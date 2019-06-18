Your Right to Know

Trenton Court Report

Jacob Isaiah McCollum – simple possession/casual exchange (judicial diversion)

Jordan M. Phelps – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities (judicial diversion on drug paraphernalia)

Felix H. Lopez – DUI first offense

Jerry Morgan –defendant waived preliminary hearing

John Palmer – theft of services $1,000 to $2,500

Amy Morris – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Tomeka Teshonte Walls –reckless driving

Edward E. Guy – meth (Sch. II)

Carl Wayne Woods – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Alex Wright – theft (up to $1000)

Keith Thomas – driving while license suspended

Gregory Hill – simple possession/casual exchange

Holly Riggs – driving while license suspended second subsequent

Amanda Nicole Cunningham – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Terrance Rodgers – defendant waived preliminary hearing

Nathaniel Jacob Mitchell – DUI first offense

Andy L. Redmond –driving without license

Robert B. Barton – driving while license revoked second or subsequent

Chrystal D. Podschweit – simple Sch. II

Megan Marie Sharp – best interest on vandalism

Brandon M. Robinson – theft of merchandise – shoplifting

Skyla N. Matousek –driving without license

Brian A. Echols – reckless burning

John T. Coble Jr. –driving without license

Zachary Powell Hammonds – theft under $1000

Christopher Neal Johnson – defendant waived preliminary hearing

Bernardo Perez – defendant waived preliminary hearing

Mark D. Cole – defendant waived preliminary hearing

Larry Jones – simple Sch. VI

Bronzie Lewis Johnson Jr. – driving without license

Jack Stingley – disorderly conduct

John P. Patterson – simple Sch. II

Holly R. Riggs – driving while license suspended second

Cecilee Anderson – meth-simple Sch. II

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/10/19 through 06/16/19:

Hannah Jalisa Collins, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/16/19, 1135 N 31st Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Lajuan Obrian Gordon, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/11/19, 16th -Etherrige; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, viol registration law, stop sign law. Arresting officer: Cano.

Allen Benard Johnson, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/12/19, Walmart; Charges: criminal impersonation, retaliation past action, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Jack Franklin Keller, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/14/19, 1425 20th; Charges: indecent exposure, sexual: sex offenses (non contact). Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Meneckial Ywekea McDowell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/11/19, 2334 Maple Circle; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Bobby Lee McLemore, 37, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 06/15/19, Brown and Sisco; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect, domestic assault, assault, simple possession, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Eric Smith Rucker, 30, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 06/16/19, 2521 McDearmon; Charges: aggravated assault, driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Harold Gregory Tate, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/12/19, South Central and McKnight Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, viol registration law, reckless driving. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Tacarra Lynette Turner, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/13/19, 12th – Calhoun; Charges: viol registration law, financial responsibility law, driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/10/2019 through 06/16/2019.

Samantha Ann Reasons, w/f, 31 – tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, schedule V drug violations

Bryan Benton Roberts, w/m, 27 – hold for other agency

Christopher Thomas Robinson, w/m, 38 – capias

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – capias

Christopher Evans Sawyer, w/m, 23 – driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates

Ashley Renee Tidwell, w/f, 32 – capias

Andrea Marie Tinajero, w/f, 19 – capias

Joshua Joe Williams, w/m, 22 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Markell Rashad Young, b/m, 27 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care

Brian Jeremiah Armstrong, b/m, 26 – attachment order

Katie Alisa Barnett, w/f, 28 – domestic assault

Redonna Paige Campbell, w/f, 50 – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense

James Edward Dabbs, w/m, 40 – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Joseph Robert Dimarco, w/m, 45 – criminal simulation

Bradley Keith Eddleman, w/m, 28 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding

Anthony Aaron Hogue, w/m, 58 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Camille Lynae Hunt, w/f, 48 – bond revoked

Michael Brad Jumper, w/m, 42 – contempt of court, capias

Tracy Marie Milholen, w/f, 33 – contraband in penal institution

Gregory Glendale Albea, b/m, 21 – capias, attachment order

Joseph Ethan Barnett, w/m, 33 – domestic assault

James S. Copeland, w/m, 41 – capias

Andrea Lorene Corbin, w/f, 21 – contempt of court

Marlena Elizabeth Derry, w/f, 26 – failure to appear, attachment order

Eric Wesley Doyle, w/m, 33 – capias

Rachel Renee Gabel, w/f, 22 – domestic assault

Craig Robert Jacobs, w/m, 40 – public intoxication, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Cordarell Trenton Lewis, w/m, 28 – capias

Meneckial McDowell, b/f, 30 – attachment order

Summer Michelle Parker, w/f, 41 – capias

Colby Lance Roberts, w/m, 24 – capias

Larry Michael Terlecki, w/m, 47 – capias