Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/24/2019 through 06/30/2019:

James Crider, 53, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 06/29/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Kathryn Lea Gordon, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/25/2019, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Christopher Hufstedler, 36, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2019, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: viol registration law, driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

David D. Manuel Jr., 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/24/2019, 2213 Calhoun; Charges: domestic assault, cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Jason Jerome Samples, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/25/2019, 2122 Hawks Loop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.

Jeremy Rashae Wells, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/29/2019, Jones St.; Charges: driving under influence, driving rev/susp/exp license, display of plates, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/24/2019 through 06/30/2019.

Jordan Michelle Phelps, w/f, 18 – bond revoked

Christopher Duane White, w/m, 40 – criminal simulation

Jimmy Dwayne Abercrombie, w/m, 48 – habitual traffic offender, driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended license

Kevin Cortez Boxley, b/m, 25 – capias

Kelly Denise Collins, w/f, 38 – violation of probation

Daniel Davaious Crawford, b/m, 18 – capias

Elise Nicole Hathorn, w/f, 36 – domestic assault

Chuncy Lesolue Hollis, b/m, 41 – court

Kaylie Nicole Hurley, w/f, 25 – capias

Bryan Eric Johnson, w/m, 32 – capias

Kennon Ivory Mathis, w/m, 28 – capias

Elijah Neal Morris, w/m, 36 – violation of order of protection/restraining order, domestic assault

Amanda Gayle Nelson, w/f, 33 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates

Mark Jason Oliver, w/m, 46 – contempt of court

Cecilee Brooke Anderson, w/f, 24 – capias

Thomas Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 46 – bond revoked, revocation or suspension of sentence

Stephen Jock Farrow, w/m, 38 – aggravated robbery

Tommy Lee Latch, w/m, 44 – capias

Sheila Ann Newell, w/f, 39 – attachment order

Charles Lee Ricketts, w/m, 54 – violation of probation

Jason Jerome Samples, w/m, 48 – violation of probation

Marriages

Jordan Allen Goodman of Trenton and Jessica Carolyn Prince of Trenton

Michael Edward Foster of Gleason and Tamika Lynn Dilday Tolley of Gleason

Hamilton Chelsey Hudson of Trenton and Courtney Paige Rasberry of Dyer

Justin Blaine Moss of Milan and Jeanna Michelle Sellars of Milan

Justin Lynn Parrish of Humboldt and Shayla Ruth King of Trenton

Christopher McKinley White of Milan and Rilee Anne Taylor of Milan

Kristian Thomas Howard of Trenton and Erin Lynn Sharp Rhoden of Trenton

Thomas Barry Sellers of Humboldt and Lori Ann Patterson Buckingham of Humboldt

Neal Steven Papich of Milan and Jennifer Kay Harris Rogers of Milan

Tracy Stewart Fields of Milan and Regina Marie Horner of Milan

Melanie Kathleen Reeves of Thompson’s Station and Connor Charles Amos of Thompson’s Station

Michael Shannon Davis of Humboldt and Candice Jo Wallace of Humboldt

Kevin Ray Hugueley of Bradford and Michelle Denise Mitchell of Bradford

Xavier Kentrell Keys of McKenzie and Katherine Danielle King Beebe of McKenzie

Real Estate Transfers

Hunter Lee Taylor to Ricky Sutton and wife, Linda Sutton – Milan – $15,000

Alma Imogene King to Dondell Cogshell – Humboldt – $172,900

Tara Sydnor, f/k/a Hazlewood, to Mikel J. Boals, II – Medina – $146,500

Willow Oaks, LLC to Mathew Todd Halford and wife, Stacey G. Halford – Dyer – $811,000

Theeraporn Moore to Derrick A. Lanier and Daphne T. Marsh – Milan – $63,070

Mark Carlton to Kenneth McNabb and wife, Donna McNabb – 12th CD – $17,000

Kathie Williams to Eric Shane Autry – Medina – $1,500

Lynn Cunningham, by Steven Craig Cunningham, Attorney-In-Fact, to Lawrence Alexander Whitney and Alana Belle Riley – Bradford – $51,500

Darla Christine Hopkins to Suzanne McCadams and Shannon McCadams – Milan – $359,900

FNB Bank to Gibson County – Trenton – $0

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper to Lanten Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $22,500

Ray T. Whitwell and wife, Linda F. Whitwell to Christopher Russell Carroll and wife, Carmen Timbes Carroll – Milan – $50,000

