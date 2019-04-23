Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/15/2019 through 04/21/2019:
Valerie Payton Allewelt, 51, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2019, HPD; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Jeremiah Lee Anderson, 20, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2019, HPD; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Ladrakus Martel Bradford, 32, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 04/16/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Estes.
Malion Montreal Davis, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2019, 300 S 19th; Charges: possession of sch. VI, resisting arrest/stop, halt frisk, evading arrest. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Holly Lynn Dunagan, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2019, 45 and East End; Charges: driving under influence, driving rev/susp/exp license, violation of light law, violation open container, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Carolyn Jean Evans, 62, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 04/16/2019; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law.
Joey Lynn Fair, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2019, 523 Maclin; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: INV Hill.
Glenn Fisher, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/19/2019, 1206 N 22nd Ave Ext; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Michael Anthony Jones, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/21/2019, Dollar General; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: PTL Evans.
William Travis Mealer, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2019, Ferrell and 18th; Charges: possession sch II, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Anthony Howard Pearo, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2019, Carriage Lane Apts; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.
John Allen Yarbrough, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/21/2019, 1903 Vine St; Charges: criminal trespassing, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/15/2019 through 04/21/2019.
Andrea Renee Thomas, b/f, 21 – capias
Brandon Robert True, w/m, 24 – attachment order
Ladrakus Montrell Bradford, b/m, 33 – aggravated assault
Tra O’Neal Cole, w/m, 30 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Jeffrey Wade Breece, w/m, 51 – capias
Ashley Elizabeth Davis, w/f, 32 – capias
Rikki Angela Duncan, w/f, 36 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Jonathan Tom Lundy, w/m, 38 – attachment order
Samantha Ashley Lyles, w/f, 33 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Shakara Deanna Mathis, b/f, 25 – attachment order
Christopher Lynn Snow, w/m, 44 – vandalism
Octavious Corderell Thomas, b/m, 22 – capias
Steven Matthew Ward, w/m, 36 – capias
Krystal Santana West, b/f, 33 – attachment order
Anthony Harold York, w/m, 61 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Bernie Edward Young, w/m, 25 – capias
Marriages
Richard Lee Vestal, Jr. of Milan and Cali Brooke Woodard of Milan
Christopher James Sanchez of Bradford and Elizabeth Anne Stone of Medina
Kasey Scott Hatley of Gleason and Hannah Shea Hicks of Gleason
Jeremy Don Needham of Trezevant and Lourie Dawn Allen Swalley of Trezevant
Real Estate Transfers
Pipes Irrevocable Trust, with Granville E. Pipes as Transferor and Mary Bowen as Trustee, to Samuel David Hector and wife, Tina Lynne Hector – Medina – $175,000
Daryl Ray Laster to Steele Brothers, Inc. – 22nd CD – $1,500
Eric Horne to Tristan Pierson – Trenton – $77,000
Robert Lynn Spencer, Sr. to Tracy V. Reynolds – Humboldt
Claudia P. Williams, Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Ann Hicks Williams, to Carthel Jack Finch, Blake Spellings, Frank Sorrells, III and Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. – Trenton – $212,796
Dorthea Moon Bryant to Steven Lippard – Dyer – $49,500
Jason Wood to Theresa A. Dixon – Humboldt – $99,900
Mike Miller to Mark Anthony Muirhead and wife, Margaret Christine Muirhead – Kenton – $94,000
Sandra Hall Arnold, Brenda Hall, Stacey Lynn Hall, Stephanie Hall Taylor and Susan Leandra Hall to Jody Denton and wife, Deeana Denton – Trenton – $120,000
J. Paul Gray to Hugh Thomas Luckey and wife, Faye Luckey – Humboldt – $364,583.34
