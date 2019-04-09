Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Travis Robinson – public intoxication

Christian Guardian – driving without DL

Quatavious Cole – simple domestic assault

Jeffrey Smith – resisting arrest

Luis Urrutia – driving without DL

Michael Palmer – public intoxication

Robert Burrow – domestic assault

Ronnie Mays – best interest plea to theft

Civil

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Renita Foulks

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Daisy Porter

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Robert Page

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sophia Ross

Merit management vs Elizabeth Butler and Lonnie Love and occupants

West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Michelle Avery and any and all occupants

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 04/01/2019 through 04/07/2019:

Devonte Rayon McCurry, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/07/2019, 3350 East End; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Travis Louis Robinson, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/03/2019, 3085 East End; Charges: 911 calls in non-emerg situations prohib, filing false report. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Tamatha Mae Ross, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/01/2019, HPD; Charges: forgery, identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Althon Hunter Smith, 32, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 04/01/2019, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3-25-19 through 4-7-19.

James Otis Butler, b/m, 79 – assault

Thomas Nelson Copley, w/m, 57 – forgery, theft of property, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense

Brian Allen Echols, w/m, 60 – disorderly conduct

Shawna Hudspeth, w/f, 45 – capias

Brandy Nicole Johnson, w/f, 29 – schedule II drug violations

Wilbert Gene Johnson, b/m, 52 – capias

Charles David Liston, b/m, 59 – attachment order

Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 41 – contempt of court

Christopher Markale Glenn, b/m, 20 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.

Edward Eugene Guy, w/m, 43 – simple possession/casual exchange, driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Silvester Holmes, b/m, 55 – theft of property, aggravated assault

Craig Robert Jacobs, w/m, 39 – driving under the influence second offense, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jamarland Gweun Marsh, b/m, 18 – disorderly conduct

Paul Alan Moore, w/m, 46 – criminal trespass, vandalism

Michael Edward Newbill Jr., b/m, 43 – violation of probation

Peyton Dylan Whitmore, w/m, 19 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Canesha Keyonna Young, b/f, 25 – failure to appear, child restraint law, failure to provide proof ins., improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration

Ronnie Allen Campbell, b/m, 34 – contempt of court

Amanda Nicole Cathey, w/f, 29 – capias

Daniel Lee Corley, w/m, 51 – hold for other agency, theft of property, violation of probation, burglary

Darius Devonyan Cross, b/m, 29 – capias, attachment order

Donny Ray Crowe, w/m, 25 – capias

Christina Lynn Curtis, w/f, 29 – worthless checks

Chuncy Lesolue Hollis, b/m, 41 – court

Ashley Michelle Riggins, w/f, 30 – capias, attachment order

Jerry Don Riggs, w/m, 47 – capias

Ivin Lee Robinson, b/m, 36 – court

Jacoby Jarmon Wardlow, h/m, 32 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, tampering with or fabrication evidence/destruction of evidence

Geoffrey Richard Akers, w/m, 33 – capias

Ashley Nichole Akers, w/f, 36 – capias

Amanda Nicole Cathey, w/f, 29 – violation of probation

Brandon Cardell Coman, b/m, 18 – vandalism, theft of property, burglary, evading arrest

Kimberly Madison Franks, w/f, 21 – criminal trespass, capias, attachment order

Holly Reane Riggs, w/f, 23 – theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license

Justin Cody Rodgers, w/m, 31 – aggravated assault

Roy Ernest Russell Jr., w/m, 46 – attachment order

Joseph Clay Stephens, w/m, 51 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

James Thomas Turner, w/m, 45 – domestic assault

Marriages

Jonathan Rhett Armour of Milan and April Nicole Lowery Wyatt of Milan

Dalton Cleveland Hudson of Humboldt and Amber Marie Desormeaux of Humboldt

Dennis Lynn Crayton of Milan and Sharrie Michelle Lee Crayton of Milan

Steven Lee Carlson of Union City and Sarah Elizabeth Elam Nunn of Union City

Casey Lazarre Adkisson of Humboldt and Sheila Kay Cooper of Humboldt

Divorces

Brandon Bennett vs. Beth Bennett

Lori Lynn Likar vs. Stephan Paul Likar

Richard Ethan Farmer vs. Janna Elizabeth Farmer

Jessie Wicker vs. Stephen Wicker

Micah McBride vs. Tyler McBride

Lisa Deanne Cowan vs. Tracy Edward Cowan

Shelia Dianne Inman vs. Rodney Dale Inman

Sandra Hatch vs. Jeffrey Hatch

James Paul Warren vs. Mary Louise Warren

Real Estate Transfers

David C. Lansaw to Josh Arnold and Lynn Arnold – Milan – $50,000

Daniel E. Nelson to John Olson and wife, Kristi Olsen – Milan – $8,500

Madison Rodamaker and husband, David D. Rodamaker to Robin Arnett and wife, Megan Arnett – Medina – $173,000

William Bobbitt to Ernesto Nieves – Trenton – $8,000

Hazel Westmoreland to Zachary Wallace and wife, Alissa Wallace – Trenton – $84,000

James F. Dunavan and wife, Retha J. Dunavan to Katheryn Michelle Allen and husband, Jason Stephen Allen – Bradford

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Samantha Holland and Anthony Killian – Medina – $207,400

Talley Rentals to Debra Reese – 16th CD – $10,000

James Brisentine and wife, Theresa Brisentine to Michael Carter – Medina – $65,000

James E. Ainsworth and wife, Tasha Ainsworth to Tanya Jo0.0 Smith and Jerry M. Smith – Milan – $58,000

Michael G. Ziegler and wife, Linda G. Ziegler to Michael Llewellyn Berwick – Humboldt – $27,500

Inspections

Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

Grandpa’s BBQ Trailer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

CoCo’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score

Sally’s Diner, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Sally’s Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Hannah’s And Doris’s Prayer, complete inspection, 99 score

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Maria’s, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Milan Commissary, complete inspection, 86 score, two criticals

Milan Commissary, follow-up inspection, 96 score

El Gallero, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Mi Casita, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals

To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score

This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

This Is It BBQ, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score

Wendy’s Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Main Street Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Milan Donut, complete inspection, 97 score

Subway, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Maria’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Bob’s Dogs & Catering, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

El Palenque, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, 97 score

Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Wendy’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 84 score three criticals

Domino’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Crenshaw’s Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

MCLC Kids, LLC, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score