Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 05/20/2019 through 06/02/2019:

Lukas Hayden Alexander, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2019, 1650 Barker Dr.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Herbert Keith Cook, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/23/2019, Humboldt Municipal Building; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/21/2019, HPD; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Kevin Hill.

Crystal Elaine Jones, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/23/2019, 1309 N 18th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Jack Franklin Keller, 52, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2019, 1435 N 20th; Charges: aggravated assault, civil rights intimidation. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Tony Wayne Luther, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/26/2019, 1914B Avondale; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, aggravated assault, knowing abuse or negligence. Arresting officer: LT Fuller.

Erica Perry, 30, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 05/24/2019, Bailey Park; Charges: aggravated assault, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Kenneth Marvin Price, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/24/2019, 1317 Bradford Dr.; Charges: murder, 1st degree, aggravated assault, poss of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Rhonda L. Wiseman, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/22/2019, 13th/Brown; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.

Alfredo Zarate Garcia, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/21/2019, 2530 Ferrell St.; Charges: domestic assault, false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Christopher Wayne Barrett, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/30/2019, 2234 Barrett Ln; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Marcus Deonta Comer, 33, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: 06/01/2019, 17th/Elm; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, failure to yield right-of-way. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Josue Zarate Garcia, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/31/2019, 508 N 19th Ave.; Charges: coercion of witness, aggravated burglary. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Benjamin Jason Grant, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/02/2019, 2229 Campbell St.; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Caitlyn Alexander Hale, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/30/2019, N 25th Ave.; Charges: speeding, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Kaleia Lynn Morrison, 19, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 05/30/2019, North St. and Mullins St.; Charges: evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Joshua Lee Parker, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/28/2019, 1328 Soy Dr.; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.

Udell Pledge, 65, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 05/27/2019, 712 Front St.; Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Lyle Bartlett Swingler, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/28/2019, 711 Hillside Dr.; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 05/20/2019 through 06/02/2019.

Mervin Randolph Anderson, b/m, 48 – violation of order of protection/restraining order, stalking, aggravated assault

Jessie James Bonds, b/m, 62 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Tremain Davon Champion, b/m, 32 – capias

Herbert Keith Cook, b/m, 45 – vio. sex offender registration act

Adam Wayne Crocker, w/m, 42 – use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate, falsification of drug test result

Leah Kristeen Dunavant, w/f, 28 – contempt of court

Jason Lee Hill, w/m, 39 – aggravated criminal trespass, assault

Crystal Elaine Jones, b/f, 43 – capias

Eric Caprice Mayberry, b/m, 39 – capias, attachment order

Peyton Dylan Whitmore, w/m, 20 – capias

Roderick Dionsae Williams, b/m, 33 – capias

Jamie Katherine Blankenship, w/f, 46 – capias

John Audey Bryan, w/m, 56 – aggravated assault

Andrea Lorene Corbin, w/f, 21 – capias, attachment order

Tamatha Rachell Farrell, w/f, 50 – domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Angela Leanora Harris, b/f, 49 – accessory after the fact, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Derrick Lamont Harris, b/m, 41 – firearm in association with dangerous felonies, accessory after the fact, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Gregory Lynell Hill, b/m, 35 – simple possession/casual exchange, attachment order, capias

Johnnie Levella Lytle, w/f, 54 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving on right side of road

Sabrina Shontel McNeal, b/f, 36 – capias, vio. probation (circuit), failure to appear

Mark Jason Oliver, w/m, 46 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Richard Lynn Ragsdale, w/m, 51 – failure to appear

Kevin Alexander Redmond, w/m, 36 – simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violent relat.

Paul Ray Wallace, w/m, 40 – capias

Joshua Allen Coble, w/m, 23 – capias

Kenneth D’Shawn Cook, b/m, 27 – court

Christian Estes, w/m, 24 – capias

April Kail, w/f, 32 – assault, attachment order

Clay Patrick Pipkin, w/m, 39 – domestic assault

Chrystal Dawn Podschweit, w/f, 37 – simple possession/casual exchange

Keith Thomas, b/m, 58 – capias

Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 56 – attachment order

Dustin Blake Via, w/m, 39 – capias

Felicia Dawn Crenshaw, u/f, 33 – theft of property, worthless checks

Tina Marie Crutchfield, w/f, 34 – attachment order

Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 41 – capias

Robert Glenn Evans, w/m, 56 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.

