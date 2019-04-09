Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Travis Robinson – public intoxication
Christian Guardian – driving without DL
Quatavious Cole – simple domestic assault
Jeffrey Smith – resisting arrest
Luis Urrutia – driving without DL
Michael Palmer – public intoxication
Robert Burrow – domestic assault
Ronnie Mays – best interest plea to theft
Civil
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Renita Foulks
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Daisy Porter
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Robert Page
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sophia Ross
Merit management vs Elizabeth Butler and Lonnie Love and occupants
West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Michelle Avery and any and all occupants
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/01/2019 through 04/07/2019:
Devonte Rayon McCurry, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/07/2019, 3350 East End; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Travis Louis Robinson, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/03/2019, 3085 East End; Charges: 911 calls in non-emerg situations prohib, filing false report. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Tamatha Mae Ross, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/01/2019, HPD; Charges: forgery, identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Althon Hunter Smith, 32, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 04/01/2019, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3-25-19 through 4-7-19.
James Otis Butler, b/m, 79 – assault
Thomas Nelson Copley, w/m, 57 – forgery, theft of property, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense
Brian Allen Echols, w/m, 60 – disorderly conduct
Shawna Hudspeth, w/f, 45 – capias
Brandy Nicole Johnson, w/f, 29 – schedule II drug violations
Wilbert Gene Johnson, b/m, 52 – capias
Charles David Liston, b/m, 59 – attachment order
Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 41 – contempt of court
Christopher Markale Glenn, b/m, 20 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.
Edward Eugene Guy, w/m, 43 – simple possession/casual exchange, driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Silvester Holmes, b/m, 55 – theft of property, aggravated assault
Craig Robert Jacobs, w/m, 39 – driving under the influence second offense, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jamarland Gweun Marsh, b/m, 18 – disorderly conduct
Paul Alan Moore, w/m, 46 – criminal trespass, vandalism
Michael Edward Newbill Jr., b/m, 43 – violation of probation
Peyton Dylan Whitmore, w/m, 19 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Canesha Keyonna Young, b/f, 25 – failure to appear, child restraint law, failure to provide proof ins., improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration
Ronnie Allen Campbell, b/m, 34 – contempt of court
Amanda Nicole Cathey, w/f, 29 – capias
Daniel Lee Corley, w/m, 51 – hold for other agency, theft of property, violation of probation, burglary
Darius Devonyan Cross, b/m, 29 – capias, attachment order
Donny Ray Crowe, w/m, 25 – capias
Christina Lynn Curtis, w/f, 29 – worthless checks
Chuncy Lesolue Hollis, b/m, 41 – court
Ashley Michelle Riggins, w/f, 30 – capias, attachment order
Jerry Don Riggs, w/m, 47 – capias
Ivin Lee Robinson, b/m, 36 – court
Jacoby Jarmon Wardlow, h/m, 32 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, tampering with or fabrication evidence/destruction of evidence
Geoffrey Richard Akers, w/m, 33 – capias
Ashley Nichole Akers, w/f, 36 – capias
Amanda Nicole Cathey, w/f, 29 – violation of probation
Brandon Cardell Coman, b/m, 18 – vandalism, theft of property, burglary, evading arrest
Kimberly Madison Franks, w/f, 21 – criminal trespass, capias, attachment order
Holly Reane Riggs, w/f, 23 – theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license
Justin Cody Rodgers, w/m, 31 – aggravated assault
Roy Ernest Russell Jr., w/m, 46 – attachment order
Joseph Clay Stephens, w/m, 51 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry
James Thomas Turner, w/m, 45 – domestic assault
Marriages
Jonathan Rhett Armour of Milan and April Nicole Lowery Wyatt of Milan
Dalton Cleveland Hudson of Humboldt and Amber Marie Desormeaux of Humboldt
Dennis Lynn Crayton of Milan and Sharrie Michelle Lee Crayton of Milan
Steven Lee Carlson of Union City and Sarah Elizabeth Elam Nunn of Union City
Casey Lazarre Adkisson of Humboldt and Sheila Kay Cooper of Humboldt
Divorces
Brandon Bennett vs. Beth Bennett
Lori Lynn Likar vs. Stephan Paul Likar
Richard Ethan Farmer vs. Janna Elizabeth Farmer
Jessie Wicker vs. Stephen Wicker
Micah McBride vs. Tyler McBride
Lisa Deanne Cowan vs. Tracy Edward Cowan
Shelia Dianne Inman vs. Rodney Dale Inman
Sandra Hatch vs. Jeffrey Hatch
James Paul Warren vs. Mary Louise Warren
Real Estate Transfers
David C. Lansaw to Josh Arnold and Lynn Arnold – Milan – $50,000
Daniel E. Nelson to John Olson and wife, Kristi Olsen – Milan – $8,500
Madison Rodamaker and husband, David D. Rodamaker to Robin Arnett and wife, Megan Arnett – Medina – $173,000
William Bobbitt to Ernesto Nieves – Trenton – $8,000
Hazel Westmoreland to Zachary Wallace and wife, Alissa Wallace – Trenton – $84,000
James F. Dunavan and wife, Retha J. Dunavan to Katheryn Michelle Allen and husband, Jason Stephen Allen – Bradford
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Samantha Holland and Anthony Killian – Medina – $207,400
Talley Rentals to Debra Reese – 16th CD – $10,000
James Brisentine and wife, Theresa Brisentine to Michael Carter – Medina – $65,000
James E. Ainsworth and wife, Tasha Ainsworth to Tanya Jo0.0 Smith and Jerry M. Smith – Milan – $58,000
Michael G. Ziegler and wife, Linda G. Ziegler to Michael Llewellyn Berwick – Humboldt – $27,500
Inspections
Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
Grandpa’s BBQ Trailer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
CoCo’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score
Sally’s Diner, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Sally’s Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Hannah’s And Doris’s Prayer, complete inspection, 99 score
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Maria’s, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Milan Commissary, complete inspection, 86 score, two criticals
Milan Commissary, follow-up inspection, 96 score
El Gallero, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Mi Casita, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals
To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score
This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
This Is It BBQ, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score
Wendy’s Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Main Street Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Milan Donut, complete inspection, 97 score
Subway, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Maria’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Bob’s Dogs & Catering, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
El Palenque, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, 97 score
Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Wendy’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 84 score three criticals
Domino’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Crenshaw’s Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
MCLC Kids, LLC, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score