Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
William Johnson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Ricky Oldham – contempt of court
Roy Turner – contempt of court
Lannie Mosier – theft under $1,000
Jerry K. Mallard – evading arrest
Alexander Thompson – possession of Schedule VI
Robert Barton – evading arrest
Daja Jones – joy riding
Justin Parker – driving on revoked DL
J’Lon Dance – simple possession of Schedule VI
Steven Jarvis – driving on revoked DL with priors
Craig Jacobs – DUI
Michael Watson – simple possession of Schedule II, driving on revoked DL with priors
Civil
Heights Finance Corp vs Rickey Sweatt and Kayleigh Sweatt
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Michael Spinks and Stephanie Spinks
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Rebecca Alston
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Christopher Thomas and Leah Thomas
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Leroy Lumpkin and Rene Lumpkin
Chajuana C. Harris vs Kevin Walker
Buddy Russell vs Kristina Collins
Christina Santiago vs Wanda Kelly
Jeffrey Lowe vs Karson Hunt
Christopher Glenn vs Brandon Doe
JC Teague vs Crystal Dawn Williams and any and all occupants
JC Teague vs Javaski Clark and any and all occupants
Manish Patel vs Tanisha Collins
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 05/13/2019 through 05/19/2019:
Chardae Shantell Douglas, 22, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2019, 622 Maclin; Charges: simple possession, driving rev/susp/exp license, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Melody Lorraine Holtsclaw, 53, of Arbyrd, MO.; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2019, 880 Maclin Ext; Charges: criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, viol registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Elsa Jimenez, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/17/2019, 22nd Ave. & Ferrell St.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding. Arresting officer: SGT Way.
Ralph William Land, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2019, 1319 Soy Dr.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Way.
Karen Michelle McCormick, 56, of Arbyrd, MO.; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2019, 880 Maclin Extd; Charges: criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Christian Keaphon McDowell, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/13/2019, 501 N 18th Ave.; Charges: aggravated assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Amber Lynn Stewart, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2019, Walmart AP Office; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Cleo Jossett Webb, 22, of Obion, TN; Arrest date and location: 05/14/2019, PD; Charges: harboring or hiding a runaway child. Arresting officer: GT Wilson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 05/13/2019 through 05/19/2019.
Ashley Brooke Beckham, w/f, 35 – capias
Malion Montreal Davis, b/m, 23 – violation of probation
Cheri Lynn Leyhue, w/f, 39 – capias
John Kelly Palmer, w/m, 44 – theft of services
Andy Lynn Redmond, w/m, 33 – capias
Brandy Ernestine Blackwell, w/f, 46 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange
Donna Lee Campbell, b/f, 60 – attachment order, theft of property (shoplifting)
Christopher Cody Depriest, w/m, 28 – attachment order
Leah Kristeen Dunavant, w/f, 28 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, driving on revoked/suspended license
Tamra Ann Goff, w/f, 49 – failure to appear, violation of probation
Deja Katriece Jones, b/f, 21 – capias
Todd Wayne Lewis, w/m, 55 – vandalism
Anna Marie Rich, w/f, 33 – capias
Amber Lynn Stewart, w/f, 28 – attachment order
Thomas Dalton Walker, w/m, 19 – contempt of court
Traci Lorene Wallace, w/f, 39 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violations pertaining to auto parts, auto tires and accessories, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange
Marriages
Haley Alexa Cooper of Milan and Jonathan Ray Reynolds of Milan
James Ty Trimmer of Milan and Macey Marie Cook of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
Joann Watson McClanahan to Hannah Marie Duglar – Trenton – $23,000
Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Tim O’Donnell – Milan – $178,500
Dennis S. McCartney to Kasey C. Harris and wife, Courtney M. Harris – Bradford – $6,000
Lillian McKnight to Steve Sutberry and Christopher Dycus – Dyer – $125,000
The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, to Talmadge Reynolds – Humboldt – $57,250
Jeffrey Todd Milam and wife, Jennifer C. Milam to Camilla U. Curry and husband, Tavoris Matrell Curry – Medina – $199,900
Charlie Cochran and wife, Cynthia F. Cochran to Alex Cochran and wife, Casey Cochran – Bradford, $3,800
Ralph Paul Frazier and wife, Kelly M. Frazier to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $6,400
West Tennessee Holdings, LLC to Jeramy D. Eberst and wife, Jessica M. Eberst – Medina – $169,900
Dorothy M. Jones, Trustee of the Dorothy M. Jones Living Trust, to Nicholas K. Swindell and wife, Cynthia A. Swindell – Trenton – $140,000
Cody Lee Beckwith to Bruce Tyler Jones – Rutherford – $110,000
Samuel Timothy Young and wife, Natasha Dawn Young to Bethany Dawn Pinkley – Milan – $93,900
Crosswynd Partners to Michael B. Presson – Medina – $60,000
Tammy Parks, f/k/a Tammy Crawell and p/k/a Tammy O’Brien to Patrick Carey and wife, Patricia Carey, f/k/a Patricia Miller – Rutherford – $8,400
WTW Excavating, LLC to Samuel T. Green and wife, Ashley Green – Trenton – $70,000
Mary Ann Cooper to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $35,000
Nancy Lynn Maness, Marie Ann Maness and Nancy A. Maness to Madelene Harrison – Milan – $89,000
Jill W. Guittard to Katrondra J. Lawson and husband, Michael D. Lawson – Humboldt – $117,900
Linda Everett Garrard to Mary E. Truett – Humboldt – $157,950
Diane Butt to Billy Spellings and wife, Beverly Spellings – Dyer – $16,000
Elaine Hallmark Kizer and husband, John F. Kizer, Jr. to Julius William Williamson and wife, Lisa Williamson – Bradford – $375,000
Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Gary Eugene Slyman and wife, Michele Ann Slyman – Milan – $185,000
Larry Sturgis and wife, Freda Sturgis to Corbin Chandler – Humboldt – $25,000
Michael F. Jinkins and wife, Ann M. Jinkins to Ricky Nelson – Milan – $50,000
Betty C. Lytton to Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall – Humboldt – $160,000
Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall to Suellen Senter – Humboldt – $170,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker – Medina – $60,000
Myra Bryson Barnett to Jared Bryant and wife, Elizabeth Bryant – Milan – $33,500
Billy Hickerson and Theresa Easley to Roger Swaim – Trenton – $31,000
Charles Alexander and wife, Dawn Alexander to Josh Youmans – Medina – $135,000