Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/15/2019 through 04/21/2019:

Valerie Payton Allewelt, 51, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2019, HPD; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Jeremiah Lee Anderson, 20, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2019, HPD; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Ladrakus Martel Bradford, 32, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 04/16/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Estes.

Malion Montreal Davis, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2019, 300 S 19th; Charges: possession of sch. VI, resisting arrest/stop, halt frisk, evading arrest. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Holly Lynn Dunagan, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2019, 45 and East End; Charges: driving under influence, driving rev/susp/exp license, violation of light law, violation open container, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Carolyn Jean Evans, 62, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 04/16/2019; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law.

Joey Lynn Fair, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2019, 523 Maclin; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: INV Hill.

Glenn Fisher, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/19/2019, 1206 N 22nd Ave Ext; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Michael Anthony Jones, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/21/2019, Dollar General; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: PTL Evans.

William Travis Mealer, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2019, Ferrell and 18th; Charges: possession sch II, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Anthony Howard Pearo, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2019, Carriage Lane Apts; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.

John Allen Yarbrough, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/21/2019, 1903 Vine St; Charges: criminal trespassing, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/15/2019 through 04/21/2019.

Andrea Renee Thomas, b/f, 21 – capias

Brandon Robert True, w/m, 24 – attachment order

Ladrakus Montrell Bradford, b/m, 33 – aggravated assault

Tra O’Neal Cole, w/m, 30 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jeffrey Wade Breece, w/m, 51 – capias

Ashley Elizabeth Davis, w/f, 32 – capias

Rikki Angela Duncan, w/f, 36 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Jonathan Tom Lundy, w/m, 38 – attachment order

Samantha Ashley Lyles, w/f, 33 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Shakara Deanna Mathis, b/f, 25 – attachment order

Christopher Lynn Snow, w/m, 44 – vandalism

Octavious Corderell Thomas, b/m, 22 – capias

Steven Matthew Ward, w/m, 36 – capias

Krystal Santana West, b/f, 33 – attachment order

Anthony Harold York, w/m, 61 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Bernie Edward Young, w/m, 25 – capias

Marriages

Richard Lee Vestal, Jr. of Milan and Cali Brooke Woodard of Milan

Christopher James Sanchez of Bradford and Elizabeth Anne Stone of Medina

Kasey Scott Hatley of Gleason and Hannah Shea Hicks of Gleason

Jeremy Don Needham of Trezevant and Lourie Dawn Allen Swalley of Trezevant

Real Estate Transfers

Pipes Irrevocable Trust, with Granville E. Pipes as Transferor and Mary Bowen as Trustee, to Samuel David Hector and wife, Tina Lynne Hector – Medina – $175,000

Daryl Ray Laster to Steele Brothers, Inc. – 22nd CD – $1,500

Eric Horne to Tristan Pierson – Trenton – $77,000

Robert Lynn Spencer, Sr. to Tracy V. Reynolds – Humboldt

Claudia P. Williams, Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Ann Hicks Williams, to Carthel Jack Finch, Blake Spellings, Frank Sorrells, III and Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. – Trenton – $212,796

Dorthea Moon Bryant to Steven Lippard – Dyer – $49,500

Jason Wood to Theresa A. Dixon – Humboldt – $99,900

Mike Miller to Mark Anthony Muirhead and wife, Margaret Christine Muirhead – Kenton – $94,000

Sandra Hall Arnold, Brenda Hall, Stacey Lynn Hall, Stephanie Hall Taylor and Susan Leandra Hall to Jody Denton and wife, Deeana Denton – Trenton – $120,000

J. Paul Gray to Hugh Thomas Luckey and wife, Faye Luckey – Humboldt – $364,583.34

Paul N. Everett and wife, Rachel M. Everett to Christopher T. Perry and wife, Jessica L. Perry – $346,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Vickie Young – Medina – $243,775.94

Mark Burich to William R. Killen, Steven K. Gilliam and Rickey Holt – Milan – $15,000

Cathey M. Jones to Brian Bradberry and wife, Corrie Bradberry – Humboldt – $100,000

Cynthia Ann Griffin, n/k/a Cynthia Ann Griffin Hooper, to Candice M. Murphy – Dyer – 68,900

Derek Markgraf and Leah Markgraf to Nicholas M. Roberts and wife, Leah B. Roberts – Milan – $130,500

Amber Joy Grimes to Derek Markgraf and wife, Leah Markgraf – Milan – $170,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Raymond Nguyen and wife, Jade Nguyen – Medina – $289,289

