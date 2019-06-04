Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 05/20/2019 through 06/02/2019:
Lukas Hayden Alexander, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2019, 1650 Barker Dr.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Herbert Keith Cook, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/23/2019, Humboldt Municipal Building; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/21/2019, HPD; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Kevin Hill.
Crystal Elaine Jones, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/23/2019, 1309 N 18th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Jack Franklin Keller, 52, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2019, 1435 N 20th; Charges: aggravated assault, civil rights intimidation. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Tony Wayne Luther, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/26/2019, 1914B Avondale; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, aggravated assault, knowing abuse or negligence. Arresting officer: LT Fuller.
Erica Perry, 30, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 05/24/2019, Bailey Park; Charges: aggravated assault, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Kenneth Marvin Price, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/24/2019, 1317 Bradford Dr.; Charges: murder, 1st degree, aggravated assault, poss of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Rhonda L. Wiseman, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/22/2019, 13th/Brown; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.
Alfredo Zarate Garcia, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/21/2019, 2530 Ferrell St.; Charges: domestic assault, false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Christopher Wayne Barrett, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/30/2019, 2234 Barrett Ln; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Marcus Deonta Comer, 33, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: 06/01/2019, 17th/Elm; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, failure to yield right-of-way. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Josue Zarate Garcia, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/31/2019, 508 N 19th Ave.; Charges: coercion of witness, aggravated burglary. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Benjamin Jason Grant, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/02/2019, 2229 Campbell St.; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Caitlyn Alexander Hale, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/30/2019, N 25th Ave.; Charges: speeding, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Kaleia Lynn Morrison, 19, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 05/30/2019, North St. and Mullins St.; Charges: evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Joshua Lee Parker, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/28/2019, 1328 Soy Dr.; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.
Udell Pledge, 65, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 05/27/2019, 712 Front St.; Charges: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Lyle Bartlett Swingler, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/28/2019, 711 Hillside Dr.; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 05/20/2019 through 06/02/2019.
Mervin Randolph Anderson, b/m, 48 – violation of order of protection/restraining order, stalking, aggravated assault
Jessie James Bonds, b/m, 62 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Tremain Davon Champion, b/m, 32 – capias
Herbert Keith Cook, b/m, 45 – vio. sex offender registration act
Adam Wayne Crocker, w/m, 42 – use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate, falsification of drug test result
Leah Kristeen Dunavant, w/f, 28 – contempt of court
Jason Lee Hill, w/m, 39 – aggravated criminal trespass, assault
Crystal Elaine Jones, b/f, 43 – capias
Eric Caprice Mayberry, b/m, 39 – capias, attachment order
Peyton Dylan Whitmore, w/m, 20 – capias
Roderick Dionsae Williams, b/m, 33 – capias
Jamie Katherine Blankenship, w/f, 46 – capias
John Audey Bryan, w/m, 56 – aggravated assault
Andrea Lorene Corbin, w/f, 21 – capias, attachment order
Tamatha Rachell Farrell, w/f, 50 – domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Angela Leanora Harris, b/f, 49 – accessory after the fact, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Derrick Lamont Harris, b/m, 41 – firearm in association with dangerous felonies, accessory after the fact, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Gregory Lynell Hill, b/m, 35 – simple possession/casual exchange, attachment order, capias
Johnnie Levella Lytle, w/f, 54 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving on right side of road
Sabrina Shontel McNeal, b/f, 36 – capias, vio. probation (circuit), failure to appear
Mark Jason Oliver, w/m, 46 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Richard Lynn Ragsdale, w/m, 51 – failure to appear
Kevin Alexander Redmond, w/m, 36 – simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violent relat.
Paul Ray Wallace, w/m, 40 – capias
Joshua Allen Coble, w/m, 23 – capias
Kenneth D’Shawn Cook, b/m, 27 – court
Christian Estes, w/m, 24 – capias
April Kail, w/f, 32 – assault, attachment order
Clay Patrick Pipkin, w/m, 39 – domestic assault
Chrystal Dawn Podschweit, w/f, 37 – simple possession/casual exchange
Keith Thomas, b/m, 58 – capias
Karen Joy Vandolah, w/f, 56 – attachment order
Dustin Blake Via, w/m, 39 – capias
Felicia Dawn Crenshaw, u/f, 33 – theft of property, worthless checks
Tina Marie Crutchfield, w/f, 34 – attachment order
Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 41 – capias
Robert Glenn Evans, w/m, 56 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.
Roger Glenn Evans, w/m, 56 – other
Jonathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 33 – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 25 – capias
Teddy Wayne Morgan, w/m, 27 – capias
Amber Marie Oswalt, w/f, 22 – capias
Jordan Michelle Phelps, w/f, 18 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Billy Joe Salyer Jr., w/m, 50 – hold for other agency
Steven Tyler Slaten, w/m, 26 – open container law, driving under the influence, driving revoked/suspended license
Marriages
Chase Wayne Cooper of Milan and Olivia Lynn Coffman of Milan
Tracy Clare Taylor of Milan and Mackenzy Andrew Barnes of Arlington
David Glenn Northam of Kenton and Cathy Dianne Pruett Petty of Trenton
Chad Lawrence Zarecor of Dyer and Lacey Michelle Petty of Dyer
Dana Franklin Miller of Milan and Melissa Lee Graves Hawkins of Milan
Taylor Andrew Paterson of Milan and Rebecca Marie Jobst of Milan
Divorces
Charlotte Sueann Storey vs. Rodlin Kurt Storey
Jonathan Nicole Clark Power vs. Jason Power
Walter Harry Ryzner, III vs. Paula Sue Ryzner
Charlotte Denise Dunn vs. Tommy Gene Dunn
Brandy R. Wankel vs. Bradley Dale Wankel, Jr.
Scott Brian Conder vs. Kelly Chamberlain Conder
Valencia Ann Smith vs. Kyle Robert Smith
Tony Lewis Washam vs. Amanda Nicole Cathey
Charles Ross vs. Patricia Ross
Estate Transfers
John T. Simonton to Isaac Moskowitz – Milan – $15,150
Albert Weldon, a/k/a Albert Douglas Weldon, Sr., and wife, Joyce Weldon to Justin Marlow – $42,000 – Trenton
Cheryl Linda Harralston, f/k/a Cheryl Linda McFarland, to Mark A. Moore and wife, Alice C. Moore – Milan – $59,000
Jennifer Cadieux to Marsha Conrad and Justin Kissell – Trenton – $22,000
Jimmy O. Thomas to Carlton R. Knight and Laurie M. Cooper – Humboldt – $7,000
Bobby Britain to Robert Fortenberry and wife, Peggy Fortenberry – Humboldt – $149,000
Randal Wayne Prince, II and wife, Casey J. Prince to Chris Herron and wife, Jessica Herron – Humboldt – $317,000
Dustin Gibbs and wife, Jamie Gibbs to Madison G. Laster and wife, Madison K. Laster – Medina – $184,000
Brian T. Sharrett and wife, Margo E. Sharrett to Stephen R. Murphy – Medina – $165,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, – Milan – $26,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Kenneth William Dixon, Jr. and wife, Gina Lynn Dixon – Medina – $229,900
Audria D. Corbin and husband, Richard D. Corbin to Joshua Mogren and wife, Kelly Mogren – Humboldt – $320,000
FirstBank to Stanfill Properties, GP – 2nd CD – $67,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000
TIAA, FSB d/b/a TIAA Bank, f/n/a EverBank to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Humboldt
Jennifer Torrance and wife, Susan Huber to Jeffrey M. Nee and wife, Lisa Nee – Trenton – $127,000
Lynn Mooney to Charles L. Maitland and Elizabeth Anne McKeel – Milan – $145,000
Building Permits
Wade Green, 247 Loop Road, Trenton
Brian Bradberry, 227 Dawson Bottom Road, Humboldt
Ryan Fisher, 1154 Old Dyersburg Road, Dyer
Michael and Lachel Moss, 36 Burrow Lane, Milan
Larry Dale Parrish, 156 Old Jackson Road, Trenton
Robert J. Clark, 38B Caraway Hills, Milan
Benjamin Edwards, 490 Christmasville Road, Trenton
Jonathan Summers, 372 Old Dyersburg Road, Dyer
Andy and Sheila Carlton, 1170 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton
David Michael Smith, 227 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
Jason Belew, 265 Cades-Atwood Road, Milan
Clark Homes, 9 Tara Drive, Medina
Clark Homes, 34 Kambridge, Medina
Robert and Wendy Lusk, 115 Horace Burress Road, Atwood
Jonathan Dudley, 63 County Farm Road, Trenton
Billy and Bobby Cliff, 309 Huntingdon Street, Trenton
Greg Maitland, 1203 South Lexington Street, Trenton
Jim Lee, 2007 South College Street, Trenton
Wanda Westmoreland, 109 Penn Drive, Trenton
Richard Hopkins, 203 A&B Seventh Street, Trenton
Richard Hopkins, 205 A&B Seventh Street, Trenton