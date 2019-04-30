Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Leon Holmes – resisting arrest
Marquavius Cunningham – simple possession of Schedule VI
Danterrance Brown – domestic assault
Tory McConhie – simple possession of Schedule II, DUI
Joshua Pigg – reckless endangerment
Paul O’Donnell – simple possession of Schedule VI
Xavier Evans – DUI
Clinton Mobley – driving without DL
Brianna Powell – driving without DL
Christina Curtis – worthless checks
Carrie Sansing – possession of drug paraphernalia
Wesley Hill – criminal simulation E felony, criminal simulation conspiracy, theft under $1,000, theft under $1,000 conspiracy – waived to Grand Jury
Civil
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Yolanda Homes
Brad York vs Naukia Ford
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Troy Puckett
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Daylon Ballard
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Michelle York
Synchrony Bank vs Jackie A. Morgan
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Mattie Perry
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs George P. Hardee
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Amy Epperson
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Anthony Castellaw
Joshua Arnold vs Alexis Rodgers
Autumn Wood Apartments vs Natasha Williams
Harbin LLC as assignee of Why Not Leasing LLC vs Betty Warren
Hope Federal Credit Union fdba American Savings Credit Union vs Jesse K. Greene aka Jessee Greene
Credit Acceptance Corp vs Tecora Boykin
Credit Acceptance Corp vs Jonathan Matlock
Joshua Arnold vs Atheia Edwards
Sunrise Enterprise LLC vs Linda Hughes
Michael Dennis vs Bridget Denise Thomas
JC Teague vs Allen Pledge and Brandy Pledge
Hugh or Rhetta Youmans vs Keoish Smith
Phillip Glenn vs Daniel Hensley
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/22/2019 through 04/28/2019:
Steven Brooks, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2019, Mitchell and 14th; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart.
Marcus Anthony Davis, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2019, HPD; Charges: statutory rape. Arresting officer: Inv Williams.
James Walter Duncan, 42, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/25/2019, Brown and 7th; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart.
Bradley Lamar Faulkner, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2019, 419 Forest Dr.; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl Phillips.
Brandy Nicole Flowers, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2019, 2154 Dotson; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Demetric Antonio Lemons, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2019, 310 W Maple; Charges: driving w/o a license, evading arrest, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Sgt Hill.
Jerry Louis Sullivan, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2019, 211 Etheridge St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Asac Rich.
Jorvis Libision Taylor, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2019, 1619 Vine St.; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, theft of property, trespass criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
John Thomas Ward, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2019, 2154 Dotson; Charges: domestic assault, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/22/2019 through 04/28/2019.
Deborah Ruth Boggs, w/f, 50 – domestic assault
William Bradley Boggs, w/m, 48 – domestic assault
Timeka Nichole Denwiddie, b/f, 36 – driving on revoked/suspended license
James Walter Duncan Jr., b/m, 43 – capias
Desiree Evonne Harrison, w/f, 23 – capias
Latasha Sharman Holloway, b/f, 38 – capias, theft of property
Jordan Damon Patrick, b/m, 19 – simple possession/casual exchange
Roche O’Brain Perry, b/m, 36 – attachment order
Hilda Marie Ramagos, w/f, 20 – violation of probation
Jaquez J’Shun Reed, w/m, 20 – attachment order, capias
Tristan James Warmath, w/m, 24 – capias
Theodus Mario Whitmore, b/m, 49 – criminal impersonation
Christopher Randolph Burns, b/m, 28 – violation of probation
Justin Roy Childers, w/m, 34 – violation of probation, evading arrest
Brian Keith Gladish, w/m, 43 – violation of probation
Marcus Anthony Hale, w/m, 55 – violation of probation
Ryan Mitchell Howse, w/m, 41 – violation of probation
Jimmy Donald Kidd, b/m, 33 – violation of conditions of community supervision
Zachary David Milstead, w/m, 23 – capias
Logan Kincaid Talley, w/m, 22 – criminal attempt
Sadarius Montrell Thomas, b/m, 27 – simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Theodus Mario Whitmore, b/m, 49 – capias
Markell Rashad Young, b/m, 27 – domestic assault
Marriages
Justin Anthony Kraemer of Atwood and Kalena Merea Bragg of Atwood
Adrian Christian Fout of Trenton and Shelbie Brooklyn Walls of Trenton
John Michael Walters, Sr. of Bradford and Pamela Lee Nickerson King of Milan
Cody Holland Agee of Milan and Bryce Erin Appleton of Milan
Divorces
Anna Reed vs Cody Reed
Kimberly L. Young vs Wesley Young
Real Estate Transfers
Lea Jarnigan, f/k/a Lea Prestininizi, with spouse, John Jarnigan to Connie Travis – Trenton – $18,000
Jodi Maness to Franz Seyerle and wife, Audrey Seyerle – Medina – $23,000
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as attorney-in-fact for Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust – Humboldt – $10,000
Stephen Wagler and wife, Nioma R. Wagler to Zachary Smith and wife, Heather Smith – Kenton – $80,000
Gina R. Hays, f/k/a Gina Dulaney, to Sherrice Pettigrew – Milan – $87,900
17 House, LLC and The Shoaf Management Company to Gary A. Taylor – Milan – $200,000
17 House, LLC and The Shoaf Management Company to Security Bank and Trust Company – Milan – $450,000
Collins Bonds, Jerry Wilson, Barry Matthews ad Joe Ragon, Trustees of the First Baptist Church of Milan, Inc. to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $5,000
Rachel Johnson to Eric Sanders and wife, Corinthia Sanders – Milan – $60,000
Colby Marcle to Justin L. Parrish – Trenton – $56,000
Ashley Brooke Vanlandingham Adler to Melissa D. Stewart – Medina – $289,900
Regions Bank to Richard C. Ballinger – Trenton – $75,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Dakota M. Ealey and wife, Allison M. Ealey – Milan – $179,900
Robert E. Bell and wife, Peggy F. Bell to Russ Garrett and wife, Rose Garrett and Tim Young – Trenton – $2,000
Robert E. Bell and Tim Bell to Russ Garrett and wife, Rose Garrett and Tim Young – Trenton – $24,000
Harold L. Marcus and wife, Kathy D. Marcus to James T. Newby and wife, Carrie H. Newby – Milan – $218,000
Joseph A. Spellings and wife, Candice Spellings to Jeremy Barkley and wife, Bethany J. Barkley – Dyer – $186,500
Donald Elmer Hageman to Tom Hartigan – Milan $40,000
Brett W. Copeland and wife, Anita Copeland to Michael Barnes and wife, Patricia Barnes – Rutherford – $104,000
Martha Ann Cooper to Deone Epperson – Humboldt – $85,900