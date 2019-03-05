Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
David Nance – vandalism under $500
Jamie Slaughter – driving without DL
Brittany Long – simple possession of Meth
Ricky Gilliam – domestic assault
Terry White Sr. – DUI
Civil
Citibank NA vs Jacob Clint Smith
Citibank NA vs Dorothy Jones Glenn
Transsouth Healthcare vs Tammy R. Glenn
Barclays Bank Delaware vs Chad Jacobs
Autovest LLC vs Bobby Brooks and Christy Brooks
Department Stores National Bank vs Cheryl L. Singleton
Crestwood Place Apartments vs Shenece L. Sims
Joshua Arnold vs Hailey Maitland
The Jackson Clinic vs Carrie Hannah
The Jackson Clinic vs James Cloyd
First Heritage Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Joanna Baldwin
Bank of Milan vs Thomas Gaugh Jr.
Second Round Sub LLC vs Mary Dedmon
Department Stores National Bank vs Charisma Coleman
Department Stores National Bank vs Shakita McIntyre
Department Stores National Bank vs Zinay Clark
Republic Finance LLC vs Brandon Lawrence
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs John V. Galey
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Nathaniel C. Prince
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Yulanda Bishop
James Fletcher vs Shawn Kelley and Stacy Kelley and any and all occupants
H and P Properties vs Tanesha Poston
H and P Properties vs Taya Rodgers
Percy Smith vs Felicia Gardeton
Wallace Roberson vs Teronica Verser
Darlethia T. Walker vs Tracey Robinson
Stephen Wilks vs Fray Andrew Brown and Kelsey Desiray Lyons
Jeffery Wadding vs Christi Dodd
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 02/25/2019 through 03/03/2019:
Clarence Earl Davis, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/02/2019, McDonalds; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Cheyenne Gunn, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2019, 1603 Etheridge; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest, driving under influence, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law, violation light law. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Carita Laitice Murrell, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2019, 2371 Maple Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Keith Lamar Rose, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/28/2019, Jackson PD; Charges: theft crime simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
John William Still, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/02/2019, 1325 N 17th Ave; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/25/2019 through 03/03/2019.
Adron Lee Mallard, u/u, 53 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Shawntavious Centwane Milan, b/m, 20 – court
Christopher Lee Price, b/m, 44 – attachment order
Melissa Kathryn Robinson, w/f, 40 – attachment order
Jonathan Alexander Romero, w/m, 21 – capias, failure to appear
Cametrice Nichole Ross, b/f, 37 – capias
Rickey Deneal Wallick Jr., b/m, 23 – aggravated robbery
Tristan James Warmath, w/m, 23 – capias
Corey Demond Burns, b/m, 45 – manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Jeffery Brent Davis, w/m, 39 – capias
Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 28 – improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Xavier Cortez Evans, b/m, 39 – attachment order
Garrett KY French, w/m, 30 – capias
Anthony Lawrence Gooch, b/m, 55 – disorderly conduct, aggravated assault
Jo Anne Hughey, w/f, 36 – hold for other agency, capias
Larry Jones, b/m, 50 – simple possession/casual exchange, reckless burning, aggravated assault, domestic assault
Adrienne Burns, b/f, 45 – attachment order
Hunter Martin Greene, w/m, 21 – capias, worthless checks, theft of property, contempt of court
Derio Montez Holloway, b/m, 38 – capias
Joseph Franklin Jenkins, w/m, 78 – sexual battery
Lannie Joe Mosier, w/m, 35 – forgery, theft of property
Roche O’Brian Perry, b/m, 35 – capias
Alton Jamaal Spencer, b/m, 27 – capias
Desmond Jamond Stewart, b/m, 21 – attachment order, capias
Timothy Seth Waller, w/m, 26 – hold for other agency
Tristan James Warmath, w/m, 23 – court