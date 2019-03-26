Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Harmony Winsett – DUI
Joseph Byrd – DUI
Johnny Cole – DUI
Desmond Stewart – contempt of court
Cameron Banks – felony reckless endangerment – waived to Grad Jury
John Yarbrough – contempt of court
John Mays – contempt of court
Tracey Fesmire – DUI (2nd)
Jeremy Ward – contempt of court
Timothy G. Coffman – contempt of court
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 03/18/2019 through 03/24/2019:
Wesley Carol Barrnett, 40, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 03/22/2019, 2716 N Central; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Jeffrey Wayne Bolin, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2019, 22nd and Vine; Charges: driving under influence, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Kenesha Nichell Carruthers, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2019, 1707 Mitchell; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Terrica Lashell Cartwright, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/19/2019, 1619 Etheridge; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Arnold.
Edgar Michael Casco-Martinez, 25, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/20/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Walter Tracy Chimileski, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/20/2019, Seymour Loop; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Keith Marcell Cole, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/19/2019, 2412 Elliott St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Aubrey Guy Dowell, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/24/2019, 607 W Main St.; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Brantley Vonquin Miller, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2019, Central Office Systems; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, seatbelt law. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Michael Lynn Palmer, 40, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2019, 18th at Mitchell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Crystal Lynn Whitman, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/22/2019, 69 Hazelwood Dr.; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 03/18/2019 through 03/24/2019.
Martha Lynn Blackwell, w/f, 35 – violation of probation
Jeffrey Wayne Bolin, w/f, 47 – capias
Brandie Nichole Davis, w/f, 37 – capias
Michael Brandon Gregory, w/m, 45 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Everett Maxwell Jarrell, w/m, 29 – violation of probation, capias, attachment order
Manuel Lopez, w/m, 33 – theft of property, criminal simulation
Ronnie Lee Mays, w/m, 39 – theft of property
John Daren Mays, w/m, 50 – contempt of court
Labronski Cantrell Milan, b/m, 37 – capias
Traci Nicole Patterson, w/f, 36 – failure to appear, aggravated burglary, theft of property
Tamatha May Ross, w/f, 50 – forgery, theft of property, violation of probation, capias, worthless checks
Travis Glenn Scott, w/m, 27 – contempt of court, aggravated assault
Krystal Dawn Smith, w/f, 51 – violation of probation, capias, attachment order
Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, b/f, 27 – capias
Marcus Ray Bell, w/m, 23 – capias
Tommy Lee Finch Jr., b/m, 39 – aggravated assault
Wesley Shane Hill, w/m, 41 – theft of property, capias, criminal simulation
Jason Lee Hill, w/m, 39 – domestic assault
Jeffery Lynn Hunt, w/m, 44 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Carlos Ray McCoy Jr., w/m, 54 – aggravated burglary, capias, attachment order
Traci Nicole Patterson, w/f, 36 – aggravated burglary, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information
Cassandra Paige Schaefer, w/f, 27 – capias
James Robert Tummins, w/m, 39 – capias
Katherine Ann Watt, w/f, 28 – capias, attachment order
Marriages
Donald Wayne Bell, Jr. of Milan and Celinda Carroll Hill Bell of Milan
Michael Gene Knott of Milan and Tammy Lynn Elliott of Milan
Braxton Lane Bolton of Milan and Julianna Claire McMinn of Milan
James Philip Hardee of Humboldt and Rebecka Jean Harrison Cone of Milan
Antonio Levonte Bufford of Humboldt and Melinda Sue Harrison Roe of Humboldt
Preston Kirk Dorsett of Bradford and Amanda Nichole Frazier Edmiston of Bradford
Real Estate Transfers
Jones Farms, Inc. to Brian Scott Patterson –Humboldt – $110,000
Linda Faye Hensley, n/k/a Linda Faye Wiggs, to P Smith Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $100,000
Shawn Allen Wiley and Teresa Lynn Chandler to Kati S. Crowe – Milan – $94,000
Thomas C. Smith and Kellee M. Smith, Trustees of the Thomas C. Smith and Kellee M. Smith Trust, to Shameekica Wilson – Milan – $80,000
Billy Joe Smith and Kristen N. Burkeen to Brennen K. Ward and wife, Brittany N. Ward – Milan – $150,000
Maxine Johnson Amos to James Yarbrough – Trenton – $12,000
Jeff Stinson to Jonathan Estes and Justin Estes – 8th CD – $125,000
Nick Milan to Ben Hager and wife, Julie Hager – Trenton – $23,500
Bonnie Dee Creel to Kelly S. Rowe and wife, Anelia M. Rowe – Humboldt – $214,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Homes, LLC – Medina – $17,500
Nathan Boyd to Roger Crossnoe and wife, Andrea Crossnoe – Medina – $110,000
McMillion Construction, LLC to Robert M. Fly and wife, Rachel Fly – Medina – $240,000
Janice L. Coleman to Mary J. Bragg – Milan – $72,000
Paul A. Burkart and wife, Janise M. Burkart to David Wadlow and wife, Jennifer Wadlow – Medina – $180,000
Joseph Wyatt Turner, Jr. and wife, Kathy Allen Turner to Kristin Corlies – Trenton – $109,900
Richard Allred, Mary Louise Jordan and Stephanie Bell Cloud to Wesley C. Inman and wife, Leah D. Inman – Milan – $179,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 290 – Medina – $47,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 300 – Medina – $47,500
Dennis Steve McCartney to Timothy Allen Thedford, Jr. – Bradford – $2,800
Frankie L. Calbert and wife, Lee A. Calbert to Mitchell N. Evans – Kenton – $75,000
Bro Co., a partnership composed of Paul Bradley Rogers and James Zachary Rogers, to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $10,000
Leigh House, f/k/a Leigh House England, to Katherine Marnette Stoltz – Humboldt – $80,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Forged Investment, LLC – Trenton – Trenton – $375,000
Leticia Arevalo Martinez, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact Ruth Ortega, to Kenneth Bailey and wife, Fay Bailey – Kenton – $32,200