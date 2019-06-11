Your Right to Know

Court Report

Graden Lewis – driving without DL

Cheyenne Davis – resisting arrest, simple possession of Schedule II

Phedarius Palmer – simple possession of Schedule VI

Andrea Corbin – domestic assault

Crystal Jones – domestic assault

John Ward – domestic assault

Jarvis Taylor – contempt of court

Kevin Redmond – possession of Schedule VI

Christopher Barrett – disorderly conduct

Jonathan Willis – driving on revoked DL

Percy Kentrele Roberson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Dallas Davidson – contempt of court

Jason Harville – driving on revoked DL

Tina Crutchfield – contempt of court

Jaylon Floyd – contempt of court

Jorvis Taylor – vandalism

Josh Parker – aggravated criminal trespass

Tommy Bynum – domestic assault

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 06/03/2019 through 06/09/2019:

Teresa Diane Goodman, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/06/2019, Mullins/Green Forrest; Charges: driving under influence, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Donna Kim Grace, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/07/2019, 2881 N Central Ave; Charges: willful abuse, neglect and exploitation. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Roy Ivan Grace, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/08/2019, 2881 Central Ave; Charges: willful abuse, neglect and exploitation. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Karriem Rahmann Hammonds, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/07/2019, 1412 N 22nd Ext; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Spencer Shace McBride, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/03/2019, 2250 Barrett Ln; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Jaquaez Deonte McHaney, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/08/2019, 918 N 13th Ave; Charges: aggravated assault, murder 2nd degree. Arresting officer: Inv Wilson.

Rebecca Ann York, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/08/2019, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 06/03/2019 through 06/09/2019.

Bryan Christopher Collin, w/m, 53 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Atovise Cartel Cunningham, b/m, 36 – bond revoked

Jaylan Marcell Floyd, b/m, 26 – bond revoked

Hayley Shane Gordon, w/f, 46 – violation of probation

Edward Eugene Guy, w/m, 43 – schedule II drug violations

Jason Clyde Harville, w/m, 42 – capias

Patsy Nell Willis, w/f, 76 – worthless checks

Kevin Taylor Arnold, w/m, 51 – cruelty to animals

Justin Dywayne Benson, w/m, 28 – improper display of plates, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper lane usage, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Cameron Leandre Boyd, b/m, 17 – burglary, theft of property, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.

Bryan Christopher Collin, w/m, 53 – simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations

Atovise Cartel Cunningham, b/m, 36 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Dallas Chase Davidson, w/m, 24 – bond revoked

Relenzia Devonna Doyle, w/f, 36 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Tony Dale Dunning, w/m, 39 – attachment order

Christopher Jason Flowers, w/m, 46 – improper lane usage, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, vio. light law

Robert Lee Gabel, w/m, 44 – aggravated assault

Karriem Rahmann Hammonds, b/m, 21 – violation of probation

Lonnie Gene Holloman, w/m, 40 – attachment order

Kevin D Kiser, w/m, 46 – criminal impersonation, attachment order, violation of probation, contempt of court, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Kaci Jo Knueppel, w/f, 27 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Kenneth Raymont Lyle, b/m, 61 – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Deonte Malik Moore, b/m, 19 – attachment order

Mynor Roberto Moreno, w/m, 34 – attachment order, domestic assault

Jerry Alton Morgan, w/m, 58 – habitual motor offender

Rachel Lynn Morgan, w/f, 24 – attachment order, violation of probation

Inspections

Milan Inn and Suites Breakfast, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

China House, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, three criticals

Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Momz Honkytonk, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

White Squirrel Deli, Kenton, complete inspection, 83 score, five criticals

Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

T&G Miracle Express, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

China House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Trenton Elks Lounge, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Trenton Elks Lounge, follow-up inspection, 98 score

El Vallarta, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

MSG Food Truck, complete inspection, 100 score

Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Hop’s Fish and Go, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

R&J BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical: R&J BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Marriages

Gregory Kyle Rasberry of Trenton and Jessica Renee Needham of Bradford

Charlie Michael Ainsworth of Trenton and Stephanie Ann Dalton of Trenton

Divorces

Jennifer Darlene Solberg vs Robert Michael Solberg

Celina Ramirez Zavala vs Alfredo Zarate Garcia

Brittney Nichole Wells vs Houston Tyler Wells

Jason Todd Shanes vs Amanda Carson Shanes

Real Estate Transfers

Ronald T/ Morris and Raymond Forrest to Timothy Willis and wife, Amanda Willis – Dyer – $3,000

Andrew Wilson to Brodie Coughenhour and wife, Marta Couchenhour – Bradford – $72,000

Cathy Diane Palmer to Jennifer Murray Horton – Gibson County – $40,000

Joe Jenkins to David Michael Horton and wife, Leo Beth Horton – $30,000

David Frandsen to Jimmy Wayne Vinson and wife, Regina A. Vinson – Milan – $12,750

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Matthew Alden Berry and wife, Sarah Anne Berry 0 Milan – $180,000

Sunrise Enterprise, LLC to Randallark Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $34,000

Stephen Crump and wife, Terry Crump to Antoinette Cummings and wife, Christopher Jackson – Milan – $49,500

David B. Lingo and wife, Denise T. Lingo to Barbara DePaul and Theresa Shaffer – Milan – $24,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Frederick Louis Bernier and Jennie Lynn Bernier – Milan – $175,000

Gator Investments, LLC to Cassandra Prestininzi and Words For Life Speech and Language CTR LLC – Trenton – $55,000

Randal Yarbro to Floyd Yarbro – Kenton – $1,800 Wendy F. Burrow to Aubrey Barksdale – Milan – $295,000

Ronald W. Heidelberg and wife, Teresa G. Heidleberg to Isaiah Wade Kyle and wife, Tiffanie Carol Kyle– Milan – $201,500

James D. Peery and wife, Amanda P. Peery to David E. Henson – Medina – $342,500

Bobby Arnold, Jr. and wife, Crystal Arnold to James D. Bray, II – Milan – $109,900

Deborah Lee Bennett and Linda Davis to Robert Gerard Jakubowski and Erik Tyler Jakubowski – Dyer – $42,500

Bryan Gomez and wife, Shanele Gomez to Jackie L. Richardson – Medina – $210,000

Shae D. Jones Crawford to Nicole Scott and Jonathan Day – Milan – $117,000

Isaiah Kyle and wife, Tiffanie Kyle to James Lyle Petty and Tara Lashea Petty – Milan – $149,900

Martin Thompson to Tyler Belew and wife, Katherine Dudley Belew – Milan – $97,000