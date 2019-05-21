Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

William Johnson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Ricky Oldham – contempt of court

Roy Turner – contempt of court

Lannie Mosier – theft under $1,000

Jerry K. Mallard – evading arrest

Alexander Thompson – possession of Schedule VI

Robert Barton – evading arrest

Daja Jones – joy riding

Justin Parker – driving on revoked DL

J’Lon Dance – simple possession of Schedule VI

Steven Jarvis – driving on revoked DL with priors

Craig Jacobs – DUI

Michael Watson – simple possession of Schedule II, driving on revoked DL with priors

Civil

Heights Finance Corp vs Rickey Sweatt and Kayleigh Sweatt

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Michael Spinks and Stephanie Spinks

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Rebecca Alston

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Christopher Thomas and Leah Thomas

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Leroy Lumpkin and Rene Lumpkin

Chajuana C. Harris vs Kevin Walker

Buddy Russell vs Kristina Collins

Christina Santiago vs Wanda Kelly

Jeffrey Lowe vs Karson Hunt

Christopher Glenn vs Brandon Doe

JC Teague vs Crystal Dawn Williams and any and all occupants

JC Teague vs Javaski Clark and any and all occupants

Manish Patel vs Tanisha Collins

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 05/13/2019 through 05/19/2019:

Chardae Shantell Douglas, 22, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2019, 622 Maclin; Charges: simple possession, driving rev/susp/exp license, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Melody Lorraine Holtsclaw, 53, of Arbyrd, MO.; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2019, 880 Maclin Ext; Charges: criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, viol registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Elsa Jimenez, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/17/2019, 22nd Ave. & Ferrell St.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding. Arresting officer: SGT Way.

Ralph William Land, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2019, 1319 Soy Dr.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Way.

Karen Michelle McCormick, 56, of Arbyrd, MO.; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2019, 880 Maclin Extd; Charges: criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Christian Keaphon McDowell, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2019, 501 N 18th Ave.; Charges: aggravated assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Amber Lynn Stewart, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2019, Walmart AP Office; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Cleo Jossett Webb, 22, of Obion, TN; Arrest date and location: 05/14/2019, PD; Charges: harboring or hiding a runaway child. Arresting officer: GT Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 05/13/2019 through 05/19/2019.

Ashley Brooke Beckham, w/f, 35 – capias

Malion Montreal Davis, b/m, 23 – violation of probation

Cheri Lynn Leyhue, w/f, 39 – capias

John Kelly Palmer, w/m, 44 – theft of services

Andy Lynn Redmond, w/m, 33 – capias

Brandy Ernestine Blackwell, w/f, 46 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange

Donna Lee Campbell, b/f, 60 – attachment order, theft of property (shoplifting)

Christopher Cody Depriest, w/m, 28 – attachment order

Leah Kristeen Dunavant, w/f, 28 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, driving on revoked/suspended license

Tamra Ann Goff, w/f, 49 – failure to appear, violation of probation

Deja Katriece Jones, b/f, 21 – capias

Todd Wayne Lewis, w/m, 55 – vandalism

Anna Marie Rich, w/f, 33 – capias

Amber Lynn Stewart, w/f, 28 – attachment order

Thomas Dalton Walker, w/m, 19 – contempt of court

Traci Lorene Wallace, w/f, 39 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violations pertaining to auto parts, auto tires and accessories, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange

Marriages

Haley Alexa Cooper of Milan and Jonathan Ray Reynolds of Milan

James Ty Trimmer of Milan and Macey Marie Cook of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Joann Watson McClanahan to Hannah Marie Duglar – Trenton – $23,000

Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Tim O’Donnell – Milan – $178,500

Dennis S. McCartney to Kasey C. Harris and wife, Courtney M. Harris – Bradford – $6,000

Lillian McKnight to Steve Sutberry and Christopher Dycus – Dyer – $125,000

The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, to Talmadge Reynolds – Humboldt – $57,250

Jeffrey Todd Milam and wife, Jennifer C. Milam to Camilla U. Curry and husband, Tavoris Matrell Curry – Medina – $199,900

Charlie Cochran and wife, Cynthia F. Cochran to Alex Cochran and wife, Casey Cochran – Bradford, $3,800

Ralph Paul Frazier and wife, Kelly M. Frazier to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $6,400

West Tennessee Holdings, LLC to Jeramy D. Eberst and wife, Jessica M. Eberst – Medina – $169,900

Dorothy M. Jones, Trustee of the Dorothy M. Jones Living Trust, to Nicholas K. Swindell and wife, Cynthia A. Swindell – Trenton – $140,000

Cody Lee Beckwith to Bruce Tyler Jones – Rutherford – $110,000

Samuel Timothy Young and wife, Natasha Dawn Young to Bethany Dawn Pinkley – Milan – $93,900

Crosswynd Partners to Michael B. Presson – Medina – $60,000

Tammy Parks, f/k/a Tammy Crawell and p/k/a Tammy O’Brien to Patrick Carey and wife, Patricia Carey, f/k/a Patricia Miller – Rutherford – $8,400

WTW Excavating, LLC to Samuel T. Green and wife, Ashley Green – Trenton – $70,000

Mary Ann Cooper to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $35,000

Nancy Lynn Maness, Marie Ann Maness and Nancy A. Maness to Madelene Harrison – Milan – $89,000

Jill W. Guittard to Katrondra J. Lawson and husband, Michael D. Lawson – Humboldt – $117,900

Linda Everett Garrard to Mary E. Truett – Humboldt – $157,950

Diane Butt to Billy Spellings and wife, Beverly Spellings – Dyer – $16,000

Elaine Hallmark Kizer and husband, John F. Kizer, Jr. to Julius William Williamson and wife, Lisa Williamson – Bradford – $375,000

Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Gary Eugene Slyman and wife, Michele Ann Slyman – Milan – $185,000

Larry Sturgis and wife, Freda Sturgis to Corbin Chandler – Humboldt – $25,000

Michael F. Jinkins and wife, Ann M. Jinkins to Ricky Nelson – Milan – $50,000

Betty C. Lytton to Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall – Humboldt – $160,000

Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall to Suellen Senter – Humboldt – $170,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker – Medina – $60,000

Myra Bryson Barnett to Jared Bryant and wife, Elizabeth Bryant – Milan – $33,500

Billy Hickerson and Theresa Easley to Roger Swaim – Trenton – $31,000

Charles Alexander and wife, Dawn Alexander to Josh Youmans – Medina – $135,000