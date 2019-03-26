Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Harmony Winsett – DUI

Joseph Byrd – DUI

Johnny Cole – DUI

Desmond Stewart – contempt of court

Cameron Banks – felony reckless endangerment – waived to Grad Jury

John Yarbrough – contempt of court

John Mays – contempt of court

Tracey Fesmire – DUI (2nd)

Jeremy Ward – contempt of court

Timothy G. Coffman – contempt of court

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 03/18/2019 through 03/24/2019:

Wesley Carol Barrnett, 40, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 03/22/2019, 2716 N Central; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Jeffrey Wayne Bolin, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2019, 22nd and Vine; Charges: driving under influence, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Kenesha Nichell Carruthers, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2019, 1707 Mitchell; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Terrica Lashell Cartwright, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/19/2019, 1619 Etheridge; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Arnold.

Edgar Michael Casco-Martinez, 25, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/20/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Walter Tracy Chimileski, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/20/2019, Seymour Loop; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Keith Marcell Cole, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/19/2019, 2412 Elliott St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Aubrey Guy Dowell, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/24/2019, 607 W Main St.; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Brantley Vonquin Miller, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2019, Central Office Systems; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, seatbelt law. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Michael Lynn Palmer, 40, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2019, 18th at Mitchell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Crystal Lynn Whitman, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/22/2019, 69 Hazelwood Dr.; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 03/18/2019 through 03/24/2019.

Martha Lynn Blackwell, w/f, 35 – violation of probation

Jeffrey Wayne Bolin, w/f, 47 – capias

Brandie Nichole Davis, w/f, 37 – capias

Michael Brandon Gregory, w/m, 45 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Everett Maxwell Jarrell, w/m, 29 – violation of probation, capias, attachment order

Manuel Lopez, w/m, 33 – theft of property, criminal simulation

Ronnie Lee Mays, w/m, 39 – theft of property

John Daren Mays, w/m, 50 – contempt of court

Labronski Cantrell Milan, b/m, 37 – capias

Traci Nicole Patterson, w/f, 36 – failure to appear, aggravated burglary, theft of property

Tamatha May Ross, w/f, 50 – forgery, theft of property, violation of probation, capias, worthless checks

Travis Glenn Scott, w/m, 27 – contempt of court, aggravated assault

Krystal Dawn Smith, w/f, 51 – violation of probation, capias, attachment order

Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, b/f, 27 – capias

Marcus Ray Bell, w/m, 23 – capias

Tommy Lee Finch Jr., b/m, 39 – aggravated assault

Wesley Shane Hill, w/m, 41 – theft of property, capias, criminal simulation

Jason Lee Hill, w/m, 39 – domestic assault

Jeffery Lynn Hunt, w/m, 44 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Carlos Ray McCoy Jr., w/m, 54 – aggravated burglary, capias, attachment order

Traci Nicole Patterson, w/f, 36 – aggravated burglary, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information

Cassandra Paige Schaefer, w/f, 27 – capias

James Robert Tummins, w/m, 39 – capias

Katherine Ann Watt, w/f, 28 – capias, attachment order

Marriages

Donald Wayne Bell, Jr. of Milan and Celinda Carroll Hill Bell of Milan

Michael Gene Knott of Milan and Tammy Lynn Elliott of Milan

Braxton Lane Bolton of Milan and Julianna Claire McMinn of Milan

James Philip Hardee of Humboldt and Rebecka Jean Harrison Cone of Milan

Antonio Levonte Bufford of Humboldt and Melinda Sue Harrison Roe of Humboldt

Preston Kirk Dorsett of Bradford and Amanda Nichole Frazier Edmiston of Bradford

Real Estate Transfers

Jones Farms, Inc. to Brian Scott Patterson –Humboldt – $110,000

Linda Faye Hensley, n/k/a Linda Faye Wiggs, to P Smith Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $100,000

Shawn Allen Wiley and Teresa Lynn Chandler to Kati S. Crowe – Milan – $94,000

Thomas C. Smith and Kellee M. Smith, Trustees of the Thomas C. Smith and Kellee M. Smith Trust, to Shameekica Wilson – Milan – $80,000

Billy Joe Smith and Kristen N. Burkeen to Brennen K. Ward and wife, Brittany N. Ward – Milan – $150,000

Maxine Johnson Amos to James Yarbrough – Trenton – $12,000

Jeff Stinson to Jonathan Estes and Justin Estes – 8th CD – $125,000

Nick Milan to Ben Hager and wife, Julie Hager – Trenton – $23,500

Bonnie Dee Creel to Kelly S. Rowe and wife, Anelia M. Rowe – Humboldt – $214,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Homes, LLC – Medina – $17,500

Nathan Boyd to Roger Crossnoe and wife, Andrea Crossnoe – Medina – $110,000

McMillion Construction, LLC to Robert M. Fly and wife, Rachel Fly – Medina – $240,000

Janice L. Coleman to Mary J. Bragg – Milan – $72,000

Paul A. Burkart and wife, Janise M. Burkart to David Wadlow and wife, Jennifer Wadlow – Medina – $180,000

Joseph Wyatt Turner, Jr. and wife, Kathy Allen Turner to Kristin Corlies – Trenton – $109,900

Richard Allred, Mary Louise Jordan and Stephanie Bell Cloud to Wesley C. Inman and wife, Leah D. Inman – Milan – $179,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 290 – Medina – $47,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 300 – Medina – $47,500

Dennis Steve McCartney to Timothy Allen Thedford, Jr. – Bradford – $2,800

Frankie L. Calbert and wife, Lee A. Calbert to Mitchell N. Evans – Kenton – $75,000

Bro Co., a partnership composed of Paul Bradley Rogers and James Zachary Rogers, to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $10,000

Leigh House, f/k/a Leigh House England, to Katherine Marnette Stoltz – Humboldt – $80,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Forged Investment, LLC – Trenton – Trenton – $375,000

Leticia Arevalo Martinez, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact Ruth Ortega, to Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey – Kenton – $32,200