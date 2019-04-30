Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Leon Holmes – resisting arrest

Marquavius Cunningham – simple possession of Schedule VI

Danterrance Brown – domestic assault

Tory McConhie – simple possession of Schedule II, DUI

Joshua Pigg – reckless endangerment

Paul O’Donnell – simple possession of Schedule VI

Xavier Evans – DUI

Clinton Mobley – driving without DL

Brianna Powell – driving without DL

Christina Curtis – worthless checks

Carrie Sansing – possession of drug paraphernalia

Wesley Hill – criminal simulation E felony, criminal simulation conspiracy, theft under $1,000, theft under $1,000 conspiracy – waived to Grand Jury

Civil

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Yolanda Homes

Brad York vs Naukia Ford

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Troy Puckett

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Daylon Ballard

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Michelle York

Synchrony Bank vs Jackie A. Morgan

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Mattie Perry

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs George P. Hardee

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Amy Epperson

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Anthony Castellaw

Joshua Arnold vs Alexis Rodgers

Autumn Wood Apartments vs Natasha Williams

Harbin LLC as assignee of Why Not Leasing LLC vs Betty Warren

Hope Federal Credit Union fdba American Savings Credit Union vs Jesse K. Greene aka Jessee Greene

Credit Acceptance Corp vs Tecora Boykin

Credit Acceptance Corp vs Jonathan Matlock

Joshua Arnold vs Atheia Edwards

Sunrise Enterprise LLC vs Linda Hughes

Michael Dennis vs Bridget Denise Thomas

JC Teague vs Allen Pledge and Brandy Pledge

Hugh or Rhetta Youmans vs Keoish Smith

Phillip Glenn vs Daniel Hensley

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/22/2019 through 04/28/2019:

Steven Brooks, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2019, Mitchell and 14th; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart.

Marcus Anthony Davis, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2019, HPD; Charges: statutory rape. Arresting officer: Inv Williams.

James Walter Duncan, 42, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/25/2019, Brown and 7th; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart.

Bradley Lamar Faulkner, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2019, 419 Forest Dr.; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.

Brandy Nicole Flowers, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2019, 2154 Dotson; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Demetric Antonio Lemons, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2019, 310 W Maple; Charges: driving w/o a license, evading arrest, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.

Jerry Louis Sullivan, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2019, 211 Etheridge St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Asac Rich.

Jorvis Libision Taylor, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2019, 1619 Vine St.; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, theft of property, trespass criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

John Thomas Ward, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2019, 2154 Dotson; Charges: domestic assault, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/22/2019 through 04/28/2019.

Deborah Ruth Boggs, w/f, 50 – domestic assault

William Bradley Boggs, w/m, 48 – domestic assault

Timeka Nichole Denwiddie, b/f, 36 – driving on revoked/suspended license

James Walter Duncan Jr., b/m, 43 – capias

Desiree Evonne Harrison, w/f, 23 – capias

Latasha Sharman Holloway, b/f, 38 – capias, theft of property

Jordan Damon Patrick, b/m, 19 – simple possession/casual exchange

Roche O’Brain Perry, b/m, 36 – attachment order

Hilda Marie Ramagos, w/f, 20 – violation of probation

Jaquez J’Shun Reed, w/m, 20 – attachment order, capias

Tristan James Warmath, w/m, 24 – capias

Theodus Mario Whitmore, b/m, 49 – criminal impersonation

Christopher Randolph Burns, b/m, 28 – violation of probation

Justin Roy Childers, w/m, 34 – violation of probation, evading arrest

Brian Keith Gladish, w/m, 43 – violation of probation

Marcus Anthony Hale, w/m, 55 – violation of probation

Ryan Mitchell Howse, w/m, 41 – violation of probation

Jimmy Donald Kidd, b/m, 33 – violation of conditions of community supervision

Zachary David Milstead, w/m, 23 – capias

Logan Kincaid Talley, w/m, 22 – criminal attempt

Sadarius Montrell Thomas, b/m, 27 – simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Theodus Mario Whitmore, b/m, 49 – capias

Markell Rashad Young, b/m, 27 – domestic assault

Marriages

Justin Anthony Kraemer of Atwood and Kalena Merea Bragg of Atwood

Adrian Christian Fout of Trenton and Shelbie Brooklyn Walls of Trenton

John Michael Walters, Sr. of Bradford and Pamela Lee Nickerson King of Milan

Cody Holland Agee of Milan and Bryce Erin Appleton of Milan

Divorces

Anna Reed vs Cody Reed

Kimberly L. Young vs Wesley Young

Real Estate Transfers

Lea Jarnigan, f/k/a Lea Prestininizi, with spouse, John Jarnigan to Connie Travis – Trenton – $18,000

Jodi Maness to Franz Seyerle and wife, Audrey Seyerle – Medina – $23,000

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as attorney-in-fact for Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust – Humboldt – $10,000

Stephen Wagler and wife, Nioma R. Wagler to Zachary Smith and wife, Heather Smith – Kenton – $80,000

Gina R. Hays, f/k/a Gina Dulaney, to Sherrice Pettigrew – Milan – $87,900

17 House, LLC and The Shoaf Management Company to Gary A. Taylor – Milan – $200,000

17 House, LLC and The Shoaf Management Company to Security Bank and Trust Company – Milan – $450,000

Collins Bonds, Jerry Wilson, Barry Matthews ad Joe Ragon, Trustees of the First Baptist Church of Milan, Inc. to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $5,000

Rachel Johnson to Eric Sanders and wife, Corinthia Sanders – Milan – $60,000

Colby Marcle to Justin L. Parrish – Trenton – $56,000

Ashley Brooke Vanlandingham Adler to Melissa D. Stewart – Medina – $289,900

Regions Bank to Richard C. Ballinger – Trenton – $75,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Dakota M. Ealey and wife, Allison M. Ealey – Milan – $179,900

Robert E. Bell and wife, Peggy F. Bell to Russ Garrett and wife, Rose Garrett and Tim Young – Trenton – $2,000

Robert E. Bell and Tim Bell to Russ Garrett and wife, Rose Garrett and Tim Young – Trenton – $24,000

Harold L. Marcus and wife, Kathy D. Marcus to James T. Newby and wife, Carrie H. Newby – Milan – $218,000

Joseph A. Spellings and wife, Candice Spellings to Jeremy Barkley and wife, Bethany J. Barkley – Dyer – $186,500

Donald Elmer Hageman to Tom Hartigan – Milan $40,000

Brett W. Copeland and wife, Anita Copeland to Michael Barnes and wife, Patricia Barnes – Rutherford – $104,000

Martha Ann Cooper to Deone Epperson – Humboldt – $85,900