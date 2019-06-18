Your Right to Know
Trenton Court Report
Jacob Isaiah McCollum – simple possession/casual exchange (judicial diversion)
Jordan M. Phelps – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities (judicial diversion on drug paraphernalia)
Felix H. Lopez – DUI first offense
Jerry Morgan –defendant waived preliminary hearing
John Palmer – theft of services $1,000 to $2,500
Amy Morris – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Tomeka Teshonte Walls –reckless driving
Edward E. Guy – meth (Sch. II)
Carl Wayne Woods – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Alex Wright – theft (up to $1000)
Keith Thomas – driving while license suspended
Gregory Hill – simple possession/casual exchange
Holly Riggs – driving while license suspended second subsequent
Amanda Nicole Cunningham – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Terrance Rodgers – defendant waived preliminary hearing
Nathaniel Jacob Mitchell – DUI first offense
Andy L. Redmond –driving without license
Robert B. Barton – driving while license revoked second or subsequent
Chrystal D. Podschweit – simple Sch. II
Megan Marie Sharp – best interest on vandalism
Brandon M. Robinson – theft of merchandise – shoplifting
Skyla N. Matousek –driving without license
Brian A. Echols – reckless burning
John T. Coble Jr. –driving without license
Zachary Powell Hammonds – theft under $1000
Christopher Neal Johnson – defendant waived preliminary hearing
Bernardo Perez – defendant waived preliminary hearing
Mark D. Cole – defendant waived preliminary hearing
Larry Jones – simple Sch. VI
Bronzie Lewis Johnson Jr. – driving without license
Jack Stingley – disorderly conduct
John P. Patterson – simple Sch. II
Holly R. Riggs – driving while license suspended second
Cecilee Anderson – meth-simple Sch. II
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/10/19 through 06/16/19:
Hannah Jalisa Collins, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/16/19, 1135 N 31st Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Lajuan Obrian Gordon, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/11/19, 16th -Etherrige; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, viol registration law, stop sign law. Arresting officer: Cano.
Allen Benard Johnson, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/12/19, Walmart; Charges: criminal impersonation, retaliation past action, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Jack Franklin Keller, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/14/19, 1425 20th; Charges: indecent exposure, sexual: sex offenses (non contact). Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Meneckial Ywekea McDowell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/11/19, 2334 Maple Circle; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Bobby Lee McLemore, 37, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 06/15/19, Brown and Sisco; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect, domestic assault, assault, simple possession, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Eric Smith Rucker, 30, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 06/16/19, 2521 McDearmon; Charges: aggravated assault, driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Harold Gregory Tate, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/12/19, South Central and McKnight Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, viol registration law, reckless driving. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Tacarra Lynette Turner, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/13/19, 12th – Calhoun; Charges: viol registration law, financial responsibility law, driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: Stewart.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/10/2019 through 06/16/2019.
Samantha Ann Reasons, w/f, 31 – tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, schedule V drug violations
Bryan Benton Roberts, w/m, 27 – hold for other agency
Christopher Thomas Robinson, w/m, 38 – capias
Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – capias
Christopher Evans Sawyer, w/m, 23 – driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates
Ashley Renee Tidwell, w/f, 32 – capias
Andrea Marie Tinajero, w/f, 19 – capias
Joshua Joe Williams, w/m, 22 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Markell Rashad Young, b/m, 27 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care
Brian Jeremiah Armstrong, b/m, 26 – attachment order
Katie Alisa Barnett, w/f, 28 – domestic assault
Redonna Paige Campbell, w/f, 50 – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense
James Edward Dabbs, w/m, 40 – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Joseph Robert Dimarco, w/m, 45 – criminal simulation
Bradley Keith Eddleman, w/m, 28 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding
Anthony Aaron Hogue, w/m, 58 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Camille Lynae Hunt, w/f, 48 – bond revoked
Michael Brad Jumper, w/m, 42 – contempt of court, capias
Tracy Marie Milholen, w/f, 33 – contraband in penal institution
Gregory Glendale Albea, b/m, 21 – capias, attachment order
Joseph Ethan Barnett, w/m, 33 – domestic assault
James S. Copeland, w/m, 41 – capias
Andrea Lorene Corbin, w/f, 21 – contempt of court
Marlena Elizabeth Derry, w/f, 26 – failure to appear, attachment order
Eric Wesley Doyle, w/m, 33 – capias
Rachel Renee Gabel, w/f, 22 – domestic assault
Craig Robert Jacobs, w/m, 40 – public intoxication, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Cordarell Trenton Lewis, w/m, 28 – capias
Meneckial McDowell, b/f, 30 – attachment order
Summer Michelle Parker, w/f, 41 – capias
Colby Lance Roberts, w/m, 24 – capias
Larry Michael Terlecki, w/m, 47 – capias