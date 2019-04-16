Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Monte Taylor – contempt of court – bound over to Grand Jury
Kevin Walker – contempt of court (2 counts) – bound over to Grand Jury
Crystal McHugh – driving on suspended DL
Justin Pankey – evading arrest
Santavious Hunt – domestic assault
Jeffrey Bolin – DUI
Justin Thomas – simple possession Schedule VI
LaKisha Harris – simple possession Schedule VI
Garrett Finch – simple possession Schedule II
Ivy Johnson – domestic assault
Jamison Galloway – contempt of court
Benjamin Grant – contempt of court
Cheyenne Gunn – DUI
Robert Page – DUI
Shawna Hudspeth – theft under $1,000
Jeremy Ward – contempt of court
Walter Chimiteski – aggravated assault – bound over to Grand Jury
James Green – simple possession of Schedule II, possession drug paraphernalia, contempt of court – bound over to Grand Jury
Corey Payne – contempt of court
Katherine Ann Watt – aggravated trespass
Trenton Court Report
Terence J. Robinson, driving without license
Mary Louis Pirtle, driving without license
Clinton Ramsey, simple possession/casual exchange
Peyton D. Whitmore, Sch. VI drugs
Thomas H. Barnett, DUI first offense
Jesse Gapen, simple possession Sch. II
James Allen Bickford, Jr., simple possession Sch. II
Ricky J. Gilliam, driving w/o
Zachary Powell Hammonds, driving w/o
Marvin T Suggs, driving w/o
Brandi Nichole Davis, driving while license suspended second offense
Brian A Echols, disorderly conduct
Zachery Thomas Earls, defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Jeffery Hunt, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Coleen McDermott, simple possession Sch. VI
Traci Nicole Patterson, defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Evan Estes, driving w/o
Whitney Leighann Sawyers, driving w/o
Cynthia Jo Powell, driving w/o
Travis Scott, defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Samuel Peden, defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Timothy Seth Waller, defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Michael Morris Jeffery, theft of property under $1000
Sarah Hearod, driving w/o
Sarah Hearod, DUI first offense
Britiany Mason, theft of merchandise-shoplifting
Clay Farrell, theft of merchandise-shoplifting
Michael Morris Jeffery, theft (up to $1000)
Timothy Coffman, theft up to $1000
James Tummins, harassment
James Edward March, public intoxication
David Foster, defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Timothy Wayne Hood, simple possession/casual exchange
Jonathan King, best interest on DUI second offense
Adron L Mallard, resist, stop, arrest, search (no weapon)
Christopher Kaack, nolo contendre simple assault
James R Foutch, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia
Bryan Eric Johnson, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Ty Matthew Frame, driving w/o
Justin Stoots, DUI first offense
Mister Burnett, simple possession/casual exchange
Stacey L. VanDyke, DUI first offense
Cynric Shanta Pigue, animal cruelty
Antonio Demetric Turner Adkisson, vandalism
Kelly Kay Lambert, simple possession meth
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/08/2019 through 04/14/2019:
Telisha Danielle Bailey, 26, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 04/09/2019, Viking Dr.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PLT Barr.
Billy Glynn Birmingham, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/12/2019, 1243 Salem Rd.; Charges: theft crime simulation, forgery, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT. Williams.
Tommy James Bynum, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/12/2019, 1421 N 20th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Leon Thomas Holmes, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2019, 1703 Ferrell St.; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Corey Bernard Savage, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2019, 1007 Gibson Wells Rd.; Charges: simple possession, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Terrance Tyrone Williams, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/10/2019, 13th and Mitchell; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, seatbelt law, possession sch II. Arresting officer: DTF Rich.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 04/08/2019 through 04/14/2019.
Andrew Christopher Mayo, w/m, 23 – theft of property, vandalism
Carrie Anne Sansing, w/f, 44 – worthless checks
James Arthur Shull, w/m, 47 – capias
Anthony Harold York, w/m, 60 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Emma-Leigh Butler, w/f, 25 – capias
Codey Allen Ducat, w/m, 27 – violation of order of protection/restraining order, domestic assault
Xavier Cortez Evans, b/m, 40 – failure to provide proof ins., improper display of plates, vandalism, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving without license
Perry Quentice Middlebrook, b/m, 22 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Ryan Edward Moore, w/m, 27 – capias, attachment order
Ramona Fay Phelps, w/f, 63 – domestic assault
Holly Reane Riggs, w/f, 23 – violation of protections/restraining order
Rocky Dwayne Snider Jr., w/m, 40 – capias
Carl Bernard Turner, b/m, 49 – failure to appear, worthless checks
Marriages
Christopher James Sanchez of Bradford and Elizabeth Anne Stone of Medina
Kasey Scott Hatley of Gleason and Hannah Shea Hicks of Gleason
Jeremy Don Needham of Trezevant and Lourie Dawn Allen Swalley of Trezevant
Real Estate Transfers
Angela Phillips to Stephen P. Aaron and wife, Patricia J. Aaron – Trenton – $15,000
Barbara Gordon, n/k/a Barbara Pierce, to Melinda S. Roe – Humboldt – $87,500
Bradley Vaughn Arnold and Bethany A. Arnold to MLH Investments, LLC – Milan – $52,000
Charles Edgar Lee, Jr. to Brandie Rainey – Humboldt – $54,000
Chris L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell to John A. Shoaf, III, Barrett Holt Shoaf, Camille Shoaf Mussenden, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Nancy Shoaf Graesser, Vance Carlton Shoaf and Ruth Shoaf Carmichael – Milan – $19,448
Shellee J. Wilson to Milton Vaughn Cassidy and wife, Rhonda R. Cassidy – Medina – $132,900
Dana C. Volner, f/k/a Dana C. Nicholas, to Trent Britt, d/b/a Quality Contractor Services – Milan – $208,000
Justin Scott and wife, Donna Scott to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $100,000
Hugh Thomas Luckey to James Turner and wife, Diane Turner – Humboldt – $159,900