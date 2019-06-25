Your Right to Know

Court Report

Teresa Wardlow – reckless driving

MeNeckial McDowell – public intoxication

Ralph Land – worthless checks (five), theft up to $1,000

Stephen Mendez – evading arrest, reckless driving

Cornelius Watson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Erica Martin – DUI

Amber McLean – allowing dogs to run at large

Maurice Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI

Marlena Derry – contempt of court

Allen Johnson – criminal impersonation, contempt of court

Courtney Thomas – violation of sexual offender registration form

Jorvis Taylor – vandalism under $1,000

Jerry Jarnigan Jr. – theft under $1,000

Dakota Adkisson – possession of drug paraphernalia

Civil

LVNV Funding LLC vs Judy Goodnow aka Judy Ann Urekar

LVNV Funding LLC vs Caminski Turner

LVNV Funding LLC vs Chad Jacobs

LVNV Funding LLC vs Latara Blakemore

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brett Taylor

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shaneka Jones

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Williams E. Barrett

Republic Finance LLC vs Thomas Gaugh Jr.

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Felicia Fowler

Bank of America NA vs Susan Eaton akd Susan D. Eaton aka Susan D. Buss

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Coty Moore

Discover Bank vs Zackary D. Baggett

Republic Finance LLC vs Timothy Gregory

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Brooke N. Childres

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Djuana Boyd aka Djuana M. Boyd

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Pam Pearman

U.S. Bank National Association vs Daniel Miller

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Malissa Estes

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kyle Crews

Stewart Finance Inc vs Amanda Hilderbrand

Stewart Finance Inc vs Justin Forsythe

Stewart Finance Inc vsAmber Burke

Stewart Finance Inc vs Rickey Sweat

Stewart Finance Inc vs Corae Tyerra Walker

Stewart Finance Inc vs Brandon Peevahouse

Stewart Finance Inc vs Pearl McKinney

Stewart Finance Inc vs Holly A. Bahm

MSK Group PC (Athena) vs Paulette Johnson

DNF Associates LLC vs Mindy M. Oden

Galaxy International Purchasing LLC vs Harvey C. Donald

Unifund CCR LLC vs Michelle Kee

Rent-A-Center vs Jazmine Randles

Northstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper vs James A. Flowers and Virginia Flowers

Discover Bank vs Danny J. Robinson

American Express National Bank vs Shaun Jacobs

Percy Smith vs Sheronica Verser

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Roger Rinkines

Cash Express vs Amber Sanders

Cash Express vs Raveen Cork

Cash Express vs Chrystal Curry

Greg Soto vs Melissa Brinkley

Annie Wise vs Brandie Maness

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/17/19 through 06/23/19:

Julia Maryann Bray, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/19/19, HPD; Charges: theft crime simulation. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Wallace Coleman Jr., 58, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 06/18/19, Municipal Bldg; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Marico Lopez Echols, 25, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 06/21/19, 3509 Old Gibson Rd; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Broderick Devonte Fayne, 26, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 06/21/19, Subway; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Meghan Faith Hudson, 18, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: 06/23/19, East End – Mullins; Charges: simple possession, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Laquan Deaunteay Jones, 23, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 06/19/19, 18 Ave & Mitchell St.; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Brittany Nicole Patterson, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/18/19, 10 Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: theft crime simulation. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Sonia May Trejo, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/20/19, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/17/19 through 06/23/19.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, b/m, 31 – theft of property, criminal trespass

Joshua Lareze Dickerson, w/m, 22 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

Laquan Deaunteay Jones, b/m, 23 – vio. probation (circuit)

Jennifer Lynn Jordan, w/f, 32 – public intoxication, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), assault

Tykaus Lajuan Wynn, b/m, 29 – violation of probation

Christopher Deandre Bell, b/m, 26 – viol. stop sign law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Darrell Lee Cole, b/m, 38 – contempt of court

Wallace Coleman, b/m, 54 – violation of probation

Vickey Lynn Greene, w/f, 56 – capias

Lonnie Gene Holloman, w/m, 40 – attachment order

Jayden Alexander Mayfield, w/m, 22 – domestic assault

Elijah Neal Morris, w/m, 36 – violation of probation, capias

Dakota Lynn Pardue, w/m, 28 – violation of probation

Christopher Dewayne Payne, b/m, 39 – reckless driving, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Bradley Franklin Reed, w/m, 51 – schedule VI drug violations

Jennifer Whitney Sisco, w/f, 26 – viol. stop sign law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Courtney Oneil Thomas, b/m, 34 – sex offender registry

Francisco Mendoza Valadez, w/m, 40 – driving on right side of road, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Tykaus Lajuan Wynn, b/m, 29 – capias

