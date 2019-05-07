Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Corey Savage – simple possession of Schedule I

Jasmine Pearson – driving without DL

Brandon True – contempt of court

Michael Grover – theft under $1,000

Michael Jones – theft under $1,000

Sylvester Holmes – aggravated assault domestic, theft of property $10,000-$60,000 – bound over to grand jury

Sylvester Holmes – contempt of court

Amanda Mears – contempt of court

Willie Mays – reckless driving

John Allen Yarbrough – retaliate for past action – attempt

Robert Edwards – 911 calls non-emergency

Joe Bell – DUI

Chasity Finch – driving without DL

Terrence Graves – driving without SL

Ivan Rodriguez – DUI

Steven Brooks – simple possession of Schedule VI

Trenton General Sessions

Scottie Harris – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Scottie L. Harris – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Jason Gordon – driving on the right, defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Rodrikus J. Gibbs – reckless driving, evading arrest

Marissa Anderson – DUI: first offense

Amanda Nicole Cunningham – Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment – Attempt

Dezane A. Woods – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Tanguaneka Marie Emery – plea DUI first offense, financial responsibility law, and drivers to exercise due care

Brittany Michelle Bryant – Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment (MIS)

Desirae Carter – theft up to $1000

James Shull – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Desirae Michelle Carter – harassment

Tyjuan L. Snowden – simple Sch. VI

Carrie Sansing – revoked and reinstated and consecutive to cases in Trenton City Court and Humboldt Court

Carrie Sansing – worthless checks up to $1000

Jamie K. Blankenship – Simple II (Meth)

Dustin Arthur Silva – driving without license

Cristina Alexandria Vandyke – evading arrest

Katherine Watt – escape misdemeanor

Mitzi Ann Shepard – reckless driving

Noah Allen – simple possession/casual exchange

Vince Vandiver – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Thomas Copley – DUI first offense

Damarcus Dquan Lyons – driving w/o

Brandon Deberry – driving w/o

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/29/2019 through 05/-5/2019:

Jada Rosele Hicks, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2019, 630 W Main St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Kenon Jamar Hunt, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2019, 2320 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Brian Lynn Marcus, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2019, 9 Leewood Dr.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Christian Keaphon McDowell, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2019, 1911 Maple St.; Charges: viol registration law, display of plates, driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Justin Wayne Parker, 29, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2019, 1314 N 17th Ave.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: SGT Way.

Mauriel Da’von Pettigrew, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/02/2019, 18th and Maple; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, pedestrian on roadway. Arresting officer: DTF Kenny Rich.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/29/2019 through 05/05/2019.

Thomas Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 46 – contempt of court

Roy Lee Ellis, w/m, 49 – attachment order

Joseph Randal Harrison, w/m, 62 – aggravated assault

Kenneth Wayne Higdon, w/m, 57 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, vio. light law, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Arthur Lynn Newton, w/m, 66 – hold for other agency

Robert Jerome Page, w/m, 39 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Gregory Lewis Skinner Jr., b/m, 36 – capias

Roy Luster Turner Jr., b/m, 57 – attachment order

Michelle Jamie Ward, w/f, 48 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Randall Edward Williams, w/m, 49 – capias

Jeremy Monroe Allen, w/m, 44 – driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law

Jimmy Leon Battles, w/m, 34 – capias

Ann Janette Clulee, w/f, 40 – capias

Cheyenne Gunn, b/m, 61 – driving under the influence first offense

Joseph Randal Harrison, w/m, 62 – aggravated assault

Joshua Joseph Hauser, w/m, 32 – attachment order

Bradley Gene Hutchens, w/m, 35 – violation of probation

James Kenton Levingston, b/m, 57 – attachment order

Shannon Jan Page, w/f, 35 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Justin Wayne Parker, w/m, 29 – violation of probation

Cheyanne Krystine Powers, w/f, 22 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Gregory Lewis Skinner Jr., b/m, 36 – worthless checks

Inspections

McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score

LaCarreta Grille, Medina, complete inspection, 90 score

Kinder Academy Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Happy Chinese, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Milan Hampton Inn Food, complete inspection, 95 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Bradford Senior Center, complete inspection, 100 score

