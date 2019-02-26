Your Right to Know

Property Transfers

Robert Eugene Powell to Steve Yoder and wife, Barbara Yoder – Trenton – $31,104

Jacob T. Henderson and wife, Janesa E. Henderson to Norman Reid and wife, Tami Reid – Medina – $164,900

Andrew J. Eschbach, Sr. to Kevin J. Dedmon and wife, Tiffany Dedmon – Milan – $113,500

McMillion Construction to Thomas Sanders and wife, Danielle Sanders – Medina – $274,900

Marjorie A. Taylor and husband, Michael P. Taylor to Bradley E. Nelson – Humboldt – $106,900

Adam W. Bradford to Zackary Rowan and William Rowan – 18th CD – $37,500

James M. McDonald and wife, Teresa McDonald to Zackary L. Rowan and William F. Rowan – Medina – $45,000

West Plains Primitive Baptist Church to Denton Clay Parkins – Milan – $70,000

Alan Sims to David Van Scott – 8th CD – $7,500

Regions Bank to Richard L. Neal and Stephanie L. Neal – Humboldt – $74,900

Max E. Autry and Philip Earl Autry, Co-Trustees of the Max E. Autry Trust, to Josh Arnold – Milan – $15,000

Clarence Murphree to Si Keng Huang and wife, Yan Chen Liu – Medina – $195,000

Jack F. Camp, Jr. and wife, Tracy S. Camp to Josh Watt and wife, Mariah Watt – Medina – $259,900

Bruce A. Merrell and wife, Janet R. Merrell to Anna Leigh Thompson – Medina – $149,900

Asa M. Morgan to Christopher Raygor – Dyer – $65,000

Michael Rowan Monsen and wife, Tiffany P. Monsen to Adam Battershell and wife, Erin Battershell – Humboldt – $191,000

Edward W. Whitten and wife, Kimberly Whitten to Christopher Beau Vandiver and wife, Anna Kaye Vandiver – Milan – $150,000

David R. Schenk to Kimberly Whitten and husband, Edward Whitten – Bradford – $84,000

Michael D Samples to Caleb Ryan Holland and wife, Brianna Lee Holland – Trenton – $10,000

Natalie Yvonne Lewis and Melanie Renee Lewis to Tonya D. Nooner-Brigance and husband, Jason Sanderson – Humboldt – $145,000

Annie L. Thompson, a/k/a Annie Bradford to Linda B. Schellpeper and husband, Lance Schellpeper –Humboldt – $64,900

Carroll Bank & Trust to Jimmy D. Smith – Bradford – $43,404.22

Christopher Pollock, n/k/a Christopher Pollock Gulledge to Craig Mitchell and wife, Tiffany Mitchell – Trenton – $115,000

Brad H. Clark and wife, Sabrina Grady Clark, a/k/a Sabrina Grady to Brian White and wife, Tammy White – Dyer – $65,000

Jody Olivent to Jennifer Cadieux – Trenton – $8,000

Joshua D. Yoder and wife, Rosetta J. Yoder to John F. Davis and wife, Mary E. Davis – Rutherford – $155,000

Sandra Beasley, Lesa McNabb, Deborah Scott, William (Bill) Beasley, Jerry Stephen Beasley, Jr., Brian Beasley and Daniel Beasley to Billy Warren Beasley and Jim Belew Beasley – Milan – $325,000

John S. Rowlett and Mary Melissa Rowlett to SAS Enterprises, Inc. – Medina – $193,000

Georgia Community Investments, LLC to Lavora Brooks and Jeremy Brooks – Dyer – $16,500

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sheriff Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Feb. 18-24.

Jason Lynn Epperson, w/m, 45 – driving under the influence third or subsequent

Jeremy Lynn Goode, w/m, 30 – possession of a handgun while under the influence, assault

Keyenna Lashawan Smith, b/f, 28 – attachment order

James David Ray Brown, w/m, 43 – contempt of court

Colby Anderson Criswell, w/m, 27 – capias

Dalantus Jarqua Fussell, b/m, 26 – capias

Zachary Powell Hammonds, w/m, 26 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Bradley Gerard Hughes, w/m, 43 – failure to appear, theft of property, forgery

Chauncey Desmond Hunt, b/m, 28 – assault, capias

Justin Euel Isbell, w/m, 64 – false reports/statements, misuse of 911

Thomas Levander Knott, w/m, 42 – attachment order

Michael Gene Knott, w/m, 41 – violation of probation

William Nathaniel McKinley, b/m, 21 – theft of property, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery

Lisa Marie Morgan, w/f, 30 – capias

Courtney Nicole Morris, w/f, 25 – capias

Amy Adorable Morris, w/f, 37 – contempt of court, stakling

Nancy Tevizzies Osborne, w/f, 56 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Andre Darnell Overstreet, b/m, 45 – capias

Brett Allen Parker, w/m, 45 – improper lane usage, driving on revoked/suspended license, misuse of reg, simple possession/casual exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Lisa Dianne Parker, b/f, 49 – capias

Fredrick Shevell Payne, b/m, 46 – capias, attachment order

Joshua Lowe Rhoden, w/m, 26 – capias

Mekeisha Rene Roach, w/f, 32 – capias

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – capias

Brandon James Shirk, w/m, 33 – capias

Keyenna Lashawan Smith, b/f, 28 – capias

Katherine Loraine Turner, w/f, 52 – capias