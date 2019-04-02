Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Travis Robinson – public intoxication
Christian Guardian – driving without DL
Quatavious Cole – simple domestic assault
Jeffrey Smith – resisting arrest
Luis Urrutia – driving without DL
Michael Palmer – public intoxication
Robert Burrow – domestic assault
Ronnie Mays – best interest plea to theft
Civil
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Renita Foulks
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Daisy Porter
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Robert Page
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sophia Ross
Merit management vs Elizabeth Butler and Lonnie Love and occupants
West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Michelle Avery and any and all occupants
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 03/25/2019 through 03/31/2019:
Kadaysha Marie Brooks, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, 3509 Old Gibson Rd Lot 16; Charges: criminal trespassing, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
James Otis Butler, 79, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, Hospital; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.
Michelle Jeanette Edwards, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, ER; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Robert Steven Edwards, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, 3106 Laurel St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.
Benjamin Jason Grant, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/28/2019, 2013 Ferrell; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: SGT Smith.
Lakisha Nicole Harris, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, 70/79 and 9th Ave.; Charges: simple possession, stop sign violation, display of plates. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Leigh Stephens Hayes, 59, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, Bypass at Exxon; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Terry Dwight Rainey, 32, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, Central/Maytag; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Vicki Jean Roach, 52, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: 03/28/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Justin Oneal Thomas, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, 20th at Ferrell; Charges: driving w/o a license, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Cecelia Rachelle Ward, 48, of Madison; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, HPD; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Vernesha Sharnna Woodruff, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, 1503 Mitchell; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 03/25/2019 through 03/31/2019.
James Otis Butler, b/m, 79 – assault
Thomas Nelson Copley, w/m, 57 – forgery, theft of property, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense
Brian Allen Echols, w/m, 60 – disorderly conduct
Shawna Hudspeth, w/f, 45 – capias
Brandy Nicole Johnson, w/f, 29 – schedule II drug violations
Wilbert Gene Johnson, b/m, 52 – capias
Charles David Liston, b/m, 59 – attachment order
Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 41 – contempt of court
Christopher Markale Glenn, b/m, 20 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.
Edward Eugene Guy, w/m, 43 – simple possession/casual exchange, driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Silvester Holmes, b/m, 55 – theft of property, aggravated assault
Craig Robert Jacobs, w/m, 39 – driving under the influence second offense, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jamarland Gweun Marsh, b/m, 18 – disorderly conduct
Paul Alan Moore, w/m, 46 – criminal trespass, vandalism
Michael Edward Newbill Jr., b/m, 43 – violation of probation
Peyton Dylan Whitmore, w/m, 19 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Canesha Keyonna Young, b/f, 25 – failure to appear, child restraint law, failure to provide proof ins., improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration
Marriages
Nelson Jamar Brunson of Trenton and Monica Michelle Shivers of Rutherford
Anthony Tyler Langston of Trenton and Hillary Megan Davis of Trenton
Melvin Daney Arias Garcia of Milan and Brittany Nicole Pusser of Milan
Adam Joseph Goad of Milan and Brooke Rene Gillespie Sands of Milan
Steve Byars of Humboldt and Clarissa Evette Johnson Morton of Humboldt
Marty Michelle Clark of Jackson and Tracy Renee King of Jackson
Real Estate Transfers
David C. Lansaw to Josh Arnold and Lynn Arnold – Milan – $50,000
Daniel E. Nelson to John Olson and wife, Kristi Olsen – Milan – $8,500
Madison Rodamaker and husband, David D. Rodamaker to Robin Arnett and wife, Megan Arnett – Medina – $173,000
William Bobbitt to Ernesto Nieves – Trenton – $8,000
Hazel Westmoreland to Zachary Wallace and wife, Alissa Wallace – Trenton – $84,000
James F. Dunavan and wife, Retha J. Dunavan to Katheryn Michelle Allen and husband, Jason Stephen Allen – Bradford
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Samantha Holland and Anthony Killian – Medina – $207,400
Talley Rentals to Debra Reese – 16th CD – $10,000
James Brisentine and wife, Theresa Brisentine to Michael Carter – Medina – $65,000
Angela Phillips to Stephen P. Aaron and wife, Patricia J. Aaron – Trenton – $15,000
Barbara Gordon, n/k/a Barbara Pierce, to Melinda S. Roe – Humboldt – $87,500
Bradley Vaughn Arnold and Bethany A. Arnold to MLH Investments, LLC – Milan – $52,000
Michael G. Ziegler and wife, Linda G. Ziegler to Michael Llewellyn Berwick – Humboldt – $27,500
Charles Edgar Lee, Jr. to Brandie Rainey – Humboldt – $54,000
James E. Ainsworth and wife, Tasha Ainsworth to Tanya Jo0.0 Smith and Jerry M. Smith – Milan – $58,000
Chris L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell to John A. Shoaf, III, Barrett Holt Shoaf, Camille Shoaf Mussenden, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Nancy Shoaf Graesser, Vance Carlton Shoaf and Ruth Shoaf Carmichael – Milan – $19,448
Shellee J. Wilson to Milton Vaughn Cassidy and wife, Rhonda R. Cassidy – Medina – $132,900
Dana C. Volner, f/k/a Dana C. Nicholas, to Trent Britt, d/b/a Quality Contractor Services – Milan – $208,000
Eric Horne to Tristan Pierson – Trenton – $77,000
Justin Scott and wife, Donna Scott to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $100,000
Pipes Irrevocable Trust, with Granville E. Pipes as Transferor and Mary Bowen as Trustee, to Samuel David Hector and wife, Tina Lynne Hector – Medina – $175,000