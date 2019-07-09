Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 07/01/19 thru 07/07/19:

Danterrance Derrell Brown, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/02/19, Maple Circle; Charges: Violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Daniel Davaraious Crawford, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/04/2019, 17th/Elm; Charges: Aggravated assault. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Frank Holbrook, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/03/2019, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility law, removal of registration plates. Arresting officer: SGT Way.

Kelsey Reyshawn Hunt, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/06/2019, Bledsoe Rd. Lot 31; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Katrina M. Parsons, 30 of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/03/2019, Central; Charges: manufacture/sell of controlled substance, display of plates. Arresting officer: SGT Stewart.

Justin Dwayne Rainey, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/05/2019, Mike and Peggy’s Diner; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Voskosty Rayon Smith, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/07/19, Elks Lodge; Charges: Picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Kenny Rich.

Jessica L. Troxell, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location 07/03/19, McDonald’s; Charges: criminal impersonation; Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 07/01/19 thru 07/07/19:

Gary Nicholas Pickard, w/m, 31 – driving on suspended license, violation of light law

Christy Ann Saulters, w/f, 32 – driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates

Roman Anthony Williams, b/m, 34 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Michael Houston Brown, w/m, 36 – capias

Dennis Paul Cagle, Jr, w/m, 42 – driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Autumn Lyn Cannon, w/f, 43 – domestic assault

Bobby James Cliff, Jr, b/m, 36 – violation of order of protection/restraining order

Virgil James Doss, w/m, 46 – driving under the influence

David Michael Dycus, w/m, 32 – attachment order, driving on revoked/suspended license, other

Jaylan Marcell Floyd, b/m, 26 – violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license

John Fitzgerald Gordon, w/m, 55 – aggravated assault

Joseph Jai Johnson, w/m, 51 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Vanity Jalisa Cynshan Madding, w/f, 23 – simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations

Phillip Michael Martinez, h/m, 28 – aggravated sexual battery

Grayson Scott Odom, w/m, 19 – sexual assault w/an object

Jessica Joann Anderson, w/f, 27 – contempt of court

Clifford Dewayne Baker, w/m, 51 – attachment order

Kerry Leigh Bennett, w/f, 55 – improper display of plates, driving under the influence first offense

Dana Brooke Daniels, w/f, 35 – worthless checks

Dillion Brice Gladney, b/m, 25 – capias

