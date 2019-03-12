Your Right to Know

Court Report

Josh Rhoden, driving while license suspended

Ladarrius Bailey, judicial diversion on simple possession and casual exchange (simple Sch. VI)

Amanda Cook, simple possession/casual exchange

Jonathan Blake Gordon, domestic assault

Corey J. Smith, DUI second offense amended to DUI first offense

Alice M. Allen, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Terry L. Mitchell, defendant bound over the Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Cassandra P. Schaefer, driving while license revoked amended to driving w/o

Edward Andre Davis, aggravated assault amended to simple domestic assault

James G. Yarbrough, domestic assault

Michael Montgomery, driving while license revoked amended to driving w/o

Shakiki Montgomery, aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass

Michael Montgomery, aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass

Paul A. Moore, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Collin Warf, amended Sch. VI drugs in a drug free zone to simple Sch. VI

Larry Thomas Blackwell Sr., DUI first offense amended to reckless driving

David Roger Capps, no contest DUI

Timothy Ray Robinson, no contest domestic assault

Daniel Coleman, theft up to $1000

Timothy Ray Robinson, plea aggravated assault – domestic amended to simple assault – domestic

Michael Kosark, DUI first offense

John William Hinson, Theft of property >$1000 to <$2500 amended to theft under $1000

Amber Oswalt, theft of merchandise – shoplifting

John J. Ferrell 2nd, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Ashely Burns, driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o

Joshua Ivy, driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o

Jame F. Campbell, simple possession of Sch. VI

Amy Emerson, DUI first offense amended to reckless endangerment

Jennifer McCall, driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o

Kim Stewart, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Jerry Fortner, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Jennifer McCall, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Talia M. Henry, worthless checks up to $1000

Gregory L. Skinner Jr., forgery up to $1000 amended to theft up to $1000

Gregory L. Skinner Jr., domestic assault

Catherine Calhoun, false reports

Jeremy Douglas Carlton, tampering with evidence amended to solicitation of attempted tampering

Christopher Dale Clark, aggravated assault amended to domestic assault

Jonathan Rushing, criminal impersonation

Kevin Patterson, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Jamie Annette Jeppesen, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Jennifer Gunnells, defendant bound over to grand jury after preliminary hearing

James Yon, Jr., forgery up $1000 amended to bad check law

Kendrick L. Haley, domestic assault

Eric Larren Faulkner 3rd, two counts domestic assault

James Tummins, DUI first offense

Austin Soule, theft up to $1000

Tracey Robbins, driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o

Darin Alexander, DUI first offense

James Powers, vandalism

Roy Smith, vandalism

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 03/04/2019 through 03/10/2019:

Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/06/2019, 5th at Vine; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation, driving w/o license. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Darren Davon Knight, 26, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2019, 2239 Barrett LN; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Robert Jerome Page, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/06/2019, South 45 and Chere Carol; Charges: speeding, driving under influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, poss of handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Crystal Dawn Williams, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/06/2019, HPD; Charges: financial exploitation of elderly person. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Harmony Starr Winsett, 26, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2019, 70/79 and Bledsoe Rd; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Joe Dwayne Bell, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2019, Ferrell and 21st; Charges: violation of light law, driving under influence, violation open container, simple possession. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Walter Lee Brown, 56, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/10/2019, 5th and Calhoun; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Shawn Carpenter, 33, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 03/05/2019, East End Dr. at Gathering P; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding, viol registration law. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Michael Allen Grover, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/05/2019, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 030/4/2019 through 03/10/2019.

Terry Jacob Bailey, w/m, 30 – capias

Douglas Dewitte Hill, w/m, 55 – violation of parole

Ronda Leighann Johnson, w/f, 33 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent), capias.

Bryan Eric Johnson, w/m, 32 – capias

Christopher Lee Kaack, w/m, 45 – capias

Damarcus D-Quan Lyons, b/m, 36 – manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance

Nathaniel Jacob Mitchell, w/m, 20 – underage consumption, driving under the influence first offense

Sinara Rhodes, h/f, 54 – violation of probation

Kevin Lee Walker, u/u, 45 – aggravated assault

Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 23 – capias

Juston Robert Williams, h/m, 24 – capias

Millicent Duncan, w/f, 39 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

David Stuart Foster, w/m, 38 – aggravated assault

Ronald Thomas Green, w/m, 48 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities

James Albert Green, u/u – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jonathan Allen King, w/m, 27 – capias

