Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Corey Savage – simple possession of Schedule I
Jasmine Pearson – driving without DL
Brandon True – contempt of court
Michael Grover – theft under $1,000
Michael Jones – theft under $1,000
Sylvester Holmes – aggravated assault domestic, theft of property $10,000-$60,000 – bound over to grand jury
Sylvester Holmes – contempt of court
Amanda Mears – contempt of court
Willie Mays – reckless driving
John Allen Yarbrough – retaliate for past action – attempt
Robert Edwards – 911 calls non-emergency
Joe Bell – DUI
Chasity Finch – driving without DL
Terrence Graves – driving without SL
Ivan Rodriguez – DUI
Steven Brooks – simple possession of Schedule VI
Trenton General Sessions
Scottie Harris – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Scottie L. Harris – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Jason Gordon – driving on the right, defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Rodrikus J. Gibbs – reckless driving, evading arrest
Marissa Anderson – DUI: first offense
Amanda Nicole Cunningham – Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment – Attempt
Dezane A. Woods – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Tanguaneka Marie Emery – plea DUI first offense, financial responsibility law, and drivers to exercise due care
Brittany Michelle Bryant – Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment (MIS)
Desirae Carter – theft up to $1000
James Shull – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Desirae Michelle Carter – harassment
Tyjuan L. Snowden – simple Sch. VI
Carrie Sansing – revoked and reinstated and consecutive to cases in Trenton City Court and Humboldt Court
Carrie Sansing – worthless checks up to $1000
Jamie K. Blankenship – Simple II (Meth)
Dustin Arthur Silva – driving without license
Cristina Alexandria Vandyke – evading arrest
Katherine Watt – escape misdemeanor
Mitzi Ann Shepard – reckless driving
Noah Allen – simple possession/casual exchange
Vince Vandiver – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Thomas Copley – DUI first offense
Damarcus Dquan Lyons – driving w/o
Brandon Deberry – driving w/o
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/29/2019 through 05/-5/2019:
Jada Rosele Hicks, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2019, 630 W Main St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Kenon Jamar Hunt, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2019, 2320 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Brian Lynn Marcus, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2019, 9 Leewood Dr.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Christian Keaphon McDowell, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2019, 1911 Maple St.; Charges: viol registration law, display of plates, driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Justin Wayne Parker, 29, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2019, 1314 N 17th Ave.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: SGT Way.
Mauriel Da’von Pettigrew, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/02/2019, 18th and Maple; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, pedestrian on roadway. Arresting officer: DTF Kenny Rich.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/29/2019 through 05/05/2019.
Thomas Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 46 – contempt of court
Roy Lee Ellis, w/m, 49 – attachment order
Joseph Randal Harrison, w/m, 62 – aggravated assault
Kenneth Wayne Higdon, w/m, 57 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, vio. light law, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Arthur Lynn Newton, w/m, 66 – hold for other agency
Robert Jerome Page, w/m, 39 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Gregory Lewis Skinner Jr., b/m, 36 – capias
Roy Luster Turner Jr., b/m, 57 – attachment order
Michelle Jamie Ward, w/f, 48 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Randall Edward Williams, w/m, 49 – capias
Jeremy Monroe Allen, w/m, 44 – driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law
Jimmy Leon Battles, w/m, 34 – capias
Ann Janette Clulee, w/f, 40 – capias
Cheyenne Gunn, b/m, 61 – driving under the influence first offense
Joseph Randal Harrison, w/m, 62 – aggravated assault
Joshua Joseph Hauser, w/m, 32 – attachment order
Bradley Gene Hutchens, w/m, 35 – violation of probation
James Kenton Levingston, b/m, 57 – attachment order
Shannon Jan Page, w/f, 35 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Justin Wayne Parker, w/m, 29 – violation of probation
