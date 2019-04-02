Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Travis Robinson – public intoxication

Christian Guardian – driving without DL

Quatavious Cole – simple domestic assault

Jeffrey Smith – resisting arrest

Luis Urrutia – driving without DL

Michael Palmer – public intoxication

Robert Burrow – domestic assault

Ronnie Mays – best interest plea to theft

Civil

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Renita Foulks

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Daisy Porter

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Robert Page

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sophia Ross

Merit management vs Elizabeth Butler and Lonnie Love and occupants

West Haven Mobile Home Estates LLC vs Michelle Avery and any and all occupants

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 03/25/2019 through 03/31/2019:

Kadaysha Marie Brooks, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, 3509 Old Gibson Rd Lot 16; Charges: criminal trespassing, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

James Otis Butler, 79, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, Hospital; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.

Michelle Jeanette Edwards, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, ER; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Robert Steven Edwards, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, 3106 Laurel St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming.

Benjamin Jason Grant, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/28/2019, 2013 Ferrell; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: SGT Smith.

Lakisha Nicole Harris, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, 70/79 and 9th Ave.; Charges: simple possession, stop sign violation, display of plates. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Leigh Stephens Hayes, 59, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, Bypass at Exxon; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Terry Dwight Rainey, 32, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2019, Central/Maytag; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Vicki Jean Roach, 52, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: 03/28/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Justin Oneal Thomas, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, 20th at Ferrell; Charges: driving w/o a license, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Cecelia Rachelle Ward, 48, of Madison; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, HPD; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Vernesha Sharnna Woodruff, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2019, 1503 Mitchell; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 03/25/2019 through 03/31/2019.

James Otis Butler, b/m, 79 – assault

Thomas Nelson Copley, w/m, 57 – forgery, theft of property, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense

Brian Allen Echols, w/m, 60 – disorderly conduct

Shawna Hudspeth, w/f, 45 – capias

Brandy Nicole Johnson, w/f, 29 – schedule II drug violations

Wilbert Gene Johnson, b/m, 52 – capias

Charles David Liston, b/m, 59 – attachment order

Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 41 – contempt of court

Christopher Markale Glenn, b/m, 20 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat.

Edward Eugene Guy, w/m, 43 – simple possession/casual exchange, driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Silvester Holmes, b/m, 55 – theft of property, aggravated assault

Craig Robert Jacobs, w/m, 39 – driving under the influence second offense, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jamarland Gweun Marsh, b/m, 18 – disorderly conduct

Paul Alan Moore, w/m, 46 – criminal trespass, vandalism

Michael Edward Newbill Jr., b/m, 43 – violation of probation

Peyton Dylan Whitmore, w/m, 19 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Canesha Keyonna Young, b/f, 25 – failure to appear, child restraint law, failure to provide proof ins., improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration

Marriages

Nelson Jamar Brunson of Trenton and Monica Michelle Shivers of Rutherford

Anthony Tyler Langston of Trenton and Hillary Megan Davis of Trenton

Melvin Daney Arias Garcia of Milan and Brittany Nicole Pusser of Milan

Adam Joseph Goad of Milan and Brooke Rene Gillespie Sands of Milan

Steve Byars of Humboldt and Clarissa Evette Johnson Morton of Humboldt

Marty Michelle Clark of Jackson and Tracy Renee King of Jackson

Real Estate Transfers

David C. Lansaw to Josh Arnold and Lynn Arnold – Milan – $50,000

Daniel E. Nelson to John Olson and wife, Kristi Olsen – Milan – $8,500

Madison Rodamaker and husband, David D. Rodamaker to Robin Arnett and wife, Megan Arnett – Medina – $173,000

William Bobbitt to Ernesto Nieves – Trenton – $8,000

Hazel Westmoreland to Zachary Wallace and wife, Alissa Wallace – Trenton – $84,000

James F. Dunavan and wife, Retha J. Dunavan to Katheryn Michelle Allen and husband, Jason Stephen Allen – Bradford

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Samantha Holland and Anthony Killian – Medina – $207,400

Talley Rentals to Debra Reese – 16th CD – $10,000

James Brisentine and wife, Theresa Brisentine to Michael Carter – Medina – $65,000

Angela Phillips to Stephen P. Aaron and wife, Patricia J. Aaron – Trenton – $15,000

Barbara Gordon, n/k/a Barbara Pierce, to Melinda S. Roe – Humboldt – $87,500

Bradley Vaughn Arnold and Bethany A. Arnold to MLH Investments, LLC – Milan – $52,000

Michael G. Ziegler and wife, Linda G. Ziegler to Michael Llewellyn Berwick – Humboldt – $27,500

Charles Edgar Lee, Jr. to Brandie Rainey – Humboldt – $54,000

James E. Ainsworth and wife, Tasha Ainsworth to Tanya Jo0.0 Smith and Jerry M. Smith – Milan – $58,000

Chris L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell to John A. Shoaf, III, Barrett Holt Shoaf, Camille Shoaf Mussenden, Richard Hedrick Shoaf, Nancy Shoaf Graesser, Vance Carlton Shoaf and Ruth Shoaf Carmichael – Milan – $19,448

Shellee J. Wilson to Milton Vaughn Cassidy and wife, Rhonda R. Cassidy – Medina – $132,900

Dana C. Volner, f/k/a Dana C. Nicholas, to Trent Britt, d/b/a Quality Contractor Services – Milan – $208,000

Eric Horne to Tristan Pierson – Trenton – $77,000

Justin Scott and wife, Donna Scott to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $100,000

Pipes Irrevocable Trust, with Granville E. Pipes as Transferor and Mary Bowen as Trustee, to Samuel David Hector and wife, Tina Lynne Hector – Medina – $175,000