Roger Glenn Evans, w/m, 56 – other

Jonathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 33 – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 25 – capias

Teddy Wayne Morgan, w/m, 27 – capias

Amber Marie Oswalt, w/f, 22 – capias

Jordan Michelle Phelps, w/f, 18 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Billy Joe Salyer Jr., w/m, 50 – hold for other agency

Steven Tyler Slaten, w/m, 26 – open container law, driving under the influence, driving revoked/suspended license

Marriages

Chase Wayne Cooper of Milan and Olivia Lynn Coffman of Milan

Tracy Clare Taylor of Milan and Mackenzy Andrew Barnes of Arlington

David Glenn Northam of Kenton and Cathy Dianne Pruett Petty of Trenton

Chad Lawrence Zarecor of Dyer and Lacey Michelle Petty of Dyer

Dana Franklin Miller of Milan and Melissa Lee Graves Hawkins of Milan

Taylor Andrew Paterson of Milan and Rebecca Marie Jobst of Milan

Divorces

Charlotte Sueann Storey vs. Rodlin Kurt Storey

Jonathan Nicole Clark Power vs. Jason Power

Walter Harry Ryzner, III vs. Paula Sue Ryzner

Charlotte Denise Dunn vs. Tommy Gene Dunn

Brandy R. Wankel vs. Bradley Dale Wankel, Jr.

Scott Brian Conder vs. Kelly Chamberlain Conder

Valencia Ann Smith vs. Kyle Robert Smith

Tony Lewis Washam vs. Amanda Nicole Cathey

Charles Ross vs. Patricia Ross

Estate Transfers

John T. Simonton to Isaac Moskowitz – Milan – $15,150

Albert Weldon, a/k/a Albert Douglas Weldon, Sr., and wife, Joyce Weldon to Justin Marlow – $42,000 – Trenton

Cheryl Linda Harralston, f/k/a Cheryl Linda McFarland, to Mark A. Moore and wife, Alice C. Moore – Milan – $59,000

Jennifer Cadieux to Marsha Conrad and Justin Kissell – Trenton – $22,000

Jimmy O. Thomas to Carlton R. Knight and Laurie M. Cooper – Humboldt – $7,000

Bobby Britain to Robert Fortenberry and wife, Peggy Fortenberry – Humboldt – $149,000

Randal Wayne Prince, II and wife, Casey J. Prince to Chris Herron and wife, Jessica Herron – Humboldt – $317,000

Dustin Gibbs and wife, Jamie Gibbs to Madison G. Laster and wife, Madison K. Laster – Medina – $184,000

Brian T. Sharrett and wife, Margo E. Sharrett to Stephen R. Murphy – Medina – $165,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, – Milan – $26,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kenneth William Dixon, Jr. and wife, Gina Lynn Dixon – Medina – $229,900

Audria D. Corbin and husband, Richard D. Corbin to Joshua Mogren and wife, Kelly Mogren – Humboldt – $320,000

FirstBank to Stanfill Properties, GP – 2nd CD – $67,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000

TIAA, FSB d/b/a TIAA Bank, f/n/a EverBank to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Humboldt

Jennifer Torrance and wife, Susan Huber to Jeffrey M. Nee and wife, Lisa Nee – Trenton – $127,000

Lynn Mooney to Charles L. Maitland and Elizabeth Anne McKeel – Milan – $145,000

Building Permits

Wade Green, 247 Loop Road, Trenton

Brian Bradberry, 227 Dawson Bottom Road, Humboldt

Ryan Fisher, 1154 Old Dyersburg Road, Dyer

Michael and Lachel Moss, 36 Burrow Lane, Milan

Larry Dale Parrish, 156 Old Jackson Road, Trenton

Robert J. Clark, 38B Caraway Hills, Milan

Benjamin Edwards, 490 Christmasville Road, Trenton

Jonathan Summers, 372 Old Dyersburg Road, Dyer

Andy and Sheila Carlton, 1170 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton

David Michael Smith, 227 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Jason Belew, 265 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan

Clark Homes, 9 Tara Drive, Medina

Clark Homes, 34 Kambridge, Medina

Robert and Wendy Lusk, 115 Horace Burress Road, Atwood

Jonathan Dudley, 63 County Farm Road, Trenton

Billy and Bobby Cliff, 309 Huntingdon Street, Trenton

Greg Maitland, 1203 South Lexington Street, Trenton

Jim Lee, 2007 South College Street, Trenton

Wanda Westmoreland, 109 Penn Drive, Trenton

Richard Hopkins, 203 A&B Seventh Street, Trenton

Richard Hopkins, 205 A&B Seventh Street, Trenton