Cheyanne Krystine Powers, w/f, 22 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Gregory Lewis Skinner Jr., b/m, 36 – worthless checks
Inspections
McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score
LaCarreta Grille, Medina, complete inspection, 90 score
Kinder Academy Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Happy Chinese, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Hampton Inn Food, complete inspection, 95 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Bradford Senior Center, complete inspection, 100 score
La Carreta Grille, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score
El Sombero, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Ritz Theater, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
The Skating Place, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Medina Skating Rink, complete inspection, 99 score
Main Street Country, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Plaza III, complete inspection, 100 score
Joe and Deana’s ByPass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Joe and Deana’s ByPass Cafe, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 73 score, six criticals
A Taste of Texas BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score
A Taste of Texas BBQ, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Milan Golf and Country Club, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Creamers, Medina, complete inspection, 84 score, four criticals
Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Toyami Steak House, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score
Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
M&D Southern Cooking, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Toyami Steak House II, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Toyami Steak House II, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score
Hicks-Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Marriages
Kelly Ann Parks of Winter Haven, Florida and Matthew James Littleton of Winter Haven, Florida
Timothy Jordan Evans of Gibson and Lacey Tyler Connell of Gibson
Johnny C. Clark of Waverly and Vickie Renee Basham Young of Selmer
Zachary Alan Cain of Camden and Shelby Noel Cox of Memphis
Rodney Allen Harris of Trenton and Magan Elyse Fuller Smith of Milan
Alexander Lee Walker of Medina and April Dawn York of Humboldt
Divorces
Michael Partlow vs. Sandy Renee Partlow
Richard Douglas Criswell Jr. vs. Wanda Charlene Criswell
Stacy Duffey Harrison vs. Guy Richard Harrison
Casey Daniel McCurdy vs. Megan A. McCurdy
Real Estate Transfers
Brian P. McDaniel and wife, Terri S. McDaniel and Curtis Brandon McDaniel to David Schwartz and wife, Julia E. Swartz – Rutherford – $175,000
Jacob Forbes and wife, Tina Forbes to Ricky S. Hill and wife, Tina L. Hill – Kenton – $115,000
Robert G. Scott and wife, Beverly Scott to Hamilton Hudson and Courtney P. Rasberry – Dyer – $172,500
Laura Harlan-Mack Morris Foundation to St. Johns Community Services – Trenton
Ed Haltom to Clinton Jurnett – Gibson County – $15,180.28
Judith Carol Bates to Irene Rochelle Lancaster and Leigh Ann Lancaster – Humboldt – $178,000
Ronnie Davidson and Judy Davidson Shanklin to Rita Davidson Tilley and husband, Larry Tilley – Dyer
Ronnie Davidson and wife, Janie Davidson to Judy Davidson Shanklin and husband, Wayne Shanklin – Dyer
Ronnie Davidson and Rita Davidson Tilley to Judy Davidson Shanklin and husband, Wayne Shanklin – Dyer
Judy Davidson Shanklin and Rita Davidson Tilley to Ronnie Davidson and wife, Janie Davidson – Dyer
Joshua Lee Hobson and wife, Amanda Hobson to Matthew Marlion Tillery and wife, Hailee Ann Tillery – Medina – $217,000
Scott M. Bumpus and wife, Angela Bumpus to John M. Harrison and wife, Heather M. Harrison – Medina – $326,000
Building Permits
Kevin Yoder, 142 China Grove Road, Rutherford
Brandon Bailey, 36 Oak Leaf Drive, Trenton
Mark Bradford, 18 Baletine Road, Dyer
Donnell Hess, 9 Cotton Row, Medina
Robert Hornby, 137 Bradford Highway, Rutherford
Joey Reed, 12 Charlie Butler Road, Trenton
Sunny and Anne Khamapirad, 122 Bobbitt Road, medina
Bryan Bergman, 30 Spring Creek Road, Medina
Clark Family Homes, 36 Kambridge, Medina
Tommy Lemings, 60 Lemings Road, Trenton
Joe Alexander, 120 Shiloh Road, Bradford
Dr. Brian Patterson, 25 Old Turkey Creek Road, Humboldt
Darren Sells, (McDonald’s), 2038 Highway 45 ByPass S, Trenton
Marvin Thomas, 435 East Sixth Street, Trenton
Michael Hinton, 203 Taylor Street, Trenton
Eddie Sturgeon, 114 Davy Crockett Mall, Trenton