Bobbie L. Blurton Dennison to Mark A. White and wife, Debra L. White – Humboldt – $242,000

Josh Youmans and wife, Christina Youmans to Franklin Jonathan Painter and wife, Marie Louise Painter – Medina – $195,000

Robert M. Halliburton and wife, Lori T. Halliburton to Elizabeth Lynn Stewart – Medina – $281,500

Earlie Joe Griffin to Kenneth J. McAlister – Bradford – $18,500

Sherry Whitby and C. Jaylynn White to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny – Milan – $30,000

Edgar C. Parker and wife, Judy W. Parker to Brad Webster and wife, Tisha N. Webster – 2nd CD – $450,000

Nancy Jo Jenkins Bartholomew and Sarah Catherine Jenkins Robbins to Hale & Hamilton Properties, LLC – Milan – $32,000

Shellie Kosark and husband, Shane Kosark to Melissa M. Fish and husband, Jasper Fish – Rutherford – $90,000

Virginia H. Roberts to James Harold Roberts and wife, Tammy Sue Roberts – Trenton – $447,000

BancorpSouth Bank to CEG Properties, LLC – Milan – $17,605

Wayne Richard Hamilton to Superior Home Elegance Renovations, LLC – Trenton – $51,000

HHV Partnership, comprised of Barren Holt Shoaf, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Vance Shoaf and Ruth Shoaf Carmichael to Donald Yoder and wife, Julia Yoder – Rutherford – $3,500

Galen Devoe and Tracy Devoe, n/k/a Tracy Powell, to Arika Herron – Milan – $55,750

Ronald M. Williamson and wife, Marilyn J. Williamson to David C. Lansaw – Dyer – $89,000

Bianca Lavette Thomas, n/k/a Bianca Hensley, to Billy Joe Blackwell and wife, Allison Marie Blackwell – Medina – $174,900

Ryan W. Anderson and wife, Jennifer J. Anderson to Justin Gullett and wife, Lauren Gullett – Medina – $229,900

John Advani and Priti Advani to Priti D. Avani, as Trustee of the Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Medina – $131,501

Daniel Harding and wife, Jaclyn A. Harding to Shawn Burich Chandler and wife, Amy Holden Chandler – $218,000

Robert Gerald Hatchett, Jr. and wife, Peggy Hatchett to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $23,000

Tommy Belew and Jerry Belew to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $1,200

Ulseth Properties, LLC to Herbert Cruickshank and wife, Dorthea McManis – Bradford – $98,000

Juan Antonio Herrera to James Haynes and wife, Sheila Haynes – Humboldt – $19,000

Jamie McDonald, by Sherry Epperson, her Attorney-In-Fact, to Jack Joyner – Medina – $48,500

Linda Thomas and husband, Phillip D. Thomas to Joseph Ulrich – 13th CD – $6,000

John E. Nissley and wife, Sarah Viola Nissley to Minu Yang and Yoojyim Yang – Trenton – $320,000

Dale Thompson and wife, Lisa Thompson to Gary Dewayne Page – Medina – $162,600

Phillip W. Elliott and wife, Treba M. Elliott to Teresa Cupples Milan – $61,200

Linda C. Fisher to William Lee Flatt and Heloise Hambrick – Medina – $199,990

Darrell Harrington, Joe C. Harrington, James Harrington and Thomas O’Daniel, heirs of Nancy Harrington Gibson – Trenton – $27,000

Jesse Allen Stewart and Victoria R. Welch, f/k/a Victoria R. Stewart to Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince – Milan – $28,000

Waymon E. Burks to Christopher Lee Tharp – Rutherford – $98,000

Carol Kaye Ragsdale to Paul Ragsdale – 16th CD – $315,000

John Advani and Priti Advani to Priti D. Advani, as Trustee of the Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Milan – $350,000

Richard Clark Wood to Steven Wayne Kyle – Trenton – 20th CD – $47,100

Terry Nance to Terry Leon Nance and wife, Sherry Lynn Nance, Howell Scott Holmes, Sr., and wife, Annice Alexander Holmes and Dee Gibson and wife, Sherry S. Gibson – Milan – $39,000

Steve McFarland and wife, Georgann McFarland and Barry Brittain and wife, Leanne Brittain to Keith Lovelace and wife, Lorrie Lovelace – Humboldt – $25,000