Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

David Nance – vandalism under $500

Jamie Slaughter – driving without DL

Brittany Long – simple possession of Meth

Ricky Gilliam – domestic assault

Terry White Sr. – DUI

Civil

Citibank NA vs Jacob Clint Smith

Citibank NA vs Dorothy Jones Glenn

Transsouth Healthcare vs Tammy R. Glenn

Barclays Bank Delaware vs Chad Jacobs

Autovest LLC vs Bobby Brooks and Christy Brooks

Department Stores National Bank vs Cheryl L. Singleton

Department Stores National Bank vs Cheryl L. Singleton

Crestwood Place Apartments vs Shenece L. Sims

Joshua Arnold vs Hailey Maitland

The Jackson Clinic vs Carrie Hannah

The Jackson Clinic vs James Cloyd

First Heritage Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Joanna Baldwin

Bank of Milan vs Thomas Gaugh Jr.

Second Round Sub LLC vs Mary Dedmon

Department Stores National Bank vs Charisma Coleman

Department Stores National Bank vs Shakita McIntyre

Department Stores National Bank vs Zinay Clark

Republic Finance LLC vs Brandon Lawrence

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs John V. Galey

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Nathaniel C. Prince

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Yulanda Bishop

James Fletcher vs Shawn Kelley and Stacy Kelley and any and all occupants

H and P Properties vs Tanesha Poston

H and P Properties vs Taya Rodgers

Percy Smith vs Felicia Gardeton

Wallace Roberson vs Teronica Verser

Darlethia T. Walker vs Tracey Robinson

Stephen Wilks vs Fray Andrew Brown and Kelsey Desiray Lyons

Jeffery Wadding vs Christi Dodd

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 02/25/2019 through 03/03/2019:

Clarence Earl Davis, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/02/2019, McDonalds; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Cheyenne Gunn, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2019, 1603 Etheridge; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest, driving under influence, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law, violation light law. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Carita Laitice Murrell, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2019, 2371 Maple Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Keith Lamar Rose, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/28/2019, Jackson PD; Charges: theft crime simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

John William Still, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/02/2019, 1325 N 17th Ave; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/25/2019 through 03/03/2019.

Adron Lee Mallard, u/u, 53 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Shawntavious Centwane Milan, b/m, 20 – court

Christopher Lee Price, b/m, 44 – attachment order

Melissa Kathryn Robinson, w/f, 40 – attachment order

Jonathan Alexander Romero, w/m, 21 – capias, failure to appear

Cametrice Nichole Ross, b/f, 37 – capias

Rickey Deneal Wallick Jr., b/m, 23 – aggravated robbery

Tristan James Warmath, w/m, 23 – capias

Corey Demond Burns, b/m, 45 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Jeffery Brent Davis, w/m, 39 – capias

Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 28 – improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Xavier Cortez Evans, b/m, 39 – attachment order

Garrett KY French, w/m, 30 – capias

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, b/m, 55 – disorderly conduct, aggravated assault

Jo Anne Hughey, w/f, 36 – hold for other agency, capias

Larry Jones, b/m, 50 – simple possession/casual exchange, reckless burning, aggravated assault, domestic assault

Adrienne Burns, b/f, 45 – attachment order

Hunter Martin Greene, w/m, 21 – capias, worthless checks, theft of property, contempt of court

Derio Montez Holloway, b/m, 38 – capias

Joseph Franklin Jenkins, w/m, 78 – sexual battery

Lannie Joe Mosier, w/m, 35 – forgery, theft of property

Roche O’Brian Perry, b/m, 35 – capias

Alton Jamaal Spencer, b/m, 27 – capias

Desmond Jamond Stewart, b/m, 21 – attachment order, capias

Timothy Seth Waller, w/m, 26 – hold for other agency

Tristan James Warmath, w/m, 23 – court