Derek L. Haynes and wife, Cassie J. Haynes to Robert Owens and wife, Stacie Owens – Milan – $36,000

Andy King, Co-Trustee of the Raymond Halliburton Family Trust, and Charlene King, Co-Trustee of the Raymond Halliburton Family Trust, to Mack Ashburn, T. Mason Ashburn and Kent A. Smithson – Dyer – $16,000

Patricia Ann Chambliss to Tamika Beard – Humboldt – $95,000

Maria Favela to James Ainsworth and wife, Tasha Ainsworth – Milan – $87,900

Jerry Foren and wife, Evaline Foren to Gerald Sellers and wife, Hilda Sellers – Bradford – $100,000

Harold Lambert and wife, Barbara Jean Lambert to Kimberly Hayes – Milan – $75,000

Noah Prater and Mark Prater to James V. Prescott and wife, Cindy F. Prescott – Dyer

Noah Prater and Mark Prater to Donald Perkins – Dyer – $48,000

Ernest Decker to Allison Rae Marks – Trenton – $15,000

John Alan Williams and Angie C. Williams Andrews and Mona Kay Canovan to Roger Edmonds and wife, Rebecca Edmonds – Medina – $10,640

John Alan Williams and Angie C. Williams Andrews and Mona Kay Canovan to Traci Lowe – Medina – $51,800

Samuel Duane Jones, Sr., Salle J. Powers, Amy B. Powell, Kelli M. Powers and Samuel Duane Jones, Jr. to Dusty W. Griffin – Milan – $125,000

Kathleen C. Yarbrough and husband, Charles W. Yarbrough to Terry Roberson and wife, Sheila Roberson – Milan – $85,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $31,482.91

Clark Family Holdings, LC to Mark Bateman and wife, Jennifer Bateman – Medina – $369,106

Gordon R. Simmons and wife, Sabrina Simmons to Ramon Padilla – Medina – $235,000

Norman Reid and wife, Tami Reid to Nicholas March – Medina – $169,500

Joseph T. Jones and wife, Beth Jones to Anthony Perry – Medina – $203,000

Anthony Dwayne McMinn and wife, Valerie McMinn to Katherine Geana Koplos-Carson and Yon Carson – Dyer – $20,000

John K. Scott to Stanley Sims and wife, Malinda Sims – Rutherford – $27,000

Lisa Schweich and husband, Luke Schweich to Joseph A. Spellings – Dyer – $239,000

James A. Weido, Sr. and wife, Dawn D. Weido to Matthew Simmons – Trenton – $86,500

W.G. Dement to Jason Dement – Humboldt – $110,475

Debbie Payne to Thomas Sylvia and wife, Mary Ellen Sylvia – Medina – $143,500

Cheslee Navarro, f/k/a Cheslee Pope, to Tony Bachman and wife, Lucinda Bachman – Milan – $42,000

Carthel Jack Finch, Blake Spellings, Frank Sorrells, III and Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. to Gary Clint Buchanan and Bryan Thomas Greer – Trenton – $275,000

Billy Burkeen to Tru-Pac, Inc. – Trenton – $88,000

Earl D. Gray to Mary A. Greenwell – Medina – $86,000

Charles W. King and wife, Julie E. King to Mack Ashburn, T. Mason Ashburn and Kent A. Smithson – Dyer – $544,000

Samuel R. Smith, Ruth Rohn, Pat Danley, Gerald D. Smith, Sherry Smith, Sandy McCoy, Chris Redden and Butch Redden to Sandra Smith – Trenton – $12,300

Ronald E. Perry to Brian Taylor Rodgers and wife, Jacquelyn Kristi Rodgers – Bradford – $60,000

Building Permits

Mike Powell, 28 Esquire White Road, Trenton

Ronald Baird, 66 New Hope Road, Dyer

Jerald Campbell, 9 Jenkins Cove, Trenton

Kimberly Moore and Andrew Malone, 4 Cherrywood Place, Medina

Dan Reeves, 11 Oak Hollow Road, Milan

Harold Matlock, 177 Lonnie Holt Road, Milan

Matthew Chicantek, 31 Middle School Road, Medina

Tony Parks, 41 Mt. Orange Road, Trenton

John Moore, 210 Stinson Road, Milan

Heather Fetters, 102 State Route 186N, Humboldt

Kristina Hutstedler, 549 Gann Road, Milan

Jacob Kail, 48 Billy Hayes Road, Humboldt

Dusty Vickers, 200 Sammons Circle, Trenton

Sheila McNeal, 15 Broadfield, Trenton

Dyersburg State Community College, 2971 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton