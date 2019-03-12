Your Right to Know
Court Report
Josh Rhoden, driving while license suspended
Ladarrius Bailey, judicial diversion on simple possession and casual exchange (simple Sch. VI)
Amanda Cook, simple possession/casual exchange
Jonathan Blake Gordon, domestic assault
Corey J. Smith, DUI second offense amended to DUI first offense
Alice M. Allen, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Terry L. Mitchell, defendant bound over the Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Cassandra P. Schaefer, driving while license revoked amended to driving w/o
Edward Andre Davis, aggravated assault amended to simple domestic assault
James G. Yarbrough, domestic assault
Michael Montgomery, driving while license revoked amended to driving w/o
Shakiki Montgomery, aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass
Michael Montgomery, aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass
Paul A. Moore, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Collin Warf, amended Sch. VI drugs in a drug free zone to simple Sch. VI
Larry Thomas Blackwell Sr., DUI first offense amended to reckless driving
David Roger Capps, no contest DUI
Timothy Ray Robinson, no contest domestic assault
Daniel Coleman, theft up to $1000
Timothy Ray Robinson, plea aggravated assault – domestic amended to simple assault – domestic
Michael Kosark, DUI first offense
John William Hinson, Theft of property >$1000 to <$2500 amended to theft under $1000
Amber Oswalt, theft of merchandise – shoplifting
John J. Ferrell 2nd, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Ashely Burns, driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o
Joshua Ivy, driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o
Jame F. Campbell, simple possession of Sch. VI
Amy Emerson, DUI first offense amended to reckless endangerment
Jennifer McCall, driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o
Kim Stewart, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Jerry Fortner, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Jennifer McCall, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Talia M. Henry, worthless checks up to $1000
Gregory L. Skinner Jr., forgery up to $1000 amended to theft up to $1000
Gregory L. Skinner Jr., domestic assault
Catherine Calhoun, false reports
Jeremy Douglas Carlton, tampering with evidence amended to solicitation of attempted tampering
Christopher Dale Clark, aggravated assault amended to domestic assault
Jonathan Rushing, criminal impersonation
Kevin Patterson, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Jamie Annette Jeppesen, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
Jennifer Gunnells, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing
James Yon, Jr., forgery up $1000 amended to bad check law
Kendrick L. Haley, domestic assault
Eric Larren Faulkner 3rd, two counts domestic assault
James Tummins, DUI first offense
Austin Soule, theft up to $1000
Tracey Robbins, driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o
Darin Alexander, DUI first offense
James Powers, vandalism
Roy Smith, vandalism
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 03/04/2019 through 03/10/2019:
Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/06/2019, 5th at Vine; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation, driving w/o license. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Darren Davon Knight, 26, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2019, 2239 Barrett LN; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Robert Jerome Page, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/06/2019, South 45 and Chere Carol; Charges: speeding, driving under influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, poss of handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Crystal Dawn Williams, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/06/2019, HPD; Charges: financial exploitation of elderly person. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Harmony Starr Winsett, 26, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2019, 70/79 and Bledsoe Rd; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Joe Dwayne Bell, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2019, Ferrell and 21st; Charges: violation of light law, driving under influence, violation open container, simple possession. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Walter Lee Brown, 56, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/10/2019, 5th and Calhoun; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Shawn Carpenter, 33, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 03/05/2019, East End Dr. at Gathering P; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding, viol registration law. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Michael Allen Grover, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/05/2019, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 030/4/2019 through 03/10/2019.
Terry Jacob Bailey, w/m, 30 – capias
Douglas Dewitte Hill, w/m, 55 – violation of parole
Ronda Leighann Johnson, w/f, 33 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent), capias.
Bryan Eric Johnson, w/m, 32 – capias
Christopher Lee Kaack, w/m, 45 – capias
Damarcus D-Quan Lyons, b/m, 36 – manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance
Nathaniel Jacob Mitchell, w/m, 20 – underage consumption, driving under the influence first offense
Sinara Rhodes, h/f, 54 – violation of probation
Kevin Lee Walker, u/u, 45 – aggravated assault
Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 23 – capias
Juston Robert Williams, h/m, 24 – capias
Millicent Duncan, w/f, 39 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
David Stuart Foster, w/m, 38 – aggravated assault
Ronald Thomas Green, w/m, 48 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities
James Albert Green, u/u – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Jonathan Allen King, w/m, 27 – capias
Darren Davon Knight, w/m, 26 – capias
Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 19 – court
Carlee Lynn Meyers, w/f, 24 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession, casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Mynor Roberto Moreno, w/m, 34 – improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license
Christopher Michael Reece, w/m, 40 – vio. light law, failure to provide proof ins., capias, driving on revoked/suspended license
Ann Margret Richards, w/f, 37 – capias
Eric Lyndell Simmons, b/m, 43 – vio. probation (circuit)
Kelsea Brooke Vaughn, w/f, 18 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange
William Curtis Vestal, w/m, 35 – vio. probation (circuit), capias
Bruce Wayne Walters, w/m, 26 – aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Restaurant Inspections
Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Chow Wagon, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Senior Citizen Center, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
The Snack Shack BBQ, follow-up inspection, 99 score
The Coffee Shop, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
La Lunada, Rutherford, complete inspection, 82 score, six criticals
Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
El Gallero 2, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Little People’s Jump Start, complete inspection, 100 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
J.C. Cakes, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 95 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Candyland, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Little People’s Daycare, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score
T & G Miracle Day Care II Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
La Lunada, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Humboldt Head Start, follow-up inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 77 score, four criticals
Bradford Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 73 score, eight criticals
South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Marriages
Robert Lee Doss of Trenton and Jayce Flores Rilloraza of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Ronnie Davidson, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Judy Davidson Shanklin, Judy Davidson Shanklin and Rita Davidson Tilly to Dylan Tate Speer and Chelsea Brooke Dodd – Dyer – $41,000
CAE Properties, LLC to John Erdmann and wife, Abigail Erdmann – Milan – $175,000
The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt
Ronald N. Moen and wife, Marie J. Moen to Shea C. Brown – Medina – $139,500
Barbara Jean Rogier to Lisa Lewis – Humboldt – $118,000
Simmons Bank to Maria Morales – Humboldt – $24,000
Drew Tyler Adams and wife, Abbie Gail Adams to Justin Schroeder and wife, Allison Schroeder – Dyer – $76,000
Vivian Smith Jordan to Joyce Harris – Trenton – $30,000
Ditech Financial LLC to Stephanie E. Emery and husband, Thomas D. Emery – Humboldt – $43,000
Raymond Nguyen and wife, Jade Nguyen to Adrian Jenkins and wife, Laura B. Jenkins – Medina – $233,000
James M. Cope and wife, Mary R. Cope to Colten McAlister and wife, Danielle McAlister – Rutherford – $125,000
Robert M. Shelton, Sr. and Philip S. Shelton to Teresa Michelle Fleck – Trenton – $92,000
Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody to Vincent Floyd – Milan – $3,500
Robert H. Jenkins to Milan Mustard Seed, Inc. – Milan – $8,000
Bridget G. Harper to Brent A. McBee – Trenton – $29,000
Caleb Chandler, LLC to Milan Mustard Seed, Inc. – Milan – $3,000
Lucy Nell DeLoach to McKenzie Banking Company – Humboldt – $88,000
Ronnie L. Randall to Curl Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $1,170,000
Randallark Properties, LLC to Mary Varner and husband, Brent W. Varner – $1,000
Timothy Scott Reeves to Earl Moore – Kenton – $7,500
Michele Carole O’Connell to Dillon Mintz and wife, Jasmine Mintz – Milan – $159,900
Dennis Cunningham, Tiffany Harris and Kasey Harris to Melinda Jane Harden and husband, Joe Harden – Rutherford – $35,000
Steve Hicks to Kathy McCaslin – Dyer – $2,400
Brittany White, f/k/a Brittany C. Luther, to Luke J. Bray – Milan – $152,500
John R. Pate and wife, Penny W. Pate to Jonathan White and wife, Brittany White – Milan – $214,900
Stephen McCue and wife, Jessica McCue to Ashlee Dowty and Raegan Kemper – Medina – $85,000
Arabi Cattle Company, LLC to Drew Tyler Adams and wife, Abbie Gail Adams – Newbern and Dyer – $200,000
Joe Tidwell and David Tidwell, individually and d/b/a Tidwell Mini Storage to Eric Langston – Rutherford – $6,000
Bobby Johnson and wife, Barbara Johnson to Frederick Lee Wilkes and wife, Lisa M. Wilkes – Milan – $190,000
Anna L. Connell to G. Mike Holden – Trenton – $93,900
Federal National Mortgage Association to Vikki Shams – Trenton – $22,900
Ronnie Hall, Kevin Hall and Jeffrey Hall to James R. Hall and wife, Sharon C. Hall – 9th CD