Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/24/2019 through 06/30/2019:
James Crider, 53, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 06/29/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Kathryn Lea Gordon, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/25/2019, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Christopher Hufstedler, 36, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2019, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: viol registration law, driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
David D. Manuel Jr., 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/24/2019, 2213 Calhoun; Charges: domestic assault, cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Jason Jerome Samples, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/25/2019, 2122 Hawks Loop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.
Jeremy Rashae Wells, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/29/2019, Jones St.; Charges: driving under influence, driving rev/susp/exp license, display of plates, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/24/2019 through 06/30/2019.
Jordan Michelle Phelps, w/f, 18 – bond revoked
Christopher Duane White, w/m, 40 – criminal simulation
Jimmy Dwayne Abercrombie, w/m, 48 – habitual traffic offender, driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended license
Kevin Cortez Boxley, b/m, 25 – capias
Kelly Denise Collins, w/f, 38 – violation of probation
Daniel Davaious Crawford, b/m, 18 – capias
Elise Nicole Hathorn, w/f, 36 – domestic assault
Chuncy Lesolue Hollis, b/m, 41 – court
Kaylie Nicole Hurley, w/f, 25 – capias
Bryan Eric Johnson, w/m, 32 – capias
Kennon Ivory Mathis, w/m, 28 – capias
Elijah Neal Morris, w/m, 36 – violation of order of protection/restraining order, domestic assault
Amanda Gayle Nelson, w/f, 33 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates
Mark Jason Oliver, w/m, 46 – contempt of court
Cecilee Brooke Anderson, w/f, 24 – capias
Thomas Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 46 – bond revoked, revocation or suspension of sentence
Stephen Jock Farrow, w/m, 38 – aggravated robbery
Tommy Lee Latch, w/m, 44 – capias
Sheila Ann Newell, w/f, 39 – attachment order
Charles Lee Ricketts, w/m, 54 – violation of probation
Jason Jerome Samples, w/m, 48 – violation of probation
Marriages
Jordan Allen Goodman of Trenton and Jessica Carolyn Prince of Trenton
Michael Edward Foster of Gleason and Tamika Lynn Dilday Tolley of Gleason
Hamilton Chelsey Hudson of Trenton and Courtney Paige Rasberry of Dyer
Justin Blaine Moss of Milan and Jeanna Michelle Sellars of Milan
Justin Lynn Parrish of Humboldt and Shayla Ruth King of Trenton
Christopher McKinley White of Milan and Rilee Anne Taylor of Milan
Kristian Thomas Howard of Trenton and Erin Lynn Sharp Rhoden of Trenton
Thomas Barry Sellers of Humboldt and Lori Ann Patterson Buckingham of Humboldt
Neal Steven Papich of Milan and Jennifer Kay Harris Rogers of Milan
Tracy Stewart Fields of Milan and Regina Marie Horner of Milan
Melanie Kathleen Reeves of Thompson’s Station and Connor Charles Amos of Thompson’s Station
Michael Shannon Davis of Humboldt and Candice Jo Wallace of Humboldt
Kevin Ray Hugueley of Bradford and Michelle Denise Mitchell of Bradford
Xavier Kentrell Keys of McKenzie and Katherine Danielle King Beebe of McKenzie
Real Estate Transfers
Hunter Lee Taylor to Ricky Sutton and wife, Linda Sutton – Milan – $15,000
Alma Imogene King to Dondell Cogshell – Humboldt – $172,900
Tara Sydnor, f/k/a Hazlewood, to Mikel J. Boals, II – Medina – $146,500
Willow Oaks, LLC to Mathew Todd Halford and wife, Stacey G. Halford – Dyer – $811,000
Theeraporn Moore to Derrick A. Lanier and Daphne T. Marsh – Milan – $63,070
Mark Carlton to Kenneth McNabb and wife, Donna McNabb – 12th CD – $17,000
Kathie Williams to Eric Shane Autry – Medina – $1,500
Lynn Cunningham, by Steven Craig Cunningham, Attorney-In-Fact, to Lawrence Alexander Whitney and Alana Belle Riley – Bradford – $51,500
