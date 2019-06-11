Your Right to Know
Court Report
Graden Lewis – driving without DL
Cheyenne Davis – resisting arrest, simple possession of Schedule II
Phedarius Palmer – simple possession of Schedule VI
Andrea Corbin – domestic assault
Crystal Jones – domestic assault
John Ward – domestic assault
Jarvis Taylor – contempt of court
Kevin Redmond – possession of Schedule VI
Christopher Barrett – disorderly conduct
Jonathan Willis – driving on revoked DL
Percy Kentrele Roberson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Dallas Davidson – contempt of court
Jason Harville – driving on revoked DL
Tina Crutchfield – contempt of court
Jaylon Floyd – contempt of court
Jorvis Taylor – vandalism
Josh Parker – aggravated criminal trespass
Tommy Bynum – domestic assault
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/03/2019 through 06/09/2019:
Teresa Diane Goodman, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/06/2019, Mullins/Green Forrest; Charges: driving under influence, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Donna Kim Grace, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/07/2019, 2881 N Central Ave; Charges: willful abuse, neglect and exploitation. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Roy Ivan Grace, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/08/2019, 2881 Central Ave; Charges: willful abuse, neglect and exploitation. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Karriem Rahmann Hammonds, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/07/2019, 1412 N 22nd Ext; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Spencer Shace McBride, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/03/2019, 2250 Barrett Ln; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Jaquaez Deonte McHaney, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/08/2019, 918 N 13th Ave; Charges: aggravated assault, murder 2nd degree. Arresting officer: Inv Wilson.
Rebecca Ann York, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/08/2019, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/03/2019 through 06/09/2019.
Bryan Christopher Collin, w/m, 53 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Atovise Cartel Cunningham, b/m, 36 – bond revoked
Jaylan Marcell Floyd, b/m, 26 – bond revoked
Hayley Shane Gordon, w/f, 46 – violation of probation
Edward Eugene Guy, w/m, 43 – schedule II drug violations
Jason Clyde Harville, w/m, 42 – capias
Patsy Nell Willis, w/f, 76 – worthless checks
Kevin Taylor Arnold, w/m, 51 – cruelty to animals
Justin Dywayne Benson, w/m, 28 – improper display of plates, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper lane usage, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Cameron Leandre Boyd, b/m, 17 – burglary, theft of property, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.
Bryan Christopher Collin, w/m, 53 – simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations
Atovise Cartel Cunningham, b/m, 36 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Dallas Chase Davidson, w/m, 24 – bond revoked
Relenzia Devonna Doyle, w/f, 36 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Tony Dale Dunning, w/m, 39 – attachment order
Christopher Jason Flowers, w/m, 46 – improper lane usage, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, vio. light law
Robert Lee Gabel, w/m, 44 – aggravated assault
Karriem Rahmann Hammonds, b/m, 21 – violation of probation
Lonnie Gene Holloman, w/m, 40 – attachment order
Kevin D Kiser, w/m, 46 – criminal impersonation, attachment order, violation of probation, contempt of court, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Kaci Jo Knueppel, w/f, 27 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Kenneth Raymont Lyle, b/m, 61 – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Deonte Malik Moore, b/m, 19 – attachment order
Mynor Roberto Moreno, w/m, 34 – attachment order, domestic assault
Jerry Alton Morgan, w/m, 58 – habitual motor offender
Rachel Lynn Morgan, w/f, 24 – attachment order, violation of probation
Inspections
Milan Inn and Suites Breakfast, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score
China House, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, three criticals
Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Momz Honkytonk, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
White Squirrel Deli, Kenton, complete inspection, 83 score, five criticals
Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
T&G Miracle Express, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score
China House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Trenton Elks Lounge, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Trenton Elks Lounge, follow-up inspection, 98 score
El Vallarta, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
MSG Food Truck, complete inspection, 100 score
Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Hop’s Fish and Go, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
R&J BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical: R&J BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Marriages
Gregory Kyle Rasberry of Trenton and Jessica Renee Needham of Bradford
Charlie Michael Ainsworth of Trenton and Stephanie Ann Dalton of Trenton
Divorces
Jennifer Darlene Solberg vs Robert Michael Solberg
Celina Ramirez Zavala vs Alfredo Zarate Garcia
Brittney Nichole Wells vs Houston Tyler Wells
Jason Todd Shanes vs Amanda Carson Shanes
Real Estate Transfers
Ronald T/ Morris and Raymond Forrest to Timothy Willis and wife, Amanda Willis – Dyer – $3,000
Andrew Wilson to Brodie Coughenhour and wife, Marta Couchenhour – Bradford – $72,000
Cathy Diane Palmer to Jennifer Murray Horton – Gibson County – $40,000
Joe Jenkins to David Michael Horton and wife, Leo Beth Horton – $30,000
David Frandsen to Jimmy Wayne Vinson and wife, Regina A. Vinson – Milan – $12,750
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Matthew Alden Berry and wife, Sarah Anne Berry 0 Milan – $180,000
Sunrise Enterprise, LLC to Randallark Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $34,000
Stephen Crump and wife, Terry Crump to Antoinette Cummings and wife, Christopher Jackson – Milan – $49,500
David B. Lingo and wife, Denise T. Lingo to Barbara DePaul and Theresa Shaffer – Milan – $24,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Frederick Louis Bernier and Jennie Lynn Bernier – Milan – $175,000
Gator Investments, LLC to Cassandra Prestininzi and Words For Life Speech and Language CTR LLC – Trenton – $55,000
Randal Yarbro to Floyd Yarbro – Kenton – $1,800 Wendy F. Burrow to Aubrey Barksdale – Milan – $295,000
Ronald W. Heidelberg and wife, Teresa G. Heidleberg to Isaiah Wade Kyle and wife, Tiffanie Carol Kyle– Milan – $201,500
James D. Peery and wife, Amanda P. Peery to David E. Henson – Medina – $342,500
Bobby Arnold, Jr. and wife, Crystal Arnold to James D. Bray, II – Milan – $109,900
Deborah Lee Bennett and Linda Davis to Robert Gerard Jakubowski and Erik Tyler Jakubowski – Dyer – $42,500
Bryan Gomez and wife, Shanele Gomez to Jackie L. Richardson – Medina – $210,000
Shae D. Jones Crawford to Nicole Scott and Jonathan Day – Milan – $117,000
Isaiah Kyle and wife, Tiffanie Kyle to James Lyle Petty and Tara Lashea Petty – Milan – $149,900
Martin Thompson to Tyler Belew and wife, Katherine Dudley Belew – Milan – $97,000