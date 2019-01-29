Leave a Comment

Court Report
General Sessions
Zachery Powell – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerry Buchanan – contempt of court
Larry Davis – reckless driving
Andy Riggs – simple possession of Schedule II
Teresa Barrett – driving without DL
Terence Swift – simple domestic assault
Police Report
Jimmy Dale Barber, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/21/2019, 714 N 24th Ave.; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Wanda Denise Champion, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/21/2019, 119 Vine St.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Allen Bernard Johnson, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/23/2019, DTF Office; Charges: criminal trespassing, burglary. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Eddie Lee Jones, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/24/2019, 2004 McKnight; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Moore.
Marcus Antonio Ligon, 31, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 01/25/2019, Murphy USA; Charges: driving rev/ susp/exp license, financial responsibility law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: INV SGT Hill.
Matthew Thomas Lytle, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/25/2019, 1901 Vine St.; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Michael Shaquille McCorry, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/21/2019, East End Marathon; Charges: mfg, del, sell poss cont substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Moore.
Tony Eltory McHaney, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/21/2019, 729 N 3rd Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Cullen Deon Moore, 43, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/27/2019, 912 N 10th; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, evading arrest, display of plates, possession of drug paraphernailia. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Kadiesha Devokus Scott, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/21/2019, 2381 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.
Sheriff’s Report
Tommy James Bynum, b/m, 29 – domestic assault,
Quatavious Quavon Cole, b/m, 22 – domestic assault
Jimmy Kidd, b/m, 33 – firearm used in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/ d e l i v e r i n g / s e l l i n g /
possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Brian Lee Ross, w/m, 50 – resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (nonviolent)
Jimmy Dale Barber, w/m, 45 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Wanda Denise Champion, b/f, 55 – aggravated assault
Allen Bernard Johnson Jr., b/m, 21 – attachment order, criminal trespass, burglary
Eddie Lee Jones, b/m, 39 – domestic assault
Marcus Antonio Ligon, b/m, 32 – failure to exercise due care, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof ins.
Matthew Thomas Lytle, w/m, 35 – disorderly conduct
Michael Shaquille McCorry, b/m, 25 – vio. light law, schedule vi drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a
weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence
Tony Eltory McHaney Sr., b/m, 53 – aggravated assault
Kadiesha Devokus Scott, b/f, 23 – domestic assault
Marriage License
Benjamin William Hemann of Milan and Courtney Renae Townsend of Bradford
Dean Mitchell Butler of Trenton and Brittany Michelle Setzer Westmoreland of Trenton
Robert James Bills of Humboldt and Tamika Antionette Davis of Humboldt
Divorces
Samantha Herron Cox vs Kyle Brent Cox
Real Estate Transfers
Robin W. Summers and wife, Rhonda G. Summers to Jeff Holt and wife, Kim Holt – Trenton – $5,000
Harrell Clement to Brandon Lee Hughes and wife, Lauren B. Hughes – 4th CD – $352,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 316 – Medina – $100
John D. Foren to Michael Wayne Shipley – Milan – $99,900
Allyson Croy to Billy Isbell and wife, Margaret Isbell – Rutherford
Larry D. Western and Virginia Western Pitts toThomas Hartigan – Milan- $7,000
Noah Yoder and wife,Verna Yoder to Brian P. McDaniel and wife, Terri S. McDaniel to Curtis Brandon McDaniel –Rutherford – $315,000
Allen Rhodes and wife, Pam Rhodes to Vital Properties –Humboldt – $15,000
James B. Robinson to Cory Arnold and Gail Branscum – Milan – $82,400
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to Carter Construction of Jackson, LLC – Medina -$35,000
Steven Roe Barnett and Michael Lee Barnett to Stephen G. Luckey and wife, Nancy J. Luckey, J.H. Luckey, Jr. and William P. Luckey – Humboldt – $345,000
James E. Brandon and wife, Jennifer M. Brandon and Joseph T. Jones and wife, Beth Jones to Carter Construction of Jackson LLC – Medina – $35,000
Malcolm Jackson and wife, Jocelyn Jackson to Andy Jonas Bell, II and wife, Robyn Lynn Bell – Trenton – $98,000
Timothy Grear to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $8,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 15 – Medina – $100
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 16 – Medina – $100
Claude Wayne Grady to James Michael Ramey Trenton – $30,000
Andrew R. Parks to Walter Duffey – Medina – $122,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Stephen T. Wells and wife, Rebecca J. Wells – Medina – $327,500
Scott Alan Beasley to Bradley Arnold and Patrick Bratcher – Milan – $75,000
Antonio Weddle toBradley Arnold – Milan – $7,000