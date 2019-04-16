Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Monte Taylor – contempt of court – bound over to Grand Jury

Kevin Walker – contempt of court (2 counts) – bound over to Grand Jury

Crystal McHugh – driving on suspended DL

Justin Pankey – evading arrest

Santavious Hunt – domestic assault

Jeffrey Bolin – DUI

Justin Thomas – simple possession Schedule VI

LaKisha Harris – simple possession Schedule VI

Garrett Finch – simple possession Schedule II

Ivy Johnson – domestic assault

Jamison Galloway – contempt of court

Benjamin Grant – contempt of court

Cheyenne Gunn – DUI

Robert Page – DUI

Shawna Hudspeth – theft under $1,000

Jeremy Ward – contempt of court

Walter Chimiteski – aggravated assault – bound over to Grand Jury

James Green – simple possession of Schedule II, possession drug paraphernalia, contempt of court – bound over to Grand Jury

Corey Payne – contempt of court

Katherine Ann Watt – aggravated trespass

Trenton Court Report

Terence J. Robinson, driving without license

Mary Louis Pirtle, driving without license

Clinton Ramsey, simple possession/casual exchange

Peyton D. Whitmore, Sch. VI drugs

Thomas H. Barnett, DUI first offense

Jesse Gapen, simple possession Sch. II

James Allen Bickford, Jr., simple possession Sch. II

Ricky J. Gilliam, driving w/o

Zachary Powell Hammonds, driving w/o

Marvin T Suggs, driving w/o

Brandi Nichole Davis, driving while license suspended second offense

Brian A Echols, disorderly conduct

Zachery Thomas Earls, defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Jeffery Hunt, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Coleen McDermott, simple possession Sch. VI

Traci Nicole Patterson, defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Evan Estes, driving w/o

Whitney Leighann Sawyers, driving w/o

Cynthia Jo Powell, driving w/o

Travis Scott, defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Samuel Peden, defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Timothy Seth Waller, defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Michael Morris Jeffery, theft of property under $1000

Sarah Hearod, driving w/o

Sarah Hearod, DUI first offense

Britiany Mason, theft of merchandise-shoplifting

Clay Farrell, theft of merchandise-shoplifting

Michael Morris Jeffery, theft (up to $1000)

Timothy Coffman, theft up to $1000

James Tummins, harassment

James Edward March, public intoxication

David Foster, defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Timothy Wayne Hood, simple possession/casual exchange

Jonathan King, best interest on DUI second offense

Adron L Mallard, resist, stop, arrest, search (no weapon)

Christopher Kaack, nolo contendre simple assault

James R Foutch, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Bryan Eric Johnson, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Ty Matthew Frame, driving w/o

Justin Stoots, DUI first offense

Mister Burnett, simple possession/casual exchange

Stacey L. VanDyke, DUI first offense

Cynric Shanta Pigue, animal cruelty

Antonio Demetric Turner Adkisson, vandalism

Kelly Kay Lambert, simple possession meth

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/08/2019 through 04/14/2019:

Telisha Danielle Bailey, 26, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 04/09/2019, Viking Dr.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PLT Barr.

Billy Glynn Birmingham, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/12/2019, 1243 Salem Rd.; Charges: theft crime simulation, forgery, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT. Williams.

Tommy James Bynum, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/12/2019, 1421 N 20th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Leon Thomas Holmes, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2019, 1703 Ferrell St.; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Corey Bernard Savage, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2019, 1007 Gibson Wells Rd.; Charges: simple possession, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Terrance Tyrone Williams, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/10/2019, 13th and Mitchell; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, seatbelt law, possession sch II. Arresting officer: DTF Rich.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/08/2019 through 04/14/2019.

Andrew Christopher Mayo, w/m, 23 – theft of property, vandalism

Carrie Anne Sansing, w/f, 44 – worthless checks

James Arthur Shull, w/m, 47 – capias

Anthony Harold York, w/m, 60 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Emma-Leigh Butler, w/f, 25 – capias

Codey Allen Ducat, w/m, 27 – violation of order of protection/restraining order, domestic assault

Xavier Cortez Evans, b/m, 40 – failure to provide proof ins., improper display of plates, vandalism, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving without license

Perry Quentice Middlebrook, b/m, 22 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Ryan Edward Moore, w/m, 27 – capias, attachment order

Ramona Fay Phelps, w/f, 63 – domestic assault

Holly Reane Riggs, w/f, 23 – violation of protections/restraining order

Rocky Dwayne Snider Jr., w/m, 40 – capias

Carl Bernard Turner, b/m, 49 – failure to appear, worthless checks

Marriages

Christopher James Sanchez of Bradford and Elizabeth Anne Stone of Medina

Kasey Scott Hatley of Gleason and Hannah Shea Hicks of Gleason

Jeremy Don Needham of Trezevant and Lourie Dawn Allen Swalley of Trezevant

Real Estate Transfers

Angela Phillips to Stephen P. Aaron and wife, Patricia J. Aaron – Trenton – $15,000

Barbara Gordon, n/k/a Barbara Pierce, to Melinda S. Roe – Humboldt – $87,500

Bradley Vaughn Arnold and Bethany A. Arnold to MLH Investments, LLC – Milan – $52,000

Charles Edgar Lee, Jr. to Brandie Rainey – Humboldt – $54,000

Chris L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell to John A. Shoaf, III, Barrett Holt Shoaf, Camille Shoaf Mussenden, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Nancy Shoaf Graesser, Vance Carlton Shoaf and Ruth Shoaf Carmichael – Milan – $19,448

Shellee J. Wilson to Milton Vaughn Cassidy and wife, Rhonda R. Cassidy – Medina – $132,900

Dana C. Volner, f/k/a Dana C. Nicholas, to Trent Britt, d/b/a Quality Contractor Services – Milan – $208,000

Justin Scott and wife, Donna Scott to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $100,000

Hugh Thomas Luckey to James Turner and wife, Diane Turner – Humboldt – $159,900