La Carreta Grille, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score

El Sombero, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Ritz Theater, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

The Skating Place, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Medina Skating Rink, complete inspection, 99 score

Main Street Country, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Plaza III, complete inspection, 100 score

Joe and Deana’s ByPass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Joe and Deana’s ByPass Cafe, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 73 score, six criticals

A Taste of Texas BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score

A Taste of Texas BBQ, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Milan Golf and Country Club, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Creamers, Medina, complete inspection, 84 score, four criticals

Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Toyami Steak House, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

M&D Southern Cooking, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Toyami Steak House II, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Toyami Steak House II, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score

Hicks-Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Marriages

Kelly Ann Parks of Winter Haven, Florida and Matthew James Littleton of Winter Haven, Florida

Timothy Jordan Evans of Gibson and Lacey Tyler Connell of Gibson

Johnny C. Clark of Waverly and Vickie Renee Basham Young of Selmer

Zachary Alan Cain of Camden and Shelby Noel Cox of Memphis

Rodney Allen Harris of Trenton and Magan Elyse Fuller Smith of Milan

Alexander Lee Walker of Medina and April Dawn York of Humboldt

Divorces

Michael Partlow vs. Sandy Renee Partlow

Richard Douglas Criswell Jr. vs. Wanda Charlene Criswell

Stacy Duffey Harrison vs. Guy Richard Harrison

Casey Daniel McCurdy vs. Megan A. McCurdy

Real Estate Transfers

Brian P. McDaniel and wife, Terri S. McDaniel and Curtis Brandon McDaniel to David Schwartz and wife, Julia E. Swartz – Rutherford – $175,000

Jacob Forbes and wife, Tina Forbes to Ricky S. Hill and wife, Tina L. Hill – Kenton – $115,000

Robert G. Scott and wife, Beverly Scott to Hamilton Hudson and Courtney P. Rasberry – Dyer – $172,500

Laura Harlan-Mack Morris Foundation to St. Johns Community Services – Trenton

Ed Haltom to Clinton Jurnett – Gibson County – $15,180.28

Judith Carol Bates to Irene Rochelle Lancaster and Leigh Ann Lancaster – Humboldt – $178,000

Ronnie Davidson and Judy Davidson Shanklin to Rita Davidson Tilley and husband, Larry Tilley – Dyer

Ronnie Davidson and wife, Janie Davidson to Judy Davidson Shanklin and husband, Wayne Shanklin – Dyer

Ronnie Davidson and Rita Davidson Tilley to Judy Davidson Shanklin and husband, Wayne Shanklin – Dyer

Judy Davidson Shanklin and Rita Davidson Tilley to Ronnie Davidson and wife, Janie Davidson – Dyer

Joshua Lee Hobson and wife, Amanda Hobson to Matthew Marlion Tillery and wife, Hailee Ann Tillery – Medina – $217,000

Scott M. Bumpus and wife, Angela Bumpus to John M. Harrison and wife, Heather M. Harrison – Medina – $326,000

Building Permits

Kevin Yoder, 142 China Grove Road, Rutherford

Brandon Bailey, 36 Oak Leaf Drive, Trenton

Mark Bradford, 18 Baletine Road, Dyer

Donnell Hess, 9 Cotton Row, Medina

Robert Hornby, 137 Bradford Highway, Rutherford

Joey Reed, 12 Charlie Butler Road, Trenton

Sunny and Anne Khamapirad, 122 Bobbitt Road, medina

Bryan Bergman, 30 Spring Creek Road, Medina

Clark Family Homes, 36 Kambridge, Medina

Tommy Lemings, 60 Lemings Road, Trenton

Joe Alexander, 120 Shiloh Road, Bradford

Dr. Brian Patterson, 25 Old Turkey Creek Road, Humboldt

Darren Sells, (McDonald’s), 2038 Highway 45 ByPass S, Trenton

Marvin Thomas, 435 East Sixth Street, Trenton

Michael Hinton, 203 Taylor Street, Trenton

Eddie Sturgeon, 114 Davy Crockett Mall, Trenton