Paul N. Everett and wife, Rachel M. Everett to Christopher T. Perry and wife, Jessica L. Perry – $346,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Vickie Young – Medina – $243,775.94
Mark Burich to William R. Killen, Steven K. Gilliam and Rickey Holt – Milan – $15,000
Cathey M. Jones to Brian Bradberry and wife, Corrie Bradberry – Humboldt – $100,000
Cynthia Ann Griffin, n/k/a Cynthia Ann Griffin Hooper, to Candice M. Murphy – Dyer – 68,900
Derek Markgraf and Leah Markgraf to Nicholas M. Roberts and wife, Leah B. Roberts – Milan – $130,500
Amber Joy Grimes to Derek Markgraf and wife, Leah Markgraf – Milan – $170,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Raymond Nguyen and wife, Jade Nguyen – Medina – $289,289
Derek L. Haynes and wife, Cassie J. Haynes to Robert Owens and wife, Stacie Owens – Milan – $36,000
Andy King, Co-Trustee of the Raymond Halliburton Family Trust, and Charlene King, Co-Trustee of the Raymond Halliburton Family Trust, to Mack Ashburn, T. Mason Ashburn and Kent A. Smithson – Dyer – $16,000
Patricia Ann Chambliss to Tamika Beard – Humboldt – $95,000
Maria Favela to James Ainsworth and wife, Tasha Ainsworth – Milan – $87,900
Jerry Foren and wife, Evaline Foren to Gerald Sellers and wife, Hilda Sellers – Bradford – $100,000
Harold Lambert and wife, Barbara Jean Lambert to Kimberly Hayes – Milan – $75,000
Noah Prater and Mark Prater to James V. Prescott and wife, Cindy F. Prescott – Dyer
Noah Prater and Mark Prater to Donald Perkins – Dyer – $48,000
Ernest Decker to Allison Rae Marks – Trenton – $15,000
John Alan Williams and Angie C. Williams Andrews and Mona Kay Canovan to Roger Edmonds and wife, Rebecca Edmonds – Medina – $10,640
John Alan Williams and Angie C. Williams Andrews and Mona Kay Canovan to Traci Lowe – Medina – $51,800
Samuel Duane Jones, Sr., Salle J. Powers, Amy B. Powell, Kelli M. Powers and Samuel Duane Jones, Jr. to Dusty W. Griffin – Milan – $125,000
Kathleen C. Yarbrough and husband, Charles W. Yarbrough to Terry Roberson and wife, Sheila Roberson – Milan – $85,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $31,482.91
Clark Family Holdings, LC to Mark Bateman and wife, Jennifer Bateman – Medina – $369,106
Gordon R. Simmons and wife, Sabrina Simmons to Ramon Padilla – Medina – $235,000
Norman Reid and wife, Tami Reid to Nicholas March – Medina – $169,500
Joseph T. Jones and wife, Beth Jones to Anthony Perry – Medina – $203,000
Anthony Dwayne McMinn and wife, Valerie McMinn to Katherine Geana Koplos-Carson and Yon Carson – Dyer – $20,000
John K. Scott to Stanley Sims and wife, Malinda Sims – Rutherford – $27,000
Lisa Schweich and husband, Luke Schweich to Joseph A. Spellings – Dyer – $239,000
James A. Weido, Sr. and wife, Dawn D. Weido to Matthew Simmons – Trenton – $86,500
W.G. Dement to Jason Dement – Humboldt – $110,475
Debbie Payne to Thomas Sylvia and wife, Mary Ellen Sylvia – Medina – $143,500
Cheslee Navarro, f/k/a Cheslee Pope, to Tony Bachman and wife, Lucinda Bachman – Milan – $42,000
Carthel Jack Finch, Blake Spellings, Frank Sorrells, III and Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. to Gary Clint Buchanan and Bryan Thomas Greer – Trenton – $275,000
Billy Burkeen to Tru-Pac, Inc. – Trenton – $88,000
Earl D. Gray to Mary A. Greenwell – Medina – $86,000
Charles W. King and wife, Julie E. King to Mack Ashburn, T. Mason Ashburn and Kent A. Smithson – Dyer – $544,000
Samuel R. Smith, Ruth Rohn, Pat Danley, Gerald D. Smith, Sherry Smith, Sandy McCoy, Chris Redden and Butch Redden to Sandra Smith – Trenton – $12,300
Ronald E. Perry to Brian Taylor Rodgers and wife, Jacquelyn Kristi Rodgers – Bradford – $60,000
Building Permits
Mike Powell, 28 Esquire White Road, Trenton
Ronald Baird, 66 New Hope Road, Dyer
Jerald Campbell, 9 Jenkins Cove, Trenton
Kimberly Moore and Andrew Malone, 4 Cherrywood Place, Medina
Dan Reeves, 11 Oak Hollow Road, Milan
Harold Matlock, 177 Lonnie Holt Road, Milan
Matthew Chicantek, 31 Middle School Road, Medina
Tony Parks, 41 Mt. Orange Road, Trenton
John Moore, 210 Stinson Road, Milan
Heather Fetters, 102 State Route 186N, Humboldt
Kristina Hutstedler, 549 Gann Road, Milan
Jacob Kail, 48 Billy Hayes Road, Humboldt
Dusty Vickers, 200 Sammons Circle, Trenton
Sheila McNeal, 15 Broadfield, Trenton
Dyersburg State Community College, 2971 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton