $247,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Erik Aubuchon and wife, Elizabeth Aubuchon – Medina – $219,900
Ronnie D. Carey to Kristian Blake Grimes – Medina – $79,900
William E. McCartney and wife, Nelda Jo McCartney, Paulette Anglin and husband, Johnny Anglin, Bradley Rex Thetford and wife, Joye Thetford and Patti K. Taylor and husband, Timothy Taylor to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford -$65,000
Center Pointe Builders, LLC to Gordon Ray Simmons and wife, Sabrina Ann Simmons – Medina – $475,288.35
ACM Vision V, LLC to Martin Thompson – Gibson County – $25,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Joshua L. Glover – Milan – $180,000
Darrel Huey to Michael Joseph Rau and wife, Sue Ann Rau – Medina – $269,900
Marcella Cole to Ray A. Rowan – Humboldt – $6,000
Stephen Holt Robinson and Kimberly Lee Robinson, as Co-Executors for the Estate of Thomas C. Spellings, to Katherine Thompson – Dyer – $80,000
EXR, LLC to CEG Properties, LLC – Milan – $7,465
James R. Davis and wife, Julie A. Davis to Gibson County Municipal Water District – Medina
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Timothy R. Dyer, II and Christie L. Seratt – Medina – $240,900
Xavier Tatum Alexander and wife, Bethany Alexander to Kenneth W. Allen – 14th CD – $47,000
Building Permits
Michael and Tracy Bryant, 204 Trezevant Highway, Bradford
Telisha Bailey, 111 Kenton Highway, Rutherford
Mike McDonald, 69 William Burnett Road, Humboldt
Laurie Cooper, 227 Milan Highway, Trenton
Richard Crawford, 183 Medina Highway, Humboldt
Jeremy Brady, 29 Philip Hale Road, Humboldt
Lori Hudgins, 40 Trenton Highway, Milan
Joey Spellings, 189 Old Trenton-Dyer Road, Dyer
William Webb, 80 Old Turkey Creek Road, Humboldt
Terry Blount, 89 Bob Witt Road, Medina
Steve McFarland, 726 State Route 187, Humboldt
Todd Lipford, 213 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
Joe Alexander, 120 Shiloh Road, Bradford
Lyle Palmer, 44 Martin Alexander Road, Trenton
Peyton Holt, 66R Milan Highway, Humboldt
AVC Inc., 209 West First Street, Trenton
TDOT, 1141 High Street, Trenton
Frank Baker, 41 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Dyer Builders, 227 State Route 186S, Humboldt
Clark Homes, 33 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Clark Homes, 35 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Kenny Pittman, 31 Hickman Road, Trenton
Brent Ramsey, 575 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan
Mitchell Butler, 34 Laneview-Concord Road, Trenton
Kathy Bernardo, 103 Charlie Lewis Road, Trenton
Todd Littleton, 38 DC King Road, Kenton
Kasey and Courtney Harris, 79 Ervin Williams Road. Bradford
Kent Mullins, 137 Ernest Paschall Road, Dyer