Darren Davon Knight, w/m, 26 – capias

Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 19 – court

Carlee Lynn Meyers, w/f, 24 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession, casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Mynor Roberto Moreno, w/m, 34 – improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license

Christopher Michael Reece, w/m, 40 – vio. light law, failure to provide proof ins., capias, driving on revoked/suspended license

Ann Margret Richards, w/f, 37 – capias

Eric Lyndell Simmons, b/m, 43 – vio. probation (circuit)

Kelsea Brooke Vaughn, w/f, 18 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange

William Curtis Vestal, w/m, 35 – vio. probation (circuit), capias

Bruce Wayne Walters, w/m, 26 – aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Restaurant Inspections

Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Chow Wagon, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Senior Citizen Center, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

The Snack Shack BBQ, follow-up inspection, 99 score

The Coffee Shop, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

La Lunada, Rutherford, complete inspection, 82 score, six criticals

Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

El Gallero 2, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Little People’s Jump Start, complete inspection, 100 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

J.C. Cakes, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 95 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Candyland, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Little People’s Daycare, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score

T & G Miracle Day Care II Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

La Lunada, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Humboldt Head Start, follow-up inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 77 score, four criticals

Bradford Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 73 score, eight criticals

South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

Marriages

Robert Lee Doss of Trenton and Jayce Flores Rilloraza of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Ronnie Davidson, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Judy Davidson Shanklin, Judy Davidson Shanklin and Rita Davidson Tilly to Dylan Tate Speer and Chelsea Brooke Dodd – Dyer – $41,000

CAE Properties, LLC to John Erdmann and wife, Abigail Erdmann – Milan – $175,000

The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt

Ronald N. Moen and wife, Marie J. Moen to Shea C. Brown – Medina – $139,500

Barbara Jean Rogier to Lisa Lewis – Humboldt – $118,000

Simmons Bank to Maria Morales – Humboldt – $24,000

Drew Tyler Adams and wife, Abbie Gail Adams to Justin Schroeder and wife, Allison Schroeder – Dyer – $76,000

Vivian Smith Jordan to Joyce Harris – Trenton – $30,000

Ditech Financial LLC to Stephanie E. Emery and husband, Thomas D. Emery – Humboldt – $43,000

Raymond Nguyen and wife, Jade Nguyen to Adrian Jenkins and wife, Laura B. Jenkins – Medina – $233,000

James M. Cope and wife, Mary R. Cope to Colten McAlister and wife, Danielle McAlister – Rutherford – $125,000

Robert M. Shelton, Sr. and Philip S. Shelton to Teresa Michelle Fleck – Trenton – $92,000

Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody to Vincent Floyd – Milan – $3,500

Robert H. Jenkins to Milan Mustard Seed, Inc. – Milan – $8,000

Bridget G. Harper to Brent A. McBee – Trenton – $29,000

Caleb Chandler, LLC to Milan Mustard Seed, Inc. – Milan – $3,000

Lucy Nell DeLoach to McKenzie Banking Company – Humboldt – $88,000

Ronnie L. Randall to Curl Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $1,170,000

Randallark Properties, LLC to Mary Varner and husband, Brent W. Varner – $1,000

Timothy Scott Reeves to Earl Moore – Kenton – $7,500

Michele Carole O’Connell to Dillon Mintz and wife, Jasmine Mintz – Milan – $159,900

Dennis Cunningham, Tiffany Harris and Kasey Harris to Melinda Jane Harden and husband, Joe Harden – Rutherford – $35,000

Steve Hicks to Kathy McCaslin – Dyer – $2,400

Brittany White, f/k/a Brittany C. Luther, to Luke J. Bray – Milan – $152,500

John R. Pate and wife, Penny W. Pate to Jonathan White and wife, Brittany White – Milan – $214,900

Stephen McCue and wife, Jessica McCue to Ashlee Dowty and Raegan Kemper – Medina – $85,000

Arabi Cattle Company, LLC to Drew Tyler Adams and wife, Abbie Gail Adams – Newbern and Dyer – $200,000

Joe Tidwell and David Tidwell, individually and d/b/a Tidwell Mini Storage to Eric Langston – Rutherford – $6,000

Bobby Johnson and wife, Barbara Johnson to Frederick Lee Wilkes and wife, Lisa M. Wilkes – Milan – $190,000

Anna L. Connell to G. Mike Holden – Trenton – $93,900

Federal National Mortgage Association to Vikki Shams – Trenton – $22,900

Ronnie Hall, Kevin Hall and Jeffrey Hall to James R. Hall and wife, Sharon C. Hall – 9th CD