Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/01/19 thru 07/07/19:
Danterrance Derrell Brown, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/02/19, Maple Circle; Charges: Violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Daniel Davaraious Crawford, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/04/2019, 17th/Elm; Charges: Aggravated assault. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Frank Holbrook, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/03/2019, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility law, removal of registration plates. Arresting officer: SGT Way.
Kelsey Reyshawn Hunt, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/06/2019, Bledsoe Rd. Lot 31; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Katrina M. Parsons, 30 of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/03/2019, Central; Charges: manufacture/sell of controlled substance, display of plates. Arresting officer: SGT Stewart.
Justin Dwayne Rainey, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/05/2019, Mike and Peggy’s Diner; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Voskosty Rayon Smith, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/07/19, Elks Lodge; Charges: Picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Kenny Rich.
Jessica L. Troxell, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location 07/03/19, McDonald’s; Charges: criminal impersonation; Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/01/19 thru 07/07/19:
Gary Nicholas Pickard, w/m, 31 – driving on suspended license, violation of light law
Christy Ann Saulters, w/f, 32 – driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates
Roman Anthony Williams, b/m, 34 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Michael Houston Brown, w/m, 36 – capias
Dennis Paul Cagle, Jr, w/m, 42 – driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Autumn Lyn Cannon, w/f, 43 – domestic assault
Bobby James Cliff, Jr, b/m, 36 – violation of order of protection/restraining order
Virgil James Doss, w/m, 46 – driving under the influence
David Michael Dycus, w/m, 32 – attachment order, driving on revoked/suspended license, other
Jaylan Marcell Floyd, b/m, 26 – violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license
John Fitzgerald Gordon, w/m, 55 – aggravated assault
Joseph Jai Johnson, w/m, 51 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Vanity Jalisa Cynshan Madding, w/f, 23 – simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations
Phillip Michael Martinez, h/m, 28 – aggravated sexual battery
Grayson Scott Odom, w/m, 19 – sexual assault w/an object
Jessica Joann Anderson, w/f, 27 – contempt of court
Clifford Dewayne Baker, w/m, 51 – attachment order
Kerry Leigh Bennett, w/f, 55 – improper display of plates, driving under the influence first offense
Dana Brooke Daniels, w/f, 35 – worthless checks
Dillion Brice Gladney, b/m, 25 – capias