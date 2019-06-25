Your Right to Know
Court Report
Teresa Wardlow – reckless driving
MeNeckial McDowell – public intoxication
Ralph Land – worthless checks (five), theft up to $1,000
Stephen Mendez – evading arrest, reckless driving
Cornelius Watson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Erica Martin – DUI
Amber McLean – allowing dogs to run at large
Maurice Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI
Marlena Derry – contempt of court
Allen Johnson – criminal impersonation, contempt of court
Courtney Thomas – violation of sexual offender registration form
Jorvis Taylor – vandalism under $1,000
Jerry Jarnigan Jr. – theft under $1,000
Dakota Adkisson – possession of drug paraphernalia
Civil
LVNV Funding LLC vs Judy Goodnow aka Judy Ann Urekar
LVNV Funding LLC vs Caminski Turner
LVNV Funding LLC vs Chad Jacobs
LVNV Funding LLC vs Latara Blakemore
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brett Taylor
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shaneka Jones
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Williams E. Barrett
Republic Finance LLC vs Thomas Gaugh Jr.
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Felicia Fowler
Bank of America NA vs Susan Eaton akd Susan D. Eaton aka Susan D. Buss
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Coty Moore
Discover Bank vs Zackary D. Baggett
Republic Finance LLC vs Timothy Gregory
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Brooke N. Childres
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Djuana Boyd aka Djuana M. Boyd
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Pam Pearman
U.S. Bank National Association vs Daniel Miller
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Malissa Estes
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kyle Crews
Stewart Finance Inc vs Amanda Hilderbrand
Stewart Finance Inc vs Justin Forsythe
Stewart Finance Inc vsAmber Burke
Stewart Finance Inc vs Rickey Sweat
Stewart Finance Inc vs Corae Tyerra Walker
Stewart Finance Inc vs Brandon Peevahouse
Stewart Finance Inc vs Pearl McKinney
Stewart Finance Inc vs Holly A. Bahm
MSK Group PC (Athena) vs Paulette Johnson
DNF Associates LLC vs Mindy M. Oden
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC vs Harvey C. Donald
Unifund CCR LLC vs Michelle Kee
Rent-A-Center vs Jazmine Randles
Northstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper vs James A. Flowers and Virginia Flowers
Discover Bank vs Danny J. Robinson
American Express National Bank vs Shaun Jacobs
Percy Smith vs Sheronica Verser
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Roger Rinkines
Cash Express vs Amber Sanders
Cash Express vs Raveen Cork
Cash Express vs Chrystal Curry
Greg Soto vs Melissa Brinkley
Annie Wise vs Brandie Maness
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/17/19 through 06/23/19:
Julia Maryann Bray, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/19/19, HPD; Charges: theft crime simulation. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Wallace Coleman Jr., 58, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 06/18/19, Municipal Bldg; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Marico Lopez Echols, 25, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 06/21/19, 3509 Old Gibson Rd; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Broderick Devonte Fayne, 26, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 06/21/19, Subway; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Meghan Faith Hudson, 18, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: 06/23/19, East End – Mullins; Charges: simple possession, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Laquan Deaunteay Jones, 23, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 06/19/19, 18 Ave & Mitchell St.; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Brittany Nicole Patterson, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/18/19, 10 Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: theft crime simulation. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Sonia May Trejo, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/20/19, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/17/19 through 06/23/19.
Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, b/m, 31 – theft of property, criminal trespass
Joshua Lareze Dickerson, w/m, 22 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest
Laquan Deaunteay Jones, b/m, 23 – vio. probation (circuit)
Jennifer Lynn Jordan, w/f, 32 – public intoxication, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), assault
Tykaus Lajuan Wynn, b/m, 29 – violation of probation
Christopher Deandre Bell, b/m, 26 – viol. stop sign law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Darrell Lee Cole, b/m, 38 – contempt of court
Wallace Coleman, b/m, 54 – violation of probation
Vickey Lynn Greene, w/f, 56 – capias
Lonnie Gene Holloman, w/m, 40 – attachment order
Jayden Alexander Mayfield, w/m, 22 – domestic assault
Elijah Neal Morris, w/m, 36 – violation of probation, capias
Dakota Lynn Pardue, w/m, 28 – violation of probation
Christopher Dewayne Payne, b/m, 39 – reckless driving, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Bradley Franklin Reed, w/m, 51 – schedule VI drug violations
Jennifer Whitney Sisco, w/f, 26 – viol. stop sign law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Courtney Oneil Thomas, b/m, 34 – sex offender registry
Francisco Mendoza Valadez, w/m, 40 – driving on right side of road, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license
Tykaus Lajuan Wynn, b/m, 29 – capias
Real Estate Transfers
James Brandon and wife, Jennifer Brandon to Rachel Wisdom and husband, Michael Wisdom – Medina – $229,900
Calledonia Nicole Ayers to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – 8th CD – $70,000
Vanessa D. Milnar to Michael Norris Gordon and wife, Brittney S. Gordon – Milan – $95,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Joshua L. Hobson and wife, Amanda L. Hobson – Medina -$252,400
James Brown and wife, Betty Brown to Nikolas A. Overton and Lydia Anne J. Hart – Humboldt – $64,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000
Michael D. Nance to Reed Watt – Medina – $18,000
Dotty Partee Claybrook to Casey Jonathan Hensley and wife, Brandy Nicole Hensley – Trenton – $88,000
Blue Goose designs, LLC to Jason Lloyd Mollett and wife, Tracie A. Mollett – Medina – $196,900
Thomas Hartigan to Michael A. Krug – Milan – $159,900
Athanasios Bardis and wife, Amber Bardis to Richard Blankenship and wife, Kelli Blankenship – Medina – $205,000
Thomas L. Pounds, III and Loretta J. Pounds to Kathy Renee Bernardo – Gibson County – $13,490
Samantha Kay Caldwell, n/k/a Samantha Kay Barrett and Betty Kay Caldwell to Manuel Alberto Gonzalez Saenz – Humboldt – $31,000
Philip Lawler and wife, Jackie Lawler to Wendy Burrow – Milan – $100,000
Billy J. Blackwell to Ronica Ann Kelley – Medina – $96,700
Darrell L. Payne and wife, Patti Payne to Jerry W. Dupree and wife, Teresa M. Dupree – Medina – $177,900
John Carlock Hughey to Bynum L. Harstin – Medina – $228,700
Douglas Bowens and wife, Christie Bowen, by David Bowens, Attorney-In-Fact to Linda Silva – Humboldt – $3,000
Hunter Lee Taylor to Ricky Sutton and wife, Linda Sutton – Milan – $15,000
Alma Imogene King to Dondell Cogshell – Humboldt – $172,900
Tara Sydnor, f/k/a Hazlewood, to Mikel J. Boals, II – Medina – $146,500
Willow Oaks, LLC to Mathew Todd Halford and wife, Stacey G. Halford – Dyer – $811,000
Theeraporn Moore to Derrick A. Lanier and Daphne T. Marsh – Milan – $63,070
John Advani and Priti Advani to Priti D. Avani, as Trustee of the Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Medina – $131,501
Daniel Harding and wife, Jaclyn A. Harding to Shawn Burich Chandler and wife, Amy Holden Chandler – $218,000
Robert Gerald Hatchett, Jr. and wife, Peggy Hatchett to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $23,000
Tommy Belew and Jerry Belew to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $1,200
Ulseth Properties, LLC to Herbert Cruickshank and wife, Dorthea McManis – Bradford – $98,000
Juan Antonio Herrera to James Haynes and wife, Sheila Haynes – Humboldt – $19,000
Jamie McDonald, by Sherry Epperson, her Attorney-In-Fact, to Jack Joyner – Medina – $48,500
Linda Thomas and husband, Phillip D. Thomas to Joseph Ulrich – 13th CD – $6,000
John E. Nissley and wife, Sarah Viola Nissley to Minu Yang and Yoojyim Yang – Trenton – $320,000
Dale Thompson and wife, Lisa Thompson to Gary Dewayne Page – Medina – $162,600
Phillip W. Elliott and wife, Treba M. Elliott to Teresa Cupples Milan – $61,200
Linda C. Fisher to William Lee Flatt and Heloise Hambrick – Medina – $199,990
Darrell Harrington, Joe C. Harrington, James Harrington and Thomas O’Daniel, heirs of Nancy Harrington Gibson – Trenton – $27,000
Jesse Allen Stewart and Victoria R. Welch, f/k/a Victoria R. Stewart to Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince – Milan – $28,000
Waymon E. Burks to Christopher Lee Tharp – Rutherford – $98,000
Carol Kaye Ragsdale to Paul Ragsdale – 16th CD – $315,000
John Advani and Priti Advani to Priti D. Advani, as Trustee of the Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Milan – $350,000
Richard Clark Wood to Steven Wayne Kyle – Trenton – 20th CD – $47,100
Terry Nance to Terry Leon Nance and wife, Sherry Lynn Nance, Howell Scott Holmes, Sr., and wife, Annice Alexander Holmes and Dee Gibson and wife, Sherry S. Gibson – Milan – $39,000
Steve McFarland and wife, Georgann McFarland and Barry Brittain and wife, Leanne Brittain to Keith Lovelace and wife, Lorrie Lovelace – Humboldt – $25,000