Real Estate Transfers

James Brandon and wife, Jennifer Brandon to Rachel Wisdom and husband, Michael Wisdom – Medina – $229,900

Calledonia Nicole Ayers to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – 8th CD – $70,000

Vanessa D. Milnar to Michael Norris Gordon and wife, Brittney S. Gordon – Milan – $95,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Joshua L. Hobson and wife, Amanda L. Hobson – Medina -$252,400

James Brown and wife, Betty Brown to Nikolas A. Overton and Lydia Anne J. Hart – Humboldt – $64,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000

Michael D. Nance to Reed Watt – Medina – $18,000

Dotty Partee Claybrook to Casey Jonathan Hensley and wife, Brandy Nicole Hensley – Trenton – $88,000

Blue Goose designs, LLC to Jason Lloyd Mollett and wife, Tracie A. Mollett – Medina – $196,900

Thomas Hartigan to Michael A. Krug – Milan – $159,900

Athanasios Bardis and wife, Amber Bardis to Richard Blankenship and wife, Kelli Blankenship – Medina – $205,000

Thomas L. Pounds, III and Loretta J. Pounds to Kathy Renee Bernardo – Gibson County – $13,490

Samantha Kay Caldwell, n/k/a Samantha Kay Barrett and Betty Kay Caldwell to Manuel Alberto Gonzalez Saenz – Humboldt – $31,000

Philip Lawler and wife, Jackie Lawler to Wendy Burrow – Milan – $100,000

Billy J. Blackwell to Ronica Ann Kelley – Medina – $96,700

Darrell L. Payne and wife, Patti Payne to Jerry W. Dupree and wife, Teresa M. Dupree – Medina – $177,900

John Carlock Hughey to Bynum L. Harstin – Medina – $228,700

Douglas Bowens and wife, Christie Bowen, by David Bowens, Attorney-In-Fact to Linda Silva – Humboldt – $3,000

Hunter Lee Taylor to Ricky Sutton and wife, Linda Sutton – Milan – $15,000

Alma Imogene King to Dondell Cogshell – Humboldt – $172,900

Tara Sydnor, f/k/a Hazlewood, to Mikel J. Boals, II – Medina – $146,500

Willow Oaks, LLC to Mathew Todd Halford and wife, Stacey G. Halford – Dyer – $811,000

Theeraporn Moore to Derrick A. Lanier and Daphne T. Marsh – Milan – $63,070

John Advani and Priti Advani to Priti D. Avani, as Trustee of the Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Medina – $131,501

Daniel Harding and wife, Jaclyn A. Harding to Shawn Burich Chandler and wife, Amy Holden Chandler – $218,000

Robert Gerald Hatchett, Jr. and wife, Peggy Hatchett to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $23,000

Tommy Belew and Jerry Belew to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Milan – $1,200

Ulseth Properties, LLC to Herbert Cruickshank and wife, Dorthea McManis – Bradford – $98,000

Juan Antonio Herrera to James Haynes and wife, Sheila Haynes – Humboldt – $19,000

Jamie McDonald, by Sherry Epperson, her Attorney-In-Fact, to Jack Joyner – Medina – $48,500

Linda Thomas and husband, Phillip D. Thomas to Joseph Ulrich – 13th CD – $6,000

John E. Nissley and wife, Sarah Viola Nissley to Minu Yang and Yoojyim Yang – Trenton – $320,000

Dale Thompson and wife, Lisa Thompson to Gary Dewayne Page – Medina – $162,600

Phillip W. Elliott and wife, Treba M. Elliott to Teresa Cupples Milan – $61,200

Linda C. Fisher to William Lee Flatt and Heloise Hambrick – Medina – $199,990

Darrell Harrington, Joe C. Harrington, James Harrington and Thomas O’Daniel, heirs of Nancy Harrington Gibson – Trenton – $27,000

Jesse Allen Stewart and Victoria R. Welch, f/k/a Victoria R. Stewart to Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince – Milan – $28,000

Waymon E. Burks to Christopher Lee Tharp – Rutherford – $98,000

Carol Kaye Ragsdale to Paul Ragsdale – 16th CD – $315,000

John Advani and Priti Advani to Priti D. Advani, as Trustee of the Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Milan – $350,000

Richard Clark Wood to Steven Wayne Kyle – Trenton – 20th CD – $47,100

Terry Nance to Terry Leon Nance and wife, Sherry Lynn Nance, Howell Scott Holmes, Sr., and wife, Annice Alexander Holmes and Dee Gibson and wife, Sherry S. Gibson – Milan – $39,000

Steve McFarland and wife, Georgann McFarland and Barry Brittain and wife, Leanne Brittain to Keith Lovelace and wife, Lorrie Lovelace – Humboldt – $25,000