Darla Christine Hopkins to Suzanne McCadams and Shannon McCadams – Milan – $359,900
FNB Bank to Gibson County – Trenton – $0
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper to Lanten Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $22,500
Ray T. Whitwell and wife, Linda F. Whitwell to Christopher Russell Carroll and wife, Carmen Timbes Carroll – Milan – $50,000
Bobbie L. Blurton Dennison to Mark A. White and wife, Debra L. White – Humboldt – $242,000
Josh Youmans and wife, Christina Youmans to Franklin Jonathan Painter and wife, Marie Louise Painter – Medina – $195,000
Robert M. Halliburton and wife, Lori T. Halliburton to Elizabeth Lynn Stewart – Medina – $281,500
Earlie Joe Griffin to Kenneth J. McAlister – Bradford – $18,500
Sherry Whitby and C. Jaylynn White to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny – Milan – $30,000
Edgar C. Parker and wife, Judy W. Parker to Brad Webster and wife, Tisha N. Webster – 2nd CD – $450,000
Nancy Jo Jenkins Bartholomew and Sarah Catherine Jenkins Robbins to Hale & Hamilton Properties, LLC – Milan – $32,000
Shellie Kosark and husband, Shane Kosark to Melissa M. Fish and husband, Jasper Fish – Rutherford – $90,000
Virginia H. Roberts to James Harold Roberts and wife, Tammy Sue Roberts – Trenton – $447,000
BancorpSouth Bank to CEG Properties, LLC – Milan – $17,605
Wayne Richard Hamilton to Superior Home Elegance Renovations, LLC – Trenton – $51,000
HHV Partnership, comprised of Barren Holt Shoaf, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Vance Shoaf and Ruth Shoaf Carmichael to Donald Yoder and wife, Julia Yoder – Rutherford – $3,500
Galen Devoe and Tracy Devoe, n/k/a Tracy Powell, to Arika Herron – Milan – $55,750
Ronald M. Williamson and wife, Marilyn J. Williamson to David C. Lansaw – Dyer – $89,000
Bianca Lavette Thomas, n/k/a Bianca Hensley, to Billy Joe Blackwell and wife, Allison Marie Blackwell – Medina – $174,900
Ryan W. Anderson and wife, Jennifer J. Anderson to Justin Gullett and wife, Lauren Gullett – Medina – $229,900
John Advani and Priti Advani to Priti D. Avani, as Trustee of the Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Medina – $131,501
Daniel Harding and wife, Jaclyn A. Harding to Shawn Burich Chandler and wife, Amy Holden Chandler – $218,000
Robert Gerald Hatchett, Jr. and wife, Peggy Hatchett to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $23,000
Tommy Belew and Jerry Belew to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $1,200
Ulseth Properties, LLC to Herbert Cruickshank and wife, Dorthea McManis – Bradford – $98,000
Juan Antonio Herrera to James Haynes and wife, Sheila Haynes – Humboldt – $19,000
Jamie McDonald, by Sherry Epperson, her Attorney-In-Fact, to Jack Joyner – Medina – $48,500
Linda Thomas and husband, Phillip D. Thomas to Joseph Ulrich – 13th CD – $6,000
John E. Nissley and wife, Sarah Viola Nissley to Minu Yang and Yoojyim Yang – Trenton – $320,000
Dale Thompson and wife, Lisa Thompson to Gary Dewayne Page – Medina – $162,600
Phillip W. Elliott and wife, Treba M. Elliott to Teresa Cupples Milan – $61,200
Linda C. Fisher to William Lee Flatt and Heloise Hambrick – Medina – $199,990
Darrell Harrington, Joe C. Harrington, James Harrington and Thomas O’Daniel, heirs of Nancy Harrington Gibson – Trenton – $27,000
Jesse Allen Stewart and Victoria R. Welch, f/k/a Victoria R. Stewart to Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince – Milan – $28,000
Waymon E. Burks to Christopher Lee Tharp – Rutherford – $98,000
Carol Kaye Ragsdale to Paul Ragsdale – 16th CD – $315,000
John Advani and Priti Advani to Priti D. Advani, as Trustee of the Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Milan – $350,000
Richard Clark Wood to Steven Wayne Kyle – Trenton – 20th CD – $47,100
Terry Nance to Terry Leon Nance and wife, Sherry Lynn Nance, Howell Scott Holmes, Sr., and wife, Annice Alexander Holmes and Dee Gibson and wife, Sherry S. Gibson – Milan – $39,000
Steve McFarland and wife, Georgann McFarland and Barry Brittain and wife, Leanne Brittain to Keith Lovelace and wife, Lorrie Lovelace – Humboldt – $25,000